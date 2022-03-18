Wright State vs Arizona – March Madness Odds, Preview, and Expert Picks

The Wright State Raiders are set to take on the Arizona Wildcats in the first round of the March Madness tournament on Friday. This game will be played at 7:30 EST at the Viejas Arena. Arizona is going to be coming in as a number one seed with a 31-3 record; Wright State will be coming in as a number 16 seed with a 22-13 record.

Wright State vs Arizona – Game Information

🏀 Teams: Wright State vs Arizona

📊 Record: Wright State(22-13), Arizona(31-3)

📅 Date: March 18th, 2022

🕛 Time: 7:30 PM EST

📺 TV Channel: TruTV

🏟 Venue: Viejas Arena

🎲 Odds: Arizona(-21.5), Wright State(+21.5)

Wright State vs Arizona Odds

The Arizona Wildcats and the Wright State Raiders are set to meet on Friday. This is a game that Arizona should easily be able to take care of business in. The Wildcats are arguably the best team in the entire country.

Below, you can find CBB odds for the game from BetOnline.



Wright State vs Arizona Injuries

There are currently no new players on either teams’ injury report for Friday’s game. Neither team should have any late scratches.

Wright State vs Arizona Preview

This game will be played in a neutral arena. Both teams are going to look to advance to the second round of the NCAA March Madness Tournament.

Arizona, Best In America

The Arizona Wildcats are focused on one thing for the remainder of the season, and that’s playing their best basketball in March Madness. This team had an incredible regular season as they finished 31-3 and 18-2 in the Pac-12 Conference.

They were able to win the Pac-12 tournament as they took down the UCLA Bruins by eight points in the championship. Benedict Mathurin has played great basketball this season and did so in the championship game. He was able to lead the way for the Wildcats with 27 points.

Arizona is arguably the best team in the country; they’ve had some superb play on both sides of the ball all season.

Wright State Just Trying To Compete

The Wright State Raiders are going to be coming into this one trying to complete the biggest upset in college basketball history.

If they’re going to want to do so, they’re going to have to continue playing the type of defense that they’ve been able to play the past few games.

They’re going to be coming into this one on a six-game winning streak and most of the reason why they have been able to find success down the stretch is because of the elite defense they’ve been able to play.

They were able to win the “first four” game of the NCAA tournament to get them into the official rounds. Wright State ended up beating the Bryant Bulldogs, but their defense didn’t look great in this one despite the win.

Wright State won this game 93-82 behind Tanner Holden’s 37 points.

March Madness Betting Trends — Wright State vs Arizona

Let’s check out some of the CBB betting trends for the game below.

Wright State Trends

19 games have gone OVER and 15 have gone UNDER this season.

16-18 ATS this season.

Arizona Trends

20 games have gone OVER and 14 have gone UNDER this season.

19-13-2 ATS this season.

Free March Madness Picks — Wright State vs Arizona

For this game, I’m going to go with the Arizona Wildcats to cover the spread. As I previously noted in some of my other college basketball previews, I don’t necessarily like taking March Madness games that do have this big of spreads, but I think Arizona is going to come out and just take care of business.

This team is one of my favorites to win the entire tournament and I truly don’t expect them to play around at all against a lower seed.

