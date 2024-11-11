After scoring the most attempts from beyond the arc this weekend, Victor Wembanyama couldn’t believe that he had never scored six three-pointers in a single NBA match. The centre shook off his range-shooting slump in spectacular fashion on Saturday night when San Antonio beat Utah 111 to 110.

“Really? I’ve never made six 3s in a game?” the Spurs star asked when the reporter delivered the news after the game. The French player was 6-of-9 from deep and 8-of-15 from the field, in addition to producing his second display this campaign with 7 blocks.

“He made shots that he’s missed earlier [this season],” said Spurs interim coach Mitch Johnson, who has been replacing Gregg Popovich while he recovers from an undisclosed sickness. “So, there’s not a reaction either way. He’s a phenomenal shooter. We want him shooting all those shots.”

Spurs young core tonight despite the loss: Victor Wembanyama:

24 PTS | 16 REB | 7 BLKS | 6/9 3P | 8/15 FG Devin Vassell:

21 MIN | 21 PTS | 2 ASTS | 8/13FG Stephon Castle:

23 PTS | 2 REB | 3 AST | 2 STL | 8/16 FG Bright future🔮 pic.twitter.com/LwBF664U33 — BKB (@brayknowball) November 10, 2024

The 21-year-old dropped a game-high 24 points along with his impressive 16 rebounds, a performance that marks his third career game with at least 5 three pointers and 5 blocks. At this point, he’s tied with Kristaps Porzingis for second most in league history, only behind Raef LaFrentz.

Wemby also became the second athlete in NBA history to record 6 threes and 7 blocks in a single contest, joining Brook Lopez’ performance in 2017. Nevertheless, the current Rookie Player of the Year still believes he has much to improve.

“I don’t think there’s really a corner to be turned,” the French big man said. “That’s not how progression goes. I’m not going to be shooting 66% in my career. But I’m also not going to be shooting 25%. This is how progression goes. You don’t want to react one way or the other.”

The young superstar had not been shooting his best this past week, with a 2-for-9 performance from range during Tuesday’s defeat against the Clippers. After that game, he insisted that he wouldn’t change his strategy. “It’s just to keep playing my game, and my game consists of shooting 3s, too,” he said.

The French big man is ’not worried’ about his coach Gregg Popovich’s health and expects him to be back soon

Victor Wembanyama addressed the fact that the Spurs have been playing this past week without their coach Gregg Popovich, by saying that he and he teammates expects to return any time soon. The tactician, who is out due to an undisclosed illness, is not in any danger despite missing five games already.

After Thursday evening’s 118-105 victory over Portland, the French big man said he wasn’t too worried about Pop. “We don’t hear a lot from Pop,” Wemby said after the match. “They keep us informed as much as we’re allowed to know. So, I’m not worried about him. I know he’s going to come back soon.”

The legendary coach has been out since November 2 and was called off just two hours before the start of San Antonio’s home contest against the Timberwolves. This is why Mitch Johnson has been acting as head coach, and simply explained that the 75-year-old was “not feeling well,” without any details.

Same thing happened this past weekend, as Mitch was asked again if he could clarify any further on Pop’s situation. The acting head coach did not give the answer the press were looking for, and simply said that Gregg is “doing good.”