On Tuesday night, Steph Curry and the Warriors were at home to face the Heat. Offensively, Curry led Golden State with 31 points and eight made threes. However, only one other starter and one player off the bench had double-digit points for Golden State. It was an off night for the Warriors and Steph Curry was visibly frustrated.

With a 114-98 loss at home to the Heat, the Warriors are 18-18. They are 4-6 in their last 10 and have lost two in a row. After their second straight blowout loss, Steph Curry had a lot to say to the media on Tuesday night. The four-time NBA champ called it “back-to-back now shows” by Golden State. Inconsistency has defined the Warriors’ season early on and that’s why the team is .500 through 36 games.

Steph Curry did not hold back when asked what has gone wrong this season for the Warriors

Steph Curry: “Back-to-back no shows.” How does the offense get better? “I honestly have no idea.” pic.twitter.com/kRrVzLaehE — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 8, 2025



In March, Steph Curry will be 37 and the 10-time all-star is doing what he can to keep the Warriors competitive. He’s played in 29 of their 36 games this season and is averaging (22.8) points. That is his lowest total for a full season since (2011-12). It’s been a grind for Curry in 2024-25 with Golden State. The team is not the same championship roster it once was. Klay Thompson moved on and is playing with the Mavericks. Draymond Green and Steph Curry are in the final stage of their careers and who knows how much longer they’ll play.

After their loss on Tuesday night, Curry spoke to the media and did not hold back. He said that the Warriors are trying to figure out what is going wrong. Curry doesn’t understand why the team continuously starts games slow in 2024-25. Steph said the Warriors need to dig deep and fight through the adversity. The 36-year-old is still a championship-level player and will always be a competitor while he’s in the NBA. For now, Curry will do what he can to get Golden State out of their small slump and get back to winning basketball. Their next game is Thursday night on the road vs. the Pistons.