WNBA Star Cameron Brink Announces Engagement to Ben Felter

Los Angeles Sparks rookie forward Cameron Brink announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Ben Felter in a recent Instagram post. Felter got down on one knee and popped the question at the Shangri-La Paris Hotel in Paris near the Eiffel Tower.

According to Gillian Telling of People, Felter proposed after Brink attended the Balenciaga show. In response to Felter’s proposal, Brink wrote on Instagram, “Yes in every lifetime 🤍♾️.” The couple first met as student-athletes when they attended Stanford together.

Congratulations to Cameron Brink on her engagement 💍🤍 pic.twitter.com/kPmXhEc262 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) October 1, 2024

Felter first met Brink when he was a rower at Stanford. He was a two-time IRCA scholar-athlete. The couple began dating on March 10, 2021. Felter had just started his fifth year as a graduate in Stanford’s computer science program.

In 2022, Felter started working at the Defense Innovative Unit as a part-time portfolio analyst. Per Telling, the couple lives in Los Angeles and enjoys “beach days together as well as hiking.” Felter also taught Brink how to surf.

The Sparks selected the 6-foot-4 Brink with the No. 2 overall pick of the 2024 WNBA draft.

Ben Felter proposed to Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink nearly four months after she tore her ACL

Through her first 15 career WNBA regular-season games (all starts), she averaged 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.1 steals, 2.3 blocks, and 22 minutes per contest while shooting 39.8% from the floor, 32.3% from 3-point range, and 84% at the free throw line.

In Los Angeles’ 84-83 loss to the Dallas Wings on May 26, she recorded a career-high 21 points on 7-of-12 (58.3%) shooting from the field, 3-of-6 (50%) from beyond the arc, and all four free throws.

However, Brink’s season was cut short when she suffered a torn ACL in her left knee in June.

Cameron Brink is officially engaged 💍🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/C9tsMWT60O — Women’s Hoops Network (@WomensHoops_USA) October 1, 2024

“You never think it will happen to you,” Cameron Brink wrote in a post to Instagram. “And despite all the hard work sometimes it does. This is hard to fathom but I know it will only make me stronger.

“I will not be derailed and I will continue to love this life — I’m not defined by basketball, but it is something that I love deeply and I will work everyday to get back to it. It’s not goodbye basketball it’s just a see you later. I’m always so thankful for your thoughts and prayers.”

Brink, who also won a national championship with Stanford in 2021, was named to the four-member U.S. women’s 3×3 team for the Paris Olympics in June.