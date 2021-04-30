NBA
NBA AM: Now What? – Oklahoma City Thunder
Matt John continues Basketball Insiders’ Now What series by diving into the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Welcome back to another edition of Basketball Insiders’ Now What? Series. Today, we’re focusing on the once-revered-now-rebuilding Oklahoma City Thunder. The Thunder have lost twice the amount of games that they won this season, which is pretty much right where we expected them to be. In spite of their immediate prospects as a team not looking good for the next couple of years, there may not be a young team whose future is brighter than OKC.
They already have the face of the franchise in the works. They have a few other intriguing young assets. They have barrels of first-round picks to use. Their record of 21-42 won’t impress anyone, but what’s there not like about where the Thunder are headed?
Strengths
You can’t spell strength without S-G-A!
Okay, yes you can, but the point is, OKC already had its new face of the franchise before their rebuild even started when they traded for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Not many players can say that they averaged almost 24 points on 51/42/80 splits, but Gilgeous-Alexander can! Adding the 5.9 assists and 4.7 rebounds a game, and you’ve got a young superstar in the making! Oh and as an added bonus, Shai’s got some nice tutelage from Chris Paul last year and some gritty playoff experience from the last two postseasons, so when the Thunder start taking off, their new face of the franchise has got a good idea of what to expect in a playoff atmosphere.
He’s not the only bright spot in OKC. There is also Lu Dort. He’s followed up with a modest improvement in an increased role in Oklahoma City after a pretty solid performance in the bubble. 14.2 points a game is a pretty solid jump from 6.8, even if his shooting splits are not-so-modest at 40/35/75. Upon further review, Dort’s April numbers show that he might just have another gear or two to his game. 25.7 points and 5.7 rebounds with 47/46/72 splits in a seven-game span can make one wonder. Considering he hung 42 on the Utah Jazz, the winningest team in the NBA fighting tooth and nail to get homecourt advantage, Dort might be in the running for Most Improved Player next season.
Of course, there are other youthful prospects, like Moses Brown, Darius Bazley, and Keinrich Williams. They deserve a shout-out, but Gilgeous-Alexander and Dort. Those guys should be on OKC’s next playoff team.
Weaknesses
When teams are rebuilding, it’s their full intention to be weak. That’s why it’s a little difficult to point out weaknesses in a team that doesn’t have much strength, to begin with. But can there be weaknesses in their rebuild? Let’s find out.
In spite of being one of the worst teams in the league, the Thunder can sleep well at night knowing that their future is in good hands. Sure their roster is weak, but they knew that all too well when they tore it all down in the offseason. It’s a small price to pay for what should be a great future ahead. They could not have played this any better. There is one loose end – Al Horford.
There’s no enjoyment in ragging on Horford because he’s had a nice bounceback year following the outright disaster he was in Philadelphia. By all indications, he still has enough left in the tank that by all accounts, he should be on a team that’s trying to win. It’s just that, nobody is going to want to pay almost $42 million (should he be waived in 2022) for a big approaching his mid-30s. The only way to trade someone like that is for a worse contract or if you’re planning on attaching assets to get him out.
The Thunder have publically declared their intentions of trading Horford this summer. Realistically, their options are either to wait out the contract until they can waive it, or waive it now and stretch the cap hit.
Opportunities
This section is probably what’s brought up the most by viewers who know anything about the Thunder these days. If there’s one thing OKC is knee-deep in, it’s opportunities. They own 17 first-round picks from now until 2026. Thanks to Russell Westbrook and Paul George, the Thunder have unprotected first-rounders that could be golden not too long from now or at could draw a disgruntled superstar in a trade. Other rebuilding teams would kill to be in a situation like that.
But there’s also something else they have on their hands. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort have deserved every last bit of praise thrown their way, but the one prospect that’s made everyone a bit curious is one Aleksej Pokusevski. Poku’s traditional stats won’t jump out at you in the slightest, but his slender frame, passing vision, and shooting stroke make him an unorthodoxly exciting prospect.
There may not be a player rawer in the league than Poku right now. For all we know, he could be a Giannis-type prospect or he could be another Perry Jones III. Either way, the tantalizing potential with Poku could very well be the deciding factor in if this new era of Thunder basketball being ushered in will be more fruitful in the playoffs than the last.
Threats
So, about those first-round picks. It’s never a bad idea to accumulate assets when you’re rebuilding. You just have to make sure you don’t go too overboard because one way or another, those assets are turning into players. This was a conundrum that Boston went through not too long ago. In the 2016 NBA Draft, the Celtics had eight picks. Five years later, the only one that has remained with the team is Jaylen Brown. Everyone else was traded away or waived in a couple of years. In other words, the assets were wasted.
OKC hopefully will do everything they can to not back themselves into a similar corner, but those 17 first-round picks over these next six years are going to be 17 human bodies one way or the other. The Thunder will have to choose carefully what they’re going to do with them. Luckily, Oklahoma City has all the time in the world to think up their next move, but this is something that they cannot brush to the side.
It’s saddening knowing that the Thunder had a decade-long window on their hands in the 2010s and only managed to get to the finals once. But, instead of moping around thinking about what could have been, they’ve been heads-on in their rebuilding approach. They now have the privilege of simply developing a fun and energetic product before it turns into something more meaningful.
But at some point or another, they’ll need to remember that they can’t go through a deja vu.
NBA
Kevin Knox II Needs A Fresh Start
In the NBA Draft, late-lottery teams typically face tough decisions. The late lottery is usually home to teams with some – albeit not a whole lot – of talent. Ideally, teams in the late lottery are up-and-coming, allowing them to either draft based on need or take a chance on someone they can bring along slowly.
In 2018, the New York Knicks had the ninth pick in the draft. Due mostly to a talented draft class, there were still a few strong prospects in play when it was the Knicks turn to make a selection.
Prior to the 2018 draft, the Knicks had been closely linked to Mikal Bridges. There were also rumors about their interest in Miles Bridges. Michael Porter Jr. was looked at as a long shot to drop to ninth, but he, too, was available when the Knicks made their selection.
Ultimately, the Knicks went with a less established forward from Kentucky – Kevin Knox II. The Kentucky product initially looked the part, impressing in his first Summer League. Knox averaged 21.3 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. He was even named to the All-NBA Summer League First Team.
His first season was similarly impressive. As a 19-year-old role, Knox averaged 12.8 points and 4.5 rebounds in 28.8 minutes per game, scoring 20 or more points 11 times – including a career-high 31 points against the Philadelphia 76ers in January 2019. He shot 37% from the field – which definitely requires improvement – and 34.3% on three-point attempts.
But everything can’t be summed up by stats. Knox demonstrated a strong foundation. He proved to be a fluid athlete, even against NBA-level competition, and the form on his jump shot was clearly a strength.
Knox also had his work cut out for him – but initially, the areas of game requiring work seemed easy enough to improve—namely, strength, shooting and shot selection. Knox’s biggest need – from this writer’s perspective, anyway – was that he avoided contact at the rim, opting to rely on off balance floaters far too often. But that’s an easy fix involving strengthening and repetition.
Knox’s second go-round in Summer League was as impressive as his first. He averaged 16.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2 assists per game. He demonstrated a more complete game throughout Summer League play, and he looked more comfortable picking his spots, all the while helping to accommodate the new rookie, RJ Barrett.
But confidence is a fickly beast, especially for NBA players, and Knox’s confidence quickly took a hit in his Sophomore season. And it had little to do with him or his game.
Coaching is paramount to player confidence. A select few guys really know they belong, but most young players are only as good as their opportunities. In his rookie season, Knox had a player-advocate for a coach in David Fizdale. In the 21 games that Fizdale was still the Knicks’ coach in 2019-20, the Knicks struggled and Knox slumped a bit – averaging just 7.9 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 20.2 minutes per game on 37.1% shooting and 35.9% on three-point attempts.
After Fizdale was let go, the Knicks promoted Mike Miller to interim head coach. Miller dealt with all of the same pressures as Fizdale, but he also had to struggle with the idea that his NBA future would be based squarely on the final 44 games of the season, a fact that likely motivated him to lean on his more proven players – Knox was not a part of that group.
Knox averaged only 5.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists in 16.9 minutes per game under Miller, shooting 35.3% from the field and 30.6% on three-point attempts.
Knox has had a tough go-of-it as a professional so far. He’s had three coaches in three seasons. Coach Tom Thibodeau is by far the best of the bunch, and he’s had an incredibly positive effect on many of the younger Knicks – but Knox is simply not in his rotation. Once again, it’s not his fault; he’s plays the same position as All-Star Julius Randle, who is Thibodeau’s most beloved workhorse.
Knox is receiving just 11.6 minutes per game in 2020-21, in which he’s posting 4.1 points, 1.6 rebounds and 0.5 assists. His shooting is improved – 39.9% from the field and 39.1% on three-point attempts – but he’s too far down the bench for it to matter. He’s scored in double-figured just three times this season, and he’s received 25 DNP-CDs through 63 games.
New York is a tough place to play, especially for kids who aren’t brimming with confidence. Somehow Knox is still only 21-years-old, so he could very realistically make his mark yet – after all, most teams would trip over themselves to grab a young 6’7” shooter with a good first step. But it’s unlikely to happen in the Big Apple — which is unfortunate because he has all of the tools.
But switching gears, imagine if the Knicks had taken any of the other guys they were linked to prior to the 2018 NBA Draft? Porter Jr. Mikal Bridges. Miles Bridges. All three have made their mark on the league, and all three would add tangible skills that would benefit the Knicks. It’s hard to imagine any of those three failing to develop into what they’ve become.
This past Monday, Mikal Bridges came to the Garden and gave them an up-close look at what they passed up. Bridges scored 21 points on three-for-six shooting from three-point range in a eight-point Phoenix victory. That game snapped a nine-game win streak for the Knicks.
Examining past drafts picks is an exercise in futility. Players develop partially because of their teammates, coaches and training staffs. You can’t just grab a player’s stats three years into his career and drop him on a roster that developed partially due to the ramifications of the picks they made since.
But it’s pretty clear that any of the other three prospects to whom the Knicks were linked would have produced more for a team currently in need of offensive fire power.
As for Knox, his inability to secure a consistent role under Thibodeau and the crowding at his position mean it’s it’s unlikely that a role materializes for him in the near future. A fresh start elsewhere is probably best. It’s not his fault. It’s just the way it is.
NBA
Under The Radar Rookies Who Have Impressed
Ariel Pacheco takes a look at which rookies have flown under the radar this season, flashing their potential in limited roles and minutes.
Teams are constantly looking for under-the-radar guys who fall in the draft for whatever reason. They often aren’t expected to immediately contribute, but every year there are guys who are selected well past the lottery who impress. A lot of these rookies happen to be playing on bad teams, meaning they don’t receive as much notoriety as some other rookies.
Here are five guys who have flown under the radar this season, showing potential and producing when given the opportunity even in limited minutes.
Malachi Flynn – Toronto Raptors
Flynn didn’t play much to start the season. Even with that said, he showed flashes of his potential in the preseason. His stellar play of late isn’t as surprising as the other names on the list, as many expected Flynn would be able to contribute at the NBA level. However, with extended playing time, Flynn has begun to really showcase his talent.
In the month of April, Flynn is averaging 12.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game. He also happens to be shooting 40.3 percent from three on nearly 5 attempts a game. Flynn is showing an ability to hit tough shots and create for himself and others. It helps he has two All-Star caliber point guards to learn from in Kyle Lowry and Fred Vanvleet ahead of him. The Raptors have to be excited with Flynn, who was the 29th selection in the first round.
Jaden McDaniels – Minnesota Timberwolves
McDaniels was selected one pick before Flynn and has flashed serious potential as a 3-and-D wing. He has shown an ability to switch 1-5 defensively, which bodes well for his NBA future. His defense may be his best skill to date and should keep him in Minnesota’s long-term plans. He’s still raw in some aspects, but that’s expected from someone who was selected at 28th overall.
McDaniels has shown that he’s capable of knocking down three-pointers as well. He’s shooting 36 percent from beyond the arc and a nice-looking stroke. The Raptors have to be satisfied with McDaniels who they acquired in a draft night trade. In theory, he slots in nicely with a team starving for defenders alongside Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards.
Chuma Okeke – Orlando Magic
Okeke isn’t a typical rookie. He was drafted in 2019 with the 16th pick but missed the entire season due to a torn ACL, which gave him a season on the sidelines. Okeke’s stats don’t jump off the page but he has shown signs of potential being a productive NBA player. He’s shown some defensive potential, scoring ability and even some passing chops.
The Magic’s trade of Nikola Vucevic signaled that they were going full rebuild and focusing on developing their younger guys. Okeke is one guy who has and will continue to benefit from the extra touches. His development this season has been fun to watch and it seems as though the Magic hit on this pick even if they had to wait a full season to find that out.
Naji Marshall – New Orleans Pelicans
The Pelicans are filled with young talent from top to bottom, even if their performance this season hasn’t been reflective of that. They signed guard/wing Naji Marshall to a two-way contract after he went undrafted. He’s only appeared in 22 games this season, but he has flashed some 3-and-D potential. He got his chance after injuries hampered the Pelicans roster, but has continued to hold a spot in the rotation due to his performance.
The Pelicans have been starved of shooting and Marshall has helped some, shooting 34 percent from three. He has consistently made the right defensive rotations for a team that has needed it. It’s always difficult being a guy on a two-way contract, but Marshall has made the most of it. His coach Stan Van Gundy has sung his praises.
Kenyon Martin Jr. – Houston Rockets
Martin has gone under the radar due to playing in Houston, one of the league’s worst teams. However, he’s been one of the most fun defensive rookies to watch. He has multiple highlight blocks due to his vertical leap. He’s blocked Rudy Gobert and Kristaps Porzingis’ dunk attempts as a 6’6 guard. He covers a ton of ground on that end.
Martin is more than just a highlight reel. The numbers aren’t spectacular, but he has tons of defensive potential along with some intriguing passing skills. His offensive game is still a work in progress; his shooting ability in particular. He does happen to have a high motor and it isn’t difficult to see a role for him in the future. He was the 52nd overall pick in this past year’s draft. With some more time to develop, the Rockets could potentially have a really great defensive player.
Every rookie class has guys who fly under the radar for a variety of different reasons. These rookies have shown flashes of being rotational NBA players.
NBA
Now What? The Orlando Magic
Bobby Krivitsky examines what’s next for the Orlando Magic, who, at the trade deadline, moved on from a core group of players who led them to two consecutive trips to the postseason in hopes of launching a more successful rebuild.
After two consecutive years of being the seventh or eighth seed in the Eastern Conference and quickly exiting the playoffs after an uncompetitive first-round series, the Orlando Magic broke up the core of those teams at this year’s trade deadline.
Gone are stalwarts like Nikola Vucevic, who became a two-time All-Star during his time in Orlando. The same goes for Aaron Gordon, a former fourth overall pick, who, for as valuable a role as he occupies, never developed into the player the Magic were hoping for when they drafted him. And while Evan Fournier’s game blossomed in Orlando, developing into one of the team’s leading scorers, at the deadline, the Magic moved on from him as well.
As difficult a decision as that may have been, doing so increased the odds of Orlando securing one of the top picks in this year’s draft. Since the trade deadline, the Magic are 3-14 with the second-worst record in the NBA. That has them on pace to be one of the three teams with the highest odds of getting the top pick in this year’s draft. Even if they don’t win the Cade Cunningham sweepstakes, they’d have a 52.1 percent chance of getting a top-four selection. Doing so would put them in a position to take one of this year’s other tantalizing top prospects, such as Jalen Suggs, Evan Mobley, or Jonathan Kuminga.
The moves the Magic made at the deadline have also improved the outlook on their future cap sheets. After this season, Vucevic still has two more years left on his deal at over $20 million each. Gordon’s owed $16.4 million next season and, after that, he’ll be an unrestricted free agent who won’t come cheap. Al-Farouq Aminu, who went to the Chicago Bulls with Vucevic, is scheduled to make $10.2 million next season. Sure, Gary Harris Jr., who Orlando acquired in the deal that sent Gordon to the Denver Nuggets, is on the Magic’s books for $20.5 million next season, but it remains true that the moves they made have cleared future cap space that can aid their rebuilding efforts.
The third feat the Magic accomplished at the trade deadline was acquiring multiple young players the franchise finds intriguing. Wendell Carter Jr. was selected one pick after Mo Bamba in 2018 and began his career by displaying the two-way impact that made the former Duke Blue Devil one of the top centers in his draft class. However, thanks in part due to injuries, Carter’s career has gotten off track. Still, he turned 22-years-old this month and he’s under contract for next season, giving the Magic more than merely a brief opportunity to see if they can help him grow into their center of the future. Carter’s presence could also light a spark under Bamba.
Then, there’s R.J. Hampton. After playing 25 games with the Nuggets, the 24th overall pick in this year’s draft has nearly matched that figure since relocating to Orlando. In his 16 games with the Magic, Hampton’s averaging 9.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and nearly a steal per game while shooting 50 percent from inside the arc on 5.9 two-point attempts per game. He’s come off the bench in all but one game for Orlando and that figures to be the case next season. But given his first-step quickness and body control, as a raw talent who turned 20 in February, he offers intriguing upside, especially if he ever turns into a shooter defenders have to respect from beyond the arc.
Like with Carter and Bamba, Hampton’s competing for minutes with a fellow first-round pick from his draft class in Cole Anthony. The former North Carolina Tar Heel’s struggling to find his shooting touch in his first NBA season, connecting on just 31.7 percent of his three-point attempts and 39 percent of all of his field goals. Still, he’s found ways to average nearly 12 points per game while also contributing 4.5 rebounds and 4.4 assists. While Anthony’s started the majority of the games he’s played in, he may ultimately prove more valuable coming off the bench. The Magic don’t have to choose between Hampton and Anthony this offseason but, if neither player improves from beyond the arc or seizes control of a starting spot in Orlando’s backcourt, the Magic will probably be better off trading one of them.
Then there’s the case of Markelle Fultz. On the eve of the regular season, the Magic signed him to a three-year $50 million contract. The hope was that his growth would combine with the team’s continuity to push them higher up the standings this season. The boost Orlando’s offense got from his court vision and playmaking were reasons to be optimistic about that coming to fruition. However, eight games into the 2020-21 campaign, Fultz tore the ACL in his left knee, bringing an abrupt end to his second season with the Magic. Fultz turns 23 in May, so time is on his side, but he’s only played in 121 games the last four seasons, excluding exhibition and Summer League contests. Even with his innate feel for the game, missing that much time during critical years in his development will make it hard for him to live up to his new contract.
Injuries have also plagued Jonathan Isaac. Since Orlando made him the sixth pick in the 2017 draft, he’s missed 162 regular-season games and played in 136. When Isaac’s on the floor, he can be an elite defender with the versatility to switch in most instances. But because he’s been more likely to be in street clothes than in uniform, Isaac remains raw offensively. He shot 34 percent from beyond the arc last season. If he can become a reliable spot-up shooter who can space the floor and work as a dynamic pick-and-roll partner who can produce points diving to the rim and popping behind the three-point line, he’ll provide considerable value on both ends. That’s a development that would make him a foundational building block for the Magic moving forward.
Another promising prospect in Orlando’s frontcourt is Chuma Okeke. He sat out last season while recovering from an ACL tear he suffered in college, but the rookie forward’s demonstrating more of an offensive feel for the game than the majority of the Magic’s first-round picks of the last decade. Like Isaac, Okeke’s best suited to play the four, but as long as the former’s healthy next season, Orlando will be able to see how effectively they play alongside each other. Isaac’s defensive versatility and Okeke’s ability to make the game easier for his teammates offensively could allow them to work well together.
As the Magic embark on their rebuild, they’re going to need veteran leaders to help guide the team’s younger players. That’s why it’s in their best interest to re-sign Terrence Ross. He’s spent five seasons in Orlando and helped them end a six-year playoff drought. However, he’s still an effective scorer who can produce points in bunches, so he may not want to stick around for a rebuild.
The Magic’s rebuild began at the trade deadline and the draft is of critical importance to their future outlook. Luckily, they’re in a position to get a top prospect. Unfortunately for them, there are too many instances where that hasn’t worked out. But they moved on from a core group of players who were beloved by their fans and could get counted on to reach the postseason so they could reinvigorate the franchise and build a team that can go further in the playoffs. To accomplish that, it’s paramount they draft based on who’s the best player available rather than emphasizing who fits in with their current roster. They don’t have anyone who’s established themselves as a foundational player.
Lastly, the Magic need to ask themselves how far removed they are from becoming an attractive destination to marquee free agents. It’s happened in the past with Tracy McGrady and Grant Hill. And they nearly landed Tim Duncan. They’re in a warm climate and there’s no state income tax, top-tier free agents have taken their talents to Orlando before and it can happen again. For that to happen, the culture needs to be appealing, they’ll need promising players and it may require having the necessary cap space to bring in a star tandem. They can accomplish each of those tasks and the moves they made at the deadline are a step in that direction. But it’s much easier to tear something down. Now, it’s time for the most challenging parts of launching a rebuild that’s more successful than what they’ve done the last two years.