Coby White, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic combined to make Chicago Bulls history on Monday night as they sunk a resurgent Pistons team on the road.

The Detroit Pistons entered Monday night as slight home favorites according to NBA sportsbooks, but a 79-point flurry from Bulls trio Coby White, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic handed Chicago an historic win.

With well-documented defensive struggles in their last two games heading into this affair – namely losing by a combined 54-point margin – the pre-game focus was centred on how they would cope with a Detroit offense that had won three of their previous four.

From the outset the Bulls looked primed and ready for a big performance and led for the majority – that was until Detroit edged their way back into the contest by the fourth quarter.

Enter Zach LaVine, who threw six threes in the final quarter to help the Bulls race away for an eventual 10-point win.

LaVine’s 25-point display wasn’t the only memorable Bulls performance. Along with Coby White – who put up 25 points, four assists and as many rebounds – and Nikola Vucevic – who clocked in with their highest tally of the night with 29 – Chicago’s free-scoring trio made franchise history.

They became the first triad in Chicago Bulls history to each record 25+ points and 5+ 3PM in the same game. See their individual stats below for reference;

Coby White 25 PTS & 5 3PM

Nikola Vucevic 29 PTS & 6 3PM

Zach LaVine 25 PTS & 7 3PM

This is just the 8th time in NBA history a trio of teammates have each recorded 25+ PTS & 5+ 3PM in the same game!



Last season’s NBA Most Improved Player runner-up Coby White continues to build on a breakout year. The 24-year-old posted another big night for points, and is now averaging 20.8 over his last five appearances.

He also added four rebounds, four assists and one block in another standout performance.

It follows some choice words over his team’s defense earlier in the week after giving up back-to-back 140+ points.

“It’s embarrassing. It’s a disservice to the organization, [a] disservice to the fan base. I think you can go over as many plays as they run, what they do offensively scheme wise, I feel like there has got to be a certain level of physicality and competitiveness at this point in everybody’s career.”