Wizards trade rumors: Kyle Kuzma could be moved ahead of the 2024-25 deadline

In 26 games to start the 2024-25 season, the Wizards are 4-22. The team is 2-8 in their last 10 and is in last place in the Eastern Conference. Only one player averages 20+ points per game this season. It is SG Jordan Poole who averages (20.8) per game in 2024-25.

The next closest is forward Kyle Kuzma with (15.8) per game. Kuzma’s numbers are down across the board this season. NBA insider Marc Stein reported that the Wizards could trade Kuzma this season. Twenty-nine-year-old Kyle Kuzma is in the second season of a four-year, $90 million extension. If he was traded ahead of the 2024-25 deadline, he would still have two years left on his deal. Whether that be with the Wizards or someone else.

Is Kyle Kuzma nearing the end with Washington?

The Washington Wizards are looking to trade Kyle Kuzma, per @TheSteinLine “The rising belief leaguewide is that the Wizards are eager to find a trade partner for Kuzma at some point during the next six-plus weeks … and that Kuzma would want to depart this time with the 4-22… pic.twitter.com/TE9aPivQQp — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) December 23, 2024



With the 27th pick in the 2017 NBA draft, Kyle Kuzma was selected by the Lakers out of Utah. He played the first four seasons of his career with Los Angeles. He was on their 2020 NBA championship roster and won a ring with the Lakers. Ahead of the 2021-22 season, Kuzma and two other Lakers were traded to the Wizards. Los Angeles acquired Russell Westbrook in return. Kyle Kuzma has played the last four seasons of his career with Washington.

Last season, Kuzma averaged a career-high (22.2) points and (4.2) assists per game. Additionally, the former first-round pick started a career-high 70 games. In 2024-25, Kuzma’s scoring average is down to (15.8) points per game, It hasn’t been that low since the 2020-21 season, his final year with the Lakers. Kuzma is not producing at the same level this season and the Wizards could be ready to move on. The Wizards own zero first-round picks in the 2025 draft. Is any team willing to give up a first-rounder for Kuzma at this stage in his career?