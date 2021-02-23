NBA
NBA Daily: Is Karl-Anthony Towns the Next Star to Want Out?
Drew Maresca explores the likelihood of a Karl-Anthony Towns trade request.
Karl-Anthony Towns is clearly a patient man, but anyone with a brain observing the situation in Minnesota has to be asking themselves the same question – how much more can he take?
Towns is currently in his sixth season. He’s played for four head coaches, including the team’s latest hire, Chris Finch as well as multiple head executives. Towns has seen his fair share of teammates come and go, too: Andrew Wiggins was the team’s “future” when Towns was drafted. Zach LaVine was a core piece. Jimmy Butler came and, rather explosively, left. Derrick Rose made a brief appearance. And, most recently, the team leveraged their immediate future on Towns’ friend, D’Angelo Russell.
A revolving door is a bad way of showing your star you’re committed to him. And, regardless of why it’s happened, it’s fairly obvious that the same degree of turnover is far less common in more successful organizations.
In fact, if the team could just win some games, the above points might just be moot – but the Timberwolves have done almost nothing on that front as of late. What’s more, the sheer amount of turnover is symptomatic of that losing; since Towns’ rookie season (and including the first 31 games of 2020-21), the Timberwolves have won slightly less than 40 percent of the games they’ve played, qualifying for the playoffs once in their lone winning season (2017-18).
Towns, the consummate professional, has been diplomatic through the whole process and said all of the right things: “If you want to build a legacy we got to win,” Towns told Chris Hine of Star Tribune. “And I want to build my legacy here so I want to win with the Wolves, and I’m going to do everything I possibly can to keep step-by-step, brick-by-brick, building something and a culture here that’s going to stand here for a long time.
But there’s only so much any player can put up with before their eyes drift for greener pastures. And it’s fair to wonder how far Towns is from his breaking point.
In his time in Minnesota, Kevin Garnett went through, more or less, the same experience Towns is going through now. Garnett, for much of his time with the Timberwolves, was a top-five player in the league. But he also watched his prime waste away, as the team, time after time, mishandled even the simplest of situations. Stephon Marbury. Joe Smith. Latrell Sprewell. Management just couldn’t get the job done.
No, Towns hasn’t achieved as much as Garnett, but he’s established himself as a top-tier big man and, once again, the Timberwolves have seemingly fumbled away their opportunity to win with him. In his five-plus seasons, Towns is averaging 22.6 points and 11.7 rebounds, shooting just below 40 percent from the three-point line, has posted a career 25.1 PER and is a two-time All-Star. Long story short, Towns is the player you move Heaven and Earth to commit to.
And, while they’ve tried, Minnesota has failed to do so.
Making matters worse, the NBA has recently seen a shift in player empowerment, as more and more stars force their way out or carve their own path via trade. In just the last few seasons, we’ve seen Kyrie Irving traded from Cleveland to Boston, Jimmy Butler traded from Minnesota to Philadelphia, Paul George trade from Indiana to Oklahoma City (and, later, to his home town Los Angeles), Anthony Davis traded from New Orleans to Los Angeles and James Harden traded from Houston to Brooklyn.
And, more often than not, those players are far happier (not to mention more successful) on the other side.
Each of those players forced their way out, forced the hands of their respective teams into action. Now, Towns is in the position to do the same. A trade may not be his priority this year, as the 2020-21 season has been fraught with so much emotion and trauma for Towns from day one. But, once the dust has settled, Towns might have to truly reflect on where he is in his career and where that career might go should he decided to stay in Minnesota or go elsewhere.
Towns may very well stick to his word, try to build a lasting, championship legacy with the team that drafted him. But after another down season, he also might just realize that he can’t do it alone — that, in order to reach that next level, he’ll need to join a team that not only sees him for the superstar that he is (as Minnesota has), but make the corresponding roster moves that reflect that fact and can truly put Towns in the position to win.
NBA
What We Learned: Western Conference Week 10
What did Week 10 reveal in the Western Conference? Ariel Pacheco takes a look in the most recent edition of Basketball Insiders’ “What We Learned” series.
We’re quickly approaching the All-Star break in what, to this point, has been a very odd season. Soem teams are starting to find their rhythm while others are struggling. As for individual players, we’re seeing guys put up monster numbers on an almost nightly basis.
There’s a lot of basketball being played, so here’s what we learned in the Western Conference this week.
Zion Williamson Unlocked
The Pelicans have started giving Zion Williamson a lot more responsibility in terms of initiating the offense and, in turn, Williamson has become one of the most unstoppable forces in the entire NBA. He has relentlessly attacked the basket with his athleticism and insane touch around the rim. His efficiency is through the roof and his play is deserving of an All-Star spot.
In his last five games, Williamson is averaging 30.4 points and 4.2 assists while shooting an incredible 71.3 percent from the field. Most of his work is coming right at the basket and there doesn’t seem to be a defense that can stop him from getting there. It’s a real glimpse of what Williamson could look like at his best and it’s something that should terrify opposing teams.
Williamson’s play aside, the Pelicans still struggle to win on a consistent basis. Their defense has been awful all season long, routinely giving up over 120 points per game. If they can figure out their defensive issues and string some wins together, New Orleans could pose a serious threat in the season’s second half.
Trail Blazers Winning Despite Injuries
The Portland Trail Blazers, for what seems like the entire season, have dealt with injuries to key guys like Jusuf Nurkic, CJ McCollum and Zach Collins. Still, somehow, they are the hottest team in the NBA, with the longest current win streak at six straight games. As guys have stepped up, the team has thrived.
Gary Trent Jr. has scored efficiently while providing great defense. Enes Kanter has been a double-double machine as a starter. Anfernee Simons has started to find his game, scoring in double digits in 11 of his last 14 games off the bench. Camelo Anthony has filled his role as a scorer of the bench rather nicely.
While those guys have stepped up, no one has done more for the team than Damian Lillard.
It’s hard to state just how great Lillard has been this season. He’s carried this team to the fourth seed amidst all the injuries, planting himself firmly in the MVP conversation. A large reason for the team’s success is how they’ve performed in close games; Lillard, in particular, has hit huge shots in the clutch on multiple occasions. Meanwhile, his 43-point, 16-assist performance against the Pelicans this week was one the best games by anyone on the season.
Jokic Keeping Nuggets Afloat
Nikola Jokic has been arguably the best player in basketball to this point. It is a marvel that he’s able to play the way he does at his size. His season averages of 27 points, 11.2 rebounds and 8.6 assists are reflective of his remarkable style of play. Jokic has multiple 40-plus point performances as well and a 50-point game in a loss to the Kings a few weeks back.
Despite his play, the Nuggets have struggled this season and the team’s success is the only real negative in his MVP case. In Mason Plumlee and Jerami Grant, they lost two key players to Detroit. They’ve also got inconsistent play from Jamal Murray, who had a 50-point outburst against the Cavaliers this week but has been up and down otherwise. Michael Porter Jr. missed significant time due to the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols.
The Nuggets have managed a 16-14 record, good enough for seventh in the Western Conference. After last year’s playoffs, there were high hopes for this team. Jokic has largely kept them afloat. There’s still plenty of time left for the Nuggets to find that level they were at last season, but it’s concerning they haven’t looked like the same caliber of team.
Best in The West?
As of right now, there are three teams that are clearly in a tier above everyone else: the Utah Jazz, Los Angles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers. All three teams have pretty good cases for being the top team, but all three equally share some concerns as well.
The Jazz have the best record of any team in the NBA, while they’ve also managed the best net rating at 9.0. However, the question with the Jazz is if they have enough top-end talent to compete come the postseason. It’s a fair question, but we have seen Donovan Mitchell raise his game to that level before — the Jazz will need him to do so again if they want to win a title.
The defending champion Lakers are second in the West. Still, despite their great record, they haven’t played to that same level this season. They also now have injury concerns with Anthony Davis now sidelined with a calf strain. Simply put, the Lakers need a fully healthy Davis to win a championship this season. They still have LeBron James which will always give them a shot, but at the moment there seem to be more questions than answers.
The Clippers, despite their talent, have become a sort of underdog in terms of title teams. Third in the West and third in net rating. They have been a great offensive team and their depth has been an asset. They also seem to have much better on-court chemistry this year. The concern with them is related to their performance in last year’s playoffs and whether they can put that in the past or not.
The NBA is an ever-changing beast that can look different even on a week-to-week basis. Be sure to check back for our next installment of What We Learned.
NBA
NBA PM: Spurs’ Blend Of Youth, Vets Leading to Success
The San Antonio Spurs are back in the playoff hunt thanks to a brilliant mix of youthful contributors and long-time veterans.
The San Antonio Spurs have long been a model of sustained winning – not just in the NBA, but in all of professional sports. The Spurs have transitioned from various eras and still maintained an unprecedented level of success due to their ability to develop undervalued talent. This season has been no different. To this point, the Spurs are 16-11 and sit in the 6th seed for the Western Conference.
The one constant in all of their success has been head coach Gregg Popovich. Now in his 24th season with San Antonio, his expectations for his team have never changed. Few coaches, if any, in NBA history have been able to consistently get more out of their rosters than Popovich has. This season is another example of that.
Naturally, this Spurs team owns qualities that have been associated with Spurs’ most historical version of basketball. They take care of the ball better than anyone else in the NBA, ranking first in turnovers per game. They still move the ball beautifully, ranking 12th in assists per game. Above all, this is still a team that generates good looks through team basketball.
However, the biggest reason for their surprise start to the season has been the development of their younger guys and how well they’ve fit with veterans. The Spurs have quietly assembled a really underrated young core of contributors that play hard and defend. Their vets have transitioned to roles more susceptible to winning.
DeMar DeRozan’s play has his name in All-Star consideration and deservedly so. Along with the usual scoring that has come to be expected of him, DeRozan has developed as a playmaker in his 12th season. He’s averaging a career-high 6.9 assists. This has really opened up the Spurs’ offense and his growth as a playmaker has made everyone else around him better.
Deojounte Murray may have taken the biggest leap of the younger pieces, now averaging 15.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5 assists per game, all of which are career-highs. Murray has really grown as a scorer by getting into the paint and he’s worked on a mid-range game that has been effective. Murray is also one of the best in the NBA at defending the point of attack. His 6-foot-4 frame and seemingly never-ending wingspan give him elite tools which are always evident when he’s containing penetration.
One of the more exciting players in the NBA that has flown under the radar is Keldon Johnson. In just his second season, he’s started every game for the Spurs, relentlessly attacks the basket and tries to dunk just about everything. He’s averaging 14.5 points and 7 rebounds per game at just 21 years of age, often showing himself to be a more than capable defender. The Spurs have something in Johnson.
The rest of the Spurs’ young core includes this year’s 11th overall pick, Devin Vassell, who has tons of potential as a 3-and-D wing player and shooting 39.7 percent from the three-point line. Lonnie Walker IV has shown himself to be a terror in transition with his athleticism, even consistently joining the starting lineup
Elsewhere, Rudy Gay has been excellent off the bench and really grown comfortable with his role, Jakob Poeltl is one best screen-setters in the NBA and his connection with Patty Mills has led to a bunch of open looks for the Australian guard.
The biggest concern for the Spurs has to be the play of LaMarcus Aldridge. He’s still a pretty effective scorer, but his defense has left a lot to be desired. His lateral movement is almost non-existent. The Spurs give up 116.6 points per 100 possessions with Aldridge on the floor, per NBA.com. Worse, they also have a -6.9 net rating with Aldridge on the floor.
Despite this, the Spurs have also continued to be a good defensive team. This season they’ve maintained a surprisingly stingy defense, which currently ranks 9th in defensive rating, per NBA.com. It has been their calling card and they’ve fallen back on it whenever their offense struggles.
The meshing of the Spurs’ youth and veterans has been very smooth. It has allowed their younger guys to grow organically into their roles, rather than being tossed straight into the fire and forced on the fly. There’s plenty of upside on this roster – but, heading into the season, many thought the Spurs would be sellers heading into the trade deadline, as they have Aldridge, DeRozan and Gay all on expiring deals. If they continue to win games, it’s highly unlikely they ship off anyone and continue to work with what’s on the roster.
After missing the playoffs last season for the first time in 23 seasons, San Antonio has a solid chance to start a new streak – all thanks to a youthful revival.
NBA
NBA AM: Team Basketball Fueling Historic Jazz Season
The Utah Jazz may not have a top-ten player in the league, but their recipe for success is similar to one that carried another team to a championship nearly 20 years ago.
The Boston Celtics rode Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce and Ray Allen all the way to a championship. LeBron James captured his first three titles with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh and the Miami HEAT. Kevin Durant joined Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson on the Golden State Warriors and earned his first ring. Last year, Anthony Davis joined LeBron and won championship banner No. 17 for the Los Angeles Lakers.
The overriding theme for the best teams in the NBA each season has been all about star power. This year is no exception as there are dynamic duos on every contending team. Some, like the Brooklyn Nets, have even gone back to the three-headed monster approach.
While most every other team has decided to zig, the Utah Jazz opted to zag. Whatever the method to their madness, it has been working for Quin Snyder and his team. Today, they currently own the best record in the league and have won 19 of their last 20 games.
Should Utah achieve their ultimate goal of winning an NBA championship this season, the most likely team they will be compared to is the 2003-04 Detroit Pistons. While that team was oozing with talent, they are widely regarded as the best team to win a title that didn’t have an elite superstar on their roster.
The two players that mirror each other between these two teams are the defensive anchors controlling the paint. Both Rudy Gobert and Ben Wallace made a living by protecting the rim and securing rebounds. Neither of these standouts were relied upon for offense, but they were so defensively elite that it truly did not matter. Both Gobert and Wallace made multiple All-NBA teams and both had a season in which they led the league in blocks.
While Gobert is seeking his third Defensive Player of the Year Award this season, Wallace actually won the award four times in his career. Oddly enough, he won it the two seasons prior to the Pistons’ championship season and the two seasons after.
Just as Utah hangs their hat on defense, so too did the Pistons during their title run. The 2003-04 Pistons and the 2020-21 Jazz both rank inside the top three in defensive rating, net rating and opponent scoring while also being one of the slowest-paced teams in the league.
Looking at the shooting guards for each team, both Richard Hamilton and Donovan Mitchell have proven to be incredible scorers. Hamilton led the Pistons in scoring that season and Mitchell has been Utah’s leading scorer every year since his rookie season. While they both put the ball through the basket at a tremendous rate, the way they operate is quite different.
First off, Mitchell’s usage rate this season is higher than Hamilton’s ever was. The ball is in his hands often as he does most of his damage off the dribble. During Hamilton’s championship season, his usage rate was just 24.2 which ranked 31st that year. Most of his scoring came on catch-and-shoot opportunities after a series of off-ball screens. Naturally, he perfected this part of his game after learning from Reggie Miller.
The floor general for these two teams were both veteran point guards that were searching for team success late in their careers. Mike Conley and Chauncey Billups both understand the concept of setting up the offense and moving the ball where it needed to go. They are like-minded in that they were focused on distributing rather than scoring, but were fully capable of doing so when necessary.
Expectations were high for both of these players coming into the league. Billups was drafted third overall and Conley was the fourth pick in his draft class. Their career averages are nearly the same but Billups was able to take his game to a new level late in his career, which earned him the nickname “Mr. Big Shot.” His individual accolades are impressive but his ability to perform in the clutch is something that Utah is hopeful that Conley will be able to provide this postseason.
Bojan Bogdanovic may not be the defensive stopper that Tayshaun Prince was but he is a vastly underrated defender. Neither asset here were All-Stars but you simply cannot put a value on what they do provide. Every team needs a glue contributor or some form of an X-Factor that often plays a pivotal role on any given night.
The role of the essential sixth man for each of these teams is a comparison between two very different offensive weapons. Corliss Williamson was a major contributor for Detroit, but most of his production came inside, whereas Jordan Clarkson does most of his damage on the perimeter. Both of these guys had been starters for teams earlier in their careers, but have flourished in their role off the bench.
Williamson came off the bench in all 79 games he played in and was Detroit’s second-leading scorer (per 36 minutes) that year too. He won the Sixth Man of the Year Award in 2001-02 and Clarkson is the clear frontrunner for the award this season. In Monday’s victory over Philadelphia, Clarkson connected on eight three-pointers on his way to a 40-point night in 29 minutes off the bench.
Beyond that, Rasheed Wallace and Joe Ingles are two guys that can easily get under the opponents’ skin. While R. Wallace was known for his outbursts, Ingles just might be the best trash talker in today’s game. Wallace played 29 games each for three different teams during the 2003-04 season, which culminated with the title. He played five more seasons in Detroit after that, putting up impressive numbers and being selected to the All-Star game twice. While Ingles may not match the individual marks, he is definitely a key player that can elevate this team in the playoffs.
One big difference between these two teams is how they were constructed. When Joe Dumars took over as president, he had to make the difficult decision to trade All-Star Grant Hill, who was planning to leave via free agency – but, of course, Ben Wallace was one of the players Detroit received in that trade. Dumars then traded Jerry Stackhouse in 2002 to bring in Hamilton; drafted Prince with the 23rd overall pick in the 2002 NBA Draft; and then signed Billups in free agency about three weeks later.
With this Jazz team, both Conley and Clarkson were brought in via trades and Bogdanovic signed as a free agent after a career-year with the Indiana Pacers. Oddly enough, both Mitchell and Gobert were draft day trades in deals with the Denver Nuggets. Ingles had an interesting path to Salt Lake City after the Los Angeles Clippers signed and waived him. The Jazz claimed the Australian and he has been there ever since. Elsewhere, Royce O’Neale went undrafted out of Baylor and has been a key cog for this Jazz team.
Utah is the true definition of the word team – case in point: they’ve had five different leading scorers in their last 12 games, which doesn’t include Conley, who has missed the last five with a hamstring injury.
Following their championship-clinching Game 5 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers way back when, Billups summed it up quite well: “They may have had better individual players, but we always felt we were a better team.”
Utah just might be able to say the same thing this summer.