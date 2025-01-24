Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo will have his toe injury re-evaluated in three weeks, the team confirmed Friday.

The 27-year-old had an examination of the toe done, revealing a stable turf toe injury with a partial tear of the plantar ligament. This injury is deemed to not require surgery and an update will be provided closer to the All-Star Break.

During his first season with the Wolves, DiVincenzo is averaging 11 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals in 26 minutes per game.

DiVincenzo Was Heating Up

Acquired from the New York Knicks this past summer as part of the deal also bringing Julius Randle to town, DiVincenzo struggled to find his rhythm through the first third of the season.

He shot under 33 percent from three through his first 20 games, looking a shadow of the player who had a notable impact on the Knicks’ success last season. DiVincenzo averaged 15.5 points in 2023-24 while shooting 40.1 percent from three.

DiVincenzo started to find his shooting stroke in December, shooting 39.8 percent from beyond the arc for the month, before completely lifting off in January.

Through eight games in January, DiVincenzo averaged 15.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists while shooting 41.8 percent from deep.

Playing his typically hardn-osed defense, the Wolves were finally starting to see the player they envisioned when trading for him.

Who Steps Up?

DiVincenzo’s inspired play in January had seen him join the starting lineup, but he’s now replaced by veteran Mike Conley.

Conley was the starting point guard to begin the season, but age has taken a toll on the 37-year-old’s ability to impact the game. In 34 starts this season, Conley has averaged 8.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

Much more will also be expected of Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who has struggled for consistency this season offensively.

Jaden McDaniels did have a big night in Minnesota’s last game against the Dallas Mavericks, erupting for 27 points, eight rebounds, four steals and three blocks.

Beyond the regular contributions of Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle, head coach Chris Finch will take whatever he can get offensively from the rest of his team.