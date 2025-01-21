Steve Kerr found himself caught up in a very awkward moment with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown following the Celtics’ blowout win over the Warriors on MLK Day.

There appears to be no love lost between the Celtics duo and the Warriors head coach following a summer of turbulence throughout the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Tatum was selected to the Team USA roster led by Kerr but found himself benched on two occasions, both against Serbia in group play and the semi-final – which went down as you would’ve expected in the media.

Brown was snubbed from the roster entirely despite a glittering postseason where he lifted the Eastern Conference Finals and Finals MVP awards, with his Celtics teammate Derrick White chosen to replace the injured Kawhi Leonard instead.

Boston made light work of the Warriors with a 40-point blowout win on Monday in San Francisco and after the game, an incredibly awkward moment between Tatum, Brown and Kerr played out on the court as the two players chopped it up with Steph Curry.

WATCH: Steve Kerr awkwardly snubbed by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown

After lifting their first NBA championship together and reaching the long-awaited summit, Tatum and Brown’s offseason didn’t go particularly to plan and they have every right to hold it against Kerr.

Luckily for them – and many Team USA supporters across the country – Kerr is not expected to return to the role as head coach in the 2028 Olympics held in Los Angeles, California.

Heading into last year’s tournament, Tatum was coming off the eighth-best scoring run in Team USA history (15.2 points per game, 63.3% TS) after a dazzling display in Tokyo three years prior – where he finished as the second-leading scorer on the team behind Kevin Durant and didn’t even start every game.

Many feel that Kerr’s actions towards Tatum were downright disrespectful and unfair, but it’s onwards and upwards for LA 2028.