Is Oladipo the Key to Future Miami Success?
Drew Maresca discusses how adding Victor Oladipo can catapult Miami back to the top of the Eastern Conference.
The Miami HEAT must have been dying to add the newly-acquired Victor Oladipo to their lineup. Just coming out of a slight tailspin, Miami managed to win the last three games after dropping six straight.
Well, Miami’s wish came true on Thursday night, when the HEAT finally got Oladipo into a game. In the end, the veteran played 23 minutes in his first outing with the team, scoring 6 points on 2-for-8 shooting.
At his pinnacle, Oladipo was a dynamic athlete, capable of leading a playoff team. But he’s failed to fully regain his pre-injury form since returning from a ruptured quad tendon, suffered in early 2019. But quad ruptures are very serious injuries from which athletes require significant time to recover – so this trade was as much about taking a chance for the future as it was securing the present.
And the fact that the HEAT only gave up Avery Bradley, Kelly Olynyk and a 2022 first-round pick swap solidifies the idea that this was a move that had to be made.
But what is Miami adding in Oladipo? Will they ever get the ‘Dipo of old? Or will they continue to hunt for another star to put beside Jimmy Butler and Bad Adebayo?
Another guy to get buckets
Butler has been the team’s only consistent go-to scorer. As he’s struggled with his three-point shot for much of the season – and missed a good chunk of time due to health and safety protocols – the HEAT have struggled, too.
Adebayo is versatile, too; but he’s not the kind of player you can rely on to spearhead your offense – yet.
Tyler Herro is another who, when hot, can shoulder the offense. But in just his sophomore season, Herro needs more time to get stronger, develop consistency and figure out how to work through being a focal point of opposing defenses before he can be relied on as a leader.
Enter Oladipo, who was a reliable bucket-getter in Indiana (and a shame he was never at full strength alongside Malcolm Brogdon). While his injury shouldn’t be overlooked, it appears as though there could be a light at the end of the tunnel.
Over his last eight games, Oladipo averaged 25.6 points, 5 assists and 4.5 rebounds. He’s not quite the athlete he once was, he’s demonstrated consistent progress on that front – showing a clear difference between his play late last season in the bubble and this year.
Oladipo is also demonstrating another layer, dishing out 4.7 assists per game on the season – if he finishes the 2020-21 season at that mark, it will be the second-highest assist average of his career. He hit the ground running in Miami in this capacity, including a beautiful alley-oop to Adebayo off of a pick-and-roll.
Guys like Oladipo are nearly impossible to defend with single coverage. And with Butler, Goran Dragic Adebayo and Herro, it’s virtually impossible to send a double team. That spells trouble for opposing defenses.
And that becomes all the more important come the playoffs when the game slows down and defenses hone in on opponents’ offensive sets.
Unlocking even more versatile lineups
As mentioned above, adding Oladipo improves the HEAT on the offensive end. But it’s not simply because he represents a guy who can score the ball. Oladipo represents another weapon for coach Erik Spoelstra to deploy, offering another guy who can shoot It from deep, pull up off-the-dribble and get downhill quickly and effectively.
Here’s a list of everyone on the HEAT playing 20 or more minutes per game, including Dipo: Oladipo, Butler, Adebayo, Dragic, Herro, Duncan Robinson, Kendrick Nunn, Trevor Ariza and Andre Iguodala.
Granted, there are no true big men on that list outside of Adebayo – and the HEAT should be scouring the buyout market in an attempt to add size – but the lineup potential should be downright scary to opponents.
If it’s defense that coach Spoelstra prefers, he can run out a lineup with Oladipo, Butler, Ariza, Iguodala and Adebayo. That lineup may struggle a bit with guys like Joel Embiid or Nikola Jokic, but aren’t many intimidating big men left in the NBA – and it’s about as good as it gets in terms of hoping to defend the Brooklyn Nets.
And there are even more options offensively. Spoelstra can apply significant pressure to opposing defenses with lineups featuring some mix of Oladipo, Butler, Dragic, Herro, Robinson, Nunn and Adebayo. There are three or four initiators there (Oladipo, Butler, Dragic and Nunn), at least three knock-down shooters (Robinson, Herro and Nunn) and a versatile center that can pop and roll. That’s a luxury most coaches simply don’t have, plus it’s a nightmare for defenses.
Improves an already above-average defense
The HEAT are currently sixth in defensive rating. The addition of Oladipo makes waves for what he adds offensively, but his defensive impact has been largely overlooked. That’s downright disrespectful considering Dipo was named first-team All-Defense in 2017-18. If there’s reason to believe that Oladipo can return to form offensively, then there is no reason to think he won’t become an elite defender again, too.
For those of us who forgot what he can do on the defensive end of the floor, Oladipo gave everyone a sneak peek last night, locking up Stephen Curry on a third-quarter possession in which he displayed good footwork and defensive instincts.
Steph could only laugh after Dipo locked him up 😂 pic.twitter.com/jbDyhpzBu2
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 2, 2021
But it’s not just Oladipo’s ability to lock down opposing guards that is enticing. He’s quick and smart enough to disrupt passing lanes, taking strategic chances at picking off cross-court passes. Oladipo led the league in steals in 2017-18, so a return to that level of play would be great for the HEAT, who are currently 15th in steals per game.
Indiana Pacers coach Nate Bjorkgren communicated his enthusiasm about Oladipo’s defensive impact to Michael Pina of Sports Illustrated just prior to the trade that sent Oladipo to Houston.
“He is an extremely elite, high-level player,” Bjorkgren said. “He’s coachable, and he plays both sides of the floor. Like, I’m telling you, I don’t know what he’s better at, offense or defense . . . So absolutely he is in that All-NBA, elite-level category.”
That’s a big statement. Although it came from an Oladipo advocate, there’s no reason to believe that coach Bjorkgren’s statements were insincere.
The Miami HEAT’s present and future is considerably more secure after trading for Oladipo. This season, they’ve constructed a roster that’s versatile enough to potentially get them back to the NBA Finals – a feat seen as impossible prior to the deal. And moving forward, most of Miami’s core is in their control.
It’s still a long shot, but if the HEAT succeeds in their quest to return to the championship, Oladipo will have had a lot to do with it.
NBA Daily: James Harden’s Complicated Case for MVP
James Harden proclaimed himself to be this season’s MVP. While his numbers have been astronomical since arriving in Brooklyn, his ugly exit from Houston must be factored into the final outcome of the MVP race.
Every young basketball player dreams of making it to the NBA one day. After achieving that goal, the great ones then focus on the Larry O’Brien Trophy in hopes of becoming a champion. The greatest individual accolade they can earn is the regular season Most Valuable Player Award. This season, the race for the Maurice Podoloff Trophy has been incredible, with many deserving players vying for the award.
Brooklyn Nets star James Harden made headlines last week when asked if he thought he was in the conversation for the MVP this year. After scoring 44 points against the Detroit Pistons on Friday, Harden’s statement could not have been more clear. “Do I feel like I belong in it? I feel like I am the MVP,” Harden said. “I mean, it’s just that simple.”
There is no denying that Harden is putting up insane numbers for the Nets, who continue to cruise through their schedule. Brooklyn has won 19 of their last 22 games, essentially without Kevin Durant. Harden has already tied the Nets’ single-season record with 12 triple-doubles and it only took him 33 games. He is averaging 26.1 points, 8.2 rebounds and 11.2 assists per game this season.
Harden’s numbers with the Nets are even more impressive when you consider that his usage rate has gone from 36.5 a year ago to 32.1 this season. He currently ranks 19th in the league after trailing only Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo last season. During his MVP-winning season, he led the league with a 35.9 usage rate.
Having Durant and Kyrie Irving has helped bring that number down but Irving has been in and out of the lineup all season and Durant’s last game came before Valentine’s Day. The fact is this Nets team is much deeper and the offensive system is vastly different than everything he had in Houston.
This is where Harden’s case for the MVP gets foggy.
Brooklyn was a championship-caliber team well before Harden arrived. His addition to the team moved them to the clear favorite to win the Eastern Conference. After adding Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge via the buyout market, the Nets became the first team in league history to acquire three players with five or more All-Star selections during a season.
LaMarcus Aldridge says Kevin Durant played a role in recruiting him to Brooklyn and the Nets were interested right away in signing him.
— Chris Milholen (@CMilholenSB) March 30, 2021
Last night in a game against his former Houston Rockets team, Harden suffered a hamstring injury that forced him to miss the rest of the game. The Nets trailed by 18 points early in the game, then stormed back to win after Harden’s exit. The win moved Brooklyn to the top of the Eastern Conference standings, a place they haven’t been since April of the 2002-03 season.
The first eight games that Harden played this season were in a Rockets jersey. Though he made his intentions very clear before the season even began, Houston was reluctant to trade their franchise player. It was an uncomfortable time for both sides, but Harden’s behavior was far from professional.
After entering training camp completely out of shape, the three-time scoring champion was critical of his teammates and was clearly frustrated with his situation. Houston had no choice but to move on as they sent him to Brooklyn as part of a four-team trade. In the end, Harden got his wish but it left a scar on his reputation.
The list of accomplishments for Harden is a long one. The nine-time All-Star has led the league in assists and scoring (three times) in addition to being named to the All-NBA team seven times. He won the Sixth Man Award in 2011-12 and of course the regular season MVP during the 2017-18 season. The one glaring omission is a championship, which is one of the main reasons why he wanted to go to Brooklyn.
Often labeled as the greatest offensive player the league has ever seen, Harden was given everything he ever desired in Houston. The franchise crafted their entire team around him. They surrounded him with role players that fit exactly what he wanted. Kevin McHale was fired after he and Harden didn’t see eye-to-eye. The organization went out of its way to defend him against the media, other teams and even filed complaints against the league.
After eight full seasons with the Rockets, Harden thanked them by reducing them to rubble. His actions and lack of professionalism since the end of last season have put that franchise in a dark place. Houston is arguably the worst team in the league and has a first-year head coach trying to lead a group of misfit toys in an unknown direction.
While not all of this is Harden’s fault, the majority of it lies on his shoulders. A significant component of being the MVP is lifting your teammates through adversity. Before his unceremonious exit in Houston, Harden did the exact opposite of that. This should factor into the equation at some point.
Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic currently has the best odds of winning the MVP this season, according to Caesars Sportsbook. He is the only player in the league that ranks inside the top five in points, assists, rebounds and steals. Without Jokic the Nuggets might miss the playoffs. Without Harden, the Nets are still a top-three team in the East.
Nikola Jokic on his MVP case vs. James Harden. pic.twitter.com/JyA3Axh3Si
— Harrison Wind (@HarrisonWind) March 27, 2021
While Harden ran from adversity, Damian Lillard has embraced it. He has thrived this season as injuries depleted the rest of Portland’s roster. He and Antetokounmpo have been shouldering heavy loads for their respective teams and continue to be two of the most loyal players in the game today.
Donovan Mitchell is having a career year as the Utah Jazz have the best record in the league. Durant, Joel Embiid and LeBron James were all once at the head of the table but have been sidelined with injuries, which has broadened the field even more. Doncic, Stephen Curry, Chris Paul and Kawhi Leonard are several other names to monitor going forward.
While the extent of Harden’s injury is yet to be determined, it is likely that he will miss some more time as the season winds down. Then there is the factor of Durant returning to the lineup. The Nets are still his team and he will surely let that be known when he returns to the court.
No player has ever won the MVP in the same year that they were traded. If the NBA media votes correctly, that will remain true after this season. If Harden were to perform at this same level next season, there is no doubt that he would be deserving of winning the award. But to completely ignore the first month of the season as though it didn’t exist would be rather ignorant.
By the time the media votes for the MVP, 15-20 percent of Harden’s 2020-21 season will have come in a Rockets jersey. After losing to the Lakers in which he scored 16 points on 5 of 16 shooting, Harden said the rest of the team was not good enough. He quit on the teammates and organization that had put him on a pedestal for nearly a decade.
The discontent, the strip clubs, the press conference, the angry exit from Houston cannot simply be erased with a neuralyzer from the Men In Black movies. Harden has certainly been playing like the MVP in Brooklyn but the reason why he is there may actually prevent him from getting it.
NBA Rookie of the Year Watch – April 2
In the wake of LaMelo Ball’s season-ending injury, Tristan Tucker breaks down the shift in the rookie hierarchy as teams prepare for the playoffs.
In what’s been a devastating month in the NBA for injuries to award frontrunners, LaMelo Ball went down for what looks to be the remainder of the season. Since Basketball Insiders’ last rookie ladder, much has changed in the wake of Ball’s injury. Let’s take a look at how the rookie hierarchy is continuing to evolve.
1. Tyrese Haliburton, Sacramento Kings (Previous: 3)
Since becoming a starter, the Kings are 7-2 and are right back into the thick of the playoff race. During that span of time, Haliburton is averaging 16 points per game while shooting 50.5 percent from the floor and 42.6 percent from beyond the arc.
Among rookies that have played more than 20 games, Haliburton is third in offensive rating. Furthermore, Haliburton boasts a 22.7 percent assists percentage.
TYRESE HALIBURTON COOKS DAMION LEE 😱 pic.twitter.com/NPF8Jz91K3
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 26, 2021
Not only does Haliburton possess one of the best basketball IQs in the league for a player his age, but he’s very close to reaching the elusive 50/40/90 club. Currently, Haliburton’s shooting splits sit at 48.6/42.3/87.2.
Haliburton’s season averages of 13.3 points and 5 assists per game are less flashy than the likes of Ball and Anthony Edwards, but he is just as deserving of the top spot on this ladder. What puts Haliburton above Edwards is consistency, from a shooting, performance and winning perspective.
2. Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves (Previous: 2)
Edwards is a star. There’s no denying that when taking a look at his single-game performances, such as 42 points in a win over the Phoenix Suns. Edwards leads all rookies in per-game scoring with 17.3 points a night, but his inconsistency from the floor prevents him from claiming the top spot.
Edwards is currently at No. 50 among rookies in true-shooting percentage. On the year, Edwards shoots just 39 percent from the floor, though he’s beginning to become more reliable in that area.
Haliburton and Edwards will be neck-and-neck for the rest of the year, with Edwards being the flashier player. If the Wolves and their impressive young corps continue to band together, there’s a chance Minnesota can string together more wins under new head coach Chris Finch.
3. Jae’Sean Tate, Houston Rockets (Previous: 6)
Since early in the season, the Rockets haven’t had much to be thankful for, especially given Christian Wood’s early-year injury. Now that Wood is back, the Rockets are once again a competitive, albeit not good, team. A huge part of that is the way in which Tate competes on any given night. The rookie is averaging 10.6 points and 5.4 rebounds per game while connecting at a 51.8 percent rate from the field.
In the last two weeks, Tate is playing on another level, averaging 12.9 points and upping his shooting percentages to 53.4 percent overall. Tate’s hustle is also well reflected by the fact that he’s averaging 2.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks per game during that span.
4. Immanuel Quickley, New York Knicks (Previous: 4)
Quickley is the definition of a deep threat and he’s torching the league on any given night. Since March 21, Quickley is shooting 37.1 percent from three-point range on 5.8 attempts per game. In that same stretch, Quickley is averaging 10.8 points per game and is a plus-31 despite the Knicks going 3-3 during that time.
Eventually, Quickley will be given the reigns in the starting lineup, something to keep an eye out for. He is only averaging 19.9 minutes per game while putting up his starting-caliber stat line.
5. Saddiq Bey, Detroit Pistons (Previous: 5)
Bey is an excellent marksman, hitting at a 38.5 clip from deep on the year. His numbers are so unprecedented that he joins the likes of Damian Lillard and Luka Doncic in the record books.
Saddiq Bey is tied with Damian Lillard as the third-fastest player in NBA history to reach 100 3FGM (L. Markkanen – 41 games, L. Doncic – 42 games, S. Bey – 44 games, D. Lillard – 44 games). #Pistons
(via @bball_ref)
— Pistons PR (@Pistons_PR) March 30, 2021
Excluding a dud against the Portland Trail Blazers, Bey is averaging 15.6 points per game and 41.8 percent shooting from deep since March 17.
Bey is doing a little of everything for the Pistons, something upper management expected when it selected him with the 19th pick in the draft. The 6-foot-7 forward out of Villanova is averaging 10.6 points and 4.1 rebounds per game and his 87.3 percent clip from the charity stripe indicates that he’s going to have a long career in Detroit.
6. Theo Maledon, Oklahoma City Thunder (Previous: Not Ranked)
Oklahoma City’s youth movement continues to defy all expectations. Aleksej Pokusevski, Isaiah Roby, Moses Brown, Josh Hall all join the likes of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort as consistent contributors. The most underrated among those young contributors is Maledon, who is averaging 8.7 points per game on the year.
Hitting at a 36.6 percent clip from deep on the season, Maledon is now starting for the Thunder. Since March 21, Maledon is averaging 13 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3 assists and 1.3 steals per game and the Thunder has strung together a few wins. Oklahoma City being this competitive this early into a rebuild is a great sign for the health of the franchise and players like Maledon are to thank.
Honorable Mention: Isaiah Stewart, Detroit Pistons (Previous: NR)
There are so many great rookies to choose from, with guys like Jaden McDaniels on the come-up. Even Stewart and Bey’s teammate Saben Lee is worthy of some consideration. However, this week’s honorable mention goes to Isaiah Stewart, Detroit’s most slept-on rookie.
Stewart is averaging 9.8 points and 5 rebounds per game in the last nine games. Meanwhile, the rookie out of Washington is connecting at 57.1 percent from the floor and 43.5 percent from three on the year.
Stewart is still just 19-years-old. Already the rookie is fourth in true shooting percentage among rookies who have played more than 20 games. Furthermore, Stewart averages a double-double per-36 minutes, an impressive feat for such a young player.
Teams are almost done with the buyout process and are beginning to prepare for the postseason. As rotations will be finalized soon, be sure to stay tuned to Basketball Insiders for the next rookie ladder!
NBA Daily: Luke Kennard’s Increased Role
With Lou Williams in Atlanta, Luke Kennard has made good on extra playing time, proving himself invaluable in the Clippers’ chase for a ring.
When Luke Kennard signed a four-year, $64 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Clippers back in December, it was assumed that he was going to be a key player in the rotation this season.
The Clippers acquired Kennard in a draft-day trade with the Brooklyn Nets and Detroit Pistons, a move that shipped out Landry Shamet, who had been carving out a role as a sharpshooter off the bench. The move was initially seen as an upgrade due to Kennard’s superior shooting, ball-handling and improving playmaking ability.
For the most part, Kennard started just like that – as a sparkplug off the Clippers’ bench. His ability to drive and kick to open shooters was invaluable. But in February, Kennard was forced out of the lineup due to a knee injury, and opportunity is everything in the NBA.
During his brief absence, Reggie Jackson and Terance Mann came on strong and seemingly played him out of the rotation. Heading into the All-Star break, he had a couple of DNP’s mixed in with garbage time minutes. But he did have a solid game against the Washington Wizards right before the break. Although the Clippers lost, he came off the bench that game and put up 14 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists.
Things can change quickly, and they certainly did for Kennard. On Mar. 22 against the Atlanta Hawks, the Clippers found themselves down 63-48 after two quarters. In the second half, head coach Tyronn Lue, frustrated with his team’s effort, pulled the starters and threw out an all-bench lineup including Kennard.
Kennard helped will the team to a come-from-behind win with 20 points on a perfect 8-for-8 from the field, 7 rebounds and 4 assists. After the game, Lue said that Kennard definitely earned more minutes moving forward. Kennard called it one of the best games he’s ever played in.
“It’s up there, I think it’s definitely one of the most fun games I’ve been a part of in my basketball career. Not even just NBA, but just playing basketball, that’s top two, if not at the top. That was a lot of fun,” Kennard told media after the game. “The group that was in, and just hearing the guys on the sideline, the way that they were cheering us on as we made that run, that’s just what a team is all about. That was a lot of fun, it’s definitely up there with one of the best games and definitely one of the best experiences that I’ve had.”
Since then, Lue has made good on his word and Kennard has been featured more prominently in the rotation. With the Clippers trading Lou Williams at the deadline, there’s been a need for a bench leader and Kennard certainly fits that description.
Playing as the ball-handler in the pick and roll has become a strength of Kennard’s and, with Williams gone and Patrick Beverley sidelined with a knee injury, his skill-set has been much-appreciated. His numbers in the past few games may not jump off the stat sheet, but he’s been a positive contributor during Los Angeles’ recent six-game win streak. He’s stayed ready and credits the coaching staff in practice with his continued development and game success.
“It’s just something I’ve been working on in practice the last couple weeks, and especially the last few practices we’ve had. We’ve just been getting that work in with everybody no matter who it is,” Kennard said. “It’s just definitely something we’ve watched film over, stuff we’ve worked on, and that’s just credit to the coaches of putting us in those positions that we have worked on and we are continuing to get better at.”
While his performance against the Hawks may have been one of the best of his career considering the circumstances, his game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Mar. 29 might have been even better.
He got the start in place of Paul George, who was out with a foot injury, and he poured in 21 points on 8-for-11 shooting, 5-for-6 from three-point range and 5 rebounds against one of the best teams in the league and a possible title contender. He’s just been trying to do his part making the defense pay when they focus on George or Kawhi Leonard.
“It definitely feels great, just the confidence everybody has in me and each other. That’s another thing that we’ve built, just getting comfortable and just believing in each other. I really believe that we’re doing that right now,” Kennard said. “Credit to the coaches for putting us in positions and those guys on just making the right play, making the right passes, reading the defense and hitting open guys. For me, it was just staying aggressive, being ready to shoot the ball and just trying to make plays.”
Kennard gives the Clippers an added dimension in their pursuit of a championship this season. In their season-long quest for an additional point guard, newcomer Rajon Rondo certainly will bring needed playmaking and leadership to the team. But while Kennard’s playmaking might not be on the level of Rondo, his offensive game is much better.
The Clippers hit a little bit of a rough patch on their road trip right before the All-Star break, but they’ve found their stride a little bit since then. Kennard has seen it and he can feel the camaraderie the team has started to build.
The team has multiple players shuffling in and out of the lineup with injuries here and there, but Kennard remains optimistic.
“I think the first thing we need to do is just continue to get healthy. Obviously, we’re a really good team, and when we add those guys back, it’s just going to take us up another level,” Kennard said. “We’ve hit our little rough patch before we hit this steak. Once we got back from that road trip, we’re like, let’s get on a little roll, a little streak here. Guys are dialed in, guys are locked in,”
That definitely shows a lot of character and just the competitiveness of this team. We want to compete, we want to win each and every game. We definitely see something building here and we’re getting more comfortable with each other. That’s a big thing, just learning everybody. A lot of new pieces this year, obviously, so we’re getting very comfortable, and we know there’s another level we can get to as well.”