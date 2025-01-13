After witnessing the tribute the Bulls dedicated to DeMar DeRozan this Sunday night in his return to the United Center, you would think he spent at least an entire decade playing for them. However, the truth is that the veteran made an incredible impact after only three years playing in Chicago.

The 35-year-old received both a standing ovation and a tribute video during Sacramento’s 124-119 win on Sunday night, which meant the player’s first game back since signing with the Kings during the summer. “Stuff like that goes a long way, man,” he said postgame. “I’m always humbled by any type of appreciation from my time anywhere.”

DeMar first arrived to Illinois before the beginning of their 2021-22 campaign and thrived since he first put the jersey on. The guard averaged 2.55 points, which is his highest scoring total of his career, plus 5.1 assists on 49.6% shooting during his three years with the club.

DeRozan became the leader of the squad, earning a top-10 MVP finish in 2022 and two All-Star selections during his tenure in Chicago. Bulls fans became accustomed to watching him close out games in clutch time or even mentoring the team’s young talent like Patrick Williams or Coby White.

“The first moment I came here I tried to give my all to this organization, to the city and I think it showed,” the star recalled . “Genuinely putting everything into representing the Bulls. When I came here, I just think it showed I invited the culture of Chicago, everything. So it showed, I think when people see that, you get the genuine reaction in return.”

Unfortunately for fans at the United Center this Sunday, DeMar scored 9 points against them in the fourth quarter, ending his first match back in Illinois with 21 points and 3 assists to his name in their rival’s victory.

Despite his love for the city, he still puts the Raptors first. “Toronto will always be No. 1, but I got to put Chicago second,” DeRozan confessed after last night’s contest. “To kind of have a renewed ambition coming to Chicago.

“I just remember the first meeting I had with [Bulls vice president Arturas Karnisovas and general manager Marc Eversley] and them just saying, ‘Come here and just be you.’ For that to translate to being an All-Star to doing all the incredible things I did here just shows you, you just stay with something, it’ll repay you.”