Wolves’ Edwards Receives $75K Fine For Blasting Referees

Anthony Edwards has lost his patience with referees, and the league may be losing patience issuing fines for him.

A couple of weeks after receiving a $25K fine for criticism of the officiating in a Wolves’ win over the Warriors, Edwards disparaged the referees once again in a tirade following a 113-103 loss to Golden State on Saturday.

The result this time was a fine worth $75,000 for “public criticism of the officiating and using inappropriate and profane language.”

What did Edwards say?

“F***ing terrible, all of ’em besides the woman,” Edwards said after the game. “The other two dudes, terrible. Excuses for the reason they don’t call a foul, that s**t was terrible. They don’t wanna talk back to the coach, they don’t wanna talk back to me. I said one thing to the ref, he gave me a tech. Mother f***er told one of my teammates [that] if I would have said y’all calling a bad foul, he wouldn’t have gave me a tech…

“They just sensitive and terrible.”

Anthony Edwards talked about the officiating for the entirety of his postgame media. Here’s a piece of what he said. pic.twitter.com/Nehp43N3ex — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) December 22, 2024

The 23-year-old’s frustration may have had to do with how poorly the Wolves closed out the game, as Golden State went on a 21-11 run to finish the game after the scores were tied knotted at 92 with just over five minutes to play.

Ant Man very familiar with being fined

Edwards has now been fined three times this season and six times during his short career thus far.

Sept. 20, 2022: $40K for using offensive and derogatory language on social media.

Aug. 9, 2023: $50K for recklessly swinging a chair in frustration when exiting the court after playoff game against Denver.

Jan. 31, 2024: $40K for repeatedly criticizing the officiating.

Nov. 17, 2024: $35K for making obscene gesture on the playing court.

Dec. 10, 2024: $25K for using profane language in post-game interview.

Struggling Wolves

This entire season has been stuck in mud for Minnesota. At 14-13 on the season, the Wolves are barely hanging on to the 10th and final spot for the Play-In tournament. Just a season removed from making the conference finals, momentum is something that continues to escape this team.

Trading for Julius Randle has not brought the on-court success that Karl-Anthony Towns did, and Edwards has gone viral for criticism of the team when he’s not complaining about the officiating.

Minnesota is back in action Monday night on the road against the Atlanta Hawks.