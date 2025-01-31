Who are the six first-time all-stars in 2025?

The 2025 NBA All-Star Game will be held on Sunday, February 16, in San Francisco, California. Last week, the East and Western Conferences announced their all-star starters.

Veteran players like LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Steph Curry are heading the list of All-Star starters. On Thursday evening, the remaining all-star reserves were announced. In the 2025 all-star game, there will be six first-time selectees—three from the East and three from the West.

Six first-time all-stars were selected in 2025

Victor Wembanyama, C, San Antonio Spurs

In just his second professional season, Victor Wembanyama is an NBA all-star. The 21-year-old was Rookie of the Year in 2023-24. He played and started in 71 of San Antonio’s 82 games. Wembanyama averaged (21.4) points, (10.6) rebounds, (3.9) assists, (1.2) steals, and (3.6) blocks per game. Through 39 games in 2024-25, Wembanyama is averaging (24.4) points, (10.8) rebounds, (3.7) assists, (1.1) steals, and (3.9) blocks per game. Wemby is the run-away favorite to win DPOY in 2024-25 with a league-leading (3.9) blocks per game. Playing in the all-star game will be an annual tradition for the former #1 pick.

Alperen Sengun, C, Houston Rockets

On draft night in 2022, the Thunder traded Alperen Sengun to the Houston Rockets. He’s played all four of his professional seasons with Houston. Sengun has appeared in 256 games and has 194 starts. He’s been a full-time starter since the beginning of the 2022-23 season. The 22-year-old is not a household name in the NBA but his talent speaks for itself. Early in his career, Alperen Sengun was drawing comparisons to Denver’s Nikola Jokic. Sengun has a similar playing style to the three-time MVP. In 2024-25, the first-time all-star is averaging (19.1) points, (10.4) rebounds, (5.0) assists, and (1.3) steals per game. He’s missed just one game for the Houston Rockets this season. A deserving all-star selection for Alperen Sengun.

Jalen Williams, SG, Oklahoma City Thunder

For three seasons, Jalen Williams has been a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder. He was the 12th overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft. The 23-year-old has played in 191 games and has 178 starts. In 2022-23, Williams finished second in Rookie of the Year voting. Paolo Banchero of the Magic won the award. Jalen Williams has continued to improve each season with the Thunder. His (21.1) points, (5.6) rebounds, (5.2) assists, and (1.8) steals are all career-highs. Additionally, Williams plays on the Western Conference team with the best record. It’s no surprise OKC had another all-star in 2025.

Evan Mobley, PF, Cleveland Cavaliers

Former third overall pick Evan Mobley has been a full-time starter over four seasons for the Cavaliers. He’s played in 240 games over his career and 42 of 48 games for Cleveland in 2024-25. Mobley is known for his defensive talents but has worked hard to become a legit dual-threat frontcourt player. This past offseason, Mobely worked hard to improve his accuracy from beyond the arc. That extra work has helped Mobley average a career-high (.391) from beyond the arc. His Cavaliers have the best record in the Eastern Conference and Mobley is one of three all-stars from Cleveland. Donavan Mitchell and Darius Garland were also selected.

Tyler Herro, SG, Miami Heat

In his sixth professional season, Tyler Herro is a first-time all-star. He’s played in 329 regular season and 46 playoff games for Miami. The 25-year-old has missed just one game for the Heat in 2024-25. Herro is averaging a career-high (24.1) points, (5.6) rebounds, and (5.4) assists per game. His points and assists per game lead the Heat this season. For the last four seasons, Herro has averaged over 20+ points per game. Herro’s (35.5) minutes per game and (.400) three-point percentage are also career-highs.

Cade Cunningham, PG, Detroit Pistons

With the first overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft, Cade Cunningham was selected by the Pistons. He’s played and started in 181 games over four seasons for Detroit. Cunningham played only 12 games in 2022023 due to injury. The 23-year-old has played in 43 of the Pistons’ 47 games in 2024-25. Cunningham is averaging (25.0) points, (6.4) rebounds, and (9.3) assists. Those are all career highs for the fourth-year pro. Additionally, his (35.6) minutes and (.360) are also new career bests for Cunningham. He is one of six first-time all-stars in 2025.