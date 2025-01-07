With 47.1 seconds left until the final buzzer, Coby White produced a layup over Victor Wembanyama that lead to Chicago’s first lead of the game at 111-110. However, the Bulls guard wasn’t done yet, as he dribbled past Jeremy Sochan and then gathered speed down the lane to produce one of the best dunks of his career.

Once again, the Illinois star faced the 7-foot-5 phenom that is the Spurs big man, but this time went all for it. Just as Wemby was getting ready to elevate, Coby simply jumped past the NBA’s Eiffel Tower and threw the ball down into the rim with incredible fury and emotion. The San Antonio center is rarely a player who gets posterized.

“He had eight blocks tonight. I think three of them were on me. I kind of just told myself the next time I go up, I was just going to try and dunk it, dunk it before he could get to the rim,” White said postgame. “And then I knew while I was driving that if I was to lay it in or finger roll it, he was going to block it: ‘I got to dunk it.’ Especially in that moment I just wanted to make sure I got the basket.’’

Wembanyama even got the chance to tie things and send the game to overtime, but miss a three-pointer with five seconds left. Zach LaVine, who won 10 rebounds and handed out 8 assists last night, then took the ball and was fouled. The guard then secured a win as he dropped in a final free throw.

With Chicago winning four of their last five matches, and LaVine scoring at least 30 points during that same span, the club has now climbed to the Eastern Conference’s 10th spot with a 17-19 record. White’s 23 points and Nikola Vucevic’s 24 plus 11 rebounds have been more than crucial contributions to their cause.

“It took a little bit of that first half to adjust to his size at the rim,” coach Billy Donovan said after the win. “They are the best team in the league at protecting the rim and blocking shots. I thought we were too tentative. In the second half, I thought we were more aggressive downhill and challenging him.”

He then added: “We got some blocked; it’s going to happen. But Coby and Zach’s drives were good. Zach was great coming down the stretch. He obviously made a couple of quick ones…the game got very close because of what he did offensively.”