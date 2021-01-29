NBA
ICYMI: Northwest Division
We continue our ICYMI series with Drew Maresca’s examination of the Northwest Division, identifying major happenings from early on in the season.
Basketball Insiders recently launched the ICYMI series to keep readers up-to-date on a plethora of news from around the Association. Ariel Pacheco recently covered the Atlantic Division, David Yapkowitz covered the Pacific and Garrett Brooks handled the Central. Next up, we’re serving up all things Northwest Division-related.
To be fair, these teams out westward have had their share of challenges. The collection currently boasts an aggregate record of 46-41 – behind only the Atlantic and Pacific Divisions.
The Northwest Division hasn’t been home to the NBA Champion since its inception in the 2004-05 season. Still, there’s lots of talent in the Pacific Northwest this season and it’s probably never had a better chance of being the NBA Champion’s home than it does right now.
With a proper introduction out of the way, let’s dive into all of the interesting Northwest Division news stories from the first quarter of the season.
Portland Suffer Another Nurkic Injury (McCollum Too)
Jusuf Nurkic is a load in the post. He was still working his way back into his near-All-Star caliber of play, averaging 9.8 points and 7.7 rebounds in 23.3 minutes – or 15.2 points and 11.8 rebounds per-36 minutes. Unfortunately, he suffered another setback earlier this month.
Nurkic had played only 25 games since returning from the lower leg injury he suffered in March 2019. And while it might not sound fair, that isn’t part of the equation in the NBA.
Nurkic suffered a broken wrist on Jan. 15 against the Indiana Pacers. He had surgery to repair the break and the Trail Blazers do not yet have a firm timeline for his return. He was scheduled to be re-evaluated in eight weeks and he’ll miss at least 23 games.
Portland was able to remain in the playoff picture without Nurkic last season, so they could theoretically do it so again. But they appear to be the modern version of the Old Testament’s Job, receiving one test after the next from the basketball gods.
All-Star guard CJ McCollum also went down with a hairline fracture in his foot a few days later. Portland announced on Jan. 19 that McCollum would miss at least four weeks, or 16 games, at which point he’ll be re-evaluated.
Portland can probably stay in the playoff hunt with Damian Lillard shouldering an even bigger role, but it won’t be easy. The Trail Blazers went 31-35 without Nurkic in 2019-20 prior to his return with McCollum. They are 1-3 since McCollum and Nurkic went down, playing against the mediocre-at-best New York Knicks, San Antonio Spurs, Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets. The remaining 55 games could be a long haul for Lillard and the Blazers.
The “Old” Mike Conley is Back
Utah fans have been on a rollercoaster of emotions with Mike Conley thus far. Conley arrived in Utah fresh off career highs in scoring (21.3 points per game) and rebounds (3.4 per game).
But Conley struggled to fit into Utah’s system and alongside All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell. He regressed mightily in 2019-20, especially in the portion of the season that preceded the COVID-19 shutdown. Even after looking better in the bubble, Conley still only averaged 14.4 points, 4.4 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game for the season – worse than he’d performed in years
But Conley has played significantly better so far this season, averaging 16.6 points, 5.9 assists and 3.8 rebounds. And while none of the aforementioned stats are career highs, his resurgence is about more than just raw numbers.
Conley is shooting a career-high 41.9 percent on three-point attempts, while also attempting a career-high 6.9 threes per game. He’s posting the second-highest PER of his career (20.2), and he’s assisting on 29.7% of his teammate’s field goals while on the floor – his fifth-highest total in his 14-year career. Of course, he’s still a pit bull on the defensive end of the floor.
Conley’s future in Utah appeared to be in question as of this past off-season – but it appears pretty solid now.
Denver Finally Steadying Itself
Lately, the Denver Nuggets have been an enigma. They’d squandered a number of leads, failed to close out tight games, appeared viscerally opposed to engage defensively and Jamal Murray looked incapable of following-up his bubble breakout with any semblance of an encore presentation. Additionally, Michael Porter Jr. was out due to COVID-19 protocol
Well, first of all, Denver has improved defensively. They’ve jumped to 18th in the league in defensive rating, up from 25th just two short weeks ago. They also rattled off five straight wins – two of which were overtime victories, proving they can, in fact, close out tight games.
And while Murray has continued to struggle to score the ball, Denver at least saw the return of Porter Jr., who is averaging 20.3 points per game on 57 percent shooting in his last three games.
Just like it was too early to write off the Nuggets on January 15th, it’s still too early to assume all is well. But NBA fans should be encouraged with how Denver has played of late because, let’s face it, the Nuggets are good for the NBA – plain and simple.
Oklahoma City Should Be Sellers At Deadline
No one expected much from the Oklahoma City Thunder – and they’re not really outdoing our expectations. But there are two reasons to keep your eyes on Oklahoma City as we approach March: George Hill and Al Horford.
It goes without saying that both Hill and Horford can contribute. Horford has had a quietly successful start to the 2020-21 season, averaging 11.1 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. Hill looks even better, posting 11.8 points and 3.1 assists while shooting 38.6 percent on three-point attempts. Are they necessary pieces for the Thunder’s future? Absolutely not. Are there teams out there who they’d help? You know it.
The net effect of Hill and Horford, along with their experience, makes them incredibly valuable to contenders in need of size and shooting, respectively. Teams like the Dallas Mavericks and New Orleans Pelicans – 30th and 29th in three-point shooting, respectively – could sure use Hill’s services, and Horford would be a welcome addition in places like Miami, Indiana and Los Angeles (Clippers) – which are 30th, 29th and 27th in rebounding.
The Thunder have already amassed (almost literally) too many picks, including the best two of their own, plus HEAT and the Houston Rockets’ first-rounders in 2021. They’ll probably add two more valuable picks to their stash thanks to two of these veterans.
While newer modes of travel and an effective national television strategy have chipped away at the relevance of divisions for a number of years, the Northwest is on the up. Between one of the better burgeoning rivalries between Utah and Denver and one of the most marketable players in the league in Lillard, it shouldn’t be long before they’re atop it all.
While the organization of most divisions is mostly a formality, there is actually something special brewing in the Northwest – and NBA fans should take notice.
NBA Daily: The Continued Growth of Zach LaVine
Zach LaVine has improved every year of his career. Bobby Krivitsky breaks down why the 2020-21 season has been the best yet for the Chicago Bulls’ star.
Zach LaVine was the 13th pick in the 2014 NBA draft, entering the league as an uber-athletic prospect with a raw game. He’s improved every year he’s been in the NBA, and now, in his seventh season, he’s playing at a level that might make him an All-Star.
Through the Chicago Bulls’ first 17 games of the season, LaVine’s averaging 27 points per game, the eighth-most in the NBA. He’s taking fewer two’s and slightly more three’s, increasing his volume of attempts from beyond the arc from 8.1 to 8.6, knocking them down at a 39.7 percent clip. Last season, he shot 38 percent from three-point range.
LaVine’s taking 18.5 shots per game and making 50.2 percent of them. He’s at his best attacking off the dribble, and he’s gone from taking 7.5 pull-up jumpers per game to 8.1. Despite the increase in volume, he’s making those shots with greater efficiency, going from a 35-percent shooter on pull-ups last season to converting 42 percent of those attempts this season.
Most of LaVine’s shots are above the break three-pointers or occurring in the restricted area and, while the former is considered the least efficient deep-range look, LaVine’s taken 116 such attempts this season and converted them at a 39.7 percent clip. He’s also performed better at the free-throw line, as he’s converted 87.6 percent of his attempts on the season compared to just 80.2 percent last season. Both stats have significantly boosted LaVine’s effective field goal percentage this season (59.4 percent) and led to a career-best true shooting percentage (64.2).
Those personal improvements have certainly provided a boost to the Bulls’ offense, but LaVine’s growth as a facilitator has supercharged it. Last season, Chicago managed a paltry 106.8 points per game. But, with a further improved LaVine leading the charge, the Bulls are generating 115.3 points per game, good for fifth in the NBA and ahead of teams such as the Los Angeles Clippers (113.6), Philadelphia 76ers (113.4) and Los Angeles Lakers (112.1).
Of course, the sample size is less than 20 games, but LaVine has dished out a career-high 5.3 assists per game this season. And, more than anything else, that improvement has come as LaVine’s made a greater effort than ever before to get his teammates involved on the offensive end.
Before, LaVine was long regarded as an empty-calorie, score-first guard whose stats didn’t necessarily contribute to winning basketball. And, as a former lottery pick striving to become one of the best in the NBA, it was understandable as to why LaVine, who never had much in the way of a strong supporting cast or even finished a season with a winning record in the regular season, would prioritize his own production to the extent he has. It was a label he had earned.
But LaVine’s improvement as a passer this season, which has mostly come via an increased willingness to make simple reads and share the ball when appropriate, which has proven the case more than ever before, has shown the depth to his game beyond that score-first, get-my-own mentality. And, while 17 games aren’t nearly enough to permanently shed the moniker, LaVine would appear well on his way to doing so.
However, LaVine has to cut down on the turnovers. He’s giving the ball away a career-high 4.3 times per game this season, and his 73 turnovers are the most in the NBA. Last season, he turned the ball over 206 times, which ranked in the top 10.
And if LaVine wants to make the monumental leap from someone who has a legitimate case for why he should be an All-Star to someone competing for a spot on an All-NBA team, he’ll have to develop into a two-way player.
Between his athletic ability and a wingspan that stretches slightly longer than 6-foot-8, LaVine has the tools to be a good on-ball and team defender, but he just hasn’t put it together on that end. His defensive rating this season, 116.9 points per 100 possessions, is the worst of his career and would place him fifth-worst among players to average more than 25 minutes per game this season. His closeouts tend to be reckless, and as a help-defender, too often he’s ball watching, but it’s his struggles fighting through screens, which speaks mainly to a lack of effort, that is chief among the problems plaguing him defensively.
Lavine also has a penchant for biting badly on shot fakes.
Despite this being LaVine’s seventh NBA season, he still has plenty of room to refine and round out his game on both ends of the floor. He’s 25-years-old, he played one collegiate season at UCLA, and in his third year in the NBA, he tore the ACL in his left knee, costing him 93 games, which is more than a full season’s worth.
LaVine has his flaws, and the Bulls are a sub .500 team, which are two factors that could keep him from being named an All-Star this season. But every year, his game gets better, and his development as a scorer, combined with his growth as a facilitator, can help him unlock his potential and raise the ceiling for how successful a team can be when it features him as one of its top-three players.
NBA Daily: Michael Porter Jr. — Denver’s Next Man Up
Michael Porter Jr. has returned to the Nuggets rotation after an extended absence. And his play early on has shown he’s one of the best young players the NBA has to offer.
At just 8-7 and scrambling for footing near the bottom of the Western Conference, it was no stretch to say the Denver Nuggets were disappointed in themselves to start the year. But, as we leak into the second month of the 2020-21 season, things have begun to heat up in the Mile High City.
In recent weeks, the Nuggets have won five straight to improve to 11-7 and fourth in the conference. And, while much has contributed to their improved play, the team’s turnaround has a lot do to with the return of their young forward, Michael Porter Jr.
In three seasons, Porter’s career has been a bit of a roller coaster. But, now, he’s proving himself to be one of the best young players in the NBA. Drafted 14th in the 2018 NBA Draft, Porter missed the entire 2018-19 season due to a back injury sustained at the University of Missouri, only to be handled with extreme caution in his sophomore season.
Even in those limited minutes, however, it was clear that Porter was special. And, this season, he’s truly been able to put his talents on display; the 6-foot-10, 220-pound Porter has seen a significant bump in minutes and, with that extra time on the floor, has averaged 18.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and shot 55.6 percent from the field and 47.1 percent from three. His 69.4 percent true shooting percentage is also fifth in the NBA for non-centers with at least 75 shots on the season.
Still, Porter can do more. He’s looked, arguably, like the team’s second-best player this season but, for whatever reason, the Nuggets’ coaching staff has moved Porter to the bench in recent games. Whether they think Porter is a roleplayer — which, at this point, it’s obvious he’s anything but — or are simply trying to protect him from further injury, Denver must reverse course; if they truly want to compete in the West and for an NBA title, the Nuggets must feature Porter more, not less.
Yes, Porter, a strong shooter and elite finisher, is an offensive weapon. But his impact on the game goes far beyond that end of the court. Porter is also an excellent rebounder — his 13.3 percent rebound percentage is fourth-best on the Nuggets’ roster — and, on defense, can leverage his size to make an impact almost anywhere on the floor. In fact, Porter is first on the team in blocks per game (.9) and second in steals (1.5).
He’s not without his flaws of course. While he certainly has the frame and tools to be one of the NBA’s best defenders, Porter is often caught sleeping on the defensive end. While there are flashes from time-to-time, he needs to improve in this area, especially on-the-ball, to reach his full potential. Likewise, Porter has struggled as a distributor so far in his short career; in 63 career games, he’s totalled just 56 assists, good for an average of .9 per game. If he can improve as a passer, it would allow Porter to further exploit opponents on the offensive end and would be a major boon to the Nuggets’ offense.
But let’s not act like Porter is trailing in his development. Every player is different and some just take more time than others to refine and perfect their game before they make the “star” leap. It took Paul George, a player that Porter is oft-compared, four years before he had a season as prolific, offensively, as Porter is having right now — and that was in his second season as the Indiana Pacers primary weapon on offense. Brandon Ingram, often regarded as one of the NBA’s best young scorers and a core piece to the future of the New Orleans Pelicans, took four years to reach All-Star status and, as recently as last season, was regarded with a bit of skepticism or hesitancy before that.
Neither of those players are perfect Porter-analogs, of course. But what those examples do show is that, with time, Porter can continue hone his craft and, eventually, become an even greater weapon for the Nuggtes than he is already. That said, Denver has to provide him with enough on-the-court opportunities for that to happen. And that just might require a move back into the starting lineup.
In the long run, Porter might just be the player that could push Denver over the Western Conference hump and to a title. But, in order for him to do that, they have to understand who he is as a player and how he can best make an impact for this team. Can he have an impact from the bench? For sure. But could that hurt Denver, or even stunt Porter’s growth, in the long run? Could it keep Porter from being the best version of himself and, by extension, keep Denver from being the best version of themselves?
Definitely.
In Michael Porter Jr., the Nuggets have a generational talent. And it’s about time they start treat him like one.
ICYMI: Central Division
Next up in our ICYMI series, Garrett Brooks looks at the Central Division and posits on what you might have missed early on in the season.
Next up in Basketball Insiders’ ICYMI series – where we’re taking a look at the biggest storylines that you may have missed from around the league – is the Central Division.
The Central is led by the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers, two playoff teams last season that made aggressive offseason moves to improve this year. There’s also the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers, both teams that mostly look much better than they did a year ago so far. Finally, the Detroit Pistons made a number of offseason moves, but are on track for an early lottery draft pick this year.
So, who’s improved from the Central and how? What has potentially gone under the radar during these early parts of the season? Here’s what you might have missed.
Nate Bjorkgren’s New Brand In Indy
The Indiana Pacers’ decision to part ways with head coach Nate McMillan following last year’s playoff loss was a surprise to some – after all, they’d made the playoffs in all four seasons under his tutelage. Unfortunately, those four appearances all ended in the first round with three coming via sweep.
Management decided the team needed a new leader to truly take the next steps forward, and they made a bold hire in Nate Bjorkgren. The former Raptors’ assistant is just what the Pacers needed to develop along with their still young core. With Bjorkgren leading the way, Indiana is moving toward an offensive powerhouse for years to come.
After ranking dead last in the NBA in three-point attempts per game last season, the Pacers have increased that number from 28 per game to 34.3 per game this year. There’s an obvious emphasis on analytics as they’re also taking significantly fewer mid-range shots than under McMillan.
That’s helped them move from a bottom ten to a top ten scoring team in the early part of the 2020-21 season. Even more impressive, that’s after who they’ve been without already this year.
T.J. Warren, the Pacers’ leading scorer last season, played just four games before suffering a broken foot. Caris LeVert hasn’t played after surgery to treat renal cell carcinoma of his left kidney. Both players are currently out indefinitely.
Seeing how the team has produced without two lethal scorers in Warren and LeVert is very promising. Once they’re back to full health, the Pacers will be one of the most dangerous offensive teams in the league.
The Pistons’ Rotation Needs to Change
The Pistons weren’t expected to do much winning this season as they undergo the early stages of a full rebuild. A number of offseason moves they made raised eyebrows but could be justified for a franchise looking to rebuild everything from the bottom up.
But what can’t be justified is their current rotation and lineup decisions. Dwane Casey needs to shift his top priority to player development above all else. Regardless of who’s playing for Detroit, they’re not going to win very many games.
Why are five of their top six players in minutes per game just veterans that aren’t a part of the long-term plan? After Jerami Grant, who is 26 years old and due bags of money moving forward, the next five players are as follows: Blake Griffin (31), Delon Wright (28), Mason Plumlee (30), Wayne Ellington (33) and Derrick Rose (32).
Remember, this is a 4-14 team with a number of young players seeing little court time. That includes Sekou Doumbouya, 2019’s 15th overall pick, and, to a lesser extent, Saddiq Bey and Isaiah Stewart, 2020’s Nos. 19th and 20th overall picks. It’s only a matter of time before they get more playing time and the sooner it happens, the better off the Pistons will be long term.
The veterans should and will still be involved moving forward, but some are already on limited time in Detroit.
Derrick Rose is bound to get moved to a contender at some point before the trade deadline. Blake Griffin has been far too bad to justify 32 minutes per game. It’s understandable to be patient in most cases, but the Pistons have nothing to lose and everything to gain by giving their young talent more playing time.
The Cavaliers Established An Identity
The young gun Cavaliers entered this season desperately needing an identity on both ends of the court. Of course, they finished last year with the worst defensive rating in the league at 114.8. Offensively, only the Knicks scored fewer points per game.
It’s clear they’re working hard on both ends of the floor this season – and, suddenly, the future is looking much brighter in Cleveland.
On the defensive end, they’ve been extremely active in passing lanes and they’re forcing a league leading 17.8 turnovers per game. Using those forced turnovers as an easy offense, Cleveland is scoring 1.21 points per possession in transition and they’re shooting 59.1 percent on those possessions.
Of note, no team has more deflections than the Cavaliers so far. Larry Nance Jr., Andre Drummond, Isaac Okoro and Collin Sexton are leading the way with the activity and disruption of passing lanes.
Due to that activity, the Cavaliers are scoring over 20 percent of their total points in transition – and that’s a recipe for success. Given their blossoming transition offense and a buy-in defensively, Cleveland is ready to be one of the most improved teams in the NBA this year.
Young Bulls Showing Promise
The Bulls have turned a corner offensively this year under new head coach Billy Donovan. Much of that stems from having a stud offensive threat like Zach LaVine, but the surrounding players are doing their part as well.
After a frustrating rookie campaign, Coby White has shown flashes in his first chance to fully be the team’s starting point guard. His playmaking and defense need improvement, but the flashes are enough to get fans more than excited. As a natural score-first athlete, White’s 5.6 assists per game bode well for the future.
Additionally, Lauri Markkanen is showing the potential that had people so excited after his rookie season again. He’s shooting the ball well after a few down years from behind the arc and appears to be an ideal floor stretcher at the very least. Both Markkanen and White have clearly benefited from the changes to the Bulls’ coaching staff.
They’re joined by rookie Patrick Williams, who the Bulls selected fourth overall in the 2020 NBA Draft. Williams is playing smart offensively and flashing his incredible upside on defense whenever he can.
Ultimately, Williams’ ability to knock down shots is certainly promising, and it’s great to see him not forcing it offensively. He’s aware of what his game is and what his strengths are – that’s a valuable asset for the Bulls both right now and long term.
The season is still young, but the Central Division has quickly become one of the league’s most exciting groups to watch. While Giannis Antetokounmpo, Myles Turner and Zach LaVine might be stealing most of the headlines, there’s plenty of up-and-comers, new coaching changes and challenging rebuilds to take stock in.