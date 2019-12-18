NBA
NBA Daily: Portland Avoiding The Panic Button
Injuries have taken a toll on the Portland Trail Blazers this season. After taking a chance on Carmelo Anthony, should the team press the proverbial panic button or stand pat through the All-Star break? Chad Smith answers.
After making it to the Western Conference Finals as the three seed last year, expectations were high for the Portland Trail Blazers entering this season.
While that playoff run was magical, this team is a far cry from it. Looking at the roster as it is currently constructed, the only four guys remaining from that squad are Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, Anfernee Simons and Skal Labissiere.
Their best wing defenders, Mo Harkless and Al-Farouq Aminu, are no longer there. Two of their big men in Meyers Leonard and Enes Kanter are also gone. Seth Curry, Evan Turner and Jake Layman also no longer reside in Oregon. Rodney Hood’s season is over with his Achilles injury, and Zach Collins is still months away from seeing the floor as he continues his recovery from his shoulder issue.
With the amount of roster turnover that Portland has experienced, it is difficult to imagine them having the same success from a year ago. Chemistry takes time to build and bond together. The new players will need time to adjust to the playbook, the coaches and their teammates. Having said that, the NBA season is one-third of the way through, and the Blazers appear to still be stuck in neutral.
Portland has won 6 of its last 10 games, but there aren’t any signature wins in that group. They beat Chicago twice, New York and split a pair of home games against Oklahoma City. The other three losses were understandable though, coming up short against both teams in Los Angeles and the Denver Nuggets.
Something else has happened in this most recent stretch though, which should shine some light of optimism in the Pacific Northwest.
After pulling the trigger to bring in Hassan Whiteside during the offseason, the seven-footer is making his presence felt on both ends of the floor. Whiteside has had a reputation of a lazy, block-hunting role player in Miami, but so far this season he has stepped up his game. It goes deeper than his 33-point outburst last week in Denver.
In the month of December, Whiteside is averaging 18.7 points, 12.7 rebounds, 3.1 blocks and 2.3 assists per game. Even his free-throw percentage (80 percent) has shown vast improvement. For the season, he currently ranks sixth in rebounding and seventh in Player Efficiency Rating.
Carmelo Anthony has also kicked it up a notch in the last few games. In his last two games, the veteran forward has scored 43 points, grabbed 17 rebounds and recorded 5 blocks and 4 steals. More importantly, he has shot 50 percent from the field (16-32) and 55 percent from downtown (6-11).
The change in Carmelo’s offensive game has been noticeable, but his activity on defense has been a revelation. When he is committed to the defensive end of the floor, Portland really is able to excel. If he is able to sustain this type of play going forward, the gamble to sign the 10-time All-Star will have paid off for the Blazers if it hasn’t already.
The play of these two individuals has been a big boost to the Blazers as they fight an uphill battle to get back into the playoff mix in the West. In addition, there is another name on their roster that holds the key to their fate when the regular season ends.
The loss of Jusuf Nurkic was really felt last season. While Kanter was a serviceable fill-in on offense, he just wasn’t capable of providing the same level of defense and Nurkic did. A report from Shams Charania of The Athletic within this past week indicates that the big man could return in February around the All-Star break. Getting another seven-footer back in the rotation will only solidify their outlook even more. The 25-year old center could be the spark that ignites this Portland team as the regular season winds down.
Trades are all the rage in the league, and Portland has been linked to many rumors out there. The most notable comes in the form of a package for Kevin Love, but making that move might not be the best option. The key factor in any deal for Love is absorbing his gargantuan contract, which still has three years left at $90 million. There are better options for the Blazers to explore, both financially and team-wise.
Should the Blazers not land a significant player in a trade, it won’t be the end of the world. Since Hood went down with his injury, other guys have stepped up to help fill the void. Kent Bazemore and Simons have done the most, but there is an opportunity for guys like Mario Hezonja and Nassir Little. With the expectations of getting Nurkic and Collins back, there may not be a trade that Portland feels it has to make.
Looking ahead to their next nine games, the Blazers have a chance to collect some valuable wins. Six of their next seven games are all at home, including tonight’s contest against the Golden State Warriors, who own the worst record in the league. After that, they face Orlando, Minnesota, New Orleans and Utah. None of those teams should scare them. After a tough matchup with the Lakers, they get Phoenix, New York and Washington.
Having a stable backcourt of Lillard and McCollum is a major positive. Their commitment and leadership are exactly what this young, mixed roster needs. Their ability to carry the load of the offense also comes in quite handy. Ultimately, the fate of this franchise rests on the shoulders of their two stars, as well as their vastly underrated head coach, Terry Stotts.
The words on the fire extinguisher door are clear and concise: “In case of emergency, break glass.”
Avoiding the temptation to push the panic button in these next two months will be the key for the Blazers.
If they can’t do that, they may be left picking up the pieces.
NBA
NBA Daily: DPOY Watch – 12/17/19
The same names top the Defensive Player of the Year rankings as the season nears its two-month point, paving the way for us to highlight other players and teams whose performance has been superlative on that side of the ball.
As the regular season nears its two-month mark, several top-tier defenders have clearly separated themselves from the pack of others who also deserve consideration for All-Defense honors. And unsurprisingly, the same names who dominated the voting for Defensive Player of the Year last season are likely to again a year later.
Bi-weekly checkups on the resumes of those luminaries have grown ever redundant as the season’s sample size broadens. Rather than assessing their play again in the form a re-shuffled top-five, Defensive Player of the Year Watch will now dive deeper into other players and teams whose awesome defensive play justifies some portion of the spotlight. As normal, players under consideration and those leading the race for DPOY will be included, too.
There’s much more to highlight in NBA defense than the top-tier defenders whose devastating effectiveness even casual fans have come to grasp. This is our attempt to shine a light on those developments.
The Toronto Raptors
The Raptors are 3-4 in their last seven games, but their quality of competition makes that record far more palatable than it seems on the surface. Toronto’s losses over that stretch came to the Miami HEAT, Houston Rockets, Philadelphia 76ers, and LA Clippers – four of the league’s top-seven teams in terms of wins. Defense isn’t what let the Raptors down in any of those losses, either.
They rank third in defensive rating even after that difficult stretch, per Cleaning the Glass, and it has grown increasingly difficult to discern who warrants the most credit for Toronto’s play on that side of the ball.
Raptors head coach Nick Nurse certainly deserves praise for his team’s unyielding connectivity. Pascal Siakam is a chameleon who covers more ground defensively than all but a handful of players in basketball, while OG Anunoby might be Toronto’s stoutest defender one-on-one. Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet play far bigger than their respective sizes. Marc Gasol, back-line quarterback, leads the Raptors in net defensive rating by a considerable margin. Norman Powell, Terence Davis, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, and Chris Boucher all offer varying defensive strengths off the bench.
The best way to explain Toronto’s collective dominance on defense, unsurprisingly, is watching it in action. Look at how many actions are thwarted by multiple defenders, primary and helper, during the Raptors’ final two defensive possessions of their hard-fought win over the Chicago Bulls last week.
The national story of Toronto’s season so far has been about Siakam’s second breakout. He should get MVP votes at season’s end, and team-wide narratives are more easily distilled by focusing on one player. Regardless, it’s the Raptors’ defense that has kept them viable as Eastern Conference contenders even after the departure of the reigning Finals MVP.
Kawhi Leonard
The best wing defender of his generation no longer occupies the role befitting a Defensive Player of the Year. The Clippers normally stash Leonard away from primary ball handlers and dangerous scorers, letting Moe Harkless play stopper while saving Leonard’s energy for offense – and the postseason.
As disruptive as Leonard is as an off-ball defender, there’s a limit to the effectiveness of non-bigs as helpers. Leonard isn’t a rim-protector, and LA doesn’t ask him to function as the last line of defense at the basket. That reality, coupled with the Clippers’ decision to ease his burden as an individual defender, simply renders him less impactful than other plays in consideration for DPOY.
But Leonard still might be the most feared individual defender in basketball, and he’s still collecting highlight-reel steals that support that reality on a nightly basis. There’s just no other player in the league who can pull off a sequence like this.
LA’s defensive rating dips by nearly 12 points with Leonard on the floor, per Cleaning the Glass, an easy team-high. Lineups without him that feature Paul George have a defensive rating of 105.9; units including Leonard but not George boast a defensive rating of 96.6.
Leonard, much thicker, a bit slower, and several years older, is a long way from his peak of winning back-to-back DPOY awards. But he’s still the most influential defender on a team stacked with as much defensive talent as any in basketball, and remains capable of the jaw-dropping plays that initially propelled him to prominence.
Bam Adebayo
Jimmy Butler is the HEAT’s best and most valuable player. It’s not particularly close. But no player on Miami’s roster is more directly responsible for his team’s two-way schemes and overall stylistic ethos than Adebayo.
Freshly minted as Eastern Conference Player of the Week, he’s finally receiving the nationwide acclaim he’s been due all season – but mostly for offense. Where Adebayo remains most indispensable to the HEAT is on the other end. His combination of quickness and strength might be truly unmatched in today’s league, a trump card Miami uses to its utmost advantage by sticking Adebayo wherever strategic and random circumstances dictate.
There are plenty of numbers indicating the sweeping impact of Adebayo’s versatility. The HEAT’s top-10 defensive rating dips by nearly seven points with him on the bench, a team-high, and they allow far fewer free throws and shots at the rim when he’s on the floor. It’s that confluence of eye test and analytical support that makes Adebayo a mainstay in this space.
But what’s keeping him from competing for its top spot is the opposite takeaway from the same dynamic. Miami ranks dead last in opponent field goal percentage from the restricted area, which should be a damning indictment of its best rim-protector. Offensive players shoot a below-average 61.5 percent when Adebayo challenges them at the rim, and there are just far too many times when he doesn’t affect a shot he should.
The film jumps off the screen otherwise, and it’s not like Adebayo has some traditional rim-protecting role. The HEAT even get a bit stingier at the rim when he’s in the game, too.
Regardless, that shortcoming continues to keep him from legitimate DPOY contention – for now. But if the empirical and statistical evidence improves, that’s bound to change.
Defensive Player of the Year Rankings
5. Jonathan Isaac – Orlando Magic
4. Bam Adebayo – Miami HEAT
3. Joel Embiid – Philadelphia 76ers
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo – Milwaukee Bucks
1. Anthony Davis – Los Angeles Lakers
Honorable Mention: Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz; Paul Millsap, Denver Nuggets; Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors; Kawhi Leonard, LA Clippers; Marc Gasol, Toronto Raptors; Marcus Smart, Boston Celtics; Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers; Andre Drummond, Detroit Pistons
NBA
NBA Daily: Door In Dallas Open For Porzingis
Losing an MVP candidate for a few weeks would be a blow to any team, but Luka Dončić’s ankle injury might be good news for the Dallas Mavericks in the long-run, Douglas Farmer writes.
When the Dallas Mavericks learned Luka Dončić’s ankle injury Saturday night was only a sprain and he would be sidelined for just a couple of weeks, the word commonly applied to their emotions was “relief.”
That was understandable given the apparent alternative was losing Dončić for months with a break of some degree. Then again, it also may have been a tempered reaction. Perhaps the Mavericks should have been outright glad Dončić rolled onto his right ankle. That would have been a curious thought exiting the weekend, but it gained steam Monday night.
The most obvious aspect of that thought is Dončić missing some time now should keep him fresher as this season expands into May and perhaps even June. His 801 minutes this season, combined with a usage rate of 41.1 percent (per CleaningTheGlass.com) put significant wear and tear on his body. A few weeks of sparing that load could pay off in the spring.
But more pertinently, Dončić’s absence may give Dallas and head coach Rick Carlisle a chance to focus on fixing the team’s biggest problem this season. It’s not just that forward Kristaps Porzingis was averaging a mere 16.8 points per game when Dončić went down, Porzingis’ lowest since his rookie season’s 14.3 points per game in 2015-16. It’s more that those points are coming inefficiently, with career-lows in both field goal percentage at 39.7 and effective field goal percentage at 46.1.
Perhaps the player with the league’s highest release point, Porzingis was shooting a career-low from deep, 32.6 percent, while taking the most threes of his career with six attempts per game.
Those issues go beyond raw rates. With both Dončić and Porzingis on the court, the Mavericks are outscoring their opponents by 7.4 points per 100 possessions. With Porzingis playing but without Dončić, that drops to minus-1.5. Frankly, the further you delve into those numbers, the more concern you will find regarding the pairing and Porzingis’ fit in the Lone Star State.
|Pairing
|Net rating
|Off. rating
|Def. rating
|Dončić
|+9.1
|119.5
|110.4
|Dončić with Porzingis
|+7.4
|117.3
|109.9
|Dončić w/o Porzingis
|+14.1
|126.1
|112.1
|Porzingis
|+5.8
|115.0
|109.1
|Porzingis w/o Dončić
|-1.5
|104.1
|105.6
*all via CleaningTheGlass.com before Dallas’ first game this week without Dončić.
That last line, of Porzingis playing without Dončić, had been used in only 270 possessions thus far this season before that worrisome sprained ankle, a sample size that should be matched by the end of the week with three games coming in the next six days. In just one game, a 120-116 victory at Milwaukee, Porzingis logged a +20 in 68 possessions.
Like anyone, Porzingis knows this time could be spent with him at the center of the offense, unlike the usual scheme, though he does not necessarily see that as the right move.
“My shot is not falling as I would like it to, and I’m going to keep working on that, but I’m going back to the things I was doing my rookie year,” Porzingis said Saturday. “Offensive rebounding, crashing every time. Stay active, cuts, easy buckets. That’s what I have to go back to.”
He got back to that at the Bucks, keying his way to 26 points on 9-of-19 shooting, including 4-of-8 from beyond the arc, with 12 rebounds. Every one of those stats marked an improvement on his 2019 standard, and while he handled the ball more often without Dončić, a 29.4 percent usage rate for the night compared to a season average of 25.7, Porzingis did not rely on his own play-making to put Milwaukee on its heels.
Whatever look Carlisle trots out while Dončić is sidelined, if it gets Porzingis into a rhythm like that 50 percent shooting from 3, it will help Dallas in the long run. With only Dončić able to spur what may be the league’s best offense, defenses will eventually adjust, particularly once into May.
However, if Porzingis can take this opportunity to find a way to lead the Mavericks to numbers better than his current rates, then Carlisle may have a whole new array of attacks at his disposal. Frankly, the defense has not been a concern — Dallas is better without Dončić on that end of the floor, something that will not surprise many who have watched the second-year playmaker.
The Mavericks do not need to worry much about their playoff chances while Dončić is injured. Dallas entered the year simply hoping to get a playoff spot, perhaps climbing to the seventh seed, but those expectations have been rendered meager and pessimistic within the first third of the season.
Now at 18-8 and ranked third in the West, the Mavericks have a three-game cushion on the No. 6 seed and a seven-game lead on the lottery. If Dončić is out for two weeks, he will miss six games; another week would cost four more. As long as Dallas picks up a couple wins in that stretch, going 2-4 or even 3-7 should not be that costly in the long run. For that matter, one victory is already in hand, against arguably the toughest opponent.
If this interim includes Porzingis finding his shot and a role within Carlisle’s offense, then a few losses would be a bargain at twice the price.
Time away from the league’s next young star may be exactly what Porzingis and the Mavericks need for greater success this year.
NBA
NBA Daily: The Lonzo Problem
Lonzo Ball has come off the bench in the last five games for the New Orleans Pelicans. Not starting isn’t typically a big deal – unless you’re supposed to be the point guard of the future. Drew Mays writes.
The New Orleans Pelicans began the season as a trendy pick to sneak into the Western Conference playoffs. They acquired Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and Lonzo Ball in the Anthony Davis deal. They signed free agent J.J. Redick and traded for Derrick Favors. The always-underrated Jrue Holiday returned. The talent was there to win 40 to 45 games and make a postseason push.
Then, Zion Williamson hurt his knee and was ruled out for six to eight weeks (we’re approaching the end of that timetable – he’s expected back sometime during January). New Orleans started 0-4. Their defense is very, very bad. Now, they’re on a 12-game skid – the longest losing streak in franchise history – and per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe, teams are monitoring the availability of Holiday and Redick as we move towards the trade deadline.
New Orleans currently sits at 6-21 in a hole it can’t climb out of. And perhaps the most disappointing on-court problem for Alvin Gentry’s bunch has been the play of Lonzo Ball.
Entering his third year in the league, Lonzo is still the personification of “what if?” At 6-foot-6 with go-ahead vision we hadn’t seen in years, the eldest Ball brother was supposed to bring flash and substance back to Los Angeles. The combination of weird rosters, injury, weighty expectations and the bright LA lights made that nearly impossible. He showed bursts of potential in his first two years, but they were mere blips on the radar.
Still, the flashes were there. When Davis had his sights set on Hollywood, Lonzo was an attractive trade chip.
He needed a change of scenery. He’s only just turning 22. Let him be the primary creator, play sans-LeBron.
It all made sense.
Lonzo even changed his shot! No more catapult from the left side of his face – he centered his release. His jumper was the most popular one of the summer, leading the hype-train even over Ben Simmons.
With his new release, new opportunity and healthy body, Lonzo was ready to roll.
Well, maybe not.
Across 19 games and 12 starts, Lonzo is averaging 10.1/5.5/4.4 splits in 28.1 minutes per game. The troubling numbers are the same: He’s shooting 37.4 percent from the field and 33.9 percent from three. Cleaning the Glass tracks all of his shooting metrics as being in the 39th percentile or worse. His free-throw percentage has increased…to 59.1 — he’s still at 46.1 for his career — on a lowly 1.2 free throws per game.
And that coincides with what appears to be the biggest issue. Despite his size, quickness and ball-handling chops, he’s wholly unaggressive. Lonzo makes just 3.7 field goals every game, and 2 of those are threes. How can someone with his physical makeup hit less than two buckets inside the perimeter and less than a single free throw every game? Looking at just the numbers, it defies logic.
But it’s clear when you watch the games. He’s afraid. He’s timid. His all-world vision is limited by the scarce number of his drives and his lack of decisiveness when he does decide to attack. Everything is side to side; even when put in a pick-and-roll (where he’s been bad), Lonzo often lazily slides over the screen before swinging the ball laterally to a teammate. Whether he’s afraid to shoot free throws or happy taking threes with his new release, settling to this magnitude isn’t good enough.
This ineffectiveness has forced Alvin Gentry to send Lonzo to the bench. Speaking before the loss to Orlando yesterday, Gentry described the move as a way to “help the overall flow of the game.” He threw in the qualifier that it had more to do with a lack of playmaking in the early second-quarter lineup. However, with all due respect, futures of franchises don’t get benched for Kenrich Williams.
Again, the numbers tell an unsettling tale. The Pelicans on/off differential with Lonzo is minus-9.5. Cleaning the Glass projects their expected win differential with Lonzo, in an 82-game season, to be 21 games worse. Regardless of your feelings towards metrics, a player who leads to an extra 21 losses versus an average team is failing.
Back to the Kenrich Williams problem. New Orleans has two lineups it uses more frequently with almost 30 more possessions than any other. The most-used is Holiday, Redick, Williams, Ingram and Jaxson Hayes. They are plus-18.3 in point differential, in the 92nd percentile.
New Orleans’ second-most-popular lineup is the same, but with Lonzo in place of Williams. They are minus-7, in the 32nd percentile.
Here’s the thing: Williams is averaging 5 points on 38.4 percent from the field and 28.8 percent from three. He’s 37.5 percent on free throws. How can the Pelicans be that much better with him? Lonzo is a solid defender.
The answer is this: He’s been that bad on offense. Borderline unplayable.
The Pelicans are second-to-last in the West, with the only positive news being Zion’s impending return. Even with that, it may not get better soon. Holiday’s departure, dismissed out-of-hand in September, now seems plausible. The playoffs aren’t happening.
And Lonzo’s outlook as a future-All-Star is almost dead, his outlook as a starter is evaporating and his outlook as even a rotation player is dicey at best. However, as he continues in New Orleans, he needs to make the overhaul fast – Lonzo’s deal runs through next season.
Otherwise, that qualifying offer from David Griffin that’s supposed to come in 2021? It may not be there.