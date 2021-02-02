NBA
ICYMI: Southeast Division
Next up in our ICYMI series, Dylan Thayer takes a look at the Southeast Division and goes around the horn with some news.
For this edition of ICYMI for Basketball Insiders, we’re looking at the Southeast Division. This breakdown follows the recent publications of ICYMI on the Atlantic, Pacific, Central and Northwest.
Starting off, this division is the only one in the NBA that has a single franchise above .500, the Atlanta Hawks. This should come as a big surprise as the Miami HEAT are coming off a legendary NBA Finals run, but this year things look very bleak for them thus far.
The Charlotte Hornets and Orlando Magic make up the second and third seeds in the division and should be in the mix for a play-in berth. Elsewhere, the Washington Wizards sit at the bottom of the standings and do not look like a very capable team this season.
The last NBA Champion to come from this division also happens to be the HEAT, but that was in the 2012-13 season with the Big 3. Looking at the division, there’s no team with realistic title chances this season – although Miami certainly proved everybody wrong last summer.
Anyways, let’s take a look at each team in the Southeast division and some things that you may have missed.
Cole Anthony Taking Over For Markelle Fultz
At the start of the season, Markelle Fultz looked to be the spark that the Magic needed from their point guard. Fultz was a big part of the Magic’s 4-1 start to the new season and looked to have rejuvenated his career with the team. Three games later, he tore his ACL in his left knee. During the eight games Fultz played, he averaged 12.9 points and 5.4 assists per game.
Since the injury to Fultz, Cole Anthony has stepped in as the de facto starting point guard. Heading into the season, many people around the NBA said Anthony could be capable of a starting position eventually but ponded if he could do it efficiently. In the 20 games he has played, this has been the case: Anthony is currently averaging 10.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.
The Magic once again looks like a borderline playoff team in the weaker Eastern Conference – but if they want to keep that energy going, the exciting rookie must continue to improve and fast.
The Hawks Back In The Playoff Picture
In the offseason, the Atlanta Hawks went out and added two shooters in Bogdan Bogdanovic and Danilo Gallinari. These guys were brought in to surround third-year star Trae Young while also adding range to a roster that severely lacked it last season. These additions have helped boost the team three-point percentage a little bit from 33.3 to 35.1 percent, so clearly, there is still some work to be done.
One thing that has been working very well for the Hawks is rebounding the basketball. Clint Capela has been a monster on the boards by averaging 14.5 rebounds per game, which is good enough for second in the league.
John Collins has continued to be a presence on the boards too, as well as scoring consistently by averaging 16.7 points per game. Collins and Capela make up a very formidable frontcourt and the core looks poised to be the next league-wide darlings.
The Lamelo Ball Hype Is Real
Leading up to the 2020 NBA Draft, Anthony Edwards was considered to be the unanimous No. 1 overall pick with James Wiseman and Lamelo Ball also in consideration. So far this season, Ball is the clear frontrunner for the Rookie of the Year Award.
He is currently fourth in rookie scoring with 12.2 points per game, but he leads rookies in rebounds (5.9) and assists (6.1) as well. As a very flashy passer, Ball can create shots for anyone on the floor. Crafty too, the youngest Ball knows how to use his handles to get to the rim at ease. Looking ahead, he’ll be the face of the Hornets for years to come and should earn a starting spot sooner than later.
On Jan. 30, Ball had a career night against the Milwaukee Bucks finishing with 27 points, 5 rebounds and 9 assists.
Gordon Hayward has also been a very bright spot for the Charlotte Hornets. After an eventful offseason where many thought he would end up playing for the Indiana Pacers, Hayward took his talents to Charlotte. He had previously signed an offer sheet with the Hornets in July 2014, but it was ultimately matched by the Utah Jazz.
This season, Hayward is posting averages of 23.2 points, 5.2 rebound and 3.6 assists per game. As the go-to scorer in Charlotte, he is currently rocking a career-high in points per game this season.
What Happened To The HEAT?
After their run to the NBA Finals in the bubble, the HEAT have not been a good team this season. The team has only had Jimmy Butler for six games this year due to health and safety protocols – and, obviously, it has hurt them. Butler is the clear leader of the team and without his presence on the floor, there is a clear negative effect on the roster.
Bam Adebayo has continued his ascension as a star in the league posting averages of 19.9 points, 9.4 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game, per Basketball-Reference. The blossoming stud should easily garner an All-Star nod and, if his play remains steady, maybe even an All-NBA team selection.
The shooting duo of Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson has continued to be a lethal long-range tandem by knocking down about five three-pointers a game between the two. Herro has elevated his play from this past season, but there is still more to be desired after such great play in the bubble.
What’s Going On In Washington?
The Wizards have the worst record in the NBA. Yes, they do still have two superstars in Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook and a winning coach in Scott Brooks, but they’re an abysmal 3-12.
The major cause of this is the woes the team has suffered on defense. Right now, the only team who has been worse on defense is the Sacramento Kings with 118.4, followed by the Wizards at 114.7. To win games, this team has to shore up their defensive side of the ball.
The trade of John Wall for Russell Westbrook has not been too helpful for the team as a lot of fingers are being pointed at the latter for any woes. Westbrook has been inefficient in scoring the ball, shooting at 38.1 percent from the floor, and it has hurt the overall product. His numbers might not indicate that he is having an awful season, but he is. The last time he averaged under 20 points per game was with the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2009-10 season, 12 years ago.
Bradley Beal has somehow managed to look happy on the floor with this team falling lower and lower. Beal has molded himself into a relentless scorer and he has taken that to the next level with this struggling roster. He leads the NBA in points this year with 34.7 points per game and would be an immediate contributor to any contender.
The Wizards are the worst team in the NBA right now, but things could change as the season progresses. Looking at this roster outside of the two stars, there are two promising young players in Deni Avdija and Rui Hachimura – at this point, Washington must focus their efforts on developing them.
Ultimately, the Wizards need to blow up the team and, even though this has been said for years now, it has yet to be done.
With the addition of the play-in games this year for the ninth and tenth seed, we could see the Hornets or the Magic make a run for it, sadly, the division’s subpar start to the decade will only continue. In the end, this division has promise though and should be more competitive in future seasons.
NBA Most Valuable Player Watch – Feb. 1
Basketball Insiders releases its third MVP rankings of the season, with two All-Star centers leading the charge.
The NBA season is full-steam ahead, with several players putting up excellent cases for an MVP selection. Two notable centers are currently leading the charge while a handful of former MVPs are trailing close behind. Let’s take a closer look at Basketball Insiders’ third MVP ladder of the season.
1. Nikola Jokic (Previous: 2)
Jokic is the MVP frontrunner a little over a quarter of the way through the season and so far only one other player is challenging for that throne. He’s having a season that not many before him have had, averaging 26.8 points, 11.8 rebounds, 8.6 assists and 1.8 steals per game fresh off a 47-point outing in which the Denver Nuggets ended the Utah Jazz’s 11-game win streak.
“The Joker’s” 1.8 steals are almost unheard of for the position, as he’s the only center in the league that ranks in the top-10 in that area. Combine that with his 57.4 percent shooting from the floor and his 38.4 percent mark from downtown and you have an All-Star guard in Jokic’s 6-foot-11 body that was built to play center.
What further aids Jokic’s case for MVP is his team’s play over the last two weeks, including their impressive win over the surging Jazz. The Nuggets also notched back-to-back overtime wins against the Phoenix Suns as well as big wins over the Dallas Mavericks and Miami HEAT. The Nuggets will take on the Los Angeles Lakers twice, Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics in their next seven games, setting up a way for Jokic to cement himself as the frontrunner for MVP for the foreseeable future.
2. Joel Embiid (Previous: 4)
Embiid and Jokic are revitalizing the center position after years without true dominant center competition. Embiid’s Philadelphia 76ers have looked rejuvenated under head coach Doc Rivers, while multiple players have either seen a resurgance or broken out. However, the 7-foot Cameroonian center is having himself a season for the ages and is the primary reason the 76ers have seen so much success this season.
Embiid is averaging a career-high 28.3 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.3 blocks to go along with his most efficient shooting season by far, at 54.4 percent from the floor and 40.4 percent from deep.
What’s even more telling as to Embiid’s importance to Philadelphia is his plus-23 net rating on the year. The 76ers are 1-4 when Embiid doesn’t play and would be 0-5 if not for a late rally against the Indiana Pacers in the team’s last game. When Embiid does play, Philadelphia is 14-2, their only losses coming against the Atlanta Hawks and Brooklyn Nets.
3. LeBron James (Previous: 1)
James, somehow, has been nothing short of dominant in his 18th season.. He’s averaging 25.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.5 assists and shooting a career-high 41.3 percent from three on nearly seven attempts per game. Furthermore, the Western Conference is the Los Angeles Lakers’ to lose with James and Anthony Davis leading the way — they look like the undisputed best team in the league once more.
James, regardless of his age, will perennially be in the MVP conversation, but this season’s outing is one of the most impressive of his career.
4. Kevin Durant (Previous: 3)
Kevin Durant would undoubtedly win the Comeback Player of the Year Award if it was still around, as he’s averaging 30.9 points per game, good for second in the NBA, on incredible shooting figures just one season removed from a usually devastating Achilles tear. Very rarely is a player able to come back and be a decent NBA player, let alone look the same or, arguably, even more dominant.
The last time Durant averaged over 30 points in a season was the 2013-14 season when he was still with the Oklahoma City Thunder, his MVP season. As long as Durant is scoring like he is, even next to Kyrie Irving and James Harden, he’ll be right in this race.
5. Kawhi Leonard (Previous: Not Ranked)
In our last edition of the MVP ladder, Leonard’s teammate Paul George held this spot, and the two allies are neck-and-neck. Leonard gets the nod this week with three back-to-back 30 point outings before he and George were forced to miss time due to the NBA’s COVID-19 tracing protocols.
Alongside George upon their return, Leonard helped push the Los Angeles Clippers to huge wins over the Orlando Magic and New York Knicks. He’s averaging 25.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.4 assists. If the season ended today, Leonard would also become a member of the exclusive 50-40-90 club.
It’s a coin flip as to who between George and Leonard will go off each game — while Leonard has staying power, expect to see George quickly climb back into these rankings as well.
6. Giannis Antetokounmpo (Previous: 6)
The Milwaukee Bucks are in the middle of a two-game losing streak, but it isn’t the fault of Antetokounmpo, who put up a line of 34 points, 18 rebounds and 9 assists in a 12-point loss to the Charlotte Hornets and 38 points with 11 rebounds against the New Orleans Pelicans, a five-point loss.
What’s preventing “The Greek Freak” from being atop the MVP ladder is overall team success and a slight shooting regression from deep. If he can turn his shot around and the rest of the team can step up behind him, Antetokounmpo should shoot up these rankings in future weeks.
Be sure to check out Basketball Insiders’ next MVP ladder update in a couple of weeks, as many players like Boston’s Jaylen Brown, Golden State’s Stephen Curry and the Portland Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard are pushing for spots on the ladder by the day.
Can The Rockets Squeeze Into The Playoffs?
Surprise! The Houston Rockets have played great since the departure of their franchise cornerstone, but can they keep it up?
The Houston Rockets came into the season as what appeared to be a dysfunctional franchise. The most prominent faces on the team all wanted to jump ship. Before the season even started, the Rockets lost head coach Mike D’Antoni and general manager Daryl Morey. Russell Westbrook was shipped to Washington for John Wall, and James Harden had made it clear he wanted to be next to leave.
When the Rockets traded their second-best player in franchise history, James Harden, expectations for the season were understandably low. They had been 3-6 with Harden, but have now gone 5-3 since trading him and are on a four-game winning streak. Their roster is now filled with guys who feel they’ve been overlooked and are looking to prove their critics wrong.
Coach Stephen Silas was dealt a difficult hand but has made the most of it. Since the Harden trade, the Rockets hold the second-best defensive rating in the NBA at 102.7. They have a slew of elite defenders that can break up opposing teams’ sets and force turnovers. They are also doing this with multiple key guys missing games to injuries like John Wall and Christian Wood.
The biggest signing the Rockets made this past offseason was adding Christian Wood. He has continued his strong play from last season with Detroit and has put his name towards the top of all Most Improved Player conversations. Wood is averaging 23.4 points per game along with 10.8 rebounds per game with a 60.6 true shooting percentage. He’s been their offensive fulcrum and shows improvement on an almost game-to-game basis.
John Wall’s return from his Achilles tear has been remarkable – somehow, he still has his burst of speed and his passing ability. While his outside shot has struggled, he can still get in the paint and wreck havoc on any team in transition. Wall has also shown he can still defend when he’s engaged. It’s still too soon to say so with any certainty, but the Rockets have to feel good about landing the better player in John Wall in the trade with the Wizards, plus a first round pick.
DeMarcus Cousins has been up-and-down. He’s had a couple of monstrous performances but has mostly struggled, especially on the defensive end of the floor. His lateral movement isn’t great, and teams have taken advantage of him. Still, Cousins has shown he’s still an above-average passer at his position. His finishing at the basket is probably the clearest sign of his struggles, as he’s made 17 of his 49 attempts within five feet of the basket, an abysmal 34.7 percent.
The addition of Victor Oladipo gives the Rockets another scorer who can also defend at an elite level. He’s only played in five games in Houston, but if he can continue to find the form he had when he was an All-Star, the Rockets will be more than satisfied. Oladipo will be entering free agency this offseason and will be highly motivated to give potential suitors every reason to pay him.
The rest of the roster is a group that has been overlooked or underappreciated at some point in their careers. Silas has plenty of options of guys who come in and consistently play hard like David Nwaba, Jae’Sean Tate, PJ Tucker and Sterling Brown. Even rookie Mason Jones has flashed his potential in his limited minutes.
But it remains to be seen how good this Rockets team can be. They certainly have the personnel to maintain a top defense, but their offense has struggled to consistently get good looks. There’s reason to believe their offense could improve as Silas coached the offense last season for the Mavericks, which had the best offense in history last year. As Wall, Oladipo and Cousins get more acclimated, the offense could see an uptick.
The Rockets do not own the rights to their own first-round pick this year, so they have no reason to tank and every incentive to try and make the playoffs. Moreover, it’s possible they look to add another piece at the trade deadline in order to accomplish that. Remarkable that the Rockets, after all the dysfunction, are just one game under .500 with reason to be optimistic.
The post-Harden era in Houston is underway and it may be better than many believed it to be.
NBA Daily: De’Andre Hunter, Cam Reddish Taking the Next Step for Atlanta
Tristan Tucker sits down with Trae Young, John Collins and Danilo Gallinari to break down the sophomore-year leaps De’Andre Hunter and Cam Reddish have had for the Atlanta Hawks.
In the 2019 NBA Draft, the Atlanta Hawks were able to strike gold when the New Orleans Pelicans traded down from their No. 4 slot after the club had acquired that pick from its blockbuster trade of Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers.
With that pick, the Hawks selected De’Andre Hunter out of Virginia. Later, they were able to select Cam Reddish with their other pick, No. 10 overall, which they acquired from the Dallas Mavericks the year prior.
Hunter and Reddish both had promising rookie seasons, but the leaps that each player has taken this season have been astronomical. Hunter is playing his way into a legitimate All-Star case, while Reddish has been one of the more underrated defenders in the league this season, fresh off of a performance in which he helped hold Washington Wizards’ star Bradley Beal to an 0-for-8 shooting night, the most consecutive attempts without a three in his career.
The only way Atlanta was ever going to make the jump from a mediocre team to a playoff squad was by surrounding Trae Young and John Collins with talented wings with a knack for scoring. Now, with Hunter and Reddish, alongside Kevin Huerter and Bogdan Bogdanovic, they have just that. But Hunter has taken on the scoring load for the Hawks at that position and has absolutely taken off.
Hunter has had the most notable statistical jump, improving in every single major statistic across the board while seeing a negligible increase in minutes from last season. Hunter is now averaging 17.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists while shooting 51.4 percent from the floor, 36.6 percent from three and 87.7 percent from the charity stripe.
In fact, Hunter has arguably had one of the best and most underappreciated seasons in the NBA thus far. He might not get voted into the All-Star game due to the sheer amount of talent that has emerged in the Eastern Conference, but he’s certainly in the mix and deservedly so.
“His game is similar to his personality, he’s just steady,” said head coach Lloyd Pierce after a Jan 18. 108-97 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. “He’s a consistent worker, he’s a consistent performer, he’s got the challenge of chasing guys around on the defensive end. And really not being a focal point offensively but finding his rhythm on the second side, we have opportunities to post him, we can space him, he’s in position to attack downhill, he’s consistently getting to the free-throw line. And so I think the steady part of his game is the balance. The balance at which he plays and the balance of which we can use him.”
Atlanta’s two most-used five-man lineups feature Hunter and both have net ratings of +10. Hunter and Reddish, meanwhile, partly compose Atlanta’s most consistent, high-octane offensive grouping, a lineup that posts a 113.9 offensive rating.
“I think that they’re doing a great job,” said forward Danilo Gallinari. “They are really focusing on getting better, even on practice days. They watch a lot of video and they spend a lot of time in the gym with the coaches trying to work on their game and get better.” I didn’t play with them last year but I see they’ve got a lot of confidence in themselves and they have a little bit more experience now so it’s a big step forward from them.”
For Reddish, his statistics haven’t popped off the page just yet and his shooting is still a work in progress. But it’s what he’s doing outside of the boxscore that’s impressing his teammates and coaching staff; his offense will come along, as suggested by his numerous 20-point explosions this season, but his defense is developing nicely. Being able to stand up to the NBA’s leading scorer in Beal and help subject him to his worst shooting performance of the season is no small task. In fact, it’s become a trend for opposing backcourts to have mediocre games against the Hawks, outside of the Brooklyn Nets of course, and Reddish is playing a hand in that.
“Cam [Reddish]’s been playing really well all year and especially on the defensive end,” Young said after the Hawks’ game against Wizards. “Kev [Huerter] started out on [Bradley Beal], did a really good job containing him, not really letting him get going. Cam did a really good job coming off the bench doing the same so it was good.”
This season, Reddish is averaging 12.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game, which are all improvements over his rookie season.
While Reddish has more to go in his development than Hunter does, it’s worth noting that Hunter is nearly two years older than Reddish and naturally has more game experience. Regardless, Atlanta has to be happy with getting two players in the same draft that have been able to contribute so much in such a short time. While neither made an All-Rookie team last season, the sky’s the limit for Atlanta’s young wings.
“I’ll continue to say it forever probably, that that first to second-year jump for them is tremendous,” Collins said. “You see that growth in pretty much all areas of their game. And as I said, for them it’s more mental than physical, I mean physically they’re gifted, can pretty much do anything on the court. It’s all about taking the next step mentally, slowing the game down and for them picking their spots and what they want to do.
“You’re gonna continue to see great growth from them.”