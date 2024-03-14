A post player in basketball is one of the most pivotal positions in the game. A post player is willing to sacrifice his own body for rebounds, blocks, steals, and dunks. The NBA has changed a lot over the past few decades because of post players. Many of the rules that have been implemented in the game today are the result of post play.

What Is A Post Player In Basketball?

The post is in the area of the basketball court from the free throw line to the baseline. This area is almost always painted a solid color, and it’s known as the paint or the key.

A post player in basketball is one who uses his own body and height to score within the key. A post player is usually one who feels comfortable playing with his back to the basket.

This type of player is the inside tool for a team, with the main objective of controlling the paint. The player uses his back to attack the basket and utilize his positioning and strength to score. These players are typically small forwards, power forwards, and centers.

There are two post positions for players: one below the free throw line and the other near the basket. The upper area, near the free throw line, is the high post or upper post. The area near the basket is referred to as the low post.

How To Post Up In Basketball

When offensive players position themselves in the post, they are posting up. In order to post up, a player has to move into the post area of the basketball court, usually the low post, to receive a pass.

From this position, if they receive the ball, the player can back down a defender, pivot, power dribble, or change direction via spinning to create scoring opportunities.

1.) Work For Position. Offensive plays will more often than not involve one or more players posting up (small forwards, power forwards, and centers) awaiting to receive a pass from the point guard.

2.) Receive Entry Pass. While in a post position, the offensive player will face away from the basket and wait to receive a pass. To improve execution, it can help to make eye contact with the point guard or passer.

3.) Make Your Move. After the post player receives the ball, he has multiple options. The post player can either shoot the ball to score (if wide open), attempt to draw a foul, or he can use his speed and precision footwork to trick the defender and pass the ball off to an open teammate.

4.) Shoot Your Shot. High and low post positions provide various scoring opportunities for the player. The ball handler can attempt a layup, a mid-range shot, or a slam dunk for good measure. Always be sure to stay within the paint. If you or a teammate misses, it helps to already be within close range of the basket to grab the rebound.

What Makes A Good Post Player In Basketball?

What makes a good post player in basketball is one who can play with his back to the basket. He is not afraid of contact and will bounce back play after play despite getting hit, even when he doesn’t have the ball.

A post player is willing to pursue rebounds and quick points on every play and if he can’t get the board, makes sure that his man won’t. Needless to say, a post player should never become lazy.

The best ones can run from one endline to the other — regardless of whether or not he receives the ball. It is imperative for the post player to defend on every play and serve as a wing man for your teammates’ second or third-chance scoring opportunities.

To post up in basketball, the player must get into position at the high or low post, facing away from the basket and studying your teammates’ every move. It is important to create space between you and the defender by using your footwork. Designed plays can call for a setup pass from a teammate and you can signal to them when you open and ready to receive the ball.

Footwork

Excellent footwork is one attribute that all accomplished post players have in common. NBA Hall of Famers Shaquille O’Neal and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar come to mind. Learning to pivot is a must.

A post player is limited and can be vulnerable when double teamed. However, at some point the player can use one or more of these six pivots to outmaneuver his opponent.

The six pivots are:

Drop Step

Front Pivot

Inside Pivot

Step Through

Sweep

Shooting

Similar to pivots, there are very rarely ever many shots available in two-on-one matchups. It’s best for a player to find himself in man-to-man situation. When these shots are combined with pivots, they can be almost impossible to defend. Out the three below, the jump hook is the most difficult for defenders to block.

Layup

Jump Shot

Jump Hook

Learning to perform a hook with both hands is one of the most effective strategies. These moves are discussed in further detail down below.

Positioning

Position is the most important when a forward or center is playing in the post. Space is needed. A player distancing himself from a defender allows passers more room and better angles to get the ball into the post. It also provides extra space for cutters and better attack angles for screens.

Perimeter players — those who stay outside the 3-point arc — are told by coaches to pass away from the defense. It’s an effective keep-away tactic. By positioning properly on the court, the post player becomes faster, more agile, and he has more offensive options.

Post Moves & Counters

A counter in basketball is a pivot that is used when a player’s initial pivot or shot is defended. Counter moves are quite effective for post players who are close to the basket. This tactic will usually result in the post player drawing a foul and/or getting fouled and making the basket to finish with the and-one.

Hustle & Mentality

Post players have to be mentally tough in order to succeed. The forwards and centers take a beating in the paint. Scratches on the arm, bruises on the shoulder, knee sprains, and bloody noses are all too common among post players.

Shooting guards run from one 3-point line to the other with resting breaks here and there. They don’t usually run past the foul line. Post players have to run from one endline to the other dozens of times per game.

It should be noted that while perimeter players start with the ball moving up the court, post players must get open to receive the ball! That can be challenging. Plus, this can be a problem for a post player who feels he’s not getting enough touches.

Post Moves For Basketball Players

Drop Step

The goal of the drop step in basketball is to prevent the defender from swiping the ball away so you can back your way into the paint towards the hoop for an easy layup.

How to Drop Step towards the Baseline?

Plant your inside foot as the pivot foot.

When you receive the pass, drop step towards the goal with your outside leg.

Drive your knee of what was initially the leg of your pivot foot up towards the goal and complete the layup.

How to Drop Step towards the Middle?

Plant your outside foot as the pivot foot.

After you receive the pass, drop step towards the goal with your inside leg.

Drive your knee of what was originally the leg of your pivot foot up towards the goal for a layup.

Jump Hook

The jump hook can be used against taller defenders. It is one of the most difficult movements to defend, hands down. This common play is similar to the classic hook shot, though the only difference is how your body is positioned in relation to the basket.

If you receive the ball with your back facing the hoop, pivot so that your body becomes perpendicular to the basket. Jump up off of both feet and extend your shooting arm directly vertical above your shoulder. Be sure to turn your head towards the hoop, release the ball from your fingertips, and snap your wrist.

To protect the ball from getting blocked, raise your non-shooting arm and use it to guide your shot. The jump hook is more effective if you’re able to perform the move with both your right and left hand.

Baseline Jump Shot

A baseline jump shot is any shot taken in the paint, mid-range, or a 3-point shot. Note that 3-pointers are typically referred to as corner 3s, long-range shots, or perimeter attempts. A baseline jump shot also includes hooks and short-range attempts.

Baseline Fake & Step Through

The baseline fake and step through is used to trick defenders in the paint.

How to perform the Baseline Fake & Step Through?

1.) Assuming the player is right-handed, he should drive to his right down the middle of the paint or foul line with the basketball in his right hand.

2.) When the player gets to the basket, he needs to plant his right foot and use it as his pivot foot, then extend up towards the basket as if he is attempting to shoot a reverse layup.

3.) If the defender doesn’t fall for the fake, the player will pivot on his right foot and bring his left foot around.

4.) Lastly, he pump fakes and then steps through past the defender to score.

Quick Spin

The quick spin post move is always made after receiving the ball. A player is required to read the defender before signaling for the ball and studying their body movement.

This move requires space. For that reason, spin the direction you feel has more room. The quick spin move is similar to the drop step. Of course, the only way for a defender to get after the ball is if they foul you from behind.

How to execute a Quick Spin?

1.) Before signaling for the ball, try to anticipate which direction your defender is planning to go. He may be trying to play the high side to intercept the pass.

2.) When you receive the ball, use your left hand for protection and the other as a target to pass the ball to your right side. Spin towards the baseline using your right foot as the pivot foot.

3.) The post player can now score with either hand.

Dream Shake

The dream shake in basketball was made famous by NBA Hall of Famer Hakeem Olajuwon. A dream shake is when the forward/center fakes to one side of the post with the ball and spins to the other side for a shot attempt. Players can even add a second or third pump fake into the mix to fool the defender(s).

How to perform the Dream Shake?

1.) Receive the ball in the low post with your back to the basket.

2.) Make a shoulder or arm fake in the direction you want to trick your opponent into going.

3.) If the move fools your opponent, immediately spin back toward the opposite direction of your fake.

4.) More shoulder fakes or pump fakes are encouraged.

5.) Make the layup, short jumper, or dunk.

Different Post Positions In Basketball

Low Post. First off, the area near the basket in the paint is recognized as the low post. This applies to the area near the baseline as well. The low post is usually occupied by centers.

Mid Post. Next, the mid post refers to the area in between the low post and high post is called the mid post. A player in the mid post is considered a triple threat. He can shoot, pass, or attempt a drive toward the hoop.

High Post. Furthermore, the high post is located near the free throw line at the top of the key. This section of the court is farther away from the basket than the low post. Both corners of the foul line are part of the high post.

Basketball Tips For Post Players

Work For Position Early

The post player must fight for position early to ensure success. This applies for offense just as much as it would for defense. Centers and forwards are required to grab rebounds, work for steals, block shots, and help the guards control the clock throughout the entirety of the game.

Find Mismatches

If the forward/center is a starting post player, it would make sense for him to take advantage of playing against a reserve. It would be unwise for the opposing coach to leave that defender in off the bench, but this is sometimes the case if the starting center(s) is resting or even injured. When matched up against taller, bigger opponents, try using more hook shots and quick spins. Smaller post players have to use speed and pump fakes to their advantage.

Develop Go-To Moves

Developing a go-to move is a trial-and-error process for pretty much all post players. This tactic is needed so that he can remain an offensive threat on the floor. It’s also referred to as “having backup plans.” Players’ go-to moves and counter moves are an essential part of a team’s offense. “Up and Under” moves are the perfect example.

Know Your Distance

A player knowing his location on the court can turn an average post player into a great one. The “distance” refers to how far the player is away from the basket before receiving the ball.

Knowing the distance makes it easier to determine which post move is best to use for a specific play. For example, if the player receives the ball near the hoop, he should utilize the jump hook.

Against taller defenders, it makes more logical sense to post up and use pivots. Understanding the distance can improve a player’s reaction time to help him make a larger impact during the game.

Embrace Contact

All post players have to learn to embrace contact on the court. After all, basketball is a contact sport. Considering it’s safer than football and hockey, players should take it upon themselves to take hits when needed. It can help any forward/center become that much more of an effective offensive player.

If a player is worried about concussions or shoulder injuries, he could use the lower half of his body to initiate contact against a defender. Nevertheless, try not to extend your arm and bump your opponent too often. Otherwise, that will result in a personal foul. For a solid intimidation tactic, use contact against defenders sparingly.

Follow Your Shot

Following your shot is one of the most important strategies a post player can use during a game. As soon as you attempt your shot, you can have the advantage in getting the rebound by driving toward the basket.

If you miss, it’s a convenient board if the ball bounces off the rim and in the direction you attempted your shot. This can result in an offensive rebound and a new possession for your team. If you miss and a defender grabs the ball, following your shot can also make it easier to make a defensive play.