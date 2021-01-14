NBA
NBA Daily: Nic Batum Fitting in with the Clippers
David Yapkowitz breaks down Nic Batum’s early season and the impact he’s had on the Los Angeles Clippers.
After the Los Angeles Clippers flamed out in the 2020 NBA playoffs, as they blew a 3-1 series lead to the Denver Nuggets, it was clear that some roster changes needed to be made. They addressed some of those needs, specifically interior defense, rebounding, perimeter shooting and playmaking as they inked free agent Serge Ibaka to a deal and made a trade with the Detroit Pistons for Luke Kennard.
And, in the early season goings, both Ibaka and Kennard have lived up to expectations. But, arguably, the most impactful addition for Los Angeles has been the more low-key signing of Nicolas Batum.
Batum’s signing didn’t garner major headlines, probably because nobody really knew what to expect. He battled injuries his last season with the Charlotte Hornets and suited up in only 22 games — his last game played was Jan. 24, 2020. But, even before last season, he wasn’t nearly as impactful in his years with the Hornets as he had been in his early years with the Portland Trail Blazers.
In the 2020-21 season, however, he’s become an invaluable member of the Clippers rotation, having started all 11 games thus far. He’s healthy and looking like his pre-injury days, reminding people of the versatile player he was and can still be.
“I don’t think it’s fair to judge me off 18 months when I’ve played 15 years as a pro if I count my years in France,” Batum said after a recent Clippers win. “I’ve had a good career. I’m not a Hall of Famer, but I think I’ve had a respectable career.”
“What happened in the last 18 months, it didn’t work out. The first years in Charlotte was great… we made a change in the coach and it didn’t work out, it happens sometimes. But I’m in a great situation right now.”
It’s been his versatility that’s paid dividends for Los Angeles thus far. A wing for most of his career, he’s been the team’s starting power forward and has done a little bit of everything. An additional playmaker in head coach Tyronn Lue’s offense, Batum has helped to keep the ball moving when the Clippers’ stars, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, are either out of the game or without the ball themselves. Likewise, he’s been a dependable three-point shooter, as he’s hit on 43.5 percent of his shots from deep, and an efficient scorer overall, shooting 50.7 percent from the field.
While his overall numbers this year — 10.3 points per game, 5.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists — are right in line with his career averages, Lue has played Batum to his strengths and he’s looked rejuvenated.
“Nic’s been really good, his passing ability, he’s just very versatile on offense and defense,” Lue said after a recent Clippers win. “He’s very important to what we’re trying to do. He’s just going to get more and more comfortable. He was a great addition for us.”
Batum’s versatility isn’t limited to his offensive contributions, he’s been particularly effective on the defensive end as well. His combination of length, size and strength has enabled him to guard multiple positions. He can stick with guards and wings on the perimeter and he can drop down and body up someone in the paint.
In the Clippers win over the Phoenix Suns on Jan. 3, Batum saw time guarding all three of Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton. Batum has always been a versatile defensive player, something he recalls from his Portland days when he used to find himself being asked to guard Dirk Nowitzki and Jason Kidd in the same game.
“It reminds me of my first couple of years with the Blazers when I was coached by Nate McMillan. I was kind of used the same way,” Batum said. “I was used that way my first two to three years, now I’m back to that role. I’m not 21 anymore, I’m 32 now so I have more experience, I got more stuff behind me, it’s just better for me.”
Batum has also become trusted by the rest of the team late in games. He’s shown a willingness to take big shots and the consistency to knock them down. He knows his role on the team and has played it to perfection.
When the defense inevitably collapses on Leonard, George and Lou Williams, the Clippers main crunch time options, Batum knows he’s going to be relied on to make some big plays. He’s looked at the way Boris Diaw was used on the San Antonio Spurs, or Andre Iguodala with the Golden State Warriors, and he’s tried his best to fill a similar role with the Clippers.
“Those are the players I try to use to inspire myself this year. I have to be ready. Even if Kawhi [Leonard], PG [Paul George] and Lou [Williams] are great, they can’t rely on themselves 100 percent of the time,” Batum said. “In ten situations, nine are going to be for them but the tenth one, you have to be ready because it might come your way. Just to be on the court with those guys in those situations, you have to be ready.”
And to this point, he’s enjoyed his early days in Los Angeles. He’s loved what he’s seen from the team and loves the chemistry and rapport they have with each other on the court.
“I love it. I wasn’t there last year so I don’t really know what happened and I don’t really care. All that matters for me is this team, this year,” Batum said. “The group is great, chemistry is amazing. We got great leaders… we got guys that just want to be together and love to be with each other.”
NBA
NBA Daily: Fixing The Chicago Bulls
After an offseason that saw major changes in leadership, Garrett Brooks takes a look at the next steps in fixing the Chicago Bulls.
It’s early in the season and the Chicago Bulls have shown some much-needed promise given fan frustration in recent seasons. It’s also the first year under leadership from the new president of basketball operations, Arturas Karnisovas. That was step one, and a massive step itself, toward fixing the organization’s recent struggles.
Karnisovas also moved on from Jim Boylen in favor of Billy Donovan, which was another important and necessary measure in getting back on the right track. Still, they’ve struggled, so it’s time to discuss the next steps the rehabilitation of one of the league’s biggest and brightest all-time franchises.
What’s Working
Simply put, the Bulls are off to a phenomenal offensive start under Donovan. Through 11 games, they’re scoring 116.1 points per contest, 9.3 more than they averaged last season. Although a small sample size, it’s also one that has accounted for missing several significant contributors on the offensive end.
Lauri Markkanen is the biggest producer who has missed time, playing in just four of the team’s 11 games so far. He’s scored 17.3 per night healthy, so there’s offensive firepower even in his absence.
In it, two players have been integral in the offensive success, specifically when combined. The Chicago backcourt of Zach LaVine and Coby White is giving fans a reason to be excited about the roster through this tough rebuilding period.
LaVine is off to a red-hot start, averaging 27.7 points per game on efficient shooting numbers. When he and the second-year White share the court, the team is shooting 48.2 percent from the field and 41.7 percent from behind the arc.
White is tacking on 17.3 points per contest of his own, helping the Bulls get top of the line scoring from their suddenly-promising backcourt. The two combine to average over 10 assists per game as well, showing they are willing and capable playmakers even though both are more natural scorers.
Another promising development, and certainly the most surprising in the early season, is the play of Garrett Temple. He has been a versatile piece for the team on both ends of the floor and is producing more than the team could have expected when they signed the 34-year-old veteran wing.
That’s not a knock on Temple, who has proven to be a solid NBA rotation player. It’s a matter of how the move appeared when he was signed, as Temple seemed to make a lot more sense for a team with higher aspirations this season than the Bulls. So far, he’s proven he can make a big impact on a lesser team too, not just playing with the game’s elite players.
Finally, back to the offensive success. The Bulls are getting great shooting out of multiple players that is certainly a big part of what’s going well for them on the court. Otto Porter Jr., Markkanen, Patrick Williams, Denzel Valentine and Temple are all shooting above 40 percent from behind the arc so far.
What’s Not Working
While the team’s offense has been working smoothly, the team’s defense has failed to play at a respectable level thus far. It’s not surprising to see this roster struggle defensively, but they’ve been worse than just a bad defensive team.
The Bulls hold the second-worst defensive rating in the league at 115.9. It’s not just bad, the defense is flat-out terrible. While they lacking the ability to thrive on that end of the floor right now, they’re not showing any promise as a team moving forward. Schematically, something needs to be altered in an impactful way to help cover for the individual defenders the team needs overall.
Far too many good looks are being given up from behind the arc on a nightly basis, which will lead to problems in today’s NBA. Combined with the team’s tendency to commit shooting fouls, they’re surrendering over 120 points per contest through 11 games.
Another problem is the team’s lack of a rim protector so far. No one on the team is blocking shots at a good rate outside of rookie Patrick Williams, which is a big ask at this point in his career.
Worse, Wendell Carter Jr. has a tendency to commit defensive fouls currently, struggling to keep up with the constant opposing onslaught. Not ideal from a center expected to play alongside teammates that aren’t the greatest of perimeter defenders in LaVine and White.
What Needs To Change
The good news first: The most important changes from an organizational standpoint have already taken place by the team overhauling their front office and coaching staff in the offseason. The culture of the team needed a face-lift and moving on from the previous regime was necessary in order to successfully overhaul the culture.
Now, of course, the team must take the next steps. It’s not out of the picture to see this group fighting for a playoff spot, and best-case scenario they are certainly a backend Eastern Conference team. Still, for the short and long term, changes are needed.
For starters: Player availability. Unfortunately, the Bulls can only control so much from this standpoint, especially true given the season’s current circumstances. Specifically, important is the availability of Markkanen moving forward. He is set to be a restricted free agent this offseason and the team needs to make a very important decision on him when that time comes.
Needless to say, they’ll require more buy-in on the defensive end. It’s not out of the picture as veterans like Temple set an example for the young players, but a full-on buy-in from a player like LaVine on defense would do wonders for the team. This follows along with the change of culture, and Donovan needs to be creating and developing good habits on that end.
Focus Area: Player Development
Whether the Bulls wind up being a low playoff seed or in the NBA lottery, the greatest area of focus right now is player development. That’s why creating those good habits is so important in their effort to move up the NBA ladder in the coming seasons. It’s clear this roster has more talent than the record shows – but utilizing that talent for results is something that still counts in the standings.
Markkanen’s upcoming restricted free agency leaves his future a bit of a question, but regardless of that outcome, the Bulls also have young players in Carter Jr., White, Williams, Daniel Gafford and Chandler Hutchinson that need to be put in a position to succeed over the coming years.
Not every player needs to be the star or can be the star, but every player is an opportunity to get a piece for when the team is competing for more. Under Boylen, it’s known development wasn’t maximized and potentially was slightly delayed, making it even more important right now.
While the Chicago Bulls still have many miles to go in their latest rebuild, this is the most exciting version yet. With crucial front office changes and the blossoming Coby White, they’re closer than ever before. The immediate chances of success likely depend on better defense and (healthy) development of Markkanen and Carter Jr., but they’ll need to continue adding strong players to the roster in the coming years.
The Bulls aren’t quite back, but it shouldn’t be all that long now.
NBA
Coaches On The Hot Seat – Western Conference
Basketball Insiders’ newest series looks at which head coaches might be feeling the heat through the first few weeks of the 2020-21 NBA season.
Before the start of the season, the expectation was that only one team in the Western Conference wouldn’t prove capable of competing for a spot in the play-in tournament. Naturally, that team was the Oklahoma City Thunder, who are currently in ninth place in the Western Conference – a standing that would send them to the postseason. While there’s still plenty of time for the prognosticators to be proven right, the worst team in the West starting better than expected reflects the conference’s overall strength.
Another reason openings on the NBA’s coaching carousel are more likely to come from the Eastern Conference than the West is because is four teams from the latter made coaching changes in the offseason.
In addition to the Los Angeles Clippers, Houston Rockets, New Orleans Pelicans and the Thunder bringing in new head coaches in advance of the 2020-21 campaign, the Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings and Memphis Grizzlies did so ahead of last season. There’s also the case of Ryan Saunders, who coached the Minnesota Timberwolves in their final 42 games of the 2018-19 season and impressed them to the point that they kept him in his post.
While there’s unlikely to be more than a handful of Western Conference teams searching for a new head coach between now and the start of next season, franchises that underachieve may decide it’s time for the team to hear from a new voice.
Without further ado, here are a few of the head coaches in the Western Conference who are on the hot seat or could find themselves there if their team disappoints in the playoffs.
Luke Walton – Sacramento Kings
In the spring of 2019, Luke Walton replaced Dave Joerger as head coach of the Sacramento Kings. The former was moving on from the Lakers after a tumultuous three seasons in which they finished below .500 each year; while the latter was leaving a team following an expectation-defying ninth-place finish in the Western Conference.
The Kings got off to a rocky start in Walton’s first year at the helm. In January, Buddy Hield, who on the eve of the regular season, signed a four-year, $94 million contract with bonuses that could reach $106 million, was moved to the bench in favor of Bogdan Bogdanovic. Hield didn’t start a game the rest of the season and his diminished role created a rift between him and Walton.
Just before the pandemic forced the NBA to go on hiatus, the Kings were starting to turn their season around, winning seven of their last 10 games, which earned them a trip to Orlando for a chance to compete for a spot in the play-in tournament.
They failed to reach postseason play and during the offseason, Bogdanovic joined the Atlanta Hawks. That opened the door for Hield to reclaim his spot in the starting lineup. Coming off the bench behind him and De’Aaron Fox is Sacramento’s first-round pick, Tyrese Haliburton, who, as Basketball Insiders’ Ariel Pacheco detailed in his NBA Rookie of the Year Watch, has been one of the most impressive newcomers to start the 2020-21 season.
However, 11 games into their season, the Kings are 5-6 and they’re in a tie with the Denver Nuggets for the final spot in the play-in tournament. When this season’s over, Walton will be halfway through his contract. He needs to demonstrate to the Kings’ new general manager, Monte McNair, he’s the right coach for this team. Not reaching the play-in tournament – or performing poorly in it – could convince McNair it’s in the franchise’s best interest for him to find a new head coach.
Ryan Saunders – Minnesota Timberwolves
When Gersson Rosas became the Timberwolves’ president of basketball operations, his first critical decision was to stick with Ryan Saunders as the team’s head coach after an impressive 42-game audition to close out the 2018-19 season.
Including his time as the team’s interim head coach, the Timberwolves are 39-77 with Saunders at the helm. Minnesota finished with the third-worst record in the NBA last season and has the fourth-lowest winning percentage 10 games into this season.
That speaks more to the flaws in the Timberwolves’ roster, particularly on the defensive end, where they’re surrendering the fourth-most points per game. Rosas is well aware their roster needs reconfiguring. However, Saunders needs to provide a more compelling reason for why he should remain their head coach beyond this season.
Terry Stotts – Portland Trail Blazers
In Terry Stotts’ nine years as head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers, including the first ten games of this season, his record is 366-292. The only time they missed the playoffs with him at the helm was the 2012-13 season, his first year on the job. They’ve reached the Western Conference Semifinals three times, including 2019, when they beat the Nuggets on the road in Game 7 to advance to the Western Conference Finals.
So why might he be on the hot seat when Portland’s season comes to an end? Well, if the Trail Blazers underwhelm in the playoffs, especially if that means a second-straight first-round exit, there may not be much of an appetite to maintain the status quo.
If the Trail Blazers want to make a significant change in the offseason, they could trade CJ McCollum to put a new running mate alongside Damian Lillard. It’s nearly impossible to envision them moving on from Lillard, the five-time All-NBA face of the franchise, before next season.
Aside from shaking up their roster, the Trail Blazers’ other options would be to move on from Stotts or their president of basketball operations, Neil Olshey.
If Stotts’ ninth season in Portland is his last one, it will have more to do with the franchise deciding change is for the best. That, of course, and the unfortunate timing of his tenure coinciding with the Golden State Warriors evolving into a dynasty and LeBron James reviving the Lakers. Considering Stotts’ coaching credentials, when his time as the Trail Blazers’ head coach comes to an end, if he wants to keep coaching, it won’t take him long to get another opportunity.
Quin Snyder – Utah Jazz
Quin Snyder is an excellent coach. Twice, the Utah Jazz extended his contract when he had two years left on his deal, including signing him to a long-term extension in 2019.
Right now, his job’s not in jeopardy. However, if Utah doesn’t make it out of the first round of the playoffs for the third year in a row, Snyder’s seat will be warmer entering next season.
Each of the names on this list could help guide their respective team to a season successful enough to earn them another year at the helm. However, head coaches know even when they first accept an opportunity to lead a team, they’re on borrowed time. A change in management, the team underperforming, or the players growing tired of repeatedly hearing the same messages from the same voice are just some of the reasons that can prompt a franchise to change its head coach.
Elsewhere, Basketball Insiders’ Ariel Pacheco detailed the head coaches on the hot seat in the Eastern Conference.
NBA
NBA Daily: Fixing The Memphis Grizzlies
With injuries to Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. where should the Grizzlies go from here?
Less than 10 games into the new season, the Memphis Grizzlies were weakened mightily with the loss of star sophomore Ja Morant. This gives us the perfect chance to add the Grizzlies to our yearly Fixing series early on in the season.
Morant, of course, went down in just the third game of the season on Dec. 28 against the Brooklyn Nets. Morant was off to a hot start in his first two games, even dropping 44 points and 9 assists against the San Antonio Spurs. Morant should only be out for three-to-five weeks with a sprained left ankle depending on how quickly he can bounce back.
Memphis also started the season without their second-leading scorer from the 2019-20 season, Jaren Jackson Jr. He suffered a torn meniscus in the Orlando bubble and has no timetable for return. Jackson Jr. was the fourth overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft and, after putting up 17.4 points per game pre-injury, he’s a huge part of the future.
Outside of their two untouchable picks, the Memphis roster could use some work if they wish to become contenders. In this article, the current squad will be examined with tips and things to look for them to do in free agency and the draft in the offseason.
What’s Working?
The two aforementioned players, Morant and Jackson Jr. are in the team’s plans and have given them no reason to not be. Second-year player Brandon Clarke has also been a good piece for the team as his play coming off the bench set the team up for a play-in game for the eighth seed this past season.
Dillon Brooks has carried the offense since the injury to Morant, posting 17.4 points per game through the first 10 contests, but there are major questions about his efficiency. According to Basketball-Reference, the league average PER is 15, Brooks is currently at 12.8. Brooks is mainly valued as a 3-and-D player, so this may not be cause for major concern as but it is something to keep an eye on moving forward.
Jonas Valančiūnas anchors the floor at the center position, consistently averaging a double-double since being acquired by Memphis in the Marc Gasol trade.
The bench has been led this year by young guards Grayson Allen and rookie Desmond Bane. Allen is a ferocious defender that is always applying pressure on opposing guards when he is on the floor, so he should continue to be in the mix. Bane has looked like a very savvy for the team at No. 30 overall. He has posted 8.9 points per game on 46.4 percent from the floor, 47.5 percent from deep and 85.7 percent from the free-throw line.
There is more potential within the product already seen on the floor for Memphis, but these are the players who have been making the largest impact and figure to remain on the roster into next season.
What’s Not Working?
In a stacked Western Conference, there is work to be done to this roster if the team wishes to have perennial playoff expectations.
Currently, Memphis ranks 27th in the NBA in offensive rating (103.9), per NBA Advanced Stats. The Oklahoma City Thunder (103.5), New York Knicks (103.3) and Cleveland Cavaliers (100.6) are the only three teams trailing the Grizzlies in this category. Naturally, this is due to a lack of scoring outside of both Morant and Jackson Jr.
One glaring flaw in their scoring is three-point shooting. Without good three-point shooters in the game, the floor shrinks and makes it easier on the opposing defense. Rotation players like Kyle Anderson (30.4 percent), Grayson Allen (28.6 percent), Brandon Clarke (26.1 percent) and Tyus Jones (23.1 percent) are having bad seasons from deep. There’s still time for them to get their shots going – but if this continues to be a problem, then changes should be expected.
Memphis currently ranks 29th in the NBA in shots from 20-to-24 feet out, allowing opposing offenses to shoot at 45.1 percent on them, per NBA Advanced Stats. The only team behind them is the Chicago Bulls, who let teams shoot 49.4 percent. The three-ball is an integral part of the game today and the Grizzlies really need to figure out what they have to do to improve their three-point defense. Additionally, they have struggled mightily switching on off-ball screens and rotating on defense.
If the Grizzlies wish to compete for a playoff spot in the Western Conference this season they have to figure these things out.
Focus Area: Draft
As things stand right now, Memphis would be picking in the lottery if the pick falls between 1-7. If not, they would have to be in playoff contention as the pick relays to Utah if the number lands between 8-14.
The upcoming draft class is one that is stacked with talent and players that could fill the holes on the blossoming roster. Memphis should be looking for players in this draft who can slide in at shooting guard or small forward as these are the only two starting spots not set in stone. Morant is a ball-dominant point guard who always has the ball, so they’ll need someone that can create shots off the ball and keep the offense moving.
Jalen Green is a great fit at the shooting guard position if the Grizzlies are in a position to draft him. As a very explosive guard, Green can get to the basket at will and use his body to finish through contact.
Other good fits could be Jonathan Kuminga (G League), Ziare Williams (Stanford), Moses Moody (Arkansas) or Greg Brown (Texas). These players are all good fits for the team as they can play the shooting guard or small forward position seamlessly – Moody specifically would be a great fit as he has hit a 40 percent clip so far this season, per Basketball-Reference.
Focus Area: Free Agency
According to Spotrac, Memphis should expect to have around $30 million in cap space entering free agency next season. Additionally, this projected cap does not include the $13 million that is projected to go to Justise Winslow if the team decides to retain him.
The Grizzlies really need to use this free agency to acquire more bench scoring and players that can stretch the floor. If they were to acquire more shooting around Morant and Jackson Jr. the floor would open up and make it easier on them offensively. Morant has displayed excellent passing vision with the ball, and adding more consistent shooting would elevate the pace and production of this offense.
The upcoming free-agent class is stacked with stars. Memphis should be more of a desirable destination with their own young stars making names for themselves around the league. Only time can tell if the Grizzlies can improve on their surprise 2020 efforts, especially without Morant or Jackson Jr. in the near future, but this is a franchise on the rise – if they’re not already here, it shouldn’t be much longer.
