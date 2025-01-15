Portland and Brooklyn entered Wednesday night with the same amount of wins on the campaign (13 each), but by the end of the matchup, it was clear that Jordi Fernandez’s squad outworked the Blazers on the glass, doubled up in transition (29-14) and made their rivals turn the ball over 17 times.

Despite losing 114-132 to the Nets, not all was bad for the Oregon club, who witnessed one of their youngest players reach a career-high 32 points that evening. We are talking about Scoot Henderson, who by the end of the first half, had already dropped in 25 points.

After 39 minutes, the 20-year-old had hit a career-high 39 points, six assists, four rebounds and two steals, while shooting 13-18 from the field and 8-10 from beyond the arc. “I was just flowing, doing what I feel comfortable doing and not thinking,” Henderson said postgame.

His coach Chauncey Billups acknowledged his young pupil’s big night. “I was just so happy to see him ball out like that,” said the Portland tactician, who assured that Scoot had one of his best practices of the year the day before the contest.

Nevertheless, Billups was overall disappointed at the end of the clash. “We just didn’t have pride at all defensively,” he expressed after the defeat. “There were a couple guys that fought extremely hard, but our pride wasn’t there on the defensive end of the floor. It doesn’t matter who you’re playing against. These are the kind of nights that can happen to you. They embarrassed us tonight.”

As for Henderson, who sunk eight shots from the deep, realised during the match that he was on a roll. “At that point, I’m just like, ‘Oh, my goodness,’” he said to himself after watching his sixth attempt from range go in. “I turned around like, ‘OK, that’s what type of time the ball is on.’ You’ve got to talk to her nice, man, so I did.”

Other than the 20-year-old, his teammate Toumani Camara also had a new-career high with 24 points. Both players saved Tuesday from being one of the worst blowout losses of the 2024-25 campaign, as Portland had given up 40 points just in the first quarter.