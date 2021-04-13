NBA
NBA Daily: Bogdan Bogdanovic Fueling Hawks Turnaround
Bogdan Bogdanovic returned to the Hawks’ lineup on the same night that Nate McMillan made his head coaching debut. Atlanta has won 15 of their 20 games since then and have completely turned around their season.
The Atlanta Hawks had quite the offseason. After a dreadful 2019-20 season in which they finished 14th in the Eastern Conference standings, Travis Schlenk completely overhauled his roster. When the free agent market opened up, the Hawks dished out $158.2 million to bring in some immediate upgrades.
The first big splash was the highly sought-after Danilo Gallinari. That was the outside threat that they needed to pair with either John Collins and/or Clint Capela. They added key veteran role players like Rajon Rondo, Solomon Hill, Tony Snell and Kris Dunn. They stole Onyeka Okongwu in the draft and did not lose much of anything in terms of on-court production.
Atlanta’s biggest offseason addition was Bogdan Bogdanovic, who became available after the failed trade between the Sacramento Kings and Milwaukee Bucks. The restricted free agent got a four-year, $72 million deal that included a player option.
On paper, the Hawks were almost assured to be a playoff team. Their additions to the roster made them arguably the deepest team in the league. The young nucleus of Trae Young, Kevin Huerter, De’Andre Hunter, Cam Reddish, Collins and Capela now had the experience and veteran leadership to mold them into a playoff team.
After three years of collecting losses in Sacramento, Bogdanovic was eager to start winning on a consistent basis. The 28-year old shooting guard got off to a slow start with his new team. He played just five games in January before being sidelined with an injury. He was averaging just 5.6 points per game while shooting 31 percent from the floor.
Around the time of the All-Star break, Atlanta was widely regarded as the most disappointing team of the season. The ingredients were all there, but the finished product was far from delicious. This is where Atlanta’s season turned around.
Sitting 11th in the Eastern Conference standings, the Hawks fired head coach Lloyd Pierce and named Nate McMillan the interim coach. Atlanta won that first game under McMillan against the Miami HEAT, which also happened to be the night Bogdanovic returned after missing 25 games with an avulsion fracture in his right knee.
After getting his legs back under him, Bogdanovic has returned to the player we saw in Sacramento. He averaged 11.2 points per game in the month of March, while shooting 44 percent from the floor and has really come alive in his last eight games. So far in April, Bogdanovic is averaging 21.6 points per game while shooting 52 percent from beyond the arc and 51 percent overall from the floor.
Bogdan Bogdanovic last 8 games:
21.6 PPG
4.5 RPG
4.4 APG
4.3 3PG
50/52/87%
The Hawks have outscored opponents by 70 points when Bogi is on the floor in that span. pic.twitter.com/botRc1yACn
— StatMuse (@statmuse) April 11, 2021
Bogdanovic has been incredibly efficient shooting the ball, but he is also taking care of it extremely well. Including the preseason, Bogdanovic has played 33 games this season and has never had more than two turnovers in a game. Some of that is due to Young having the second-highest usage rate in the league, but Bogdan still has the ball in his hands a lot.
Typically, when a player carries the scoring load, the team loses. That has not been the case in Atlanta, where Bogdanovic has scored 28 points, 26 points, 21 points, and 32 points in four games this month. The Hawks won all of those contests.
The outside shooting from Atlanta has been key to their recent success. As a team, they are shooting 37.2 percent from behind the arc, which ranks 11th in the league. Both Bogdanovic and Gallinari have played a large part of that, especially in last week’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans where the Hawks were a perfect 11 of 11 from deep in the third quarter. They made 20 of their 31 three-pointers in the victory.
The @ATLHawks set a new NBA record for threes made in a quarter without a miss, going 11 for 11 in the 3rd quarter tonight! pic.twitter.com/n4a6ZfZ5TN
— NBA History (@NBAHistory) April 7, 2021
After the game, Young acknowledged the outstanding play of his new teammate. “It’s great to have him back and great to have him back in a groove, too,” Young said. “Everybody has been kind of feeding off him knocking down shots.” Gallinari summed it up well after Friday’s victory over the Chicago Bulls. “The chemistry is getting better.”
The Hawks were 14-20 when McMillan took over coaching duties. They won their next eight games and have now won 15 of their last 20. Bogdanovic has played in each one of those games, but they are still missing some of their key players.
Collins remains out with an ankle injury, Hunter is out after a non-surgical procedure on his knee and Reddish will miss at least four more weeks. Young, Gallinari and Snell are all day-to-day with minor issues. The Hawks were counting on Dunn to provide much-needed perimeter defense alongside Young, but he has still yet to play this season. Despite all of this, Atlanta owns the fourth-best record in the East.
When this team returns to health, they will be a team that nobody wants to face. They still aren’t at the level of Brooklyn, Philadelphia or Milwaukee but they are coming together at the right time. Everything seems to be clicking for Atlanta. They have not had a taste of postseason basketball since the 2016-17 season. Now they just might be able to host their first playoff game in State Farm Arena, as one of the top four seeds in the East.
There have been some dark days in Atlanta, but going forward, the future for this team is extremely bright.
DeAndre Ayton Is The NBA’s Biggest Wildcard
DeAndre Ayton’s play could be the key to the Suns’ success or their downfall come playoff time.
It’s not often an NBA team goes from perennial lottery-dwellers to serious title contenders in one season. The Phoenix Suns have done just that, largely due to the addition of Chris Paul and the continued development of Devin Booker and Mikal Bridges. However, no Sun may be as crucial to their title hopes as DeAndre Ayton.
The Suns sit in second place in the Western Conference standings and have formed an identity around their All-Star backcourt. They are one of the slowest teams in terms of pace (23rd), but it never feels slow. They are methodical and deliberate, seeking out the weak point in a defense; exploiting it with their two All-NBA level guards who are surrounded by shooters always ready to fire away from deep.
Their defense is stingy. They don’t force a ton of turnovers, but they make the opposing offense earn it. At times, all five defenders seem like they are playing on a string with their always on-time rotations. The Suns know what they can expect to get from all their key guys come playoff time. Everyone except DeAndre Ayton.
Ayton is the Suns’ biggest wildcard. In fact, he may be the biggest wildcard in the entire NBA in terms of swinging the NBA title race. He’s shown flashes of being capable of taking the next step in being an elite big man. There also times where his effort level fluctuates and his play becomes erratic, particularly defensively.
Ayton has the physical tools and talent to elevate the Suns. Standing at 6-foot-11 and 250 pounds, he has the physical capability to stamp his presence on any game. Despite these physical tools, Ayton is more of a finesse big rather than an imposing paint presence which has provoked the ire of many of his detractors.
The former number one overall pick is averaging a career-low in scoring, just 14.9 per game, but doing so with a career-high in efficiency with a true-shooting percentage at 64.3 percent. His shots are down which plays a role in both those numbers, but Ayton’s offensive role has shifted this season. He’s become more of a play-finisher, rolling to the basket for pocket passes and lobs, crashing the offensive glass, and the occasional face-up in the post.
For Ayton to truly elevate his game and the Suns’ come playoff time, he has to wreak havoc on teams who try to play small-ball lineups when he’s on the court. Ayton has been a reluctant back to the basket big; he is much more comfortable facing up and shooting 15-foot jumpers. This has allowed teams to play smaller guys on him in the past as teams aren’t concerned that he will exploit the perceived mismatch.
Come playoff time, teams will look to exploit weaknesses in the Suns’ defense. In a lineup that includes Chris Paul, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, Devin Booker and DeAndre Ayton, teams are going to take their chances with putting Ayton in pick-and-roll actions.
James Harden comes off the screen and faces no resistance here from Ayton. He gives up the free lane easily in what’s a close fourth-quarter game.
Here is where he flashes the potential to be a force on the defensive end. He shuts down the Paul George drive at the basket.
The Suns usually play Ayton in a “drop” type defense where he sits low under the basket, similar to Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz, albeit not as drastic or effective. Ayton has the physical capability to play up higher and even be a reasonable if not good switchable big, but the results have been a mixed bag at best. Ayton often gets beat and it has led to him being targeted at times.
Jeff Green, who isn’t a 1-on-1 scorer, is able to blow past Ayton with no resistance.
But there are flashes where he stifles guards on a switch. Here he stays with Coby White and comes up with the block.
The switch on DeAndre Ayton’s effort levels can be frustrating. He clearly has the capacity to be a game-changing player, but as is the case with young players, consistency is his biggest issue. As the center, he plays the most important defensive position so there is an added pressure for him to be effective there. A fully engaged Ayton would make the Suns an even scarier team come playoff time.
If the Suns are to truly make a playoff run, Ayton will have to elevate his game. He is their ceiling-raiser and the Suns seem to know it. Chris Paul in particular is always in his ear, trying to get the most out of him. Paul has a history of getting the most out of the bigs around him with David West, Blake Griffin, DeAndre Jordan and Clint Capela all serving as testimonials.
The Suns will need Ayton to match up against the likes of Nikola Jokic, Anthony Davis and Rudy Gobert. The Suns don’t have other options to guard those guys. Their backup big is small-ball center Dario Saric, who has been excellent coming off the bench but won’t be able to defend that caliber of big man.
The Suns are one of the Western Conference has a handful of teams who legitimately feel this is their year. Their title hopes could land on the broad shoulders of DeAndre Ayton.
NBA Most Valuable Player Watch – April 13
Outside of the top of the ladder, the rest of the MVP race is anybody’s guess. Tristan Tucker takes a look at some of the surprise names that could emerge in the final weeks of the NBA season.
Injuries to LeBron James and Joel Embiid, two of the top three MVP frontrunners for a majority of the season, are continuing to affect the MVP race. Now, several other players caught the injury bug and are likely to lose ground on the ladder. Let’s take a look at some of the major shake-ups in the rankings over the past two weeks.
1. Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets (Previous: 1)
Jokic’s recent scoring numbers haven’t jumped off the page as much as his early-season stats did, but he’s impacting winning in new ways. Before a loss to the Boston Celtics, the Nuggets were the owners of an eight-game win streak, with Jokic averaging 22.9 points a game during that span. Also during those eight games, Jokic averaged 10 assists, 9 rebounds and shot 56.7 percent from the floor.
“The Joker” has just a few weeks left in the regular season to cement himself as the lone choice for MVP, but his season averages have always been great and now his team’s record is there too. On the year, Jokic is averaging 26.3 points, 10.9 rebounds and 8.8 assists on a 57/42.9/86.2 shooting split.
If Jokic finishes the season in the elusive 50/40/90 club, he’ll join Dirk Nowitzki and Kevin Durant as the only big men to do so.
Denver’s entire offense runs through Jokic — and his teammates benefit greatly. Look no further than the recent addition of Aaron Gordon. Jokic has already assisted on more Gordon buckets (16) than any individual player of the Orlando Magic gave him all year.
That’s the epitome of an MVP.
2. James Harden, Brooklyn Nets (Previous: 2)
Harden remains in the same spot on the ladder, with a slight chance to drop due to an injury that will keep him sidelined for 10 days. Before Harden’s injury on April 5, the Nets had only lost once since March 19. However, Brooklyn has dropped two of its last four games, including a 25-point blowout loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Brooklyn’s big three of Harden, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant have barely played together, yet the Nets are 36-17, tied for first in the East. Harden is responsible for much of that success and is now up to 25.2 points, 8 rebounds and 10.9 assists per game.
3. Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers (Previous: 5)
With a triumphant return from injury, Embiid surges back into the top five. Embiid looked primed to run away with the MVP award after dominating the league for the first few months of the season until his injury. Now, Embiid is back and has time to make his case as the league’s Most Valuable Player.
In the four games since his return, Embiid is averaging 25 points, 8 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game. His best of such games was a 35-point outing in a win over the Boston Celtics.
4. Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns (Previous: Not Ranked)
In April, Booker is averaging 30.8 points and 4.6 assists per game while shooting 48.1 percent from the floor and 41.4 percent from three. As detailed by Basketball Insiders’ Drew Maresca, the Phoenix Suns are one of the most overlooked contenders in the league. Booker isn’t solely responsible for Phoenix’s success, but he is integral to what the team is doing. The Suns are currently 37-15, the second-best record in the entire league.
Ultimately, Chris Paul deserves as much credit as Booker and he’s close on the heels of Booker in this race. However, it’s a mutualistic relationship, as Booker’s improvements go beyond the numbers.
Devin Booker came off the bench in the 4th quarter with the Suns down 3.
Goes on a 10-0 run by himself instantly. Finishes the quarter with 18 points, and 36 on the game.
If you want something done right, do it yourself. pic.twitter.com/bad7Yx7W7L
— Sam Cooper (@scooperhoops) April 6, 2021
Booker has always been able to shoot the leather off the ball, but he’s become an underrated leader and one of the league’s most dominant stars.
5. Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks (Previous: NR)
All season long, Doncic kept the Dallas Mavericks afloat in spite of several difficulties facing the team. Now, the Mavericks are in rhythm, with Doncic still to thank. Since Basketball Insiders’ last MVP ladder, Doncic is averaging 28.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game while shooting 49.7 percent overall and 36.5 percent from deep on 9 attempts a night.
Dallas has lost all three of its most recent games without Doncic and is 12-4 since the beginning of March in games that Doncic has played. The Mavericks are still sitting at just seventh in the west but they now look like a playoff lock, something that came into question earlier in the year.
6. Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers (Previous: 3)
Lillard would be a lot higher if not for the fact that he’s struggled in recent games, as the Trail Blazers have lost four of their last six games. However, Lillard is one of the most consistent players on this ladder and will continue to hover around contention, with a chance to jump into a top slot once he gets back into rhythm.
On the year, Lillard is averaging 28.7 points and 7.6 assists per game while shooting 37.8 percent from downtown. Portland is 31-22 and sixth in the Western Conference.
Honorable Mention: Giannis Antetokounmpo (Previous: 4)
Like every week, there are a lot of fun potential honorable mentions to add to the ladder. Jimmy Butler and the Miami HEAT have looked dominant as of late. Kawhi Leonard deserves credit for the recent play of the Los Angeles Clippers, while Jayson Tatum and Zion Williamson are sneakily playing their way into the conversation.
Williamson is playing up to his No. 1 pick status, averaging 31.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 5 assists per game in April in a point forward role. Tatum, on the other hand, is averaging 29 points and 8.5 rebounds in April while the Celtics have won five of their last six.
The only thing holding those two from actually appearing on the ladder is stagnation by way of their teams.
This week, Antetokounmpo holds the honorable mention, slipping in the rankings after missing Milwaukee’s last five games. While the injury shouldn’t last as long as others suffered by MVP candidates, it’s still a shame to see “The Greek Freak’s” season come to a pause just as he and the Bucks were getting into a serious rhythm.
Most impressively, Antetokounmpo put up a 47-point, 12-rebound performance in an 18-point win over the Blazers, his last game before injury. Once Antetokounmpo returns, look for him to make a serious run in the MVP race across the final weeks of the season.
Now that rosters are relatively set for the playoffs, teams have around 20 games left to change their seeding fates. Be sure to stay tuned to Basketball Insiders to see how the MVP landscape continues to evolve in the coming weeks.
NBA PM: Why Isn’t Anfernee Simons Played More?
Despite showing numerous flashes of potential to this point of his young career, Anfernee Simons hasn’t been able to put his talents on full display. Will he ever be able to as a member of the Portland Trailblazers?
In the modern NBA, the pathway of going straight from high school to the league has been abolished, forcing the overwhelming majority of talented young basketball players to play in the NCAA. Most people think that it is required for a high school basketball prospect to play at the collegiate level if they want to succeed in the NBA, but that is not always the case. Since there has to be a year elapsed after graduating from high school to enter the NBA Draft, some teens have found a loophole. Anfernee Simons is one of the latest examples of this, as he entered the 2018 draft following a post-grad year at IMG Academy. Simons would end up making a smart decision as he would get picked 24th overall by the Portland Trailblazers.
In his first season, Simons rode the end of the bench only playing in 20 games as the Blazers chose to ease him into the league since he didn’t have college experience under his belt. Simons came in as a very raw prospect full of upside, with lightning speed and a good handle of the ball, while having the physical tools to develop into a solid defender on opposing guards. While he averaged a meager 3.8 points per game across the 20 contests he played in, he let the league know why he was ranked the ninth-best prospect for the 2018 high school class by ESPN, in the last game of the season against the Sacramento Kings.
In this contest, Simons went off. He scorched the Kings for 37 points on 13-21 shooting while hitting 7-11 of his three-point attempts to go along with 6 rebounds and 9 assists. This game was not very close for the majority of it and at one point in the second quarter, the Blazers were down 70-45, per Basketball-Reference. The sweet-shooting stroke off the dribble, that many people had doubted Simons could consistently provide, was put on display as he led the Blazers reserves to a comeback win. It would be one thing to say that since Simons played the whole 48 minutes of the game, he should have been expected to go off, but when it’s known that he led a starting five of Skal Labissière, Jake Layman, Gary Trent Jr., and Meyers Leonard to a win, it’s more impressive.
After improving his numbers and showing more confidence at the NBA level, it was interesting to see that Simons was much of an afterthought for the Blazers at the bubble. He did have a 13 point, 4 steal performance in Game 5 against the Los Angeles Lakers, but he got most of his time in meaningless minutes. Besides that game, he only had one other game with more than 3 points. The team had elected to use Trent Jr. as their go-to bench guard forcing Simons into a smaller role than his play may have deserved.
This sudden refusal to play Simons has carried over into this season as through the team’s first 52 games, he has played in 45 while averaging 16.2 minutes per game, a downgrade from last year where he played in 20.7 minutes per game. It’s puzzling that coach Terry Stotts would ease a young player like Simons into the team, build his confidence, and then instead of elevating him further to maybe the Sixth man or a prominent bench role, he goes further down the ladder. According to an article by Sports Illustrated, Simons has been the odd man out with McCollum returning from injury, as well as Gary Trent Jr. outperforming him in the minutes he played. Now, with the trade of Trent Jr. for Norman Powell, Simons continues to be further down the rotation for the Blazers.
The thing that hinders Simons and the Blazers from further progress is the lack of height in their star guards. Neither Damian Lillard nor McCollum is tall enough to play small forward against a natural forward, and new acquisition Norman Powell is only 6-foot-4 as well. The Blazers wanted Trent Jr. to be the guy that could play the 3 consistently and allow them to mess around with their rotation, but in the games where he played minutes at the forward position, he proved he was incapable of guarding opposing forwards. Swapping Trent Jr. for Powell doesn’t make much of a difference for Simons’ ascension to a prominent role, and only keeps him where he is.
In his more limited role this season, Simons is averaging just .5 points under what he did in almost 21 minutes per game last year. He has taken about 70 percent of his shots from the three-point range, improving his three-point percentage to 41.5 percent on the season. The Blazers are a good three-point shooting team that can take a hold of the game at any moment with their shooting, but it’s confusing as to why they wouldn’t use one of their best shooters more often.
The question that has slowly started to circulate around the Blazers is are they good enough to win a title with Lillard as the leader? It has yet to be answered, but with his play this year and this past season, he has more than shown that he can be the best player on a good team, but can he take that next step as a superstar? He’ll need a lot of help from his sidekick McCollum, future Hall-of-Famer Carmelo Anthony, Jusuf Nurkic, and the newly-acquired Powell if they wish to have any chance at competing for a title.
The demotion of Simons is very troubling but at this point three years in, it could be likely that the Blazers just aren’t the team for the explosive guard to break out on. What team wouldn’t want to take a chance on a 21-year-old guard full of speed and explosiveness to go along with a sweet shooting stroke that has improved in his time in the NBA? Simons has proved that when thrown into the big role he can perform, and when thrown into the spotlight of the dunk contest, he took over. Still with all of his promise and potential he finds himself warming the bench most nights. According to Spotrac, he’s under contract until 2023 where he then becomes a restricted free agent, so the most likely departure of Simons would have to come by trade.
It is clear that Simons is going to be an NBA player for years to come, but by the day it seems that it may not be with the team that drafted him. There are plenty of other teams who would love to add him into their rotation and develop him further, so keep an eye on trade offers for the promising young player in the offseason and the future.