NBA Daily: Could Brooklyn Be The Exception To The Rule?
Their roster composition is far from perfect, but the Brooklyn Nets’ offensive firepower may help break an NBA title tradition, writes Matt John.
Being an exception to the rule and trends of our modern NBA is a tricky tightrope walk to pull off – but it’s not impossible. Hell, to some degree, the reigning champions were an exception to the rule last season.
In a league that emphasized getting smaller and relying on spacing, the Los Angeles Lakers went the opposite way by loading up on bigs, ultimately ranking in the bottom 10 in both three-point attempts and percentage. Naturally, LeBron James and Anthony Davis make that possible, but the 2019-20 Lakers had a different roster makeup than what we had been used to.
But just because the talent to attempt something drastic exists does not mean it will work. Last year, the Houston Rockets also tried to be an exception, albeit to a different rule. Even as the league has embraced small-ball than ever before, all teams still had at least one traditional center on their roster. That was until the Rockets traded their lone pure big – Clint Capela – for Robert Covington in hopes of opening the floor for Russell Westbrook.
To accommodate, they had Covington, PJ Tucker and Jeff Green, three natural wings, split time at the center spot.
It’s true that the experiment was a failure, but Houston can hang their hat on that it was never given a real chance. Westbrook was playing at full throttle and they were beating good teams before COVID-19 stopped everything. When play resumed, Westbrook had contracted the virus and dealt with quad issues that definitely held him back.
Going back further, the NBA’s brightest exception to the rule occurred in 2003-04 when the Detroit Pistons won the title. Generally, franchises need at least one superstar in order to compete for a championship. The Pistons accomplished the feat despite lacking a true superstar on their roster, all thanks to the right personnel on the roster.
Just rattling off that team’s ahead-of-its-time successes is a mouthful: Detroit had one of the league’s best floor generals in Chauncey Billups; plus a fear shooter with Richard Hamilton; an all-time rim protector with Ben Wallace; Rasheed Wallace’s All-Star-worthy efforts; plus a Hall of Famer on the sidelines named Larry Brown.
They also harnessed one of the best defenses of that era and all-time. Today, it stands as proof that anything is possible with the right guys to pull it off. However, it’s not often advisable as more teams end up like the Rockets rather than the goldens standard Pistons.
Of course, that brings us to the 2020-21 season.
Offense may sell tickets, but defense wins championships. No, seriously, just look at the defensive rating for the previous ten NBA champions:
2019-20, Los Angeles Lakers: 106.3 (3rd overall)
2018-19, Toronto Raptors: 107.1 (5th)
2017-18, Golden State Warriors: 107.6 (11th)
2016-17, Golden State Warriors: 104 (1st)
2015-16, Cleveland Cavaliers: 104.5 (10th)
2014-15, Golden State Warriors: 101.4 (1st)
2013-14, San Antonio Spurs: 102.4 (3rd)
2012-13, Miami HEAT: 103.7 (9th)
2011-12, Miami HEAT: 100.2 (2nd)
2010-11, Dallas Mavericks: 105 (8th)
Clearly, an above-average defense was needed to have an honest shot at the title. But if the Brooklyn Nets stay exactly as they are constructed this season, they may very well be the exception to this rule.
The trio of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden is arguably the most talented combination of scorers in NBA history. All three of them are capable of running an entire offense individually while putting up 30+ points on any given night. Best of all, every single one of them can take over the game in crunch time. The fact that all three are sharing the ball should only make it easier when the stage matters most.
Their skeptics can fault them all they want for giving up the entire farm for Harden – that may partly be because of how well that went last time – but it’s James Harden. No matter what you may think of his playoff resume or what he does off the court, would you honestly turn down trading for prime James Harden if you had the chance?
It’s made for some beautiful basketball to watch.
But notice, they lost this game. The Nets wound up losing 135-147 to the promising-but-mediocre Cleveland Cavaliers. In fact, outside of one game in which Brooklyn allowed 85 points against a Jimmy Butler/Tyler Herro-less Miami HEAT, the lowest an opponent has scored on the new-look Nets is 115 points.
The offense has predictably been a marvel, but the defense has been… not a marvel to say the least.
The Nets since the Harden trade:
122.6 offensive rating
– Best in league
– Would be the best of all time
119.9 defensive rating
– Worst in league
— Would be the worst of all time
— StatMuse (@statmuse) February 1, 2021
The general crowds saw this coming: Losing the young and talented Jarrett Allen was going to hurt as he was their best defender. Durant, Harden and Irving have shown themselves to be capable defenders in the past, but their previous teams surrounded them with plus defenders to help carry the load. In Brooklyn, it’s a different case entirely. Those three aren’t just the best offensive personnel they have. Now, they are (nearly) the best defensive personnel they have.
With Harden on the floor, the Nets allow 6.9 fewer points per 100 possessions. That would be impressive if it weren’t for the fact that Brooklyn allows 115.1 points per 100 possessions when he’s on the floor. With Durant, the Nets’ defensive rating is 110.9, which would be around league average, but the defense allows only 2.9 fewer points per 100 possessions when he’s on the floor. Irving doesn’t make much of a difference on that end whether he’s on the court (112.9 defensive rating) or off (112).
But they barely have anyone else to turn to. DeAndre Jordan is not DeAndre Jordan anymore. Jeff Green’s a valid stretch-five, but he’s not a stopper at this point either.
Plus, because of the Harden trade, there are no more assets to give up to tweak the roster. Brooklyn has the trade exception they got from Spencer Dinwiddie’s ACL tear, but with no first-rounders to offer, the market immediately thins.
While the buyout landscape will likely benefit the Nets, true game-changers rarely end up there.
But in the end, it honestly might not matter. If you watched the slugfest between the Nets and the Los Angeles Clippers, you’d see why.
The Nets’ victory over the Clippers demonstrates exactly what the former is going for. In what was one of our first candidates for Game of the Year, Los Angeles’ supreme offense – on par with Brooklyn right now (117.7) – came up just short thanks to the shotmaking prowess of the Nets’ Big 3.
These were two of the league’s elite offenses trading blows with each other up until the very end. But there was one key difference between them: the Nets owned the sixth-lowest defensive rating in the league, allowing 112.7 points per 100 possessions. The Clippers, on the other hand, rocked a much more respectable 108.9 defensive rating, good for 12th overall.
Still, it didn’t matter how good the Clippers were on defense. Brooklyn’s shotmaking capabilities rose above it. While it was their impressive victory of the season, it also sent a message to the league at the same time: offense trumps all.
This Brooklyn squad has a very real shot at forming the greatest offense of all-time. We’ve seen phenomenal offensive teams win it all in the past, but usually because they also brought a respectable defense with it. The Nets may never have anything like that, but the magnitude of their scoring abilities may cancel out whatever plagues them on that end.
They say defense wins championships, yes. But you know what they also say?
There’s always a first time for everything.
NBA AM: Remaining Patient in Portland
With their roster riddled with injuries once again, the Portland Trail Blazers have been struggling to find wins – but the organization must remain patient as they wait for their key players to return to the floor.
After many changes to their roster in the short offseason, the Portland Trail Blazers find themselves in a familiar position. With a quarter of the season now complete, Portland sits in seventh place in the Western Conference standings. This is not where they envisioned themselves being after all of the significant upgrades that general manager Neil Olshey constructed.
To say the least, Portland has been through a rough stretch of bad luck over the years. The injury bug has bitten Terry Stotts’ team early and often this season once again. They’ve already been without Zach Collins all year following surgery on his ankle. Starting center Jusuf Nurkic missed most of last season and is still out with a broken wrist that he suffered a few weeks ago.
But the biggest punch in the gut was the injury to CJ McCollum. The talented shooting guard was putting up career-high numbers to start the season, now in a walking boot.
The Trail Blazers were supposed to lean on their depth this season after making several great additions over the short offseason. Clearly, their area of focus was finding defensive-minded wing players. Derrick Jones Jr has been inconsistent aside from the occasional highlight dunk, Harry Giles has barely seen the floor and Enes Kanter has provided some offensive punch in his return but their biggest acquisitions have collectively not lived up to expectations.
Robert Covington was brought in to be the defensive stopper that they have sorely lacked. That, coupled with his ability to shoot from deep, made him an ideal fit next to McCollum and Damian Lillard. A concussion held him out of a couple of games, but even then it has been a miserable start to the season for Covington.
The stalwart forward is averaging just 1.4 made three-pointers per game this season, after averaging more than two every year prior. Through 17 games, the 30-year old has only scored in double figures twice and is currently shooting 30 percent from distance and just 33 percent overall.
Jones, too, has been a rough start – hitting on 26 percent on threes, 56 percent from the free-throw line and averaging just 7.4 points per game.
Unfortunately, Jones injured his foot in a recent game against the Houston Rockets and has joined the others on the sidelines. With the absence of all of these players, Stotts needs someone else to fill the void.
Injury report for Thursday's game vs. 76ers: Damian Lillard (abdominal strain) and Derrick Jones Jr. (left foot sprain) are questionable while Nassir Little (left knee), CJ McCollum (left midfoot fracture), C Jusuf Nurkic (right wrist) and Zach Collins (left ankle) are out.
— Casey Holdahl (@CHold) February 3, 2021
Two players that might regularly step up simply have not yet done so. Carmelo Anthony is a future Hall of Famer but he is well past his prime. Even as a prolific scorer for most of his career, Anthony is arguably one of the worst defenders in the league at this stage. He can play his role, but Portland needs more than that in order to stay above water.
Rodney Hood is another bench piece that has the ability to thrive under these circumstances. He has an injury-riddled past as well and is still shaking off the rust. Hood is shooting 31 percent from deep and just 35 percent overall while averaging a career-low 4.4 points per game. The 28-year old doesn’t offer much in terms of assists or rebounds, but he is a capable defender if he commits to it. But his body just doesn’t appear ready to take on that challenge right now.
The signing of Giles was viewed as one of the best under-the-radar moves in the offseason. After two seasons with the Sacramento Kings, in which he only averaged 14 minutes per game, this appeared to be his opportunity to grow. That hasn’t quite panned out though as he is actually averaging fewer minutes per game (11.3) in Portland. Amid all of the injuries, Giles has gotten a few more opportunities, but it hasn’t translated to much production.
While it may seem all doom and gloom right now, Portland must remain patient – there is light at the end of the tunnel.
Help is on the way, but the key for the Trail Blazers is to stay afloat while their injured players heal. Jones should be back within the week and Nurkic is hopeful to return in early March. The big man should be able to keep up with his conditioning while his wrist heals. McCollum’s foot will be re-evaluated in the next week or two, but they expect to have him back in the second half of the season.
There have been a few bright spots for this team, particularly with Enes Kanter – who is currently notching a career-high 61 percent from the field, 78 percent from the free-throw line and averaging a career-high in blocks and steals. His defense has gotten much better and the center is gambling much less on that end of the floor. That, coupled with his incredible rebounding rate, has really helped Portland’s balance.
The progression of both Gary Trent Jr and Anfernee Simons has been extremely valuable. Both players have been shooting a career-high percentage from behind the arc this season. This has eased the load for Lillard, even though he is quite capable of shouldering the offense. The superstar point guard ranks third in scoring, eighth in assists and owns the seventh-best Player Efficiency Rating this season.
The defensive spark that Trent provides has been a tremendous boost in an area that has been a sore spot. Look no further than last Saturday night’s victory over the Chicago Bulls. Lillard executed in typical late-game fashion, but it was Trent that tied up Zach LaVine in the final seconds to force the jump ball that resulted in the game-winning shot for Lillard.
Portland has long been an elite offensive team but subpar on defense – their team rankings in both categories reflect that, but that could change once they finally get everyone healthy. Unfortunately, the Lillard-led Blazers have lost five of their last 10 games as they navigate their way through the middle of a seven-game road trip.
Their schedule is slightly more forgiving in February, but they only have four home games during the entire month.
Winning the offseason doesn’t always translate to winning the postseason. Portland isn’t expected to hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy this summer, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have a chance.
Ultimately, that is all they are asking for.
NBA PM: Breaking Down The Brooklyn Nets’ Defense
While the Nets’ defense has been caused some concern so far, there have been some encouraging signs. Quinn Davis breaks down the defense that might make or break a legit championship contender.
During the 2000-01 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers, led by Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal, finished 22nd in the league for defensive rating. They went on to win the championship, and are still the only team this century to finish outside the top 10 in defensive rating and win a title.
One key caveat for that Lakers team is that they were a quintessential on-off switch team. Ultimately, that switch was stuck in an off position as the veteran group coasted through its title defense campaign. Famously, the switch was emphatically flipped on in the playoffs as head coach Phil Jackson’s team led all 16 playoff squads in defensive rating en route to a 16-1 rampage.
20 years later, the Brooklyn Nets have assembled a frightening collection of offensive talent. The trio of Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving has been nearly an unstoppable force in its short time together. Durant’s mid-range pull-up game remains an outlier in NBA history in terms of effectiveness, as does Harden’s step-back three and a knack for drawing fouls. Irving’s artistry in isolation has only been rivaled by the Jean-Michel Basquiat-inspired court he calls home.
With those three playing at that level, the Nets should be a clear-cut title favorite. Yet there is understandable trepidation due to the other half of the game.
The Nets currently rank 23rd in defensive rating, and that number is even worse if you filter it since the team traded for Harden and lost an interior presence in Jarrett Allen. The alarm bells rang their loudest when the Nets gave up 149 points, including 48 in the fourth quarter, during that sloppy loss to the Washington Wizards.
Going back to the turn of the century, that Lakers team had solid defenders up and down the roster. While effort has been an issue for this Nets team, their defensive talent extends about as far as Kevin Durant’s wingspan.
Barring a major buyout or trade acquisition, the Nets will not be able to suddenly transform into a great or even good defense. That said, they probably don’t need to be a great or even good defense to win a championship. With an offense poised to shatter records, an average defense could do just fine.
Can this team as currently constructed climb to the middle of the pack defensively? It’s tough to say, given the evidence at this point, but there have been a couple of encouraging signs.
Using Cleaning the Glass, the Nets’ worst defensive performances have come against the league’s bottom-feeders. In that shootout against the Wizards, they allowed Bradley Beal and co. to post a 130.9 offensive rating, good for 18 full points above their current mark for the season. The game before that, they allowed the Oklahoma City Thunder to score about 117 points per 100 possessions, up from their 27th ranked 105.6 number for the season.
Meanwhile, they have held up a little better against tougher competition. In their games against the league’s two best offensives, the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Clippers, the Nets kept those teams right around their average offensive rating for the season. Those numbers hint that poor effort is certainly a factor.
The most frequently used lineups since the Harden trade has held up moderately well. The small-ball lineup of Irving, Harden, Joe Harris, Durant and Jeff Green has posted a 110.3 defensive rating. The more traditional lineup with DeAndre Jordan in Green’s spot boasts a 108.0 number, per Cleaning the Glass. Better, both of those numbers hover around league-average.
The real issues have come when the team goes to its bench. The Nets particularly lack any depth behind Jordan in the frontcourt. Reggie Perry, usually the backup center, was cut out of the rotation against the Clippers – and more recently assigned to the G League affiliate – as the team went exclusively with either a small-ball unit or Jordan at center.
Due to the personnel, the Nets’ defense has relied on a lot of switching when defending both on and off-ball screens. This scheme requires strict attention to detail and can look stout when the team is in sync but leads to very easy attempts for the opposition when a single mistake is made.
Against the Miami HEAT, in what was likely the Nets’ best defensive performance of the season, the group executed these switches well. Here Durant, Green and Bruce Brown perfectly coordinate a three-way switch against a Miami set play, leading to a Brown steal.
Switching constantly can mitigate the Nets’ biggest weakness, interior defense. It can also lead to miscommunications and mismatches that opponents can hunt.
When the focus isn’t there, a blown switch leads to a wide-open layup or three. Against the Wizards, these mistakes were frequent. Here, based on the reaction after the play, it looks like Durant fails to signal the switch on a pin down for Davis Bertans, concluding in a three and the foul.
The Nets also failed to communicate on this Mo Wagner screen-and-roll with Beal, ending up with a wide-open dunk for the big German.
Switching also can allow teams with great scorers to hunt favorable matchups. This was in full display against the Clippers when Paul George and Kawhi Leonard sought out isolations against Irving and Harris.
On the first play of the game, Leonard gets the switch to Irving. The Brooklyn defense shrinks to help on the potential Leonard drive, leaving Nicolas Batum wide-open for three.
While those downsides are less than ideal, the Nets have shown an ability to outweigh them with solid play when engaged. In the same quarter of that game, Durant and Irving do a great job re-switching to get Durant back to Leonard. The two-time Finals MVP makes a great shot, but the defense was solid.
But when Jordan is in the game, the Nets are forced to rely on more drop coverage. This is when the player guarding the screener drops back into the paint as the guard fights over the screen.
The results have been mixed. Brown is feisty, but the Nets do not have many options when they need to defend smaller guards. If the defender tasked with the guard lags over the screen, Jordan will be defending a 1-on-2 in the paint.
The Bucks attacked this coverage repeatedly using Jordan’s man, Giannis Antetokounmpo, as a screener. The Nets held up well, especially when the right defenders were tasked with the play. Here Durant slithers over the screen and makes a great contest from behind to alter the shot, but Brooklyn was unable to secure the rebound.
The issues with this coverage can come when a team with solid guards attack the Nets’ weak links on the perimeter. Below, the Bucks have a favorable matchup with Jrue Holiday guarded by Harden. Harden fails to stay attached over the screen, resulting in Holiday drawing out Jordan and finding Antetokounmpo for a dunk.
While these issues can be attributed to the roster, some of this can also be blamed on the lack of practice time for this group. Newcomer Steve Nash seems to be switching between different schemes on a quarter-to-quarter basis. The experimentation is a conscious choice, of course, as the Nets would rather be making these mistakes in February than in May.
Another encouraging sign for Brooklyn is their transition defense and rebounding, two necessary fundamentals for a good team. They have been right around league-average in rebounding and even slightly above average in transition defense since the Harden trade, per Cleaning the Glass. The old adage that the best defense is a good offense rings true here, as the Nets keep opponents out of transition by simply making shots.
It’ll be interesting to see how the Nets continue to grow as a defensive unit as the season goes on. They have yet to play a true post-up threat that will test their biggest weakness, which comes in the form of Joel Embiid on Saturday.
It is likely they also grab another interior presence via trade or buyout, and they will certainly be interested in the services of someone like PJ Tucker should he be available.
For now, the team will continue to learn through trial and error – really, it is the only option. The effort will come and go in this truncated season, but the key is the ceiling this team can reach when fully engaged. While there are too many weak links on the roster to construct a great defense, an average one paired with a historically great offense could be enough to reach the top of the mountain.
NBA Rookie of the Year Watch – Feb. 5
Tristan Tucker provides an update to Basketball Insiders’ Rookie of the Year Watch. Two surprises enter the top six while the No. 1 pick begins to pick up steam.
With the Eastern and Western Conference Rookie of the Month awards dished out, Basketball Insiders is updating its rookie ladder, with several surprises leaping into the top six. With COVID-19 and plenty of injuries across the league, many teams are having to rely on their rookie players to step up.
1. LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets (Previous: 1)
The Eastern Conference’s Rookie of the Month for December and January, Ball has continued to be remarkable for the Charlotte Hornets, earning a starting spot while Terry Rozier has been sidelined with an ankle injury. Over his last four games, Ball is averaging 19.8 points, 6.5 assists, 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals while shooting 52 percent from the floor and 36.8 percent from deep.
It’s been especially admirable to see Ball put up great numbers against very good teams in the East, including the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers. Against the Bucks, Ball flashed with 27 points and 9 assists in a 12-point win.
Ball has continued to improve his efficiency as well, his biggest weakness as a pro thus far. He’ll also need to improve his defense to remain atop this list, as the team is much better as a unit with him off the court, but this is Ball’s spot to lose for now.
2. Tyrese Haliburton, Sacramento Kings (Previous: 2)
Haliburton, the Western Conference Rookie of the Month for the NBA’s opening month, is on a tear as well and is seriously making a push for the top spot on this ladder. Haliburton plays like a 10-year veteran at just 20-years-old, showcased by his play down the stretch in the Sacramento Kings’ 116-111 victory over the Boston Celtics.
👑 Career-high 21 PTS for @TyHaliburton22
👑 5 threes, 4 dimes, 2 steals
👑 Heads-up plays on both ends
The Western Conference #KiaROTM gets it done in the @SacramentoKings win. pic.twitter.com/XvhhcCw78p
— NBA (@NBA) February 4, 2021
In the six games since our last rookie ladder, Haliburton is averaging 11.5 points and six assists. His shooting has been on the decline, but ultimately Haliburton is playing extremely well in his role off the bench for the Kings.
3. James Wiseman, Golden State Warriors (Previous: 3)
Wiseman has recently missed time with a sprained wrist suffered against the Detroit Pistons, an unfortunate circumstance for a player that was just starting to put it all together. Wiseman is averaging 12.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game this season for the Warriors.
In five games from Jan. 20 to Jan. 27, Wiseman averaged 17.6 points on 61.1 percent shooting from the floor and the Warriors went 3-2. Now, as he sits with the wrist injury, the Warriors will certainly miss the impact rookie and his presence in the paint, already lacking size having lost Marquese Chriss for the year.
4. Immanuel Quickley, New York Knicks (Previous: Not Ranked)
The New York Knicks’ rookie sensation is quickly climbing up rookie ladders across the league. Quickley is an exciting rookie that the Knicks just haven’t had in some time, exceeding expectations for both the team and their fans.
In seven games since the last rookie ladder, Quickley is averaging 17.1 points and 3 assists per game on 42.9 percent shooting from the field and 40.5 percent from deep.
What’s more important than his individual stats, however, is the play of the Knicks this season and just how much Quickley has been able to contribute to their success. New York has looked like a different team when the rookie is on the floor as opposed to starting point guard Elfrid Payton. In fact, when Quickley is on the court, the Knicks score about 6 points per 100 possessions better than when he isn’t, per Basketball-Reference.
5. Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves (Previous: 6)
The biggest knock thus far for Edwards’s rookie season hasn’t been his scoring as he’s always been great at that, leading all rookies with 13.6 points per game. What’s been keeping Edwards from closer to the top, however, is his efficiency from the floor, as he’s shot just 37.6 percent from the floor and 33.3 percent from three.
That said, Edwards has been much improved in that area since he was moved into the starting lineup, as he’s shot 46.3 percent and 45.5 percent from those same marks in his four games with the first unit. In those same games, Edwards is averaging 16.3 points per game and has upped the energy, despite the Minnesota Timberwolves’ continued struggles.
If Edwards can keep up this intensity, there’s no questioning whether or not he’ll rise up these ranks. It’s been a difficult task for the Wolves to monitor and measure what kind of player Edwards is with franchise center Karl-Anthony Towns out but Edwards is starting to play like a No. 1 overall pick is expected to.
6. Desmond Bane, Memphis Grizzlies (Previous: NR)
Bane earns the sixth slot on the ladder this week for helping the Memphis Grizzlies to a 7-3 record across their last 10 games, good for the fifth spot in the Western Conference. The Grizzlies were expected to sink after long-term injuries to stars Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. but the play of Bane and fellow rookie Xavier Tillman has helped the team stay afloat.
D-Generation X 🙅♂️
@DBane0625 // @Rookiedunker
#HustleXFlow // #GrzNxtGen
— Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) February 2, 2021
Bane is averaging 9.6 points per game this season and has scored at least 10 points in every game since Jan. 16. The rookie is extremely efficient from deep, as was expected from given his elite collegiate portfolio, boasting a 48.7 percent mark from the field and a 50.8 percent from three.
Honorable Mention: Jae’Sean Tate, Houston Rockets
Isaac Okoro and Cole Anthony are playing fantastic ball this season, but this week’s honorable mention slot goes to Tate, who is helping the Houston Rockets become one of the most exciting teams to watch this season alongside Victor Oladipo, John Wall and Christian Wood. Tate is averaging 8.3 points per game and is the ultimate hustle player, being a glue guy that has played the sixth-most minutes among all rookies.
As more rookies find their footing, be sure to keep up with Basketball Insiders for the next entry of our Rookie of the Year Watch!