Zach LaVine has named his top five dunkers in NBA history, and it is hard to disagree with any of his picks.

Zach LaVine’s Top Five Dunkers in NBA History

Chicago Bulls start Zach LaVine is certainly no stranger to spectacular dunks, whether it be slamming them in-game or winning consecutive Slam Dunk Contests in 2015 and 2016.

The two-time All-Star was invited on to The WAE show – hosted by teammate Lonzo Ball his brother LiAngelo – where he shed light on a number of topics.

LaVine was asked who his top dunkers in NBA history are, with the hosts allowing him to pick himself if we wanted – to which he humbly declined.

It could certainly be argued that LaVine deserves a spot in the top five given his mesmerising highlight reel. The 2016 Dunk Contest alongside Aaron Gordon has already gone down in NBA folklore as one of the best.

Instead, he started the list with perhaps the most iconic pick, Michael Jordan, whose ‘jumpman’ silhouette is now plastered across his very own line of Nike products.

When posed the question, he said:

“Mount Rushmore, Mike (Michael Jordan), Kobe (Bryant), Bron (LeBron James).”

Co-host Lonzo was slightly taken aback to see Kobe Bryant listed, but LaVine was adamant.

“Oh yeah, for sure,” LaVine replied. “Kobe was trying to dunk on everybody… Vince (Carter) easily.”

Indeed, Vince Carter is widely considered to be the NBA’s greatest ever dunker, regularly busting out windmills and East Bay Funk Dunks with ease. Carter’s leap over 7’2″ Frederick Vice is regarded by many to be the single greatest dunk of all time.

Shawn Kemp was Zach Lavine’s fifth and final pick, and although he never won a Dunk Contest, he finished runner-up in 1991. The six-time All-Star had a breathtaking 60-inch vertical that lifted him above almost anybody.

Some notable omissions include the likes of three-time Dunk Contest winner Nate Robinson, the ‘The Human Highlight Film’ Dominique Wilkins and the 1975 inaugural winner of the contest Julius Erving.