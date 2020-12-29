NBA
NBA Daily: Early-Season Southeast Division Rankings
Basketball Insiders continues its divisional rankings series this week with a look into the Southeast Division by newcomer Tristan Tucker.
Here at Basketball Insiders, we’re taking an early-season look at each division. Jonathon Gryniewicz has already looked at the Central Divison and, today, we’ll take a look at the Southeast Divison.
It’s been up and down for the Southeast thus far, but which team has looked the worst? The best? Let’s take a look.
5. Washington Wizards, 0-3
If nothing else, the Wizards have been enjoyable to start the season despite their 0-3 record. Russell Westbrook moved to ninth all-time on the Wizards’ triple-double rankings in just two games with the franchise while the team played the contending Philadelphia 76ers closely in their first game of the season.
And, despite the poor record, there’s plenty of reason for optimism through the team’s first three games. Deni Avdija has already taken on a starting role, Washington has been competitive without Rui Hachimura. Meanwhile, Raul Neto has exploded into a seemingly decent role player, matching his career-high in the team’s most recent matchup with the Orlando Magic.
This next stretch of games should give a better indication of where the Wizards stand in the Eastern Conference pecking order, as they face the Chicago Bulls in back-to-back games before taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves and Brooklyn Nets.
4. Charlotte Hornets, 1-2
Charlotte is arguably the most fun team in the division even though they boast a 1-2 record. The Hornets looked dead in the water in its first two games against the Cleveland Cavaliers and Oklahoma City Thunder before battling back and scrapping its way back into each game. Then on Sunday night, the Hornets knocked off the then-seemingly unbeatable Nets.
Gordon Hayward, a signing that was heavily ridiculed, has looked like his former self through three games, while Terry Rozier has played the best ball of his career after scoring a career-high 42 points in the season opener against Cleveland.
Devonte’ Graham has been a playmaking beast and P.J. Washington has already evolved into one of the most intriguing young big men in the NBA. Washington had a poor first outing in Cleveland but put up 18 points and eight rebounds against Oklahoma City and 14 points, 12 rebounds and five assists against Brooklyn.
Once Miles Bridges and LaMelo Ball get going, and they absolutely should, this team can be extremely dangerous and has the capability to win a few more upset games in a similar fashion to the Brooklyn game.
3. Orlando Magic, 3-0
The biggest storyline of this season for Orlando is going to be how Markelle Fultz, Cole Anthony and Chuma Okeke can contribute to an Orlando team that is bringing back most of its core from last season. With Jonathan Isaac out for the year and Al-Farouq Aminu out for the foreseeable future, Orlando is going to have to rely on its young blood to inject new life into the team.
So far, the return has been favorable. Fultz has scored at least 15 points in each of Orlando’s three games and has looked like their undisputed lead guard of the future. Anthony has also been very impressive in his rookie season, providing a spark off the bench in one of the most underrated units in the league.
After a back-to-back matchup with Washington, the Magic are 3-0, one of the last remaining undefeated teams in the league. That said, outside of the expected greatness of Terrance Ross and Nikola Vucevic and youth from Anthony, Fultz and Okeke, the rest of the group has left a lot to be desired.
Evan Fournier has been a solid starter but Dwayne Bacon hasn’t done much of anything with his minutes despite a reunion with Steve Clifford and the potential to be a great rotation player for this team. Aaron Gordon looked great in his first two games but put up a four-point dud on only one made shot in the most recent game against Washington.
If Orlando wants to be in the playoff mix in the East, it will need more contributions from its rotation players outside of its young core and stars.
2. Atlanta Hawks, 2-0
Atlanta had some of the most roster turnover in the league over the offseason, adding a mix of youth and experience to help get Trae Young and Co. over the hump and into the playoffs. So far, those additions seem to have paid off.
In the first game of the season, the Hawks beat the brakes off Chicago and scored a whopping 83 points in the first half alone. The game would have looked even more lopsided than the final 124-104 score if not for a 13-point fourth quarter by Atlanta.
As expected, Young has looked phenomenal, scoring at least 36 in each of the first two games and picking up at least seven assists in each as well. The supporting cast, however, has looked like a complete 180 from last season.
Even in their game against the Memphis Grizzlies, in which Atlanta was seriously undermanned, players like Nathan Knight, a rookie out of William & Mary, stepped up. Knight finished that game with 14 points in just nine minutes.
De’Andre Hunter looks like a great tertiary or fourth option on this team and a rotation staple while Kevin Huerter, John Collins, Cam Reddish, Danilo Gallinari and Bogdan Bogdanovic have all flashed.
The Hawks might not end up with the best record in the Southeast when all is said in done, but there is so much to be excited about for this team, including its insane depth. The fact that an undrafted rookie two-way contract player was able to make a key contribution against the likes of Jonas Valanciunas and Brandon Clarke is telling of how competitive Atlanta is from top to bottom.
1. Miami HEAT, 1-1
Barring the annual Orlando snafu that Miami faces each year, the team and its fans have no reason to believe that it won’t be the best team in the Southeast this season. The key here for Miami will be the health of its stars, including Jimmy Butler, who made an early exit from their Christmas Day game against New Orleans.
Duncan Robinson still looks like a top-tier shooter in the league, while Goran Dragic’s age and plantar fasciitis from last season don’t seem to be slowing him down anytime soon. Meanwhile, rookie Precious Achiuwa looks like yet another steal for the HEAT as an electric big off the bench that could provide major intrigue when he plays next to Bam Adebayo.
Once head coach Erik Spoelstra figures out all the wrinkles in his rotation, i.e. which centers to give minutes to and where KZ Okpala might fit into the equation, Miami will likely go on a run.
Up next for the HEAT is one of the biggest tests the team will face all season, with a back-to-back against the Milwaukee Bucks and games against the Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics all on the horizon. If they escape that stretch with a decent record, Miami has no excuse to not take the division crown once more.
While the top of the Southeast should look as it did last season, there is plenty of room for movement among all other teams in the division. An expanded play-in tournament could mean that all five of the teams in the division make a run at the postseason. While other divisions may offer more stability, the Southeast will undoubtedly be one of the most exciting throughout the year.
NBA
Who’s In Trouble? Eastern Conference Edition: Week 1
Basketball Insiders kicks off its “Who’s In Trouble?” series by examining the Eastern Conference’s biggest Week 1’s disappointments.
The 2020-21 NBA season is about one week old. Despite teams playing a maximum of only three games thus far, we’ve already seen lots of surprising happenings and results. Granted, we didn’t have to go long without basketball, as there was only a 2-month break between the decisive game 6 of the NBA Finals and opening night, but the return of NBA action is always a cause for celebration.
With the return of NBA basketball comes all kinds of lists and rankings, so Basketball Insiders isn’t above making our own. Let’s kick things off by identifying teams, players and/or coaches that look to be in trouble. Since we’re dealing with people’s livelihoods, we hope to be as explicit as possible to build a case for each. So without further adieu, let’s identify who is in trouble in the Eastern Conference.
The New York Knicks’ Fourth-Year Point Guards
The Knicks were never going to be successful this season, at least not by traditional modes of measurement. They had too much ground to make up and the No. 8 overall pick in the 2020 draft was never going to result in the type of talent needed to replace their failing to add a foundational piece (e.g., Fred VanVleet) in free agency. So while pundits are mostly looking for incremental improvements this season, there is still some disappointment in the Knicks’ locker room.
First, there’s Dennis Smith Jr., who is averaging 4.0 points in 18.0 minutes per game through two games. Smith Jr. missed the team’s game on Sunday after a quad injury on Friday night, but he was simply average in both contests in which he’s played, shooting only 20 percent from the field.
Then there’s Frank Ntilikina. Ntilikina scored one point in a total of 7 minutes through the Knicks’ first two games. But then Sunday happened: With Smith Jr. out, Ntilikina knew he’d receive more playing time entering the contest – and he looked good. Ntilikina scored 12 points in nearly 18 minutes of action. He was a +5 and made all four of his three-point attempts – but which player is he?
It was widely believed that head coach Tom Thibodeau would take to Ntilikina given his proclivity for defense and his pass-first philosophy, but – even after last night – it’s hard to imagine him securing a major role given the excitement garnered by rookie Immanuel Quickley and the fact that the team also possesses a steadier, defensive-minded veteran point guard in Elfrid Payton. And sadly, Smith Jr. was the presumptive starter before getting to the preseason, so after last season’s struggles, another tough year would cast doubt on his ability to compete in the NBA.
Both of the fourth-year guards should be worried. Neither was given an extension prior to this season, which means both will enter restricted free agency. They both possess unique skillsets, so it’s unlikely that either is out of the league next season, but both are adding to the narrative that they’re long-term projects – and that’s just not where either wanted to be at this point in their respective careers.
The Toronto Raptors’ Entire Roster
Let’s get this out of the way early, Nick Nurse is in no danger of losing his jobs – none whatsoever. But that doesn’t mean that Masai Ujiri and the rest of the management team is happy with how they’ve played. Granted, there may not be any 2020-21 repercussions, but the Raptors have to turn things around quickly – or they could be on the outside of the playoff picture looking in.
The Raptors are 0-2 with losses against the San Antonio Spurs and New Orleans Pelicans, neither of whom was expected to be world-beaters. So what’s went wrong? Generally speaking, they’ve struggled to score points as the Raptors are No. 27 in point per game entering Sunday. And as much as it’s unfair to blame one or two players for the team’s early struggles, we’re talking about two winnable games in a slightly shortened season.
But more specifically, Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet – the team’s two cornerstones – have not played up to their potential. Siakam is averaging just 18.0 points per game (compared to 22.9 ppg in 2019-20) with an eFG of 47 percent, down from 51.2 last season. Additionally, VanVleet hasn’t stepped up like many wanted him to, considering that he’s fresh off of signing an $85 million extension.
Granted, VanVleet is playing mostly the same as he did last season, but that doesn’t cut it anymore. VanVleet has obviously been prioritized as a cornerstone, so, naturally, he must provide more than 18.0 points and 6.0 assists per game. Again, it’s only been two games; but VanVleet is shooting poorly from the charity stripe, connecting on just 60 percent of his free throw attempts. Both, and the entire team, will likely figure things out – but with the shortened season, it’d be best to do so as soon as possible.
The Washington Wizards’ Scott Brooks
Granted, no one expected the Wizards to be elite. Still, it was widely assumed that they would be competitive and, maybe, qualify for the playoffs. After all, Bradley Beal was the NBA’s leading scorer in 2019-20, Rui Hachimura showed promise last season, Davis Bertans is a top-notch sharp-shooter and they added Russell Westbrook and rookie Deni Avidija. And yet, here the Wizards sit, 0-3 allowing the seventh-most points per game (121.0).
But the Wizards roster just added Westbrook within the past month, a seriously-big change that requires time and patience. Additionally, Hachimura hasn’t played yet and will miss a few more games after being diagnosed with eye infections. So, for now, the roster is probably off the hook.
But that’s not the case for coach Scott Brooks.
At 0-3, the Wizards are off to a slow start. And with a shortened, 72-game season, three games hurts – especially when we’re talking about at least two winnable games against Orlando. Brooks’ seat is getting hot. If he doesn’t turn things around, and quickly, he could be on his way out.
Disclaimer, better late than never: It’s obviously way too early to conclude anything. Blowout losses happen and players have off-nights. Still, most teams have played 4 percent of their schedules – and while it might be an over-reaction, all of the above assumptions will play out poorly if all involved don’t flip the script, and soon.
NBA
NBA Daily: Early-Season Central Division Rankings
Newcomer Jonathon Gryniewicz breaks down what we’ve seen out of the Central Division to start the 2020-21 NBA campaign.
The NBA is back! And to celebrate Basketball Insiders’ big return to cover, we’re ranking each division based on their respective starts to the season – beginning with the Central Division. In this worst to first ranking, each team is evaluated on how they look after watching the exhibition and early-season games.
5. Chicago Bulls, 0-2
The Billy Donovan Era in Chicago has gotten off to a rocky start with a pair of 20-point losses to start the season.
The only players the Bulls will have on the roster with guaranteed money in 2021-22 are Coby White and Patrick Williams, so it’s safe to say that this will be a trial year for everyone. Further, the front office said as much by not extending Lauri Markkanen this offseason. If the team’s struggles continue it would not be surprising to see them move some players for future assets throughout the season.
Markkanen has started off the season strong and looked comfortable playing next to Wendell Carter Jr. as a four on the perimeter. The Finnish up-and-comer has value as a floor spacer, something that’s even more pronounced with Chicago as they consistent outside shooters. But the organization has to be pleased with the start of the season that No. 4 overall pick Patrick Williams is having. Already, the second-youngest player in the NBA is proving that he can hold up physically, scoring the ball better than anyone thought he would.
Ultimately, Chicago will take time to jell this season. They have a new coach, a roster with young players, and a shortened offseason that won’t help any of them adjust to the new system. If it does not look like this team is meshing well, watch for Chicago to be a big partner on the trade market.
4. Detroit Pistons, 0-2
Detroit made more moves this offseason than any team besides the Oklahoma City Thunder. Four players remain on the roster from last season in Blake Griffin, Derrick Rose, Sekou Doumbouya and Svi Mykhailiuk. Troy Weaver and the rest of the front office completely reshaped this roster led by the No. 7 overall pick, Killian Hayes from France, and free agent signing Jerami Grant, who came over from Denver on a three-year deal worth $60 million.
Early on, Blake Griffin has looked great. He is healthy, moving well on both ends of the floor and showing a versatile skill set that makes him a match-up problem for opposing teams. Outside of him, however, this is a team that struggles to play consistently at both ends of the floor – and given the roster turnover, it is not surprising. Trying to integrate so many new players without a true offseason is proving to be difficult.
Killian Hayes has loads of potential but has wrestled with turnovers and not being able to make shots. The fifth-youngest player in the NBA this season does not yet look comfortable running the offense. The Pistons will be relying on young players such as Hayes, Doumbouya, Josh Jackson and Saddiq Bey to play roles as they try to figure out their rotation. While each has flashed strongly in moments, no one has taken control of the early rotation minutes.
If Griffin and Rose can stay healthy, then this team has a chance to win some games. But until then, it might be a big learning process in 2020-21.
3. Cleveland Cavaliers, 2-0
The Cleveland Cavaliers have started off 2-0 and a big part of that can be contributed to the early growth of their young guards and wings.
Collin Sexton is building off the strong finish to last season averaging 29.5 points per game. The more impressive thing about how Sexton has started is that he looks under control and is making good decisions as a passer. He will always be a score-first player – but through two games he is playing within the flow of the offense and not forcing the issue.
As a bonus, Darius Garland is much more confident in his shot- and play-making abilities. Playing alongside Sexton, Garland is getting a good mix of shots off the dribble and in spot-up situations. Rookie Isaac Okoro won’t fill up the stat sheet scoring the ball, but he has been one of the more NBA-ready rookies and has played 76 minutes through two games –thus showing how he can contribute early as a versatile, switchable defender.
To complement their young group of guards, Andre Drummond and Kevin Love are providing them reliable, veteran players in the frontcourt. While neither one of them is playing at the highest level, both can still relieve the guards of all the playmaking duties and run the offense through them for stretches.
The Cavaliers did not make any splashy signings in free agency, however. While some of their veterans could be moved at some point this season, they’ll rely on internal growth for improvement.
2. Indiana Pacers, 2-0
Nate Bjorkgren can’t be complaining about the start to his coaching tenure with the Pacers – his team is 2-0 and averaging 123 points per game. Indiana retained their core this offseason and through the first two games, it is showing.
Bjorkgen has them playing an up-tempo style of basketball on both ends of the court. Offensively, they are taking advantage of their personnel, having multiple ball screens and isolation creators. The Pacers push the ball and often get into quick drags and empty side pick-and-roll actions with shooters spacing the floor. Additionally, Indiana is taking quick shots in transition and in the half-court, while also attacking the offensive glass to keep possessions alive.
Defensively, the Pacers are chasing hard on both on- and off-ball screens, frequently giving heavy help when opponents get into the lane. The frantic style seems to have opponents playing fast and matching the tempo. With Turner in the game as a back-line defender, they shoot passing lanes and go for home run steals. Given their length and ability to switch multiple positions, it has been a fun and effective style to watch.
The nine-man rotation seems set for now – but when injuries or COVID-19 protocols rear its head, watch to see who the Pacers attempt to fill the void. We should have a better idea of how good this team after they play stronger competition – but for the time being they have made a strong case for being (and staying) the second-best team in the Central Division.
1. Milwaukee Bucks, 1-1
After finishing with the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference for the second consecutive season, Milwaukee had a busy offseason by replacing eight players that averaged double-figure minutes. The biggest addition, of course, was Jrue Holiday, who came over in a trade with New Orleans that involved Eric Bledsoe, George Hill, two future first round picks and two pick swaps. All of that yielded them a new starting point guard, a depleted bench and what turned out to be enough incentive to sign the two-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo to a five-year, $228 million dollar extension.
Coming off a season in which he won MVP and Defensive Player of the Year, what more can Antetokounmpo do to get Milwaukee closer to a championship? Simply put, the answer can be seen in the first two games of the season. Despite being an immense talent, Antetokounmpo is only a 28.4 percent career three-point shooter. Albeit a small sample size, he has started off slow behind the arc shooting just 27.3 percent on what would be a career-high 5.5 attempts per game.
Futhermore, the Greek phenom is also shooting 56.5 percent from the free-throw line on 11.5 attempts per game. The Bucks are leaving tons of points on the court right now – so, in order to maximize their offense and Antetokounmpo as a player, becoming more efficient in these two areas will be essential. Khris Middleton, the two-time All-Star, has gotten off to a great start this season, building on top of a career year where he was 0.3 percentage points away from averaging 50 percent on field goals, 40 percent on threes and 90 percent from the free throw line.
While the core is in place, this is a relatively new team in Milwaukee. Like most teams, they do not seem to be firing on all cylinders right now. With the shortened offseason and training camp, it will certainly take time for this team to mesh, especially the new players off the bench.
Despite the early inconsistencies, they’re still comfortably the best team in the Central and will undoubtedly improve as the season goes on.
In the end, the middle of the Central Division will be interesting this season as Chicago, Detroit and Cleveland all have the ability to compete for the play-in games. But if things don’t break their way, they could also be some of the worst teams record-wise in the NBA.
Luckily, both Indiana and Milwaukee bring some stability at the top of the division; while the bottom of the division could be a rotating carousel throughout the year.
NBA
NBA Daily: Chasson Randle Not Overlooking Shot With Thunder
Basketball Insiders’ Drew Maresca caught up with Chasson Randle about his offseason workouts, his opportunity in Oklahoma City and how the two relate.
Shooting has always been valued in professional basketball, and it’s become even more important of late in the NBA. The league average for three-point attempts per game was 34.1 in 2019-20, up from 29 just two seasons earlier and 20 back in 2012-13, according to Basketball-Reference.
Well, that alone probably has a lot to do with why Chasson Randle is back in the NBA for the 2020-21 season.
“All summer long you hear teams are looking for shooting. That’s something I pride myself on – knocking down shots,” Randle recently told Basketball Insiders. “It’s something I work on constantly during the summer and the season, getting reps and staying confident.”
Randle is a career 37.8 percent three-point shooter with a career-high of 40 percent across 49 games with the Washington Wizards in 2018-19. But Randle is a pro’s pro, meaning he works on all aspects of his game and prides himself on more than just shooting.
“Picking up full [court], create a little havoc on the defensive end, changing the pace of the game,” Randle explained when asked about his other strengths. “And then I’ve worked on my playmaking ability and running the team all summer, making different reads out of pick and rolls and putting myself in situations that I’ll see in games.”
—
Randle has bounced around the NBA quite a bit for a 27 -year-old. In early December, he agreed to terms with the Oklahoma City Thunder for the 2020-21 season. Unfortunately, the team added a number of guaranteed contracts through trades this offseason and were unable to move players they may not be interested in keeping. As a result, Randle recently found out that he’ll start the 2020-21 season with the team’s G-League affiliate (the Oklahoma City Blue). Still, it is expected that he’ll be called up at some point this season.
Last season — just prior to the COVID-19 shutdown — Randle was with the Golden State Warriors, where he played three games. And while his time in California was cut short, he learned a lot from the organization.
“Everything is top-notch from top to bottom – how they communicate with each other [as an organization] and the players. And how the players communicate is huge,” Randle explained. “ [There’s] a lot of camaraderie and togetherness and it shows when they play. It was a short experience, I wish I would have had more time with them (to learn and compete), but I’m grateful for them none the less.”
The Warriors failed to qualify for the bubble, which prohibited Randle’s involvement in Orlando. But he explained that if given the opportunity to do so, he would have played any way he could.
“Yeah, absolutely,” Randle said. “I’m a basketball player. Anytime there’s a game going on, I’m down to play. I would’ve loved to have been in the bubble and showcase what I can do.”
But Randle has entirely new challenges ahead of him this season with the Thunder. Fortunately for the quasi-veteran, he’s not alone. Oklahoma City made a flurry of offseason moves that resulted in returning only six players from last season – Darius Bazley, Hamidou Diallo, Luguentz Dort, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Isaiah Roby and Mike Muscala. They’re a young team with limited continuity.
So, it would make sense that a player with Randle’s poise and professionalism could be able to carve out a role on such a young team.
“I think it’s a mix,” Randle said regarding his standing with the Thunder. “Thing about this game is that everybody has to be somewhat of a leader in their own way. I’ve been in roles where I’ve been the guy and I’ve also been in roles where I’ve had to follow. I’m comfortable doing both.”
“But this season in particular, whatever they need from me, I feel like I’ll be able to provide simply because over the course of my career, I’ve done so many different things, so I’m excited.”
According to his agent, Darrell Comer, Randle missed the 2020 preseason due to contract negotiations and the franchise’s need to make additional roster cuts. But Randle traveled with the team and observed them in action, so he’s encouraged with what he’s seen.
“Watching the guys throughout the preseason, I see a lot of things,” Randle said. “The ball moves. they’re playing free with a lot of pace and flow. I think my role fits right in as a shooter and a playmaker. And then on the defensive end, picking up full and being a pest.”
—
Randle repeatedly emphasized the idea of being more than a shooter over and over, often relaying his ability to make plays for others and defend. But he explained that the work he put since returning from a January stint in China has prepared him to prove it on the court. Randle followed a tedious training regimen in the Bay Area that began in April – and for much of the spring, he isolated himself from others outside his girlfriend by working out at home using whatever he could get his hands on.
“Early on. we didn’t know what the virus was,” Randle said. “I wasn’t going anywhere from when they shut things down in March until April. We stocked up. Luckily, my girlfriend can cook and I can do a little bit in the kitchen, too.
“But I was doing home workouts then, like on YouTube, and I had bands and free weights. Once mid-to-late April hit though, my girlfriend’s brother-in-law has a huge facility in his garage – machines, weights, treadmills, everything you need. I was there twice-a-day on most days. We called it the grindhouse, that was the deal. Then once I was able to get access to a court, probably a few weeks later, it was back to normal for me. Like an extended offseason.”
But once he was able to, he got right back to long days in the weight room, on the court and in film sessions, always trying to add just a little more to his game.
“Sunday is the Lord’s day, so I don’t do much on Sundays beyond stretching,” Randle explained. “Monday is weights at six in the morning until around ten. At ten, I get on the court shooting until noon. Then I’ll go back at like two-thirty or three and get another workout in with weights.”
But that wasn’t all.
“Also, if there’s a pickup game at night, I play pickup. And that’s like Monday-through-Friday. Saturday it was just one workout. I was lifting probably at least four times per week.”
But the best players are cerebral. They can’t just work on their craft, the most elite also prepare for their opponent, studying film, hoping to identify a weakness or a pattern to exploit.
“I’d also watch the film of myself, things I can improve on,” Randle continued. “My trainers do a great job sending me stuff through an app we have. I can watch my workouts to see how I’m shooting, my footwork.
“If it’s a pick-and-roll and the ball is in my hands. If it’s a live dribble. I’m looking get into the defender’s body, create contact, come off the screen . . . or if I’ve already used my dribble, setting up that man, making him think I could reject and then come off the screen.
“Or I’m looking at defense and my positioning, where I could have helped, my closeout. It’s all the little details you could pick up on that go a long way,” Randle said. “Everyone is so good in the NBA. It’s those details that separate the good from the really good players. So I’m just trying to figure out how I can get a little better every day.
“But another thing we focused on this offseason was my passing and making reads out of the pick-and-roll. I’ve been watching the film on Chris Paul and how he’s so patient coming off of screens, he uses his dribble to create windows for himself – and that’s stuff we work on in the gym. I’ll have a guy guard me, and a roller, and we’ll rep it out to build familiarity. Cutting down on turnovers, one-hand passes. Every little thing that can happen in a game. We had the time, we figured we might as well… for me, I’m always looking for ways to get better.
“Then I’m crashing at like ten-thirty to do it all again the next day. My girlfriend’s mad at me, but it’s the life, man. It’s something I’ve always wanted to do, being an NBA player.
“And I’m having so much fun enjoying the process.”
—
It’s somber times for many people in the United States and around the globe. COVID-19 has ravaged families, killing hundreds of thousands and leaving millions in financial peril. Its effect on athletes isn’t yet known, with long-term symptoms like brain fog not yet reported or discussed in professional athletes. Keyontae Johnson, a Florida University guard and 2019-20 All-SEC team member, recently collapsed during a game was recently diagnosed with acute myocarditis, which will force him to miss at least three months according to sources. So Randle is approaching COVID-19 with total seriousness, while not allowing it to get in the way of his dreams.
“I don’t believe they (NBA trainers and team executives) would put us in a situation where we would be harmed, or our families,” Randle explained. “I feel for that kid. I’m glad he’s doing great. At the end of the day, basketball is a way to provide for myself and my family. It’s something that’s been a part of me since I was a kid. To let that go in my prime, I wouldn’t be able to do that. I’m down to play now. I trust our medical staff and everyone has done a great job so far.”
But regardless of his determination, things will be different. To start the 2020-21 season, only six teams will allow fans to attend games, all of whom must obey local health mandates. A few others plan to open arenas up to fans at a later date. It won’t be exactly like the bubble, but it will be significantly different than the last time Randle was on an NBA court. Plus, for what it’s worth, most NBA arenas are significantly larger than the gyms in ESPN’s World Wide of Sports complex used for the bubble in Orlando, Florida, making it all the more daunting to play with a limited or non-existent crowd.
“I’ve talked to a lot of guys who played in the bubble and the pre-season with no fans – they say it’s weird,” Randle mused. “For me, you treat practice like a game and there’s no one in practice. So you go out there and do your job like it’s any other game. When I’m playing, I don’t necessarily see the fans, I hear them but don’t necessarily see them. They’re importing the 2K simulated sound in the arenas. But I’ll just have to see when we get there I guess.”
In the end, Randle belongs in the NBA – but lots of guys who aren’t there now can say the same thing. What’s slightly different about Randle is that he understands that. He’s grateful for the opportunity while also understanding that he needs to continue to prove himself.
But the professional in him expects to be criticized along the way, although Randle doesn’t necessarily buy into all of it.
“Criticism doesn’t hurt me,” Randle said. “If I don’t believe something somebody’s saying about me isn’t true, then I prove them wrong. It’s something I’ve had to do for a very long time. I can do it again. I’m all for learning and getting better.”
Trending Now
-
Headlines2 weeks ago
Sources: Bulls to Waive Noah Vonleh
-
Headlines2 weeks ago
Sources: Rockets Discussing James Harden Trade with Multiple Teams
-
Headlines2 weeks ago
Report: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks Agree to Supermax Extension
-
Headlines2 weeks ago
Report: Gordon Hayward Day-to-Day with Broken Finger