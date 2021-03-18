NBA
Is It Time For Raptors, Lowry To Say Goodbye?
As the trade deadline looms, the Raptors will be faced with the decision of whether or not to trade their best player in franchise history, Kyle Lowry.
Saying goodbye to one of the greatest players in a franchise’s history is never easy. There are countless memories, from heartbreaking defeats to moments of triumph that resonate with an entire city. Often, they become reflective of an unforgettable era of basketball.
Kyle Lowry has become Toronto’s adopted son and the face of the Raptors’ franchise. But it almost never happened. If Steve Nash had decided to play in Toronto instead of the Los Angeles Lakers in 2012 or if James Dolan doesn’t veto a trade that would have brought Lowry to the New York Knicks in 2013, Lowry never becomes the most beloved player in Raptors history.
In hindsight, the partnership between the two was a hand-in-glove fit. Lowry is the embodiment of an underdog, frequently overlooked throughout his career similar to the franchise since their inception in 1995. In short, Lowry helped to re-legitimize the Raptors in the years after Vince Carter, Chris Bosh and others left town – and the Raptors helped to legitimize Lowry.
But now they face a looming trade deadline decision on how to proceed with Kyle Lowry. The Toronto legend is set to become an unrestricted free agent in the upcoming offseason and, with the Raptors in the midst of a disappointing season, trading the point guard may be on the table. At age 34, Lowry still has a lot left in the tank and, if he’s available, would be the biggest trade target on the market right now.
Needless to say, a Lowry trade has the potential to swing the title odds. Certainly, he’s great enough to be the missing piece for title hopefuls like the Miami HEAT and his hometown team, the Philadelphia 76ers. Such a deal would likely bring back some assortment of draft picks and young players, which could be a valuable return for the Raptors. However, there is an emotional attachment to Lowry and, to many in Toronto, he could mean too much to trade.
The Raptor franchise and fanbase are used to saying goodbye to their best players. Carter and the Raptors had an ugly split before he was traded to the New Jersey Nets. Chris Bosh departed to join the Big Three in Miami. DeMar DeRozan, one of the most beloved Raptors ever, was traded for Kawhi Leonard, who also left after bringing the franchise their first-ever NBA championship.
With Lowry, however, things are different. He would be leaving as the longest-tenured Raptor ever. Unlike the aforementioned departures, Lowry’s would appear to be an amicable one. He has already stated that no matter what happens he will retire a Raptor.
As far as precedent goes, there aren’t many instances of a team trading away their best player in franchise history when they’re still playing at a high-level and won a championship with them.
But the Detroit Pistons traded away the revered Chauncey Billups to the Denver Nuggets in 2008, although Billups never came close to being their best player in history. The New Jersey Nets traded Jason Kidd to the Mavericks who was also in his aged 34 season, but he came up short of bringing a championship to the Nets.
The Kyle Lowry situation is rather unique. Often times the best player in a franchise’s history departs when their play begins to drop-off due to age or injury like Hakeem Olajuwon or Patrick Ewing. The best historical correlation to Lowry is probably the Grizzlies trading away Mike Conley and Marc Gasol, but those two never won a championship with Memphis.
Of course, Lowry has already cemented his place in Toronto history. The re-emergence of Lowry as a player and the Raptors as a franchise are directly correlated. Lowry is now a six-time All-Star, all with Toronto, and even reached an All-NBA team during the 2015- 16 season. The countless defeats to the Cleveland Cavaliers and early playoff exits only made the championship that much sweeter.
Lowry was not the best player on their championship team, that was Leonard. However, Lowry was the team’s emotional leader and routinely showed up in big moments. His incredible championship-clinching Game 6 in the 2019 NBA Finals will forever be remembered in Toronto.
Regardless of what happens at the deadline, the franchise and fanbase can rest assured knowing that, unlike the previous departures of their stars, Lowry will not leave with unfinished business. Lowry has accomplished all he possibly could in his time there.
If the Raptors decide to keep Lowry, his ultimate free agency will be interesting. The Raptors do have cap space and his bird rights, but how comfortable would they be giving big money or a long-term deal to a 35-year-old on a non-contending team? Whether in a month or three, some sort of breakup seems like a dependable likelihood.
Whether or not Lowry will be wearing a Raptors jersey after the trade deadline remains to be seen. Some will remember him for coming up with big plays time and time again; some will remember him for his ability to shift the momentum of a basketball game by drawing a charge at the absolute perfect moment.
Most will remember his face when he first lifted the Larry O’Brien trophy – but everyone will remember Kyle Lowry as the greatest Toronto Raptor ever.
NBA Defensive Player of the Year Watch — March 17
Who’s challenging Rudy Gobert for the Defensive Player of the Year award this season? Take a look in Basketball Insiders’ latest DPoY ladder.
There hasn’t been much change in the latest edition of Basketball Insiders’ Defensive Player of the Year rankings. While there is a slight shift, the long pause that was the All-Star Game, has made if difficult for anyone to make a significant move up to down. The players mentioned in this list have all continued to excel at locking down their opposition and radiating a strong defensive presence when on the floor.
Let’s take a look at how things are unfolding in the DPoY race.
1. Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz (Previous: 1)
Since our last ranking, there has not been anything significant to displace Gobert from the top spot. The Stifle Tower continues to be a force on defense for the Utah Jazz, stepping up on anyone driving towards the hoop and holding his ground against whomever he’s matched up with. The Jazz own the best record in the NBA, to boot, even more reason for Gobert to hold a significant lead in the award race as the best defender on the NBA’s best team.
Gobert remains second to Myles Turner in blocks per game with 2.8 per contest. He’s also managed a stellar defensive rating of 103.6, per NBA.com, third in the NBA behind teammate Mike Conley and Los Angeles Lakers forward Lebron James. Gobert is third in defensive win shares as well with 0.152 this season, again behind James (.178) and Conley (.160).
Joel Embiid was able to drop 40 points and 19 rebounds on Gobert in their matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers on Mar. 3rd, but that shouldn’t be a significant detriment to his spot in these rankings. An MVP frontrunner, Embiid has dominated anyone and everyone this season — and even defenders as great as Gobert have an off-night now and then.
Gobert is integral to what the Jazz have been able to do this season and, as the leader of this season’s defensive powerhouse, it’ll be tough to steal the award away from him.
2. Lebron James, Los Angeles Lakers (Previous: 2)
James still hasn’t earned any love around the league for his defense this season. With Anthony Davis missing significant time due to injury, many figured the Lakers would crater on that end of the floor, but James has set the tone and pushed the team to the league’s best defensive rating. Known for his otherworldly ability on chase-down blocks, James has been so much more than just a sporadically good or situational defender this year: he’s been consistently great.
The league leader in defensive win shares, James has also posted the second-lowest individual defensive rating at 102.2, slotting in behind Conley and ahead of Gobert. Case and point: were the Jazz, as a defensive unit, to come back down to Earth in the season’s second half, James would be in prime position to snag the top spot on this list from Gobert.
3. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks (Previous: Honorable Mention)
The reigning MVP and DPoY, the Milwaukee Bucks star is in the midst of another brilliant season and has, once again, moved up this ladder. Per NBA.com, the Bucks are a top-10 defensive unit this season, with Giannis Antetokounmpo leading the charge. The Greek Freak, known for his length and shot-blocking abilities, has once again put his talents on full display.
Diving deeper into the numbers, it is easy to see why Antetokounmpo is so high in these latest rankings. Not only is he fourth in defensive win shares with 0.141, but Antetokounmpo is also ninth in defensive rating. Add in his 1.4 blocks and 1.3 steals per game and if couldn’t be more obvious that Antetokounmpo belongs in the award discussion.
4. Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers (Previous: 3)
Leading the 76ers to the top seed in the Eastern Conference, Embiid has been a dominant force on both ends of the court. And, with the help of elite defenders such as Ben Simmons and Danny Green around him, he has led Philadelphia to the third-lowest defensive rating in the NBA.
Doc Rivers’ impact has been on full display this season — and it’s benefitted Embiid in a major way. Staring down a negative trend in blocks per game over the last two seasons, Embiid has surged to fifth in the category this year with 1.4 per contest. He’s also tied for sixth in the NBA with 1.2 steals per game while leading all centers in the category. Maintaining those numbers, while also averaging nearly 30 points per game, should keep Embiid in both the MVP and DPoY conversation until the last days of the season.
Embiid is sixth in the NBA with a defensive rating of 105.9, per NBA.com. On top of that, he’s also sixth in defensive win shares with 0.137.
5. Myles Turner, Indiana Pacers (Previous: 5)
Going by advanced stats alone, it can be hard to make an argument for Turner over any of these players. But, by the eye test, he certainly belongs here — or even higher. Opposing teams are struggling to get to the basket against the Pacers due to Turner’s elite rim protection. Further, he’s been sending shots back at the highest rate in the league, with an average of 3.4 blocks per game. Gobert and the others may rank higher, but leading the league in blocks per game and total blocks is a major feat in and of itself — if he can maintain that lead, it keep Turner in the DPoY conversation for a long while.
Honorable Mention: Mike Conley, Utah Jazz (Previous: 4)
The Jazz point guard has been a major difference-maker this season — and that starts on the defensive end. The first-time All-Star leads the league with a defensive rating of 102.2, per NBA.com. He’s also second to James in defensive win shares with 0.162. Conley is also fourth in steals per game with 1.4, but it’s the advanced matrics that truly highlight his impact; with a revived Conley, Utah has managed to post the NBA’s best record and its third-highest defensive rating.
The race toward DPoY is relatively open, but this group has continued to maintain themselves at the head of it. Make sure to stay tuned for our next update!
NBA Daily: What Bold Move Can the HEAT Make?
Despite their recent surge, the Miami HEAT aren’t mentioned among the elite teams in the Eastern Conference. Drew Maresca identifies a bold move or two that could catapult the HEAT back into contention.
The 2020-21 NBA season is officially past its half-way point. As we approach the March 25 trade deadline, teams face big decisions. Some are within striking distance of a finals birth and must decide if they’re going to leverage their future to pursue a championship. Others must decide which assets to liquidate in an attempt to jumpstart a rebuild.
A third group, into which the Miami HEAT fall, are just outside of serious contention, but close enough to convince themselves they can pull it off. And with the trade deadline just 10 days away, these teams have a number of bold decisions to make, including which direction they’d like to go.
Miami isn’t known for being conservative, so let’s eliminate any “sit on their hands” strategies. The HEAT have a relatively young core, which can help facilitate an upgrade. That said, they can’t deal a first round pick until 2024 at the earliest, which hurts their chances of a major upgrade (e.g., Bradley Beal).
To understand what to expect from the HEAT, it’s important to understand how they view themselves and their recent success. Miami was not supposed to advance to the Finals last season, so it’s important to remember that they’re playing with house money. They got their youngsters great exposure in the bubble, but it’s simply unrealistic to expect a repeat result with this roster considering the rejuvenated Eastern Conference. With that in mind, Miami must go big or go home.
So, where do they need to improve?
They’re 21-18 – but significantly better than that record indicates. The HEAT started off incredibly slowly – thanks to a combination of injury- and COVID-related absences – winning just six of their first 15 games. But, with most of their core players back, Miami has won 10 of their last 11 outings and 14 of their last 20.
They’ve also corrected many of their early-season struggles. They’re getting production from Jimmy Butler again, who is averaging 22.9 points per game over his last 18 games after scoring less than 16 points per game through the first 15 games. Further, Tyler Herro is shooting efficiently again, connecting on 37% of his three-point attempts in the last 10 games in which he’s appeared – up from just 30% through his first 15.
As a team, the HEAT have improved in multiple areas, as well: they’ve posted the fifth-best defensive rating (109.4) after starting the season ranked 23rd; they’ve increased the number of field goals they attempt and offensive rebounds they grab per game; and they’ve cut down on their turnovers.
But Miami could still use help on the offensive end. The seventh-worst three-point shooting team in the league, Miami is also last in field goal attempts, attempting just 83.2 per game. Even across their recent four-game win streak, the HEAT are attempting just 84.5 per game, which still ranks dead last.
So who should they turn to? Their first bold move could be a doozy — Miami needs help getting shot attempts and, particularly, connecting on the three-ball. Enter Buddy Hield
Hield, a career 40.5% three-point shooter, is scoring 16.3 points per game so far this season. He’s relatively durable, having played 72 games last season and 82 and 80 in each of the previous two, respectively. Better yet, Hield is an improved defender and playmaker.
Hield, alongside Butler and Bam Adebayo, would make for a nice core moving forward, one that would bring significant firepower to compete with super teams like the Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets. He addresses a number of the HEAT’s needs and he’s signed at a relatively affordable price (four years, $86 million) through the 2023-24 season. Hield is still just 28, so this is as much a move for the future as it is for this season.
But there’s a major problem – is Hield the guy who Miami would want to splurge on? The HEAT constructed this roster and salary situation with the idea of going on a shopping spree in 2021. Giannis Antetokounmpo is no longer available, but Kawhi Leonard, Victor Oladipo, John Collins and more still expected to hit the market. Granted, Miami can clear a lot of space, but adding Hield to Butler and Adebayo would represent approximately $87 million. Miami can’t possibly clear another max slot.
Further, how much would it even cost to acquire Hield? Finding the requisite salary filler isn’t terribly challenging (Andre Iguodala, Meyers Leonard, etc.), but agreeing on picks or young players to include could be tough. Hield’s notoriously icy relationship with coach Luke Walton is probably a minor motivation to trade him, but it’s unlikely that Sacramento accepts a deal that fails to include a legitimate asset like Herro or Kendrick Nunn.
If the HEAT balk at the price – which is entirely fair considering Hield isn’t quite the blockbuster deal the HEAT were hoping to swing for with their upcoming cap space – Miami should prioritize size.
Miami is 28th in total rebounds, 29th in blocked shots and 26th in points in the paint so far this season. There are a number of bigs available including Andre Drummond and Demarcus Cousins. They could sniff around Dallas’ interest in dealing Kristaps Porzingis, too.
Still, the best option could be LaMarcus Aldridge. Aldridge is playing a near-career low 25.9 minutes per game, which has resulted in near-career low output – 13.7 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. That said, his per-36 numbers are still strong enough (19.1 points and 6.2 rebounds) to entice Miami, especially since he amounts to little more than a rental. His 2020-21 salary is essentially the same as Hield’s ($24 million) and he comes off the books following this season, so it’s entirely possible that Miami could see his acquisition as a win-win.
What’s more, Miami, per HoopsHype, is rumored to have already engaged San Antonio in trade discussions, offering matching salaries of Leonard, Moe Harkless and Avery Bradley – but there’s been no mention thus far about what assets could be included.
So, what should others expect Miami to actually do? It’s nearly impossible to tell, but Pat Riley is not a patient man. He recognizes the finite opportunities teams have to compete and does what he can to capitalize on every opportunity, so one of the above-mentioned deals could absolutely be in play.
The HEAT are obviously motivated to add a difference-maker without giving up a major asset like Herro, Nunn or Duncan Robinson. That may seem impossible but, if anyone can pull it off, it’s Riley. And, as much as Miami has fierce competition for their Eastern Conference crown, they could be just one move away from entering that discussion. Their potential trade partners — and Eastern Conference competition — know this; who blinks first?
NBA Daily: The Memphis Grizzlies’ Incredible Rebuild
Garrett Brooks takes a look at the pivotal moments from the Memphis Grizzlies stunning rebuild since Zach Kleiman took over as the Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations.
The Memphis Grizzlies started the second half of the NBA campaign with a win over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday. With 39 regular-season games remaining, they once again find themselves gearing up for what will be an absolute battle for the final Western Conference playoff spots.
At this point, it’s not surprising they’re back in this situation despite the things they’ve dealt with all season, such as Jaren Jackson Jr.’s absence. Instead, it’s the Grizzlies’ natural progression from last year to this year that is center stage. In short, they’re an extremely well-built team that has one of the most promising young cores in the NBA today.
It happened so quickly that it’s almost as if the decision-makers that led this efficient rebuild haven’t gotten the credit they rightfully deserve. That needs to change before the Grizzlies sit atop the conference year after year and people completely forget the gloomy outlook they appeared to have just a few short years ago.
Zach Kleiman took over as the Grizzlies Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations on April 11, 2019.
Kleiman was announced as the man in charge of the Grizzlies organization to little fanfare. Most were either indifferent or simply shocked by the decision to hire the then 30-year-old former lawyer.
The questions and concerns were quite reasonable: Kleiman was taking on a massive responsibility at a young age and hadn’t spent the years in front offices that most do before being offered a job to totally run one themselves.
But it didn’t take long for Kleiman to prove he was the perfect hire. After taking the job, he aggressively pursued all avenues to build the team in his vision. His willingness to act quickly on the trade market has been the backbone of the ultra-quick rebuild in Memphis.
Early luck must be mentioned as well. The Grizzlies moved up in the lottery in his first draft leading the charge, jumping up to second overall in a draft that had two clear-cut top prospects with Zion Williamson and Ja Morant.
Obviously, the Grizzlies selected Morant and instantly became the franchise cornerstone. But Memphis’ first trade in year one under new management saw them ship out fan-favorite Mike Conley for what wound up being crucial assets later – returning Grayson Allen, Jae Crowder, Kyle Korver, Draft Rights to Darius Bazley, a Traded Player Exception and a 2020 Conditional First Rounder.
Allen remains on the team to this day and, as of late, has stepped into a bigger role for the team. Crowder and Korver were assets used in trades that’ll be covered shortly. The first-rounder did not convey for the 2020 draft and isn’t going to convey in 2021, either. That said, it will be added to the Grizzlies’ chest of assets in one of the following three drafts.
While the pick is huge and at this point offers tremendous upside, the draft rights to Bazley were quickly used in a trade for the Grizzlies to jump up a few spots in the draft and get the rights to forward Brandon Clarke instead. So far, that’s worked out very well.
Not only has Clarke been a great player in the occasional absence of starters such as JJJ, but he’s also quickly developed into a key part of the team’s young core.
More Trades, More Assets
Andre Iguodala was then added to the roster in a salary dump move for the Golden State Warriors. For the Grizzlies’ troubles, they added a future first-round draft pick from the Warriors.
An underrated trade followed that move when Memphis sent out Javon Carter and Korver and took back De’Anthony Melton and Josh Jackson. Though Jackson has since moved on, he helped rejuvenate his NBA career during his short stint with the Grizzlies.
Melton is a valued piece of the team’s future, having signed a 4-year, $32 million deal this past offseason. Fast forward through a few awkward moments along the road between the team and Iguodala, who never actually joined his teammates, and the Grizzlies had made one of their savviest moves yet under Kleiman.
Instead of releasing the veteran or reaching a buyout like many assumed would be the inevitable conclusion, the team held out and found incredible value on the trade market.
In a massive three-team trade, Memphis sent out Iguodala, Crowder and Solomon Hill in a deal that brought back Justice Winslow, Gorgui Dieng and Dion Waiters.
Waiters was cut, Dieng remains a key part of the teams’ rotation as their backup center and Winslow has been an intriguing flier.
The 2020 NBA Draft saw the Grizzlies hit on two more selections to add to their promising core
Just when it seemed like Memphis may slow down some in terms of making great roster moves they struck again. With the 30th pick and 35th pick in the 2020 draft, Memphis added two players who have already given the team productive minutes in meaningful games.
Desmond Bane and Xavier Tillman Sr. are both averaging over 20 minutes per contest on this playoff-hungry Grizzlies team. That’s rare in the NBA to find in one player, yet Memphis did so with both of their not-so-high draft selections.
The rich get richer as the two rookies will now have years to develop alongside players such as Morant, Jackson Jr. and Clarke among others. Most importantly, they’ll all be developing while playing meaningful basketball as they contend for a western conference playoff spot. All of sudden, Memphis has one of the best and brightest futures league-wide – and it’s no accident why.
