Deadline Watch – Southeast Division
Basketball Insiders continues our Deadline Watch series, where we examine the trade buzz circulating each division, with a look at the Southeast Division, home to a mixture of teams who will play pivotal roles leading up to the Mar. 25 deadline.
The NBA trade deadline — 3 p.m. EST on Mar. 25 — is nearing. The play-in tournament expanding the playoff field to the top-10 teams in each conference and the impact caused by the pandemic are why the coming days project to be mostly uneventful.
However, deadlines spur action. And if there are meaningful changes made to the NBA landscape, the Southeast Division might have a lot to do with it.
Home to two of the top-five in the Eastern Conference, the fifth-place Miami HEAT and fourth-place Atlanta Hawks could be buyers and sellers come the deadline. The HEAT recently swung a deal to acquire veteran forward Trevor Ariza — more on that later — while the Hawks are 8-0 since naming Nate McMillan interim head coach, and they’re hungry to return to the playoffs after a three-year absence.
All eyes are on the Orlando Magic as well, as the clock is ticking for them to decide whether to break up a core group of players that have consistently gotten them to the playoffs but never advanced past the first round. The Charlotte Hornets are in eighth in the East and only trail the fourth-place Hawks by 1.5 games but recently lost standout rookie LaMelo Ball to a season-ending wrist injury. That’s the type of meaningful absence that could influence the Hornets to trade some of their veterans.
Rounding out the Southeast Division is the Washington Wizards. While they aren’t going to trade Bradley Beal, per multiple reports, they could be amenable to parting with another veteran on their roster.
So, without further ado, here’s the latest intel on the division at the center of attention between now and the trade deadline.
Miami HEAT
Despite two-straight losses, the HEAT are in fifth place in the Eastern Conference, surging up the standings by winning 14 of their last 20 games.
Miami already bolstered its roster, acquiring Trevor Ariza from the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Meyers Leonard and a 2027 second-round pick. The NBA recently fined Leonard $50,000 for using an anti-Semitic slur while live-streaming a video game. He had to waive his no-trade clause to facilitate the deal, and the team option on his contract for the 2021-22 season was declined as part of a procedural matter in finalizing the trade.
Ariza, who comes to Miami with a championship pedigree, gives the HEAT a lengthy 6-foot-8 wing that offers defensive versatility and stretches the floor offensively. Ariza made his season and team debut Mar. 19th, logging six minutes and registering two assists in a loss to the Indiana Pacers. After opting out of the Orlando restart and not playing for a calendar year, he will need time to knock off the rust and work his way back into game shape.
Given the small price the HEAT paid to acquire Ariza, they still have plenty of ammunition to make another move or two between now and the trade deadline.
They’re reportedly interested in LaMarcus Aldridge, a veteran big man who can space the floor offensively and is averaging 13.7 points and 4.5 rebounds this season.
There’s also the possibility Miami moves Avery Bradley, who, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, is receiving interest from several contenders. The veteran guard signed a two-year, $11.6 million contract with the HEAT this past offseason. He’s only played in 10 games this season due to a right calf strain, but he is nearing a return. Bradley is a tenacious on-ball defender, a career 36.5 percent three-point shooter, and an effective cutter. This season, he’s averaging 8.5 points while shooting 42.1 percent from beyond the arc.
Lastly, don’t rule out the possibility Pat Riley makes an even bolder move between now and Mar. 25th, such as swinging a deal for six-time All-Star and former NBA champion Kyle Lowry.
Orlando Magic
There’s skepticism about whether the Magic are willing to trade All-Star center Nikola Vucevic. However, that hasn’t stopped teams such as the HEAT, Boston Celtics, Charlotte Hornets and San Antonio Spurs from expressing a great deal of interest. Vucevic is averaging 24.7 points, 11.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists this season while shooting a career-high 40.5 percent from beyond the arc. It’s going to take a massive haul to pry him from Orlando.
According to Chris Haynes from Yahoo! Sports, Aaron Gordon is reportedly open to a change of scenery. Jared Weiss and Sam Amick of The Athletic added fuel to that fire, reporting Gordon has formally requested a trade. While the belief is the Magic’s asking price is substantial, the Celtics, Denver Nuggets, Houston Rockets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Detroit Pistons, and Golden State Warriors are all making an effort to pry Gordon from Orlando. Additionally, the Portland Trail Blazers are considered a dark-horse candidate to acquire the former fourth overall pick.
Gordon missed 15 games due to a high-ankle sprain, but he returned after the All-Star break. The seven-year veteran is 25 years old, under contract through 2022 and is a dynamic player at both ends of the floor. Going to a team less reliant on his ability to generate quality shots and better suited to take advantage of his abilities as a screen-and-roll threat could help him maximize his offensive impact.
The Magic are also receiving inquiries about Evan Fournier and Terrence Ross, per The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor. The Hornets have shown interest in the former, while the Nuggets have called Orlando to discuss the latter. Fournier is averaging 19.3 points and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 39 percent from beyond the arc. The 28-year-old wing is in the final year of his contract. As for Ross, 30, is averaging 16 points and 3.5 rebounds per game and he has two years left on his deal after this season.
According to Keith Smith of Yahoo! Sports, Khem Birch is also generating interest from teams around the league. The fifth-year center is averaging 5.5 points and 5.3 rebounds per game while playing on an expiring contract.
Atlanta Hawks
The Hawks’ asking price for John Collins is widely reportedly to be a high-level first-round pick and or a talented young player. The fourth-year forward turned down an extension offer exceeding $90 million and seeks a max contract in the offseason when he’ll be a restricted free agent. According to Kevin O’Connor, the Celtics, Dallas Mavericks, Sacramento Kings, Pistons, and Timberwolves have all expressed significant interest in Collins, who is averaging 18.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.7 percent from beyond the arc. Boston and Atlanta have also discussed a potential trade that would send Marcus Smart to the Hawks in exchange for Collins and Bogdan Bogdanovic.
On the injury front, Cam Reddish, who’s dealing with soreness in his right Achilles, is expected to be out for four-to-six weeks after having a non-surgical procedure last week. According to O’Connor, the Hawks and Hornets have had conversations revolving around Reddish and Lonzo Ball.
Fellow second-year wing De’Andre Hunter is expected to return soon but hasn’t played since the end of January due to articular wear and tear in his right knee, which prompted him to undergo a non-surgical procedure. That’s why even with Bogdanovic returning from a lengthy absence stemming from an avulsion fracture in his right knee, the Hawks have to consider adding another wing.
Charlotte Hornets
The Hornets went on a four-game win streak, ascending to fifth in the Eastern Conference standings. Since then, they’ve lost three-straight matchups – road contests against upper-echelon teams in the West, the Nuggets, and the two Los Angeles-based teams, the Lakers and Clippers – dropping them to eighth.
As mentioned earlier, Charlotte has reportedly expressed interest in a pair of players on the Magic, All-Star center Nikola Vucevic and Evan Fournier. While the former is unlikely to be dealt by the trade deadline, acquiring Fournier is a distinct possibility and one that would give a Hornets team ranking 13th in points per game off the bench a scoring boost from their second unit.
According to ESPN’s Zach Lowe, the Hornets have expressed significant interest in Pacers center Myles Turner. He’d represent a significant upgrade from relying on Cody Zeller and Bismack Biyombo at the pivot. Turner’s averaging 13.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and a league-leading 3.4 blocks per game. He’s under contract for $17.5 million each of the next two seasons.
Washington Wizards
The Wizards are trying to claw their way into the play-in tournament, but they’re currently 12th in the Eastern Conference standings. Despite their struggles, Bradley Beal’s commitment to Washington remains firm.
If the Wizards make a move, it could be to trade one of their veterans. Despite a quadriceps injury sidelining Ish Smith at the moment, according to Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington, he is drawing interest around the league. Smith is a proven scorer off the bench, averaging double figures in three of the previous five seasons.
With the trade deadline just three days away, will the Southeast Division be overall buyers or sellers? Between two surging teams in Miami and Atlanta, plus some fringe franchises with veteran pieces to fuel playoff pushes elsewhere, this five-set might dictate much of the action this week.
Deadline Watch — Northwest Division
Matt John continues Basketball Insiders’ Deadline Watch series by taking a look at who in the Northwest Division is the most likely to make a trade.
Welcome back to another edition of Deadline Watch. The trade deadline is less than a week away folks. We’ve had a few trades over the past several days that, while they may be inconsequential, it has been fun to see a few swaps go down. However, with the lack of movement that’s gone on since the blockbuster James Harden trade, nobody knows if those recent moves are just the calm before the storm or a sign of what’s to come at the deadline.
We’ve taken a look at the Central Division and Pacific Division. Today, we’re taking a gander at the Northwest Division. We’ll go over who would be the buyers and who would be the sellers.
Be warned: some teams are going to get a little more shine than others because their situations are built as more likely to harbor a trade. Let’s get to it.
Oklahoma City Thunder
When the topic of Northwest Division sellers comes up, it’s downright impossible to have the next three letters that come to mind not be O-K-C.
While the future may not be now, it’s pretty much set for the Thunder. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the face of the franchise, Luguentz Dort is a future perennial All-NBA defender and they’ve got serious draft capital to bolster the roster, via the draft itself or trades down the line.
Let’s face it though: as of now, Oklahoma City has no use for veterans Al Horford or George Hill.
Not factoring in their current salaries, Horford and Hill have been about as good as the Thunder could have realistically hoped for. Having Horford back at center, as opposed to the power forward spot where he spent much of his time with the Philadelphia 76ers, has rejuvenated his play and efficiency. Hill, likewise, had been doing about as well as you’d want from a seasoned floor general until he injured his thumb last month. The Thunder’s overall play this season might not be deemed “good,” but they’re far from terrible and those two have played a serious part in that.
Still, it would seem trading the two veterans that don’t really fit with this team’s timeline would be the logical move. Then again, Oklahoma City had the opportunity to do the same last year with Chirs Paul and they passed. Of course, they were much better last year, so they could afford to both have their cake and eat it more so than this season.
Hill is adequately paid for his services, while there are plenty of playoff teams on the lookout for a reliable playmaking guard. Philadelphia, the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Clippers are among those that could use him to boost their bench. Horford, though, would be a bit more difficult to move.
Yes, he’s rejuvenated himself as the jack of all-trades big, is a strong, positive locker room presence and does the little things that should help any team win. But he’s on the wrong side of 30 and is set to earn $26 million or more in each of the next two seasons — while his play has improved, that deal should only get worse as time goes on. That said, Oklahoma City has said that they’re not trading Horford without getting an asset back.
Good luck with that.
Here’s a crazy thought: with how well-constructed their future is, who’s to say they wouldn’t be sneaky buyers? Not for any win-now veterans, but how about the very young and talented John Collins? There seems to still be no feel as to his future with the Atlanta Hawks and Oklahoma City would have more than enough flexibility to pry him loose.
This would have likely been more plausible before Atlanta replaced Lloyd Pierce with Nate McMillan and won eight-straight. But, until Collins’ name is on the dotted line, it’s still within the realm of possibility.
Minnesota Timberwolves
The Timberwolves are in an odd position. They didn’t come into this season intent to lose, but they’ve somehow managed the worst record in the league, somehow surprising everyone and absolutely no one. Some of that isn’t their fault, of course: D’Angelo Russell has spent a good chunk of the season on the shelf and Karl-Anthony Towns’ COVID-19 diagnosis sidelined him for some time.
It’s not like things have gotten any better since his return, however.
There would be no reason for Minnesota to buy at the deadline. But what do they have to sell? Obviously they wouldn’t trade Russell because of what they gave up to get him the irreparable damage his departure could do to the relationship between the team and Towns.
Despite whatever he’s dealing with off the court, teams would almost certainly love to get their hands on Malik Beasley. He’s having a career year on a team-friendly deal and is just 24-years-old. Of course, if that’s the case, why would the Timberwolves trade him?
Then there’s Ricky Rubio, but is anyone knocking down the door to acquire his services? He’s done fine in his return to Minnesota, but his numbers have dipped from last year. He’s also set to earn nearly $18 million next season.
The real reason as to why Minnesota will probably stay as is, though? Anthony Edwards. As we’ve seen more and more of Edwards this season, it’s clear to see that he’s a fixture in the future of Timberwolves basketball.
A team like the Timberwolves would usually look to sell the expendable parts, but with how exciting Edwards has been — and with things hopefully getting back to normal next season — Minnesota’s best move is to keep it together and see what they can do when the roster’s 100 percent. Warts and all, the Timberwolves might actually have something here — and they owe it to Towns and the team’s fans to see it through.
Portland Trail Blazers
Now to the buyers, with the most likely at the top. The Trail Blazers haven’t gotten nearly enough credit for how solid they’ve been in spite of what’s been thrown at them this season.
In a shortened year, with every extended injury counting more than ever before, Portland miraculously stands at 25-16 and is only half a game back of the fourth seed in the West. Damian Lillard has been on an MVP-warpath, once again placing the team on his shoulders through the absences of both CJ McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic. And, just when you think he can’t add any more, he somehow goes further above and beyond.
And the Trail Blazers cannot afford to waste his efforts.
Portland is good, certainly capable of competing in the Western Conference. But just how good remains the question. Do they have what it takes to make a push to the NBA Finals and, if not, what move could get them there? Unlike the Clippers or Los Angeles Lakers, the Trail Blazers are not completely bankrupt of any assets so, if a move must be made, they’re certainly in the position to do so.
After this season, the team owns all of their draft picks, while they retain the services of Gary Trent Jr., Anfernee Simons and Zach Collins; that’s not going to net them a superstar, but should fetch a nice piece that can push Portland into the next tier of contenders.
If they are to make a move, they also can’t simply look at it as “will this win us a championship?” but, rather, “could this even get us there?” with LeBron James and the reigning champion Lakers set to stand in their path.
Their trump card could be to trade CJ McCollum and additional assets for a significant upgrade, but that move is unlikely to be available. If it does present itself, however, Portland, while they may consider the risk and reward of such a move, must act. Because as sweet as “Dame Time” is, it won’t last forever.
Denver Nuggets
It wasn’t pretty for Denver right out of the gate but, thanks to the play of Nikola Jokic, they are right back on track. Now 25-16, the Nuggets have won nine of their last 10 games while their featured lineup — Jokic, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr, Will Barton, Gary Harris – has improved significantly with more time on the court together.
Denver likely has better assets than Portland at their disposal in Michael Porter Jr. alone. However, unless a superstar were to magically become available — and assuming he would be good enough to willingly relinquish Porter — he’s likely not going anywhere.
What the Nuggets really need, however, is to find their Jerami Grant replacement. Denver, eventually, found their footing after Grant’s unexpected offseason departure, but that shouldn’t preclude the team from addressing his absence. In fact, filling the hole he’s left in their frontcourt should remain a priority — and seemingly has, if their interest in the Orlando Magic’s Aaron Gordon is anything to go by.
It’s much more likely, however, that the Nuggets stand pat or stick to more minor additions; given the few assets the team has that they’d be willing to move, it’s just difficult to see them adding a true difference-maker.
Utah Jazz
The Jazz have come back to earth a bit after what was probably as perfect a start as they could have asked for. That was to be expected, of course, once teams become more familiar with their gameplan, but, even after an uneven March, Utah is still the top seed in the Western Conference with the best record in the NBA. That said, they could most certainly use an upgrade or two to bolster their excellent play to this point.
Unfortunately, it just doesn’t seem like any realistic deal is out there for them.
Bojan Bogdanovic has had a pretty down year after being possibly the Jazz only uplifting side plot in last year’s postseason disaster. March has been even less kind to him, as he’s averaging 14.4 points on 37/34/93 splits. Of course, there’s likely no need to panic — even the best shooters have their slumps — but the Jazz can’t afford to wait on him to come around. Further, it wouldn’t them to upgrade at the position behind him, either.
But where could they even find such an upgrade without surrendering a significant asset or, even, Bogdanovic himself?
Of all the teams in the Northwest, Utah would seem the least likely to do make a play at the trade deadline. They’ve already proven that they’re not to be messed with — and rough stretches like these and Bogdanovic’s should pass. Better yet, they help teams like Utah for when it matters most. This stretch of March Madness, unlike last season, hasn’t been troubling enough that a major shuffle is in order. And, even if things don’t work out, they’ve got a deservedly longer offseason to mull it over.
NBA Daily: Lou Williams Comes Through On Both Ends
Lou Williams has been a long-time constant in Los Angeles, but he’s taking his game to another level this year.
The Los Angeles Clippers made some key offseason acquisitions to strengthen their championship hopes and, to this point, players like Serge Ibaka and Nicolas Batum have had the desired impact.
But if the Clippers want to be the last team standing at the end of the postseason, they’re also going to need key contributions from some of the veterans who were already on the team – most notably Lou Williams.
In his 15th season, Williams is the longest-tenured player on the roster, and also one of the team’s most important. His penchant for scoring off the bench is nearly unparalleled in the league today and he’s become the leader of the Clippers’ second unit. After missing a few games with a hip injury and getting off to an inconsistent start, Williams has turned things around and is having a strong season.
His role has largely remained the same as a designated scorer off the bench, but it’s also evolved from game-to-game. With players on the roster with versatile skillsets, Williams has taken to doing whatever is needed on any given night.
“My job stays the same. I think collectively with us having so many different pieces, it’s important for us to have a positive impact on the game whether it’s going to be one night I need to be more of a facilitator or just being a scorer,” Williams said on a recent call with media.
“The only thing that we can change is just our effort. I think it’s important for us to play hard and so that’s what I focus on.”
Williams scoring, while dropping a few points from recent seasons, has remained effective and he’s still someone opposing teams need to plan for. He’s averaging 12.4 points per game, his lowest in the past eight years – all the way back in 2013-14 when he was recovering from a knee injury with the Atlanta Hawks.
But he’s still shooting around 43 percent from the field and a career-high 40 percent from three-point range. Williams can check into the game and take over on the offensive end. He had a four-game stretch last month where he dropped 23, 27, 17 and a season-high 30 points consecutively and the Clippers won three out of those four games.
While Williams has had offensive freedom throughout his career, he credits Clippers’ head coach Tyronn Lue and his staff for encouraging him to be even more creative offensively. With so many different offensive weapons on the team and opponents unable to help much defensively, Williams feels that’s easier for him to take advantage of his matchups and get rolling.
He’s done his part as a veteran to encourage the rest of his teammates to be aggressive offensively as well.
“They preach take good shots and take open shots. That goes for everybody on our roster. I don’t think we have a guy that goes out there and nobody absolutely doesn’t guard like some teams have,” Williams said. “I think we have a lot of capable shot makers and Patrick Beverley is one of those guys. He’s a really good stand-still shooter. I encourage the same thing, if he’s open, those are going to be the best shots that we are going to get on the offensive end. I encourage that as well.”
But perhaps the biggest difference in Williams’ game this year from previous seasons is his play on the defensive end of the court. It’s not that Williams is a bad defensive player, but he’s never been someone that will be a candidate for an All-Defensive team.
This season though, Williams has been giving his all on that end and then some. He hasn’t all of a sudden transformed into a lockdown defender, but his play has been very noticeable. He’s been in the passing lanes and causing turnovers that lead to Clipper transition opportunities.
Williams attributed his defensive play to veteran smarts that tell him where to be on the court.
“It’s being in the right spots, understanding what’s expected of me and not trying to do too much,” Williams said. “My role is clear on the defensive end, where I need to be in certain situations, what spots I need to be in, in certain situations and just being somebody that my teammates can rely on, on that end of the floor.”
It’s been a little more than that, however. Williams admitted that he’s taken more of a personal focus on contributing defensively. He’s done more preparation off the court than before and he’s done so because he feels that in order for the Clippers to make good on their championship hopes, everyone on the team has to pull more weight than they’re used to.
“It’s also understanding my opponents and just doing more homework and more research than I would in the past,” Williams said. “For us to reach our ultimate goal, everybody’s kind of got to do a little bit more to get outside of themselves including me. That’s been a focus for me.”
If the franchise is to eventually make it out of the Western Conference and win it all, something no Clipper team has ever done before, it can be certain that Williams is going to play a key role on both ends of the court in getting them there.
Is Julius Randle In Danger of Burning Out?
Drew Maresca examines the potential durability of Julius Randle as his workload increases
The New York Knicks, led by head coach Tom Thibodeau, are playing .500 basketball through 40+ games. Let that sink in.
Their best player, Julius Randle, leads the league in minutes played (1547), and their second-leading scorer, RJ Barrett, is fifth (1410) despite his inexperience; Barrett is just 20-years-old.
Neither Randle nor Barrett have shown serious signs of fatigue. On the contrary, Barrett’s sophomore campaign is going well, with Barrett averaging 17.2 points and 6 rebounds per game; and Randle is doing even better, posting career-bests in points, rebounds and assists.
But amongst the optimism in New York, the shortened careers of Derrick Rose, Luol Deng and Joakim Noah haunt the more cynical of the fan base. And while it is a near certainty that Thibodeau plans on going full steam ahead, the question of how logging heavy minutes will effects players’ longevity looms.
Injuries are as much happenstance as they are a culmination of events, and age and dedication to one’s body factor in, too. So while there’s a well-established narrative about Coach Tom Thibodeau and how he plays his guys too many minutes, let’s exonerate him outright before diving into the players themselves. After all, the great coach Gregg Popovich played Tim Duncan for 3,000+ minutes in four different seasons, and that didn’t run him into the ground. Phil Jackson and Doug Collins leaned heavily on Michael Jordan, playing him 3,000+ minutes on 12 different occasions, including in 2002-02 as a 40-year-old. Jackson also played Kobe Bryant at least 3,000 minutes in five different seasons (Bryant also played 3,000+ minutes in 2012-13 under coach Mike D’Antoni). And the list goes on.
Essentially, the better the player, the more minutes they play. It’s that simple. In spite of a growing push to manage players’ workloads (i.e., load management), coaches have their own agendas – and it’s not nearly as sinister as that sounds. Coaches want to win now, and that makes sense because they rarely make it through a rebuild with the same franchise.
But back to the matter at hand: should Knicks fans be worried about Randle and the number of minutes he plays? Let’s extrapolate what he’s played thus far for a full season and compare that to others from the recent past.
Randle is averaging 36.7 minutes per game, and he’s played in all 42 of the Knicks’ contests so far this season. The 2020-21 season is shortened, spanning just 72 – but for comparison’s sake, we’ll spread it across 82. If he continues to play at his current rate, that works out to 3,009 minutes.
Believe it or not, just five players have amassed 3,000 or more minutes in a single season in the past five years: Bradley Beal (3,028) in 2018-19; LeBron James (3,026) in 2017-18; Andrew Wiggins (3,048) and Karl-Anthony Towns (3.030) in 2016-17; and James Harden (3,125) in 2016-17.
Granted, the 3,000-minute mark is an arbitrary line in the sand – after all, 2,900 minutes spread across 82 games is just another 1.2 minutes per game – but the fact that only five players have surpassed 3,000 in a single season over in the past five seasons is telling and simplifies the argument.
After a quick perusal of the list, it becomes clear that only ultra-talented players secure this accomplishment. James, Harden, Beal and Towns are exactly the type of players that teams dream of when beginning a rebuild, and not the type that franchise would misuse. While Wiggins may not be elite, he, too, is ultra-talented and could still grow into an All-Star caliber player. This year, Wiggins is shooting career-highs on two-point and three-point field goal attempts, while turning the ball over at a near career-low, all while scoring 17.7 points in 32.1 minutes per game.
So it’s mostly great players who play 3,000+ minutes. But does doing so harm their longevity? Nothing is conclusive and it’s anyone’s guess if the culmination of the minutes played will ultimately be to blame for any late-career deterioration, but all five are still active and, better still, healthy. In fact, all five are having career years in one way or another – Harden’s making a run at MVP, having transformed himself into the ultimate distributor; James continues to impress with his age-defying antics, averaging 25.8 points, 8.0 assists and 8.1 rebounds per game at 36-years-old; and Beal, Towns and Wiggins are all continuing to grow as players, too.
They have all been unaffected by playing 3,000+ minutes so far. But while the long-term effects are still undecided, the short-term effects are easily identifiable.
Following the 2015-16 season, Harden followed up his 3,125 minutes with 81 games and more than 2,900 hundred minutes, across which he averaged a then-career-high 29.1 points per game. And he won the MVP the season after that (2017-18).
Following the 2016-17 campaign, both Wiggins and Towns played another 82 games each, averaging 36.3 and 35.6 minutes per game, respectively – and while both saw small drops in production, they were also acclimating to a notoriously prickly teammate in Jimmy Butler. They also qualified for the playoffs for the first time in either of their careers in 2016-17.
James is the outlier of the bunch, of course. Following 2017-18, James suffered a hamstring injury that ended his season. He suffered the injury on Christmas Day, but he probably would have returned had the Lakers been in the playoff hunt – and his output was still incredibly impressive prior to the injury (25.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 8 assists in 35.2 minutes per game). James had also just turned 34 just prior to the injury, so he’s a unique case in that he was already approaching his mid-30s in his last 3,000+ minutes season. It’s worth mentioning that James surpassed 3,000 minutes seven times prior to 2017-18 and hadn’t missed a considerable amount of time until 2018-19.
Following the 2018-19 season, Beal played 36 minutes per game in the pandemic-shortened season, in which time he secured a career year, averaging a career-high 30.5 points, 6.1 assists and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 51.5/35.3/84.2. And he’s upped the ante this season, too – averaging career-bests in points (32.5) and rebounds (5.2).
It’s understandable that fans worry about the longevity of their stars. And it’s especially so from the Knicks’ fan base, which appears ever-so near to some success for the first time in decades. But players play. Hell, Thibodeau himself is huge on riding his very best players – see some of those former and current Minnesota contributors on this very list.
And Randle prepared himself for the long-haul, using the extended break between last season and 2020-21 to get into the best shape of his career. Could a freak injury derail his career year? Of course. If it does, it will more a product of happenstance than a durability issue. So relax, and enjoy what he’s doing – because it hasn’t been done in Madison Square Garden in a while.