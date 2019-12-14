NBA
NBA Daily: Chris Paul’s Last Hope
There have been so many rumblings surrounding who Chris Paul’s next team should be. Matt John provides one particular team that hasn’t been brought up much that could very much benefit from Paul’s services.
A point guard with the rap sheet that Chris Paul has does not deserve an anticlimactic ending. Now that he’s being paid almost $40 million in his mid-30’s to lead an average team in a Western Conference that won’t accept anything less than elite, it sure seems like his career is headed that way.
It’s true that in some respect, he did this to himself. He agreed to a contract extension so expensive that including it in a trade would be practically impossible. At the same time, can you blame the man for getting one last payday as his career approaches its end?
Whatever the case may be, now he’s with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Since essentially the first day in OKC, Paul’s name has been brought up endlessly in trade rumors. Even though he’s embraced his role as the mentor — and even though the Thunder have had a stellar start to the season — the plan has remained the same: Blow this sucker up.
That all starts with Paul. Even if he’s not what he once was, Chris Paul is still an effective basketball player. In fact, a case can be made that he’s having a better season with the Thunder than Russell Westbrook is currently having with the Houston Rockets. Based on skillset alone, Paul can still make a major difference in someone’s chances.
Of course, his contract is the ultimate dealbreaker. Teams aren’t exactly lining up for one of the league’s highest-paid players who’s also in decline. The only way they would is if they were just that desperate. They do have to consider that even if he clogs up the cap sheet, a player as good as Paul can basically be had free of charge right now.
We know there are certain teams that are either looking for an upgrade or are frantically searching for any kind of boost. Is the 34-year-old Chris Paul the answer to their prayers?
Milwaukee has been brought up as an option because Malcolm Brogdon’s departure should have hurt them in the playmaking department. If it has, there are no signs of it on the court because the Bucks haven’t skipped a beat this season. Their 16-game winning streak should be enough evidence of that.
They have the contracts to make it work — Eric Bledsoe, George Hill and Ersan Ilyasova — but is Milwaukee willing to sacrifice so much of their depth for someone like Paul when the product they have is clearly working as well as they could have hoped? Unless Milwaukee takes a major turn for the worse, Paul’s name probably won’t be associated with them.
That wouldn’t be the same case with the team that has been associated the most with Paul since his trade to the Thunder — the Miami HEAT. They have the expendable assets to acquire a Paul without losing a wink of sleep — Dion Waiters, James Johnson, Meyers Leonard — but as the season progresses, there should be younger players on cheaper contracts that the HEAT would probably consider before they would inquire about the future Hall of Famer.
There would also be skepticism about how the offense would work with Paul given that their current version centered around multiple playmakers like Jimmy Butler, Justise Winslow and Goran Dragic, among others, is succeeding. The HEAT could use Paul, but they may be better served looking at other players before him.
In short, the perfect team for Chris Paul at this point has to be one that has expendable contracts to get him without sacrificing much of their core that would also stand to benefit from his presence. There is one team that checks all those boxes. Believe it or not, it’s a team that hasn’t been mentioned as a potential CP3 destination as of late, the Utah Jazz.
The Jazz were supposed to have championship aspirations this season. On paper, they did everything right sans adding some scoring to their second unit — ahem, Jeremy Lin was right there, guys. Adding talent on paper doesn’t always translate to the court and for Utah, it really hasn’t.
The prognosis on the Jazz was that while their defense would remain elite, it was their offense that would vault them into title contention. Currently, they stand at 14-11. Their defense has fallen out of the top 10 — their defensive rating is 106.1, good for 11th overall — and their offense has gone from pedestrian to flat-out bad as their offensive rating is 106.7, good for 23rd overall.
There is a myriad of issues facing Utah right now. The bench isn’t providing much scoring support, Joe Ingles’ jump shot has largely failed him, Utah’s calling card – their grit and effort – doesn’t seem to be there anymore, but at the center of their issues is the sudden decline of newcomer Mike Conley Jr.
Conley was very much the talk of the town when Utah’s season first started. He was supposed to be the secondary playmaker/shotmaker that Donovan Mitchell desperately needed both to expand his game and make Utah’s offense more respectable.
Adjusting to Salt Lake’s high and dry altitude can be tough for just about anyone. Adjusting to being the second-in-command can be even tougher. If there was one player who wouldn’t let factors like that get to him, it surely would have been Conley. It sadly has been very much to the contrary.
Conley has not looked like the guy that was once the leader of Grit-and-Grind. At all. Utah wasn’t asking for that guy, but they were asking for someone who was better than what they are currently getting.
Conley is averaging almost 14 points a game, his worst scoring average since 2012 — and his shooting splits aren’t much better at 37/37/80. The 37 percent from the field as a whole is the worst he’s ever shot in his career. His assist-to-turnover ratio has taken a dip, going from 3.5, 11th in the league last season, to 2.2, or 77th this season. Less assists were to be expected with a lesser role, but the turnovers were supposed to go down too.
It gets worse.
Least efficient paint scorers this season:
1. Mike Conley ………… 37.5 FG%
2. Darius Garland ……. 39.6
3. Coby White ………… 40.8
4. Devonte' Graham … 41.7
5. Dillon Brooks ………. 42.1
(Min. 100 attempts) pic.twitter.com/hvuTdlkvmy
— Kirk Goldsberry (@kirkgoldsberry) December 10, 2019
Much, much worse…
This season he's making just 41% of his layups
(down from 54% last year)
He's making just 35% of his floaters
(down from 49% last year)
His overall 2P FG% is just 36.5%, by far a career low pic.twitter.com/aj2X26txn0
— Kirk Goldsberry (@kirkgoldsberry) December 10, 2019
It might be time to ask if Conley’s best days are firmly behind him. Utah is better when he’s on the court — they are plus-4.4 when he’s playing — but this was supposed to go better than how it’s gone. There’s still plenty of regular season left for Conley to figure things out, but we’re 20-plus games into this season and he hasn’t shown any modicum of consistency.
The Jazz wanted a clearcut no. 2 to fortify the offense. Conley was designated to be that guy and he hasn’t been up to the task. His disappointing play combined with the Jazz’s lost identity could lead to a call for action. If there’s one guy who could fill the role that Conley was supposed to play as well as get Utah back to their roots, it’s Chris Paul.
The red flags are there and have already been described in detail, but this is a rare opportunity at hand because Paul won’t come with a hefty price tag. Trading Paul for Conley works straight up salary-wise. Knowing the limited market for the legend, the Thunder could be happy to get Conley — who has one less year on his deal and gets paid around $6 million less per because that creates more flexibility.
Paul’s contract is monstrous and will only get bigger from here — but even at 34, he can be the leader the Jazz wanted Conley to be. He is putting up more efficient stats on a lesser team – averaging 15.7 points on 45/36/89 splits – he has a better assist-to-turnover ratio – 3.68, good for 15th in the league – and the Thunder have been infinitely better when he’s on the court.
He also has shown he can still bring it in the clutch as well as play up to the more competitive teams. The Jazz have seen this firsthand when he and the Thunder basically toyed with them on their home floor.
The Jazz wanted this to be the year in which they were more than just an underdog exceeding expectations. Trading for Conley and bringing in Bojan Bogdanovic cued that they had their eyes firmly on their first title. Trading for Paul would on paper create that window they believed Conley would. It’s a risk to invest in the older, more expensive point guard — but do the Jazz want to fizz out at this point?
Again, Utah has time to sort things. It hasn’t been pretty for them, but it usually never is early on. This isn’t something that they have to consider now, but something they should keep in the back of their heads — especially if Conley never finds his footing.
Chris Paul isn’t the same Point God he was in New Orleans or Los Angeles, but he can be what the Jazz have wanted for the last two-plus years: The final piece.
NBA Daily: DPOY Watch – 12/17/19
The same names top the Defensive Player of the Year rankings as the season nears its two-month point, paving the way for us to highlight other players and teams whose performance has been superlative on that side of the ball.
As the regular season nears its two-month mark, several top-tier defenders have clearly separated themselves from the pack of others who also deserve consideration for All-Defense honors. And unsurprisingly, the same names who dominated the voting for Defensive Player of the Year last season are likely to again a year later.
Bi-weekly checkups on the resumes of those luminaries have grown ever redundant as the season’s sample size broadens. Rather than assessing their play again in the form a re-shuffled top-five, Defensive Player of the Year Watch will now dive deeper into other players and teams whose awesome defensive play justifies some portion of the spotlight. As normal, players under consideration and those leading the race for DPOY will be included, too.
There’s much more to highlight in NBA defense than the top-tier defenders whose devastating effectiveness even casual fans have come to grasp. This is our attempt to shine a light on those developments.
The Toronto Raptors
The Raptors are 3-4 in their last seven games, but their quality of competition makes that record far more palatable than it seems on the surface. Toronto’s losses over that stretch came to the Miami HEAT, Houston Rockets, Philadelphia 76ers, and LA Clippers – four of the league’s top-seven teams in terms of wins. Defense isn’t what let the Raptors down in any of those losses, either.
They rank third in defensive rating even after that difficult stretch, per Cleaning the Glass, and it has grown increasingly difficult to discern who warrants the most credit for Toronto’s play on that side of the ball.
Raptors head coach Nick Nurse certainly deserves praise for his team’s unyielding connectivity. Pascal Siakam is a chameleon who covers more ground defensively than all but a handful of players in basketball, while OG Anunoby might be Toronto’s stoutest defender one-on-one. Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet play far bigger than their respective sizes. Marc Gasol, back-line quarterback, leads the Raptors in net defensive rating by a considerable margin. Norman Powell, Terence Davis, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, and Chris Boucher all offer varying defensive strengths off the bench.
The best way to explain Toronto’s collective dominance on defense, unsurprisingly, is watching it in action. Look at how many actions are thwarted by multiple defenders, primary and helper, during the Raptors’ final two defensive possessions of their hard-fought win over the Chicago Bulls last week.
The national story of Toronto’s season so far has been about Siakam’s second breakout. He should get MVP votes at season’s end, and team-wide narratives are more easily distilled by focusing on one player. Regardless, it’s the Raptors’ defense that has kept them viable as Eastern Conference contenders even after the departure of the reigning Finals MVP.
Kawhi Leonard
The best wing defender of his generation no longer occupies the role befitting a Defensive Player of the Year. The Clippers normally stash Leonard away from primary ball handlers and dangerous scorers, letting Moe Harkless play stopper while saving Leonard’s energy for offense – and the postseason.
As disruptive as Leonard is as an off-ball defender, there’s a limit to the effectiveness of non-bigs as helpers. Leonard isn’t a rim-protector, and LA doesn’t ask him to function as the last line of defense at the basket. That reality, coupled with the Clippers’ decision to ease his burden as an individual defender, simply renders him less impactful than other plays in consideration for DPOY.
But Leonard still might be the most feared individual defender in basketball, and he’s still collecting highlight-reel steals that support that reality on a nightly basis. There’s just no other player in the league who can pull off a sequence like this.
LA’s defensive rating dips by nearly 12 points with Leonard on the floor, per Cleaning the Glass, an easy team-high. Lineups without him that feature Paul George have a defensive rating of 105.9; units including Leonard but not George boast a defensive rating of 96.6.
Leonard, much thicker, a bit slower, and several years older, is a long way from his peak of winning back-to-back DPOY awards. But he’s still the most influential defender on a team stacked with as much defensive talent as any in basketball, and remains capable of the jaw-dropping plays that initially propelled him to prominence.
Bam Adebayo
Jimmy Butler is the HEAT’s best and most valuable player. It’s not particularly close. But no player on Miami’s roster is more directly responsible for his team’s two-way schemes and overall stylistic ethos than Adebayo.
Freshly minted as Eastern Conference Player of the Week, he’s finally receiving the nationwide acclaim he’s been due all season – but mostly for offense. Where Adebayo remains most indispensable to the HEAT is on the other end. His combination of quickness and strength might be truly unmatched in today’s league, a trump card Miami uses to its utmost advantage by sticking Adebayo wherever strategic and random circumstances dictate.
There are plenty of numbers indicating the sweeping impact of Adebayo’s versatility. The HEAT’s top-10 defensive rating dips by nearly seven points with him on the bench, a team-high, and they allow far fewer free throws and shots at the rim when he’s on the floor. It’s that confluence of eye test and analytical support that makes Adebayo a mainstay in this space.
But what’s keeping him from competing for its top spot is the opposite takeaway from the same dynamic. Miami ranks dead last in opponent field goal percentage from the restricted area, which should be a damning indictment of its best rim-protector. Offensive players shoot a below-average 61.5 percent when Adebayo challenges them at the rim, and there are just far too many times when he doesn’t affect a shot he should.
The film jumps off the screen otherwise, and it’s not like Adebayo has some traditional rim-protecting role. The HEAT even get a bit stingier at the rim when he’s in the game, too.
Regardless, that shortcoming continues to keep him from legitimate DPOY contention – for now. But if the empirical and statistical evidence improves, that’s bound to change.
Defensive Player of the Year Rankings
5. Jonathan Isaac – Orlando Magic
4. Bam Adebayo – Miami HEAT
3. Joel Embiid – Philadelphia 76ers
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo – Milwaukee Bucks
1. Anthony Davis – Los Angeles Lakers
Honorable Mention: Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz; Paul Millsap, Denver Nuggets; Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors; Kawhi Leonard, LA Clippers; Marc Gasol, Toronto Raptors; Marcus Smart, Boston Celtics; Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers; Andre Drummond, Detroit Pistons
NBA Daily: Door In Dallas Open For Porzingis
Losing an MVP candidate for a few weeks would be a blow to any team, but Luka Dončić’s ankle injury might be good news for the Dallas Mavericks in the long-run, Douglas Farmer writes.
When the Dallas Mavericks learned Luka Dončić’s ankle injury Saturday night was only a sprain and he would be sidelined for just a couple of weeks, the word commonly applied to their emotions was “relief.”
That was understandable given the apparent alternative was losing Dončić for months with a break of some degree. Then again, it also may have been a tempered reaction. Perhaps the Mavericks should have been outright glad Dončić rolled onto his right ankle. That would have been a curious thought exiting the weekend, but it gained steam Monday night.
The most obvious aspect of that thought is Dončić missing some time now should keep him fresher as this season expands into May and perhaps even June. His 801 minutes this season, combined with a usage rate of 41.1 percent (per CleaningTheGlass.com) put significant wear and tear on his body. A few weeks of sparing that load could pay off in the spring.
But more pertinently, Dončić’s absence may give Dallas and head coach Rick Carlisle a chance to focus on fixing the team’s biggest problem this season. It’s not just that forward Kristaps Porzingis was averaging a mere 16.8 points per game when Dončić went down, Porzingis’ lowest since his rookie season’s 14.3 points per game in 2015-16. It’s more that those points are coming inefficiently, with career-lows in both field goal percentage at 39.7 and effective field goal percentage at 46.1.
Perhaps the player with the league’s highest release point, Porzingis was shooting a career-low from deep, 32.6 percent, while taking the most threes of his career with six attempts per game.
Those issues go beyond raw rates. With both Dončić and Porzingis on the court, the Mavericks are outscoring their opponents by 7.4 points per 100 possessions. With Porzingis playing but without Dončić, that drops to minus-1.5. Frankly, the further you delve into those numbers, the more concern you will find regarding the pairing and Porzingis’ fit in the Lone Star State.
|Pairing
|Net rating
|Off. rating
|Def. rating
|Dončić
|+9.1
|119.5
|110.4
|Dončić with Porzingis
|+7.4
|117.3
|109.9
|Dončić w/o Porzingis
|+14.1
|126.1
|112.1
|Porzingis
|+5.8
|115.0
|109.1
|Porzingis w/o Dončić
|-1.5
|104.1
|105.6
*all via CleaningTheGlass.com before Dallas’ first game this week without Dončić.
That last line, of Porzingis playing without Dončić, had been used in only 270 possessions thus far this season before that worrisome sprained ankle, a sample size that should be matched by the end of the week with three games coming in the next six days. In just one game, a 120-116 victory at Milwaukee, Porzingis logged a +20 in 68 possessions.
Like anyone, Porzingis knows this time could be spent with him at the center of the offense, unlike the usual scheme, though he does not necessarily see that as the right move.
“My shot is not falling as I would like it to, and I’m going to keep working on that, but I’m going back to the things I was doing my rookie year,” Porzingis said Saturday. “Offensive rebounding, crashing every time. Stay active, cuts, easy buckets. That’s what I have to go back to.”
He got back to that at the Bucks, keying his way to 26 points on 9-of-19 shooting, including 4-of-8 from beyond the arc, with 12 rebounds. Every one of those stats marked an improvement on his 2019 standard, and while he handled the ball more often without Dončić, a 29.4 percent usage rate for the night compared to a season average of 25.7, Porzingis did not rely on his own play-making to put Milwaukee on its heels.
Whatever look Carlisle trots out while Dončić is sidelined, if it gets Porzingis into a rhythm like that 50 percent shooting from 3, it will help Dallas in the long run. With only Dončić able to spur what may be the league’s best offense, defenses will eventually adjust, particularly once into May.
However, if Porzingis can take this opportunity to find a way to lead the Mavericks to numbers better than his current rates, then Carlisle may have a whole new array of attacks at his disposal. Frankly, the defense has not been a concern — Dallas is better without Dončić on that end of the floor, something that will not surprise many who have watched the second-year playmaker.
The Mavericks do not need to worry much about their playoff chances while Dončić is injured. Dallas entered the year simply hoping to get a playoff spot, perhaps climbing to the seventh seed, but those expectations have been rendered meager and pessimistic within the first third of the season.
Now at 18-8 and ranked third in the West, the Mavericks have a three-game cushion on the No. 6 seed and a seven-game lead on the lottery. If Dončić is out for two weeks, he will miss six games; another week would cost four more. As long as Dallas picks up a couple wins in that stretch, going 2-4 or even 3-7 should not be that costly in the long run. For that matter, one victory is already in hand, against arguably the toughest opponent.
If this interim includes Porzingis finding his shot and a role within Carlisle’s offense, then a few losses would be a bargain at twice the price.
Time away from the league’s next young star may be exactly what Porzingis and the Mavericks need for greater success this year.
NBA Daily: The Lonzo Problem
Lonzo Ball has come off the bench in the last five games for the New Orleans Pelicans. Not starting isn’t typically a big deal – unless you’re supposed to be the point guard of the future. Drew Mays writes.
The New Orleans Pelicans began the season as a trendy pick to sneak into the Western Conference playoffs. They acquired Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and Lonzo Ball in the Anthony Davis deal. They signed free agent J.J. Redick and traded for Derrick Favors. The always-underrated Jrue Holiday returned. The talent was there to win 40 to 45 games and make a postseason push.
Then, Zion Williamson hurt his knee and was ruled out for six to eight weeks (we’re approaching the end of that timetable – he’s expected back sometime during January). New Orleans started 0-4. Their defense is very, very bad. Now, they’re on a 12-game skid – the longest losing streak in franchise history – and per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe, teams are monitoring the availability of Holiday and Redick as we move towards the trade deadline.
New Orleans currently sits at 6-21 in a hole it can’t climb out of. And perhaps the most disappointing on-court problem for Alvin Gentry’s bunch has been the play of Lonzo Ball.
Entering his third year in the league, Lonzo is still the personification of “what if?” At 6-foot-6 with go-ahead vision we hadn’t seen in years, the eldest Ball brother was supposed to bring flash and substance back to Los Angeles. The combination of weird rosters, injury, weighty expectations and the bright LA lights made that nearly impossible. He showed bursts of potential in his first two years, but they were mere blips on the radar.
Still, the flashes were there. When Davis had his sights set on Hollywood, Lonzo was an attractive trade chip.
He needed a change of scenery. He’s only just turning 22. Let him be the primary creator, play sans-LeBron.
It all made sense.
Lonzo even changed his shot! No more catapult from the left side of his face – he centered his release. His jumper was the most popular one of the summer, leading the hype-train even over Ben Simmons.
With his new release, new opportunity and healthy body, Lonzo was ready to roll.
Well, maybe not.
Across 19 games and 12 starts, Lonzo is averaging 10.1/5.5/4.4 splits in 28.1 minutes per game. The troubling numbers are the same: He’s shooting 37.4 percent from the field and 33.9 percent from three. Cleaning the Glass tracks all of his shooting metrics as being in the 39th percentile or worse. His free-throw percentage has increased…to 59.1 — he’s still at 46.1 for his career — on a lowly 1.2 free throws per game.
And that coincides with what appears to be the biggest issue. Despite his size, quickness and ball-handling chops, he’s wholly unaggressive. Lonzo makes just 3.7 field goals every game, and 2 of those are threes. How can someone with his physical makeup hit less than two buckets inside the perimeter and less than a single free throw every game? Looking at just the numbers, it defies logic.
But it’s clear when you watch the games. He’s afraid. He’s timid. His all-world vision is limited by the scarce number of his drives and his lack of decisiveness when he does decide to attack. Everything is side to side; even when put in a pick-and-roll (where he’s been bad), Lonzo often lazily slides over the screen before swinging the ball laterally to a teammate. Whether he’s afraid to shoot free throws or happy taking threes with his new release, settling to this magnitude isn’t good enough.
This ineffectiveness has forced Alvin Gentry to send Lonzo to the bench. Speaking before the loss to Orlando yesterday, Gentry described the move as a way to “help the overall flow of the game.” He threw in the qualifier that it had more to do with a lack of playmaking in the early second-quarter lineup. However, with all due respect, futures of franchises don’t get benched for Kenrich Williams.
Again, the numbers tell an unsettling tale. The Pelicans on/off differential with Lonzo is minus-9.5. Cleaning the Glass projects their expected win differential with Lonzo, in an 82-game season, to be 21 games worse. Regardless of your feelings towards metrics, a player who leads to an extra 21 losses versus an average team is failing.
Back to the Kenrich Williams problem. New Orleans has two lineups it uses more frequently with almost 30 more possessions than any other. The most-used is Holiday, Redick, Williams, Ingram and Jaxson Hayes. They are plus-18.3 in point differential, in the 92nd percentile.
New Orleans’ second-most-popular lineup is the same, but with Lonzo in place of Williams. They are minus-7, in the 32nd percentile.
Here’s the thing: Williams is averaging 5 points on 38.4 percent from the field and 28.8 percent from three. He’s 37.5 percent on free throws. How can the Pelicans be that much better with him? Lonzo is a solid defender.
The answer is this: He’s been that bad on offense. Borderline unplayable.
The Pelicans are second-to-last in the West, with the only positive news being Zion’s impending return. Even with that, it may not get better soon. Holiday’s departure, dismissed out-of-hand in September, now seems plausible. The playoffs aren’t happening.
And Lonzo’s outlook as a future-All-Star is almost dead, his outlook as a starter is evaporating and his outlook as even a rotation player is dicey at best. However, as he continues in New Orleans, he needs to make the overhaul fast – Lonzo’s deal runs through next season.
Otherwise, that qualifying offer from David Griffin that’s supposed to come in 2021? It may not be there.