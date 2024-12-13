Zach LaVine Trade Rumors: ‘Nothing Has Changed’ With Bulls Star

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine is averaging 22.1 points on career highs of 50.6% shooting from the floor and 43.2% from 3-point range this season, and the UCLA product is in early conversations for NBA Comeback Player of the Year. However, teams are still not lining up to trade for the two-time All-Star.

Bulls Trade Rumors: Zach LaVine has $89 million on his five-year, $215.15 million contract for this season and next

A source close to the Bulls told ESPN’s Brian Windhorst on Friday that “nothing has changed” regarding LaVine’s status. LaVine’s contract and his history of knee injuries could explain why teams are steering clear.

The 11-year veteran is making $43 million this season, $46 million in 2025-26, and has a $49 million player option for 2026-27. His deal also includes a 15% trade bonus.

NBA guards currently averaging 22 points per game and shooting 50% from the floor: Zach LaVine

Kyrie Irving

NBA guards currently averaging 22 points per game and shooting 50% from the floor: Zach LaVine

Kyrie Irving

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Windhorst said last week that there will likely be fewer deals at the trade deadline because teams are now more willing to be frugal about the types of deals they intend to negotiate.

NBA insider Jake Fischer reported in November that the Golden State Warriors internally discussed trading for Zach LaVine last season, but they “do not presently have much interest.”

New apron rules are keeping trade suitors away from LaVine?

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported earlier this week that Golden State along with the Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks, and Phoenix Suns are the four teams interested in acquiring Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat.

Butler is currently signed to a three-year, $146.39 million contract extension. Despite conflicting reports regarding his future with the Heat, at least teams are inquiring about the five-time All-NBA member.

LaVine’s status remains unchanged also because of the league’s new apron rules. Teams are reluctant to pay close to top-of-the-market salaries for an injury-prone, inconsistent star. Unlike Butler, the risk outweighs the reward for LaVine.

Last season, LaVine appeared in just 22 games (all starts) and averaged 19.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.9 assists before he underwent season-ending surgery on his right foot.

Trade rumors aside, LaVine is leading the Bulls in scoring and helping his team maintain a play-in tournament spot. Chicago is 10-15 and enters play on Friday ranking 10th in the Eastern Conference.