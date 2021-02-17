NBA
NBA Daily: Terry Rozier’s Career Year
Ariel Pacheco breaks down Terry Rozier’s best season as a pro so far and the impact it’s had on the Charlotte Hornets.
While LaMelo Ball and Gordon Hayward deserve a ton of credit for the fifth place Charlotte Hornets’ success this season, Terry Rozier has played a vital role as well and is deserving of some serious recognition.
In the midst of his best season as a pro, Rozier, so for, has been a consistent option for the Hornets and one of the bigger surprises this season, both in Charlotte and in the NBA as a whole. Lately, he’s been even better; in their last five games, Rozier has averaged 29.8 points per game. He’s scored at least 33 in three straight, including a 41-point outburst against the Minnesota Timberwolves, his second 40-point game of the season
Rozier’s 20.1 points per game on the season is a bit less glamourous than that aforementioned stretch, but it would still represent a career-high for the sixth-year guard. Still, more than his scoring, what’s truly been so impressive from Rozier this season has been his efficiency.
In fact, it isn’t hyperbole to say that Rozier has been one of the best, most efficient scorers this season. Of the 40 players currently averaging at least 20 points per game, Rozier is 12th in true shooting percentage at 62.5 percent, per NBA.com. That mark, so far, would place him ahead of Bradley Beal, Luka Doncic, Kawhi Leonard, Devin Booker and LeBron James
But how has he been so efficient? Well, it starts beyond the three-point line, where Rozier has been elite this season. Currently, Rozier is 16th in three-point attempts per game (7.7) and eighth in made threes per game (3.4), good for a 44.5 percent field goal percentage.
Rozier has also spent a lot more time off-ball this season, while he has flourished on catch-and-shoot opportunities. Rozier has made 50.4 percent of his catch-and-shoot three-pointers, per NBA.com. Surrounded by so many playmakers, Charlotte’s offense has enabled Rozier to just play his game, shoot the lights out of the ball and open up the floor for guys like Ball and Hayward.
Another improvement for Rozier has come in the turnover department. While this can be partially attributed to the fact that Ball and Hayward often serve as the primary ball handlers, Rozier has just been far more careful with the ball than in seasons past as he’s averaged just 1.7 turnovers per game.
More recently, the game has opened up even further for Rozier as the Hornets have shifted to a three-guard of himself, Ball and Devonte’ Graham. The three-man group has averaged 121 points per 100 possessions and a plus-21 overall.
When Charlotte first acquired Rozier in a sign-and-trade with the Boston Celtics, many figured the $56 million they gave him was an overpay. The fact that longtime-Hornet Kemba Walker was sent back to Boston in the deal didn’t endear Rozier to many fans, either.
That said, his play this season has silenced the critics. Now, an essential part of this Charlotte roster, Rozier deserves a ton of credit for how he’s been able to improve his game and play to the level of his contract.
Going forward, it’ll be interesting to see how Rozier’s contract affects the Hornets’ free agent plans, specifically in regards to Graham who is set to be a restricted free agent after the season. Rozier is guaranteed $19 million next season. Prior to the season and with Ball in tow, the team might have tried to move Rozier’s deal to make way for Graham or another piece.
But, with the way he’s played, could they even consider that now? It may be too soon to speculate, but Rozier’s ascension might just force the Hornets to alter their plan going forward.
The Hornets, for the first time in a long time, look like a playoff team. And, while the rookie phenom Ball and the major free agent acquisition Hayward deserve their fair share of the credit, Rozier has played an integral role in the team’s turnaround.
If he can continue to play at an elite level, it’ll no longer be a question if Charlotte can make the postseason, but rather just how high could they finish amongst the top eight teams in the Eastern Conference.
NBA
Pistons and Josh Jackson Are Rebuilding Together
Detroit’s rebuild is centered around their talented crop of rookies, but the low-key free agent signing of Josh Jackson is providing a spark for the team as he revitalizes his career.
It has been another rough season for the Detroit Pistons.
Their 8-19 record has them just a half-game ahead of the Washington Wizards in the Eastern Conference basement. They recently traded away Derrick Rose, while their talented rookie point guard Killian Hayes remains out with an injury and Blake Griffin’s tenure in Detroit has seemingly come to an end.
After eight straight seasons of making the playoffs, a run that includes an NBA championship, the Pistons have missed the postseason in nine of the last 11 years. But, as dark as things may seem in Motown, there are a couple of bright spots for the franchise. One of those is Jerami Grant, who is at the top of the list for the Most Improved Player Award this season. The other sense of hope and optimism is centered around another free agent that Troy Weaver signed in the offseason.
Josh Jackson may not be a frontrunner for any awards this season, but his play over the last two weeks has provided quite the spark for the Pistons, who have now won three of their last four games.
Over the last eight games, Jackson is averaging 18 points, six rebounds and three assists. He poured in 28 points and eight rebounds against the Los Angeles Lakers, then put up 22 points and eight rebounds against the league’s best team, the Utah Jazz. Jackson is Detroit’s second-leading scorer this season as he continues to revive his career.
There are reclamation projects every year, but Jackson’s path is somewhat unique. After spending most of last season with the Memphis Hustle in the NBA G-League, the former Kansas Jayhawk signed a two-year deal with the Pistons this offseason worth $9.8 million.
Before he arrived on the NBA scene, Jackson was often the best player in every game that he played. That changed quickly, however, when Jackson was taken with the fourth pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. As he failed to adapt to the NBA game, Jackson struggled.
Eventually, after the Phoenix Suns cut ties with him, Jackson made his way to Memphis and the Hustle. And, while being sent to the developmental league might be a crushing blow to the confidence of any player, Jackson instead chose to view it as an opportunity to work on his game. There is something to be said for the maturity he showed during the process, and for being humbled by the experience.
Maturity and consistency are two key factors for young players entering the league. Jackson just turned 24-years-old and has plenty of potential and talent that can still be molded. The length, athleticism and explosiveness have always been there for him, it is just a matter of putting it all together.
To his credit, Jackson has made great strides in his ball-handling and defensive awareness. Learning where he needs to be on defensive rotations has resulted in career-high averages in steals and blocks. Detroit’s lack of wing depth, meanwhile, has allowed him to get consistent playing time, which has proven invaluable.
Since Jan. 30, Josh Jackson is drawing fouls on 20.2% of his shot attempts, per Cleaning The Glass. In the 97th percentile in that stretch. Part of the reason his scoring has ticked up.
— Omari Sankofa II (@omarisankofa) February 15, 2021
Head coach Dwane Casey has trusted Jackson with the ball in his hands more, allowing him to be a shot creator for himself and others. He is more involved in the pick-and-roll and has flourished on the fast-break, contributions that have proven vital for Detroit’s struggling offense.
One of the reasons why Jackson has begun to find himself is his versatility. While he may not be elite at any one skill, Jackson is a Swiss Army knife that can do a bit of everything and fit into almost any lineup. He has demonstrated the ability to guard three positions, attack the rim, facilitate, draw fouls and create his own shot.
Detroit is hoping that Dennis Smith Jr. can follow in Jackson’s footsteps. When Weaver made the trade to acquire the young point guard, it was another future project that could ultimately pay dividends. Smith was drafted in the same class as Jackson, taken just five spots later. The two top picks now find themselves as teammates on a rebuilding roster with the opportunity to resurrect their careers.
Josh Jackson said he's been playing against Dennis Smith since sixth grade and is excited to be his teammate. "I know his talent level. I know he's a really good teammate, great point guard, so biggest thing I told him is just take his time. You don't have to feel rushed here."
— Omari Sankofa II (@omarisankofa) February 12, 2021
One of the underrated ways to win in the NBA is by utilizing young players that have a chip on their shoulder with something to prove. These players often tend to play hard and give 100 percent every minute they are on the floor. Some examples this season include the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Houston Rockets; they may not possess the talent of the top teams in the league, but they can win on any given night just by being underestimated or overlooked.
The Pistons are one of the youngest teams in the league and have some serious potential with rookies Hayes, Saddiq Bey and Isaiah Stewart. The veteran presence of Griffin and Wayne Ellington is important for their growth and development. Even Jahlil Okafor could provide guidance and retrospect for Jackson and Smith, being as he was in a similar circumstance a couple of years ago in New Orleans.
Tempering expectations is an important aspect of all of this. After being a McDonald’s All-American in high school, an All-American in college, and being named to the All-Rookie Second Team in the NBA, many people envisioned Jackson as a future star. But now, making strides and improving each day should be the focus for Jackson, as he gets his career back on track.
Sometimes a change of scenery can do a person wonders, and professional athletes are no exception. Jackson seems to have found a home in Detroit and could be a prominent part of their future. While playing in the G-League, another opportunity is all that Jackson wanted. Detroit gave that to him, and both are benefiting from it.
NBA
NBA PM: The Khem Birch Journey
From a high school All-American to playing overseas. Khem Birch had to work hard to get to where he is today.
When you think of Orlando Magic centers, the first name that comes to mind has to be All-Star Nikola Vucevic. The next one to pop up is Mohamed Bamba, the 2018 lottery pick out of the University of Texas. It’s almost guaranteed that you didn’t think of backup center Khem Birch though – but it’s okay, he’s used to it.
The 28-year-old big man has taken the long road, full of highs and lows, to get in the position that he is today.
Born in Montreal, Canada, Birch and his mother knew that he needed to be in the United States to get more exposure and be recruited. He then ended up in Massachusetts at the Winchendon School and Notre Dame Prep, which has birthed the careers of Steven Adams and Michael Beasley among others. His play in high school was enough to earn him a spot in the 2011 McDonalds All-American Game with future superstars Anthony Davis and Bradley Beal.
From there, Birch ended up was 12th on the ESPN Top-100 and received offers from Arizona, UCONN and Ohio State, plus other powerhouse programs, per 247sports.
Birch then went on to play for Pittsburgh but pivoted during his freshman year and made the transfer to the UNLV Runnin’ Rebels. Birch cited that a change in scheme led to his transfer in an article with SB Nation – but he also believed he was not treated the same as a top recruit, and the other players felt threatened by him.
Both seasons at UNLV saw Birch garner Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year honors, but it was his second year that he earned a larger role and flashed his NBA potential. His draft stock took a hit though since UNLV missed the NCAA tournament during his final season. In 33 games, he averaged 11.5 points, 10.2 rebounds and 3.8 blocks per game.
Naturally, Birch would then declare for the 2014 NBA Draft.
That night, Birch ultimately went undrafted. But in an interview with NBA.com’s John Denton, he was not going to let this deter him.
“People had told me I was not ready and not getting drafted proved them right,” Birch said at the time. “But I’m a patient guy and someone who doesn’t want to rush things. I just know that now they can’t tell me I’m not ready.”
Birch would go on to bounce around on multiple team’s summer league rosters and play for the Sioux Falls Skyforce, a Miami HEAT G League affiliate. In his time with the Skyforce, he earned All-Star, All-Defensive First Team and All-Rookie Team nominations. Despite all of the accolades, Birch would then take his talents overseas and suit up for Usak Sportif, a team in Turkey’s Basketball Super League. Later, the center earned himself a contract with Olympiacos, a Greek professional team.
After leading Olympiacos to the championship game, Birch received a training camp offer from the Magic. In his first season for Orlando, he featured for the Magic’s G League affiliate in Lakeland, Florida before cementing his place with the NBA squad.
Nowadays, Birch has played a huge role with the playoff-hopeful franchise and has received praise for the improvements he has made to his game.
“Khem Birch is not just good now,” head coach Steve Clifford told The Athletic, “Khem Birch is having a terrific year.”
Despite some COVID-related issues for the talented Bamba, Birch’s elevated play has helped him jump ahead in the rotation permanently. Even Vucevic also had high praise for his frontcourt teammate.
“I think Khem, in his role, is one of the best backups in the NBA,” Vucevic said. “He understands his role. He sticks to it. He never steps out of it. He’s a great roller, great rebounder, great defender.
Whatever is asked of him to do, he does it. So it’s very easy for everybody to play with him on the second unit out there.”
Birch’s numbers aren’t jaw-dropping, but his impact on the floor makes him stand out. Well-utilized as a defender around the rim, Birch often steps in to make game-changing blocks most nights. He’s a great screen-and-roll player and can muscle his way to the rim with ease. But Birch’s attitude and desire to do the dirty work shines most brightly.
Extending possessions and grabbing important rebounds are his forte – always willing to do the small things, a trait every successful franchise needs more of. Currently, he’s 11th in the NBA with an offensive rebounding percentage of 12.8 percent, while not starting a single game this season, per Basketball-Reference. Elsewhere, the center is also 15th in offensive rebounds per game with 2.7. Birch’s tenacity on the boards and ability to make the smart play is a big reason why the Magic are in the playoff hunt despite injuries to pretty much every guard on the roster.
By now, he’s certainly prolonged his NBA career at this point, all so long after he was a written-off as a top recruit out of high school. This season Birch is averaging 6.8 points with 6.1 rebounds in just 21.5 minutes per game – but his averages are not the best indicator of his success.
Moving forward, keep an eye out for how things continue to unravel in the Magic frontcourt as fans demand more playing time for Mo Bamba. Orlando continues on the road to another playoff berth, but that’s in large part due to the heart and work ethic of one of the league’s best lesser-known role-players, Khem Birch.
NBA
NBA Daily: Things Looking Up in Dallas
The Dallas Mavericks have won four games in a row after starting the season at 9-14. Tristan Tucker takes a look at what has sparked the turnaround.
After a rocky 9-14 mark start to the season, the Dallas Mavericks have quietly won four of their last five games. Better yet, they’ve scored 118 points or more in each of those games after reaching that mark just five total times prior, an impressive midseason turnaround.
A lot of the recent success comes from the top, with the respective turnarounds of stars Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis fueling the team’s own. This was capitalized on in a huge 143-130 win over the New Orleans Pelicans, a game that saw two of the league’s best young stars in Doncic and Zion Williamson put up career nights. Doncic, specifically, turned in a career-high 46 points to go along with 8 rebounds and 12 assists, splashing in 5-of-8 three-pointers in the win.
“We did switch tonight, we did every possible thing tonight,” said Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy after the game. “[The Mavericks] scored against everything, they hit threes against everything. We switched, we got up on pick and rolls, we dropped on pick and rolls, we played zone, it didn’t matter. Nothing we did made any impact on them whatsoever.”
Doncic has been on a tear recently — in fact, his last five games have arguably been his best of the season. Doncic put up his first 40-point game of the season just three games prior with 42 points and 11 assists while shooting 7-of-12 from deep against the Golden State Warriors. In their most recent contest, he poured in 44 points in a loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.
The week has moved Doncic’s averages up to 29.1 points, 8.6 rebounds and 9.4 assists per game while shooting 47.5 percent from the floor. A preseason MVP favorite, his stock has been rising steadily over the last few games. If the 6-foot-7 Slovenian is able to maintain that kind of production and help establish the Mavericks’ winning ways this season, expect him to be a fixture in the MVP conversation.
“I think there’s a difference in the effort, the energy, the way we play the game,” Doncic said after beating the Pelicans. “We just gotta keep working on our defense…the effort is going to do it for us.”
Porzingis is also playing lights-out basketball after a rough start to his season. In the win over New Orleans, Porzingis put up 36 points on eight made three-pointers on 13 tries, moving his season averages to 20.5 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.
“What’s going for me offensively is I’ve been putting in a lot of work and I’m patient,” Porzingis said after the win over New Orleans. “I’m patient in knowing that in the end, shots are gonna start falling and I’m gonna find better opportunities…at the same time knowing I have to stay aggressive, otherwise it’s not just gonna fall out of the sky, so that’s my mindset…[tonight] it felt easy and seamless.”
In that win, the dynamic duo of Doncic and Porzingis combined for 82 points, a cooperative performance that Dallas should come to expect and must be able to rely on if they are to continue winning games.
“They’re both great offensive players, they’re very unique,” said Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle after the win over New Orleans. “They fit together extremely well, their games complement each other extremely well. The chemistry tonight was incredible.”
It isn’t just Dallas’s star duo that’s erupting, however, as the Mavericks have several elite role players that are helping push the team back to the top of the Western Conference. Tim Hardaway Jr. has always been an unheralded player that has starred in his role with the team, as he averages 16.7 points per game while shooting 39.3 percent from deep on just under eight attempts per contest.
Josh Richardson, Maxi Kleber, Trey Burke and Willie Cauley-Stein have all been impressive in spurts, as well, while Jalen Brunson and Dorian Finney-Smith are some of the most efficient glue guys in the league.
Brunson is averaging 11.7 points on close to 50-40-90 shooting splits while Finney-Smith is a tenacious defender, tied with Doncic for most steals per game on the team, and is averaging 9.1 points per game.
“The decision for defensive player of the game tonight was not easy,” Carlisle said after beating New Orleans. “But Jalen Brunson got it because we had talked to our guards about the need for a lot of guard rebounding tonight…he had 6 rebounds, took the charge, so he got the belt tonight.”
While the Mavericks’ offense is now unleashed, the team still has a long way to go until it can truly contend — and that starts on the defensive end of the ball. At the end of this stretch, Dallas boasted the ninth-best offensive rating in the league but the fourth-worst defensive rating. With so many talented defenders on the roster, it’s a wonder as to why Dallas hasn’t been able to click on that side of the floor.
“We can get so much better defensively, it’s crazy,” Porzingis said. “That’s where we can make the most growth this season…the positive thing is that we can get much better and once we have our roles clearer…it’s better for everyone mentally…that’s when we can create that chemistry, when you wanna go harder for the other guy next to you, for your brother…I believe with the mindset that we’re having right now, we’re on the way there.”