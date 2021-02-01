NBA
Can The Rockets Squeeze Into The Playoffs?
Surprise! The Houston Rockets have played great since the departure of their franchise cornerstone, but can they keep it up?
The Houston Rockets came into the season as what appeared to be a dysfunctional franchise. The most prominent faces on the team all wanted to jump ship. Before the season even started, the Rockets lost head coach Mike D’Antoni and general manager Daryl Morey. Russell Westbrook was shipped to Washington for John Wall, and James Harden had made it clear he wanted to be next to leave.
When the Rockets traded their second-best player in franchise history, James Harden, expectations for the season were understandably low. They had been 3-6 with Harden, but have now gone 5-3 since trading him and are on a four-game winning streak. Their roster is now filled with guys who feel they’ve been overlooked and are looking to prove their critics wrong.
Coach Stephen Silas was dealt a difficult hand but has made the most of it. Since the Harden trade, the Rockets hold the second-best defensive rating in the NBA at 102.7. They have a slew of elite defenders that can break up opposing teams’ sets and force turnovers. They are also doing this with multiple key guys missing games to injuries like John Wall and Christian Wood.
The biggest signing the Rockets made this past offseason was adding Christian Wood. He has continued his strong play from last season with Detroit and has put his name towards the top of all Most Improved Player conversations. Wood is averaging 23.4 points per game along with 10.8 rebounds per game with a 60.6 true shooting percentage. He’s been their offensive fulcrum and shows improvement on an almost game-to-game basis.
John Wall’s return from his Achilles tear has been remarkable – somehow, he still has his burst of speed and his passing ability. While his outside shot has struggled, he can still get in the paint and wreck havoc on any team in transition. Wall has also shown he can still defend when he’s engaged. It’s still too soon to say so with any certainty, but the Rockets have to feel good about landing the better player in John Wall in the trade with the Wizards, plus a first round pick.
DeMarcus Cousins has been up-and-down. He’s had a couple of monstrous performances but has mostly struggled, especially on the defensive end of the floor. His lateral movement isn’t great, and teams have taken advantage of him. Still, Cousins has shown he’s still an above-average passer at his position. His finishing at the basket is probably the clearest sign of his struggles, as he’s made 17 of his 49 attempts within five feet of the basket, an abysmal 34.7 percent.
The addition of Victor Oladipo gives the Rockets another scorer who can also defend at an elite level. He’s only played in five games in Houston, but if he can continue to find the form he had when he was an All-Star, the Rockets will be more than satisfied. Oladipo will be entering free agency this offseason and will be highly motivated to give potential suitors every reason to pay him.
The rest of the roster is a group that has been overlooked or underappreciated at some point in their careers. Silas has plenty of options of guys who come in and consistently play hard like David Nwaba, Jae’Sean Tate, PJ Tucker and Sterling Brown. Even rookie Mason Jones has flashed his potential in his limited minutes.
But it remains to be seen how good this Rockets team can be. They certainly have the personnel to maintain a top defense, but their offense has struggled to consistently get good looks. There’s reason to believe their offense could improve as Silas coached the offense last season for the Mavericks, which had the best offense in history last year. As Wall, Oladipo and Cousins get more acclimated, the offense could see an uptick.
The Rockets do not own the rights to their own first-round pick this year, so they have no reason to tank and every incentive to try and make the playoffs. Moreover, it’s possible they look to add another piece at the trade deadline in order to accomplish that. Remarkable that the Rockets, after all the dysfunction, are just one game under .500 with reason to be optimistic.
The post-Harden era in Houston is underway and it may be better than many believed it to be.
NBA
NBA Daily: De’Andre Hunter, Cam Reddish Taking the Next Step for Atlanta
Tristan Tucker sits down with Trae Young, John Collins and Danilo Gallinari to break down the sophomore-year leaps De’Andre Hunter and Cam Reddish have had for the Atlanta Hawks.
In the 2019 NBA Draft, the Atlanta Hawks were able to strike gold when the New Orleans Pelicans traded down from their No. 4 slot after the club had acquired that pick from its blockbuster trade of Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers.
With that pick, the Hawks selected De’Andre Hunter out of Virginia. Later, they were able to select Cam Reddish with their other pick, No. 10 overall, which they acquired from the Dallas Mavericks the year prior.
Hunter and Reddish both had promising rookie seasons, but the leaps that each player has taken this season have been astronomical. Hunter is playing his way into a legitimate All-Star case, while Reddish has been one of the more underrated defenders in the league this season, fresh off of a performance in which he helped hold Washington Wizards’ star Bradley Beal to an 0-for-8 shooting night, the most consecutive attempts without a three in his career.
The only way Atlanta was ever going to make the jump from a mediocre team to a playoff squad was by surrounding Trae Young and John Collins with talented wings with a knack for scoring. Now, with Hunter and Reddish, alongside Kevin Huerter and Bogdan Bogdanovic, they have just that. But Hunter has taken on the scoring load for the Hawks at that position and has absolutely taken off.
Hunter has had the most notable statistical jump, improving in every single major statistic across the board while seeing a negligible increase in minutes from last season. Hunter is now averaging 17.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists while shooting 51.4 percent from the floor, 36.6 percent from three and 87.7 percent from the charity stripe.
In fact, Hunter has arguably had one of the best and most underappreciated seasons in the NBA thus far. He might not get voted into the All-Star game due to the sheer amount of talent that has emerged in the Eastern Conference, but he’s certainly in the mix and deservedly so.
“His game is similar to his personality, he’s just steady,” said head coach Lloyd Pierce after a Jan 18. 108-97 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. “He’s a consistent worker, he’s a consistent performer, he’s got the challenge of chasing guys around on the defensive end. And really not being a focal point offensively but finding his rhythm on the second side, we have opportunities to post him, we can space him, he’s in position to attack downhill, he’s consistently getting to the free-throw line. And so I think the steady part of his game is the balance. The balance at which he plays and the balance of which we can use him.”
Atlanta’s two most-used five-man lineups feature Hunter and both have net ratings of +10. Hunter and Reddish, meanwhile, partly compose Atlanta’s most consistent, high-octane offensive grouping, a lineup that posts a 113.9 offensive rating.
“I think that they’re doing a great job,” said forward Danilo Gallinari. “They are really focusing on getting better, even on practice days. They watch a lot of video and they spend a lot of time in the gym with the coaches trying to work on their game and get better.” I didn’t play with them last year but I see they’ve got a lot of confidence in themselves and they have a little bit more experience now so it’s a big step forward from them.”
For Reddish, his statistics haven’t popped off the page just yet and his shooting is still a work in progress. But it’s what he’s doing outside of the boxscore that’s impressing his teammates and coaching staff; his offense will come along, as suggested by his numerous 20-point explosions this season, but his defense is developing nicely. Being able to stand up to the NBA’s leading scorer in Beal and help subject him to his worst shooting performance of the season is no small task. In fact, it’s become a trend for opposing backcourts to have mediocre games against the Hawks, outside of the Brooklyn Nets of course, and Reddish is playing a hand in that.
“Cam [Reddish]’s been playing really well all year and especially on the defensive end,” Young said after the Hawks’ game against Wizards. “Kev [Huerter] started out on [Bradley Beal], did a really good job containing him, not really letting him get going. Cam did a really good job coming off the bench doing the same so it was good.”
This season, Reddish is averaging 12.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game, which are all improvements over his rookie season.
While Reddish has more to go in his development than Hunter does, it’s worth noting that Hunter is nearly two years older than Reddish and naturally has more game experience. Regardless, Atlanta has to be happy with getting two players in the same draft that have been able to contribute so much in such a short time. While neither made an All-Rookie team last season, the sky’s the limit for Atlanta’s young wings.
“I’ll continue to say it forever probably, that that first to second-year jump for them is tremendous,” Collins said. “You see that growth in pretty much all areas of their game. And as I said, for them it’s more mental than physical, I mean physically they’re gifted, can pretty much do anything on the court. It’s all about taking the next step mentally, slowing the game down and for them picking their spots and what they want to do.
“You’re gonna continue to see great growth from them.”
NBA
ICYMI: Southwest Division
Basketball Insiders continues our ICYMI series with Zach Dupont looking at some storylines out of the Southwest Division that you may have missed.
Basketball Insiders just launched our new ICYMI series, detailing some of the happenings around the league that may be going under the radar. Today, Zach Dupont will be taking a deeper look at the Southwest Division
The NBA’s Southwest Division has quietly been full of exciting storylines, both good and bad. The Southwest has exciting young talent like Ja Morant, Luka Doncic and Zion Williamson, all three of which are having wildly different levels of success in 2020-21.
Plenty is going under the radar in this division, so here are a few storylines you may have missed from the Southwest.
The Spurs are back!
Coming into the season, the talk around the San Antonio Spurs was not about their playoff aspirations, but rather if they could still trade DeMar DeRozan or LaMarcus Aldridge for positive value before the trade deadline. Now, more than a quarter through the season, the Spurs sit atop the Southwest Division with an 11-8 record.
DeRozan is having an impressive season for the Spurs and, despite being in his 12th NBA season, he has taken a significant step forward as a three-point shooter. DeRozan currently has his highest three-point percentage of his career at 36.4 percent, while attempting nearly two per game. DeRozan’s improved shooting has him leading San Antonio in scoring, averaging over 20 points per game.
San Antonio has also gotten substantial improvement from a pair of youngsters, Dejounte Murray and Keldon Johnson. Both Murray and Johnson are averaging career highs in points per game, with Murray putting up 15 points per game and Johnson tallying 14.6. Murray has also done a bit of everything for the Spurs, averaging a team-high in assists per game (5.2) and steals per game (1.3). Additionally, Johnson is leading the Spurs in rebounding, averaging 7.5 per game.
Even further down the roster, San Antonio has many exciting young talents not often discussed as much as others around the league. Devin Vassell, a rookie out of Florida State, is having a very solid season, averaging 5.7 points per game while shooting over 40 percent from three, while tied for the team lead in steals per game at 1.3. Lonnie Walker IV is also putting together a nice year, averaging 12.1 points per game on 41.6/38.9/78.8 shooting.
The Spurs, who are currently sitting fourth in the Western Conference, still even have room to improve, with stud youngster Derrick White waiting in the wings, having played only one game due to a toe injury. White’s return will only enhance San Antonio’s efforts as they will soon be adding a player who averaged 11.3 points per game last year and served as one of the best on-ball defenders on the team.
Time to panic in New Orleans?
Contrary to San Antonio’s success, the New Orleans Pelicans came into 2020-21 with high expectations and have yet to capitalize on the talent many said they have. New Orleans is currently 6-10, good for last in the Southwest and second to last in the Western Conference.
Unlike the Spurs’ youngsters, who have all seemingly taken a step forward, the Pelicans’ highly-touted youth have stagnated. Zion Williamson, the first overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, was expected to step forward into the superstar conversation but instead, he has struggled. Defensively, Williamson has been nothing short of a disaster, acting as a constant liability while not showing the same effort and agility he showed at Duke.
Williamson’s on/off-court stats are shocking and when on the court, opposing offenses are putting up an offensive rating of 116.9, and when off the court, that drops to 106.1, a 10.8 point difference. Offensively, Williamson’s upside is still unreal. He’s currently averaging 23.8 points per game on nearly 60 percent from the field, but shooting continues to be an issue as Williamson’s free throw percentage hasn’t taken a jump, while his three-point percentage is hovering around 15 percent.
Lonzo Ball’s play has warranted some concern as his shooting improvement from last year seems to have been a fluke. Ball has struggled shooting everywhere on the floor this season, posting a woeful shooting split of 38.8/30.1/58.3 and only averaging 4.6 assists per game, down seven last season. His alarming three-point percentage isn’t helped by the fact that Ball is shooting 7.6 attempts from deep per game, the highest total on the team by 1.5 attempts.
It’s not all doom and gloom in New Orleans though as the ultra-young team still has plenty of reason for optimism. Brandon Ingram is having another excellent season, putting up 24.1 points per game to lead the way. A fully healthy and slightly skinnier, Williamson is still a player to be feared in the NBA as he continues to develop. The Pelicans also have guys like Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Jaxson Hayes and Kira Lewis Jr. all on the roster and improving by the day. So, while the Pelicans 2020-21 season may be in serious jeopardy, their future remains as bright as ever.
Houston’s Island of Misfit Toys Rising
The Houston Rockets have assembled a roster of castoffs after sending James Harden to Brooklyn earlier this month, but their crew of misfits has shown to be competitive. The Rockets have won four games in a row to push their record to 8-9 and just one game back of the eight seed Portland Trail Blazers.
Christian Wood has been a revelation for the Rockets, putting together an All-Star level season in his first season in Houston. Wood leads the Rockets in both points and rebounds per game, averaging a 23.4/10.8 double-double. The Rockets’ new core is also led in part by John Wall and Victor Oladipo, two guards who have struggled with injuries over the last few seasons. Oladipo had an excellent first five games for the Rockets, putting up 22.4 points and 4.8 assists per game while crucially providing high-level defense that the team was missing before the Harden trade. Wall has had quite the career renaissance himself, putting together 18.1 points and 5.5 assists in his first season since 2018-19.
The Rockets’ rotation players also contain a nice group of guys who have had unconventional paths in the NBA. DeMarcus Cousins is far from the player he was during his All-NBA years with the Kings, but he has proven to be a solid piece off Houston’s bench to back up Wood, especially when you consider Cousins has played just 30 NBA games since 2018. David Nwaba is on his fifth team in five seasons – but through 16 games, he’s shown himself to be a serviceable rotation wing, especially on the defensive end.
Another solid defensive piece for Houston is rookie Jae’Sean Tate, who is playing 25.7 minutes per game to go along with his sevens starts. Tate went undrafted in 2018 out of Ohio State, then spent the last two seasons abroad playing in Belgium and Australia before getting his shot with the Rockets. Even further down the roster, Mason Jones, an undrafted rookie out of Arkansas, has shown some serious flashes of skill in limited play this year, putting up 8.6 points per game while shooting 58.3 percent from three-point range over his nine contests this season.
The Rockets are more than just a likable story of many players getting a chance of redemption or their first shot at all in the NBA. Better, they’re a competitive basketball team fighting for a playoff spot. While Houston might not be a title contender in 2021, they have a lot of pieces to build off of moving forward.
Much like Houston, the entire Southwest Division is full of weird and exciting stories going under the radar in a spectacular 2020-21 season. Between early season struggles and unexpected leaps, there are loads of storylines to pay attention to as the campaign evolves.
NBA
NBA Daily: Rough Times for Five Key Role Players
A quarter of the 2020-21 season has been played and many teams are trying to dig themselves out of a hole. Chad Smith identifies five struggling role players that will need to turn things around in order for their teams to find success.
Role players may not have the spotlight, the insane contracts or the endorsement deals, but they are vital pieces that contribute to team success. There have been countless examples in the past, including the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers just last year. The focus for the role player is to excel in one or two areas of the game that they are highly skilled in.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has continued to shoot the lights out for Los Angeles this season. Jordan Clarkson has cemented himself as the favorite for Sixth Man of the Year for the red-hot Utah Jazz. There have been pleasant surprises like Nicolas Batum with the Los Angeles Clippers and vital contributors like De’Andre Hunter with the Atlanta Hawks. Even Andrew Wiggins has produced for the Golden State Warriors.
These players have been thriving in their roles so far this year and their teams are winning because of it. But, at the opposite end of the spectrum, you might find these five players, who just haven’t gotten their season off the ground. Their teams rely on their production, which goes a long way when determining whether or not they make it to the postseason. Time is running out as we hit the quarter-mark of the season but there is still time for these guys to turn it around.
JJ Redick, New Orleans Pelicans
Coming into this season, the New Orleans Pelicans had a very odd collection of talent on their roster. The pieces didn’t really seem to fit well with Zion Williamson and Steven Adams playing alongside each other. The floor spacing looked even bleaker with Lonzo Ball and Eric Bledsoe not providing much of any outside shooting.
In fact, the most glaring issue with this team is their clear lack of three-point shooting. That is the one thing that JJ Redick has been known for his entire career, but the 14-year veteran has gotten off to a slow start this season. New Orleans currently ranks last or in the bottom three in nearly every statistical category related to three-point shooting.
Despite his slow start, Redick would seem to be a coveted trade piece for a title contender. Perhaps a change of scenery could do the sharpshooter.
No JJ Redick in the first half. Was told he is not dealing with an injury.
— Christian Clark (@cclark3000) January 30, 2021
Redick’s shooting percentages have been abysmal this season. He is shooting 30 percent from deep, the lowest mark of his career. The struggles are not just behind the arc, however, as he is also shooting just 44 percent from inside the three-point line. Throughout his career, he has only had two seasons in which he shot that poorly.
Perhaps a change of scenery would do Redick some good. Either way, he must figure out his shot if he’s to make any meaningful on-court contributions this season.
Robert Covington, Portland TrailBlazers
The run of bad luck in Portland has continued as Terry Stotts’ team has been hit hard by the injury bug once again. Zach Collins is still on the shelf after ankle surgery and, after missing nearly all of last season, Jusuf Nurkic is out with a broken wrist. CJ McCollum was putting up career-high numbers to start the season but is currently in a walking boot.
After making several great additions over the short offseason, the Trail Blazers were supposed to lean on their depth. Derrick Jones Jr. has been invisible aside from the occasional highlight dunk, Harry Giles has barely seen the floor and Enes Kanter has provided some offensive punch in his return but their biggest acquisition has not lived up to expectations. But, arguably the biggest disappointment has been Robert Covington.
Covington was supposed to be the defensive presence on the wing that Portland has lacked for so long. His ability to knock down three-pointers was also supposed to give Damian Lillard and McCollum even more room to operate. But, on the season, he is averaging just 1.5 made threes per game after averaging more than two per game in every season of his career.
On the floor, Covington is shooting just 30 percent overall and an even worse 27 percent from distance. The 30-year old has scored in double figures just twice this season and has missed the last two games due to a concussion. With so many guys out of the lineup and inconsistent play from others, Portland needs Covington to step up now more than ever — if he can turn it around, the team might just barely be able to withstand their current bout of injuries.
Aron Baynes, Toronto Raptors
After having a career-year in Phoenix last season, Aron Baynes was meant to fill the void left by Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka up in Toronto. But his production has fallen off of a cliff, to the point where Nick Nurse has had difficulty justifying his minutes. Last week he made his first three-pointer of the calendar year, while last Sunday’s victory over the Indiana Pacers was the first time he scored in double figures since just after Christmas.
The big man’s shooting percentages are down across the board: he is shooting just 18 percent from beyond the arc after shooting at a 35 percent clip last season. The numbers don’t even tell the full story, as this situation has a Roy Hibbert-type meltdown feel to it. Fortunately, Toronto has developed another rising talent in Chris Boucher that has stepped in and filled the void.
Baynes is a 31 percent career shooter from distance, so that is not a large part of his game. The problem is he has been unable to finish around the rim, either, nor fit into any type of role on offense. His calling card has always been defense, but he has been underwhelming on that end of the floor as well.
What Toronto thought they were getting with Baynes is exactly what Boucher has been — and more — so, while a return to form might not make-or-break their season, it might be the difference between a roster spot and a stint on the waiver wire for Baynes.
Lou Williams, Los Angeles Clippers
While the Clippers have been one of the best teams in the entire league, not all of their pieces are thriving. Lou Williams nearly won his fourth Sixth Man of the Year award last season but, so far this season, he hasn’t even been the sixth-best player on his own team.
Perhaps playing fewer minutes has contributed to his regression, or perhaps it is the loss of Montrezl Harrell, who took home that award last season. The two were a dynamic force off of the bench for Los Angeles a year ago, but Williams just has not been able to find his groove without the big man.
Williams’ 18 points per game average from last year has been cut in half this season; it is the first time since the 2006-07 season that he has failed to average double figures in scoring. It wouldn’t be so bad if he was aiding in other areas, but that isn’t happening, either. His assists are down from 5.6 to 2.5 per game while he is offering nothing on defense.
The good news for the Clippers is that they are winning despite his struggles. That said, the team, as much as Williams himself, is likely hoping to see a turnaround at some point this season.
Dāvis Bertāns, Washington Wizards
After opting out of the bubble in Orlando last season, Dāvis Bertāns elected to play it smart when it came to his upcoming free agency. He signed a five-year contract to stay with the Wizards as one of their most potent offensive weapons.
Unfortunately, the sharpshooter has been anything but that this season, getting off to a rocky start in nearly every category.
Last season, Bertāns nearly doubled his career-best scoring average, finishing at 15.4 points per game. He shot 43 percent from beyond the arc and had an effective field goal percentage of 60. But those numbers have fallen significantly this year as he is scoring just 11.8 points per game on 36 percent shooting from deep and 37 percent overall.
His effective field goal percentage, free throw percentage, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks are all down from last season. In their loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night, Bertans played 25 minutes and was 0-7 from the floor and finished with just one point.
It has been a rough season in Washington D.C. as the Wizards own the worst record in the entire league. Russell Westbrook has been a shell of himself, while Thomas Bryant is out for the season and the basketball world is just waiting for the team to finally let go of Bradley Beal. The problems for Washington are much deeper than Bertāns, but he is not contributing at the level that he has in the past; if they ever want to dig themselves out, Bertans must step up.