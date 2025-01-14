The Washington Wizards are still working to trade Lithuanian center Jonas Valanciunas, and according to multiple reports, acquiring the 13-year veteran will not come cheap for an interested team. Although Washington isn’t demanding a first-round pick in return, the team is seeking multiple second-round picks for the big man.

Wizards Trade Rumors: Washington Is Seeking More Than Two Second-Rounders For Jonas Valanciunas

The Athletic’s Josh Robbins and David Aldridge reported the Wizards might be able to only get two second-round picks in return for Valanciunas. They said Washington “will consider” a trade for the right offer but added how “finding a trade that serves the team’s long-term goals will be challenging.”

Washington might have to lower its asking price if the team plans to move Valanciunas before the Feb. 6 deadline. Through 38 games (eight starts), he’s averaging 11.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and a career-low 19.8 minutes per contest while shooting 55.8% from the field and a career-best 91% at the foul line.

Per Spotrac, the 32-year-old Valanciunas signed a three-year, $30.3 million during the offseason with the New Orleans Pelicans as part of a sign-and-trade agreement with Washington.

He’ll make just under $10.4 million next season, and his $10 million salary for 2026-27 is non-guaranteed. His 2026-27 salary will become fully guaranteed on June 29, 2026.

Lakers Could Trade For Valanciunas

While Valanciunas is an affordable veteran center, the problem for the Wizards is that the market for traditional centers is weak. This means if Washington is only asking for one or two second-round picks for Valanciunas, that’s all the team will get when it’s all said and done.

Fortunately for the Wizards, the Los Angeles Lakers could easily meet that asking price.

After the Lakers acquiring Dorian Finney-Smith from the Brooklyn Nets, HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported that Los Angeles was intending to use the second-rounders at its disposal to trade for a backup center. Scotto cited Valanciunas as a top target for the Lakers.

If Washington is able to trade Valanciunas before the deadline, Marvin Bagley III would thrust into the backup role behind No. 2 overall selection and starting center Alexandre Sarr.