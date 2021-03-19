How it Is Hard To Predict March Madness Bracket And Why It Is So Popular?

After a gap of 1 year, the NCAA tournament is about to start. Since the tournament is going to start; The March Madness Bracket is also set to come back. It suffered a setback last year for the pandemic. There are millions of people around the world who are waiting to participate in this outstanding program which can come with plenty of money as a prize if their luck favors it. People, who are participating in this kind of lottery program, are not only basketball enthusiasts but a number of mathematicians who have a length of period of experience in prediction, have joined.

According to many, it is not as easy as it seems to predict the right outcome from the tournament. The chance to get your predictions correct is almost one in billions of times. So, even one of the professional mathematicians has ever been able to predict the right March Madness bracket but still, there is a chance to get the best result from the prediction and in this way, it will be a very close outcome that can satisfy the participants. This article will let you know about the March Madness Bracket which is known as one of the biggest betting events of basketball history.

Why Do People Wait Eagerly to Participate in the March Madness Bracket?

Needless to mention, there are millions of basketball enthusiasts eagerly waiting to participate in the March Madness Bracket. This event is high in popularity around the world. This particular term is being coined by Illinois high school officer Henry Porter. However, this was particularly popular in the year 1982 basketball tournament when the broadcaster used this officially on the official channels.

How March Madness Bracket Is Being Played Out?

In the event of the March Madness Bracket, there are almost 68 basketball teams that get the chance to compete against each other along with the single-elimination tournament in seven rounds and with 63 matches. NCAA Madness Bracket allows anyone who can try to predict the match results. If the people who have predicted all these matches and their results rightly, they will win big money.

The Chance of Winning the March Madness Bracket

March Madness Bracket is getting organized every year and this ritual is from 1939. At present, there is not a single person even able to predict the outcome rightly and however, some participants have managed to predict the correct result for a few matches but still, they are far from the reality.

People Participate in this Event as a Lottery

People who are mainly participating in different types of lottery programs have already tried their luck to win the right bracket, however; they fail to predict the right outcome. This is not about winning the Lotto jackpot. According to estimation, people get a chance of 1 in 33 million to win the lottery. Though it looks very small probability in the case of the March Madness bracket, this chance also gets thinner. According to experts, the odds of any person being hit by an asteroid from space are 1 in 1.6 million but it is more than 75,000 likelier than winning the perfect bracket.

According to the rule of that event, people who want to win the entire prize money, have to predict 32 matches’ results in the first round, 16 matches in the 2nd round, and the last 8 matches in the third round. After that, they have to also predict the right 4 matches in the Elite Eight round, 2 matches in the final four and last the championship match. So, according to a calculation, the probability of the right predicting of all these matches is 1 in 9 quintillions. Due to this thinnest probability, there are millions of people every year eagerly waiting to participate in this event.

Has Anyone of the Participants Succeeded?

Though, none of the participants have yet to predict a hundred percent correctly most of the participants have come close. Few people also predict the right half of the entire match. In the year 2019, Gregg Nigl had successfully predicted 49 out of 64 matches. This result was very close but he lost to correctly predict Sweet Sixteen rounds which are known as the 3rd round of the tournament. It is quite hard to predict and still, it is yet to witness the winner.