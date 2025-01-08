Walker Kessler is still a young athlete, but he’s already impressed many fans and experts around the NBA becoming one of the most elite defenders in the league. Despite the Utah center already being able to win many important games and achieve some individual accomplishments, now he has a new reason to celebrate.

Believe it or not, the 23-year-old’s girlfriend, Abbie Stockard, has just earned the crown this weekend as Miss America. As soon as he heard the news on Sunday, the big man couldn’t contain his shock and amazement. The player got the news alongside his coach Will Hardy as the Jazz beat the Magic that evening.

“Congratulations Abbie! I am so proud of you and everything you stand for. Your hard work and trust in the Lord has awarded you with this incredible opportunity! Use your light to shine on others around you! Love you ❤️,” Walker later posted as the caption of his Instagram post.

"You can say War Eagle" Chuck & the Fellas react to Walker Kessler's girlfriend, Abbie Stockard, winning Miss America 🇺🇸👏 pic.twitter.com/WiqWYsCu0c — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 8, 2025

The newest American sweetheart was one of 11 finalists to conquer the 97th crown. She became the fourth Miss Alabama to earn this honor, which also includes a $50,000-scholarship. By pure coincidence, Kessler was playing in Orlando that night, exactly where Stockard won. Before receiving the news, the young athlete had scored 10 points and added 17 rebounds in Utah’s 105-92 win over the Magic

Just hours before the final, Abbie shared her thoughts on her journey through the competition so far. “Tonight, a new Miss America will be crowned. As I step into this evening, I am filled with excitement, honor, and gratitude,” she said, already thankful for what she’d experienced so far.

Once she became Miss America, she reflected on her victory with a series of Instagram posts. “This is insane. I don’t know what I did to deserve this. Holy Moly. I’m so excited, I’m so grateful,” Stockard wrote in disbelief.

Walker is current enjoying his third campaign in the NBA, averaging 10.3 points, 11.4 rebounds and 2.5 blocks while shooting an impressive 71% from the floor this season. Abbie, on the other hand, is currently studying at Auburn, where Kessler became an All-American in 2021-22 after transferring from North Carolina.