Nikola Jokic is no stranger to the extraordinary and on Thursday night he chucked up a full court heave to beat the buzzer against Sacramento in another historic performance.

Another historic statline for Nikola Jokic

It is hard to not be in awe of Nikola Jokic this season, as the three-time MVP has yet again been dominating the NBA with some monster statlines for Denver.

Thursday night was no different for Jokic, as he became the first player to record 30+ points, 20+ rebounds and 15+ assists in a single game since the great Wilt Chamberlain in 1968.

Nikola Jokic tonight: 35 PTS

22 REB

17 AST

The Nuggets’ win on Thursday night was their fourth in a row, with Jokic recording a triple double in all of his last five games during a historic run.

Although Jokic continues to blow the league away with his incredible stats, the Serbian is still second favorite to be crowned MVP this season according to most NBA betting sites at a price of +400.

The Joker’s triple double wasn’t even the most impressive thing he did on Thursday night, with Jokic beating the buzzer in the third quarter from almost full court.

Domantas Sabonis was left helpless as Jokic chucked up the speculative shot over his head with just one second on the clock. As the ball dropped into the net it sounded like the roof might come off Ball Arena, but Jokic as usual had almost no reaction.

After the game it was reported that the full court heave by Jokic was in fact the sixth longest shot in NBA history.

WATCH: Nikola Jokic heave beats buzzer

Nikola Jokic playing his best basketball to date

Speaking after the game, Jokic seemed as usual unfazed by the historic moment, but he did say that we are watching the best basketball of his career so far.

“I think this the best basketball I’ve ever played,” Jokic said. “I’m feeling good out there, I’m in shape, the ball is going in. I think I’m playing really good.

“When you play you want to make every shot,” he continued. “I took it to make it and I did make it. It’s a lucky shot, not really a high-percentage shot, but I took it to make it. It’s three points. It’s going to help us.”

Denver makes the trip to Minnesota next as Jokic looks to keep his triple double streak going for a sixth consecutive game.