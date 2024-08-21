WNBA star and Chicago Sky rookie forward Angel Reese is releasing a “Reese’s Pieces” apparel collection after signing an endorsement deal with The Hershey Company, Nick DePaula reported Wednesday for Boardroom.

The collection available on Reese’s official website features shirts, sweatshirts, and hats featuring the phrase “Reese’s Angel.” A future merchandise release will add a jersey to the collection, per DePaula.

To the Reese’s Pieces, y’all made this happen! Shop our limited edition Angel Reese x Reese’s Pieces Logo Collection on https://t.co/AwOamxss3O NOW! Stay tuned for 2 more drops to come. WE LOVE YOU ALL!!! @reeses 🍫🧩 #REESESPIECES #officialpartnership pic.twitter.com/HuLAg7EXpZ — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) August 21, 2024

According to The Hershey Company’s press release, the collection was designed in collaboration with Athlete Studio, an IP and commerce platform for professional athletes. It features three exclusive drops:

Angel Reese x Reese’s Pieces Logo Collection – Featuring eight custom pieces with a mashup of the iconic Reese’s Pieces logo re-imagined just for Angel Reese, this line includes a cropped tee, t-shirt, hoodie, and hat offered in both white and cream. Angel Reese x Reese’s Basketball Jersey – A custom jersey that’s perfect for Angel’s fans who want to rep their favorite player and their favorite treat. Angel Reese x Reese’s Cup Logo Collection – This drop features eight designs, including a custom logo that combines Angel’s style with the timeless Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup, giving fans the ultimate way to “crown” their queen and their cup.

“This collection is for my ‘Reese’s Pieces,'” Reese said in a statement, “who’ve been with me every step of the way and the design elements bring together things that I love — basketball, style, and of course, Reese’s!”

WNBA rookie Angel Reese began negotiating a partnership with The Hershey Company after she called her fans “Reese’s Pieces” in a tweet

Per TMZ Sports, the two sides first began talks earlier this summer, after Angel called her fans “Reese’s Pieces” following the Sky’s win over Caitlin Clark’s Indiana Fever. Hershey’s saw the message go viral, and both sides then began discussing the partnership.

Following that matchup, Angel laced up a custom-painted pair of Reeboks by artist Marvin Baroota that featured a Reese’s peanut butter cup along the toe cap and her name spelled across the right toe in the “Reese’s Pieces” design.

The logo on the side incorporated an “A” initial and the brand’s ridged wrapper. The original designs are now included in the official collection apparel.

Reese’s pieces where yall at????? — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) June 26, 2024

Hershey’s calling the pact a “first-of-its-kind fan-inspired collaboration.” The company has more than 20,000 employees in the U.S. and worldwide. It also has more than 90 brand names in approximately 80 countries that drive more than $11.2 billion in annual revenues.

Reese, 22, has signed endorsement deals with “nearly two dozen companies” since beginning her basketball career at LSU, according to DePaula.

This news comes shortly after Reese became the fastest player in WNBA history to record 20 double-doubles. She scored 19 points and grabbed a career-high 20 rebounds in Sunday’s 86-68 loss to the Phoenix Mercury.