Assessing The Pretenders And The Contenders
As with any NBA season, the 74th season has been filled with surprises and challenges. With the Golden State Warriors dynasty potentially coming to an end, the floor is wide open for new top contenders and the Lakers might be doing as well as was anticipated.
Let’s jump in and take a look at which teams are doing exceptionally well this season and which have left fans feeling disappointed in their overall performance. And for anyone betting on this NBA playoff season, we assess on the odds on who is most likely to succeed in the championship.
Which teams don’t really have a shot this season?
Minnesota Timberwolves
With the worst record in the league, the Minnesota Timberwolves have had a disappointing season so far. Considering this performance, it is unsurprising that Head Coach Ryan Saunders was let go in February 2021 and replaced with Toronto Raptors’ Assistant Head Coach Chris Finch.
The Timberwolves have just 7 wins and a total of 29 losses to their name at this point, ranking them last in the western conference. The absence of defensive player Karl-Anthony Towns certainly has not helped with this.
Overall, while their roster isn’t too bad, they do not have an effective system in place it appears to be more of a read-and-react offense strategy than any sort of rigid plan. The team would also benefit from having a few more experienced players on the court
Detroit Pistons
Over in the eastern conference, the Detroit Pistons have not had much to brag about either, with just 10 wins and a staggering 25 losses. Their poor performance this season is despite the fresh new talent that has been introduced to the team.
This has been the Pistons’ third season with their Head Coach Dwane Casey and their first with new General Manager Troy Weaver.
Jerami Grant has proven to be a great pick for the roster. So too have rookies Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Stewart, and Saben Lee. Josh Jackson has also shown some great promise as he tries to ditch his label as a number 4 pick.
The Pistons put a lot of faith into rookie player Killian Hayes, however, he was criticized for his lackluster performance early on in the season. In December, the point guard debuted in the preseason against the New York Knicks with 5 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists
Houston Rockets
With 11 losses so far in the eastern conference, things aren’t looking too great for the Texan team. The cause of this might have something to do with their poor offense.
They currently rank last in the offense rating by quite a significant percentage. The shooting has been pretty dismal and both John Wall and Victor Oladipo have hardly proven themselves to be effective shooters.
The upcoming shakeup to the team might help Head Coach Stephen Silas to get some better results, but it is unlikely that they will be able to make much headway at this point in the season.
The real contenders are…
Philadelphia 76ers
As the current division leader in the eastern conference Atlantic division, the Philadelphia 76ers have bagged 24 wins and just 12 losses so far this season. Making them a shoe-in for the championship title.
Their star player Ben Simmons is being considered the Most Valuable Player title as is teammate Joel Embiid. The pair have been a credit to the 76ers and have had a big hand to play in their success so far.
Last month, Embiid recorded a double-double with a new career-high of 50 points and 17 rebounds. This was at their game against the Chicago Bulls where they won with a 112–105 result.
Simmons has shown himself to be an incredible defensive player but is also making huge strides in terms of offense. The player was averaging 21 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 7.8 assists per game in February.
Los Angeles Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers are having another impeccable season, with 24 wins and just 13 losses. The team’s final game before the All-Star break was on March 3.
The team will face some challenges later in the month as following their game against the Indiana Pacers, they will go head-to-head with The Los Angeles Clippers in two home games. The Clippers are also having a season to shout about and are tying with the Lakers with 24 wins and 14 losses at present.
Utah Jazz
Division leaders Utah Jazz are dominating the Western Conference with 27 wins and just 9 losses so far. They started off the season with an NBA and franchise record of a 23-5 start, putting Jordan Clarkson as a clear frontrunner for Man of the Year.
Royce O’Neale has proven to be a quality shooter this season at 41.4% and is often trusted to guard the opposing team’s best wing player.
At their current rate of success, we can expect to see Utah Jazz at the finals for the first time this century.
Who is likely to succeed in the finals in the 2020-21 NBA season?
Taking into account the history of the NBA and the performances seen this season, the Lakers are likely to be the favorites to win once again. Although, as discussed, the LA Clippers, Utah Jazz, and the 76ers are all likely contenders. There is also talk that the Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks have a great chance this season.
How Is The NBA Helping To Make Up For Lost Revenue?
Of the many industries and sectors hit by the economic chaos of the last year, there are few that have had to adapt to the new normal quite as quickly as professional sports. This is true of professional sports across the world, as the varying degrees of ongoing restrictions make live sports difficult commercial terrain to navigate. And with mass gatherings of crowds off the table – until at least this coming summer – the future looks even more uncertain for sports fans and team owners alike.
But with income from in-person ticket sales not an option for the foreseeable future, how are NBA teams making up for the lost revenue this would ordinarily bring, in these uncertain times?
According to recent reporting on the financial health of the NBA, the organization suffered a 10% loss to its finances in the 2019-20 season. This amounted to a total financial hit of $8.3 billion.
In terms of what is behind this loss, it comes from a combination of loss in gate receipts, which totaled around the $800 million mark, as well as a $400 million loss in sponsorships and merchandising. The outlook for the 2020-21 season looks similarly dim, with industry analysts already projecting a 40% loss in overall revenue if the season progresses without the presence of fans at live events and the accompanying gate-night receipts.
With these losses in mind, however, what options do the NBA have available to them to keep their financial health in check, and what steps have they taken so far?
Loosened sponsorship restrictions
As mentioned above, one of the most notable hits to the revenue of the NBA in the last season came in the form of fewer sponsorship deals being signed. Given that the overall health of the economy was declining at the time, it is understandable that companies had less money available to spend on sponsorship deals.
As a way of mitigating the economic impact of this, the NBA began loosening sponsorship restrictions that had previously limited the types of companies that could provide sponsorship, either at games or to teams. With ticket revenue essentially non-existent for the foreseeable future, this move will provide the league with a vital source of revenue going forward into the 2020-21 season.
As a result of these changes, the NBA has agreed to let hard alcohol, casino and sports betting companies provide sponsorship to NBA teams. This marks a significant change from the norm and opens these companies and business sectors to greater visibility on in-arena signage.
NBA teams have already begun benefiting from these changes, with the Memphis Grizzlies becoming the first NBA franchise to partner with a sports betting and fantasy operator. It is expected that this will be the first of many such industry tie-ups, as NBA franchises begin eying new sponsorship opportunities. And with so many sports betting platforms already recognizing the opportunity that this change presents, we can expect this trend to continue.
This change comes at just the right time for the sports betting and gambling industry across the USA, as recent legislative changes at both the state and federal level have significantly loosened decades-old restrictions imposed on them. For this reason, companies such as SkyCity Online Casino are now considering the opportunities presented by this shift in NBA sponsorship restrictions, which could allow them to gain more exposure than ever in the domestic market. In light of all this, it is an incredibly exciting time to be involved in the online gambling and sports betting sector in the USA!
In addition to diversifying the kinds of corporate entities that can acquire sponsorship rights, the NBA has also opened up other commercial ventures. This includes giving teams the ability to sell international sponsorship rights to three partners, which is an increase over last year.
An additional change will allow NBA teams to create live digital content that does not feature game footage, for second-screen use during match broadcasts. This could include in-arena, half-time shows that could be aired on the website or app of a particular team.
With all this in mind, we begin to get a sense of how the NBA is responding to an uncertain outlook for the 2020-21 season. Despite this uncertainty, however, it does look as if they are taking proactive steps to ensure that the financial impact will be relatively minimal, if not significantly lessened, as we move into the spring and summer months.
How are NBA Betting Odds Generated?
For years, the NBA betting industry was a domain of old-school Vegas bookmarkers. Things have changed in recent years, thanks to tech advances and the growth of online bookmarkers. However, one question remains; how do bookmarkers determine NBA betting odds?
Well, since the early days of NBA betting, bookmarkers’ aim was balancing the action on both sides of wagers. The advent of algorithms and betting software hasn’t changed that. NBA betting odds are designed to ensure equal action from each side of a betting line. When generating odds for an NBA game, bookmarkers don’t focus on creating a probable or actual picture of the reality. Instead, they aim at mitigating their risk.
The Making of Odds in a Tech-Savvy World
In years gone by, bookmarkers primarily relied on power rankings and their “gut feeling” in odds making. Today, the process is aided by computing power. Odds makers rely in statisticians and mathematicians who pore over large volumes of data besides incorporating trends into the process.
Understanding bettors’ behavior, mitigating risk mathematically, and determining the general public’s reaction to lines of play also play a role in the odd generation process. By incorporating the insight of statisticians and mathematicians into the odd-making process, betting odds have become more precise and quantifiable.
Rather than relying on instinct and experience alone, NBA bookmarkers synthesize mathematical knowledge and the understanding of risk and probability to create the most accurate lines. Any successful bettor will tell you that the more accurate a betting line is, the more profitable it is to bookmarkers.
Money Line Bets vs. Point Spread Bets
In every NBA game, there’s typically an underdog and a favorite. When it comes to betting odds, a point spread determines the victory margin. Thus, a betting line for an NBA game may look like this:
Denver Nuggets (-182) vs. Chicago Bulls (+145)
If you’re making a money line bet, these numbers clearly show who’s the favorite. Thus, if you bet on the Nuggets at (-182), it means you should wager $182 to win $100 on your bet. Conversely. If you bet $100 on the Bulls at (+145), you could win $110.
In point spread bets, the favorite team’s margin of victory is estimated as a line, thus making the content even from a betting perspective. Point spread bets often have similar or the same odds irrespective of the selection you make. If more money is placed on one team, bookmarkers often adjust their betting lines of odds to factor in the heavy action, thus hedging their bets.
In a points spread bet such as Denver Nuggets (-2) vs. Chicago Bulls (+2), the Nuggets are the favorites. Therefore, you will only win your bet if they win by over two points. Moreover, you’ll still win the bet if the Bulls lose by less than two points and you’ve waged your money on the Nuggets.
Why NBA Betting Odds Tend to Change
Betting odds are often formulated to help bookmarkers predict the outcomes of games. The odds tend to change depending on the betting action. Thus, it’s best to look at different bookmarkers for odds and lines since this will give you an edge when betting on games.
The idea behind comparing different bookmarkers’ odds is that some websites may have more action on one side. This explains why NBA betting websites tend to display different betting odds, lines, and point spreads for the same games. Thus, checking out multiple betting sites will give you the best edge on your bets.
Finding the most attractive betting odds for a specific NBA game can be challenging. It’s best to remember that NBA lines rarely move at all. Depending on your strategy, you can either lock your bet the moment the line is produced, or you can wait a little bit more to see whether there will be a change. Also, be on the lookout for prop bets that give you a bang for your buck.
Young NBA Players To Watch In 2021
The NBA is one of the most-watched sports in America and the players are adored by fans. While some of the players have been on the court for many years and have become household names, others are just starting out but have a great future ahead of them.
In this guide, we thought we would look at some of the young NBA players that you should be watching in 2021. Read on to hear which top up-and-coming players made this list!
Patrick Williams
At just 19 years old, Patrick Williams is currently a rookie that we must all be watching. He is currently playing as number 9 for the Chicago Bulls and is building a notable reputation for himself. He has already proved himself as a bench player at FSU and earned various awards doing so. This 6’8” player is certainly one to watch.
James Wiseman
Did you know that James Wiseman is only 19 years old and is already 7’1”? If you were a betting man, you’d probably take one look at the NBA odds and consider placing a bet on Wiseman when he plays for the Golden State Warriors. This player showed a lot of potential so far and is shaping up to be one of the most popular players of the future.
Killian Hayes
Killian Hayes is another 19-year-old to make our list and he is currently playing for the Detroit Pistons. Killian is 6’5” tall and already has a nickname, as he is known as “Kill”. It is expected that this player out of France is going to get a lot of minutes on the court this season so don’t take your eyes off him if you are a Pistons fan.
R.J Hampton
R.J. Hampton has previously played overseas, and he is one of the only American rookies to have done this so far. He is currently playing as number 13 for the Denver Nuggets and is 19 years old. Fans of Hampton call him Hamptime. He is 6’5” tall and shows a lot of potential to become one of the notable players in the NBA.
LaMelo Ball
Are you a Charlotte Hornets fan? If you are then you might already recognise the last young NBA player on our list, LaMelo Ball. This player is 19 years old and is 6’7”. His nickname is Melo, and he plays as number 2 for the team. It is expected that he will have an immediate effect on the success of the Charlotte Hornets.
Watch Out
Some of the NBA all stars should be worried about their positions with these young players coming up the ranks. They have shown a lot of potential and are set to really make an impact on their teams. It won’t be long before they are moving around and joining some of the biggest teams in the NBA.
Make sure to keep an eye on all of these rookies!
