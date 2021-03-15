NBA
NBA Daily: The Continued Rise of Lonzo Ball
Lonzo Ball has taken his game to new heights this season. But what does the future hold for the Pelicans’ point guard?
Between his own team’s struggles and the rookie sensation that has become his brother, LeMelo Ball, Lonzo Ball has fallen out of the spotlight.
Yes, the New Orleans Pelicans have disappointed. But that’s not the fault of the elder Ball brother, who has taken his game to new heights this season. If anything, his year-to-year improvement would show that there’s more on the horizon.
Ball entered the NBA in 2017, drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers with the second overall selection. Ball attended the University of California, Los Angeles, where his defense, shooting and playmaking brought him to the top of nearly every team’s big board. While at UCLA, Ball averaged 14.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game and shot an efficient 55 percent from the field and 41.2 percent from three.
Despite those gaudy numbers, there was always concern about his shot. Mainly, Ball’s 67.3 percent free throw percentage led some to wonder whether his shot, coupled with his former funky form, would translate to the NBA level. And, during his rookie season, those concerns seemed more than validated, as Ball shot a woeful 36 percent from the field and 30.5 percent from three as he averaged just 10.2 points per game. His sophomore season saw slight improvements, but Ball remained well below league average.
It was only later, after Ball was traded to New Orleans and revamped his shot, that he began to show glimpses of the player many thought he would be.
In his first season with the Pelicans, Ball averaged just 11.8 points per game, but his three-point percentage skyrocketed. On 6.3 such shots per game, then a career-high, Ball knocked threes down at a 37.5 percent clip, also then a career-high.
Coming into the 2020-21 season, Ball needed to prove that his improved jumper wasn’t just an aberration, which it appeared to be early on. In the season’s first month, Ball shot just 39.7 percent from the field and 28.6 percent from three. Since, however, Ball has come alive from deep, as he’s shot 42.4 percent from three in the Pelicans’ last 23 games. On the season, Ball’s knocked down 38.1 percent of his threes, good for sixth among all players taking at least seven such shots per game.
Ball’s efficient scoring is an enormous boost to New Orleans and could completely change his outlook as an offensive player. His premiere trait has always been his vision in the passing lanes, generating shots and easy offense for others — and Ball has succeeded in that role, with a career average of 6.3 assists per game. But the NBA’s best playmakers, LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, James Harden, etc., are made that much more dangerous because of the threat they pose as scorers.
Case and point, if Ball can’t make his own offense from time-to-time, his playmaking is moot.
The importance of Ball’s efficiency is evident in his offensive rating over the course of his career. In his rookie season, Ball recorded an offensive rating of 104.7. In his second, Ball bumped that to 105.3. In his third, Ball’s first with New Orleans, it jumped to 109.6. And, this season, Ball’s offensive rating has exploded to 116.9, better than the Pelicans’ team mark of 115.3 and 23rd in the NBA among players with at least 30 games played.
It’s not a coincidence that Ball’s year-by-year improvement in offensive rating directly correlates to his progress in efficiency, either. Ball has a career-high 55.7 percent true shooting this season, up from 51.7 percent last year. And, despite averaging just three more points per game this season – and nearly two assists per game less – New Orleans’ offense is 7.4 points better when Ball is on the court, per NBA.com. Some of that would come down to an overall improved Pelicans offense, but Ball has played a considerable role in the team’s improvement on that end of the court.
While his play has been a revelation this season, is this the Ball we’ll see for the rest of his career? There is a lot of reason to be optimistic about Ball’s future, as his game has improved every season of his career and should continue to do so. From a shooting perspective, his improvement from the free throw line — Ball has shot 76.2 percent from the charity stripe this year, up 19.6 percent from a season ago — is just another positive sign that this version of Ball is here to stay.
With the way he’s playing and the improvement he’s shown, the Pelicans must do everything they can to retain Ball long-term, as he could play a critical role alongside cornerstones Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram in the team’s future. He certainly has room left for growth and, if he can continue to improve, he’ll become that much more dangerous on the court.
So, while LaMelo may be hogging the headlines, keep an eye on Lonzo, who, in time, has shown that he can hang with the best of them, too.
NBA
NBA PM: What’s The Bold Move For The Celtics?
The Celtics need to make a move if they want to make a deep playoff run. Is Nikola Vucevic the answer? Or is it Harrison Barnes?
As the season starts back up following the All-Star Game, the Boston Celtics are in dire need of a move that’ll make them a sure-fire contender. After the departure of Gordon Hayward in a sign-and-trade with the Charlotte Hornets, the Celtics were able to get a $20 million traded player exception (that jumps up to $28 million if used this offseason). In an interview with Toucher and Rich, Danny Ainge made it clear though that he isn’t in any rush to use this exception and expects to use it in the offseason. This then leaves Celtics fans in a state of confusion as the team looks like it is short of contender status but nowhere close to being a lottery team.
The Celtics’ woes have been from a combination of things this season such as lack of bench depth – outside of Payton Pritchard and Robert Wiliams – a two-big starting lineup that is just too slow to keep up, a COVID outbreak that sidelined many for extended periods and scoring issues outside of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Kemba Walker’s numbers are back up to around the 19 points per game mark, but he has had some awful shooting games this season. There doesn’t seem to be that one guy who can come in and make the team an immediate contender, but with an extra shooting-big and another forward off the bench, the Celtics could be back in business.
The Magic Trade Nikola Vucevic to the Celtics for Robert Williams, Aaron Nesmith, a 2021 First Round Pick and a 2022 Second Round Pick
Should the Magic look to blow things up – as it gets more clear following every game that they are nowhere near contention the way they’re currently constructed – they could look to part ways with their 30-year-old All-Star center, Nikola Vucevic. For the Magic, this trade is sounding the alarm and finally waving the white flag. With the team in shambles and full of question marks and end of the rotation bench pieces, the trade of Vucevic to the best suitor could be coming soon. Robert Williams would be a very good, young replacement for cheap – he’s been excellent for the Celtics this season and owns the makings of a starting center, but will it be with Boston?
Adding Vucevic to the lineup is the best scenario possible for Boston. The 2021 All-Star is averaging 24.6 points, 11.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists – so putting him in the starting lineup over Theis and Thompson makes the Celtics look like a championship contender immediately. Vucevic would add much-needed spacing to the core of the team, while he’d instantly inherit the team’s leading rebounder position by far. Adding him to the starting five would also allow the Celtics to bring Theis and Thompson off the bench as the situational role players they’ve thrived in the past as.
Grade: A+
The Kings Trade Nemanja Bjelica and Harrison Barnes to the Celtics for Romeo Langford, Aaron Nesmith and a 2021 Second Round Pick
This trade’s return would be underwhelming, to say the least, for the Kings, but they get two young former first-rounders on rookie deals in return, plus a second round pick. It clears them a significant amount of cap and allows them to see if either Langford or Nesmith have real potential in the NBA.
For the Celtics, this trade would immediately solve the scoring problems that have hampered them this season. Outside of the stars, Brown and Tatum, there have been many occasions in which nobody can hit a shot. Barnes adds more length and quickness to the starting lineup, as well as another consistent shooter and playmaker next to Walker, Brown, Tatum and and Marcus Smart. He has championship experience from his days in Golden State, while also bringing an established veteran presence to the locker room.
Bjelica being included in the trade may be somewhat of a reach, but his fit in Sacramento has just not been there this season. According to Basketball Reference, he’s seen a drastic fall in three-point percentage from 41.9 percent to 32.6. His scoring output has also decreased from 11.5 points per game to just 8.0. It’s clear by his regression that his fit in Sacramento is not ideal and, with the return of Marvin Bagley III, there are fewer minutes at the forward position up for grabs. Bjelica would be a great fit off the bench for Boston as the Celtics could use a knock-down shooter at the forward position on their bench since the team has struggled to find consistent contributors there.
Grade: B+
The Spurs Trade LaMarcus Aldridge to the Celtics for Grant Williams and a 2021 Second Round Pick
The seven-time All-Star looks like he is nearing the end of his career as his production this season has seen a massive decline. For the Spurs, it’s going to be pretty hard to find a suitor for Aldridge that has the cap space for the portion of his large contract left this season. In all likelihood, Aldrige may just wind up on the buyout market anyway.
But Aldridge would bring a very strong veteran presence to the Celtics’ locker room, as well as another glass-cleaner to send out on the floor. His three-point shooting has seen a very sharp spike the past two seasons as he’s become a different player with age. Trading for Aldridge would be more of a last-resort scenario for Boston, as it doesn’t make much sense to use any of the TPE on him. He would make the Celtics into more of a contender than they currently are, but it doesn’t seem like it would be significant enough to pull off a trade for him.
Grade C-
Getting Barnes and Bjelica would be a solid move to bolster the team’s depth and aid in the second-unit scoring woes the team has had for a few seasons. It’s probably time for the Celtics to part with some of their bench players such as Javonte Green and Semi Ojeleye – who are capable NBA role-players but, have been given the chance on the Celtics now for a couple of seasons and have yet to make a consistent impact. With Barnes in the fold, the starting lineup could go much smaller and space the floor for more open three-point opportunities if Theis is also on the floor. Aldridge is a safe signing that would bring some much-needed scrappiness to the rotation.
But, still, these moves should be second to any Vucevic-centered chasing – but if Ainge is unable to swing that, either of the other moves could improve the team’s depth for a postseason run.
It shouldn’t be forgotten amidst the early season struggles, that this team was just in the Eastern Conference finals last season and lost only Gordon Hayward during the offseason. That’s not a knock on Hayward, but his time in Boston didn’t go as smoothly as most expected. Vucevic is a star big man in this league that does not come with an ego, so bringing him into the tight-knit, friendly environment already established in Boston could tip the scales.
Bolstering the roster has to be done for the Celtics to have any chance of making it far in the postseason, that might seems obvious – but where’s the line? In recent years, Danny Ainge has been reluctant to part with the players that he drafted, but now is the time. The Celtics have a very good starting five, one that is capable of competing with any team in the NBA, but they need to complete it with just one or two more pieces to have a legitimate shot.
NBA
NBA Daily: What Bold Move Can the Knicks Make?
The New York Knicks surprisingly find themselves in the middle of a playoff race with the trade deadline quickly approaching. Is there a move that could put them over the top?
The New York Knicks are in the thick of the playoff hunt in the Eastern Conference. The race is tight and the upcoming trade deadline will give teams a chance to add some extra firepower to get over the hump.
The Knicks have already added Derrick Rose and, to this point, the trade has panned out. Still, the Knicks are just .500 and one losing streak could outright end their postseason bid. Is there a move out there that could solidify their playoff hopes?
Dream Scenario
There is one deal that would solidify a playoff spot for the Knicks but also raise their ceiling significantly. As currently constructed, it is difficult to envision the Knicks being anything other than a first-round exit. However, a trade for Kyle Lowry could dramatically change their outlook this season.
It’s a dream scenario for a variety of reasons. First, Lowry may not even available. Set to be an unrestricted free agent, Lowry is the face of the Toronto Raptors franchise and, arguably, still their best player. Any trade for the 34-year-old, despite his contract situation, should command a big offer and stiff competition from other contenders that covet his services.
New York has the assets to make a deal — the question is how far would they be willing to go? With an abundance of draft picks and younger players like Frank Ntilikina and Kevin Knox who could be included in a deal. That said, the team should avoid including players such as R.J. Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and Mitchell Robinson — players that are set to play a significant role in the team’s future and the type of players Toronto would likely demand in any deal, at least initially.
That’s why it’s the team’s dream scenario, however. If the Knicks can manage to snag Lowry without including any of those three, it would be an absolute win. That said, if the Raptors won’t budge and either look elsewhere for a deal or decide not to trade Lowry outright, there are a number of other options on the trade market that could provide New York a significant boost.
Realistic Scenarios
One of those players could be Victor Oladipo. Arguably the biggest attainable name out there, Oladipo’s price might not be too high, given his uneven play this season and the fact that he’s expected to leave the Houston Rockets in free agency. Likewise, Oladipo has dealt with numerous injuries in recent seasons, but could still help a team in the right situation.
New York will have competition for him. The Miami HEAT, Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors, among others, have expressed interest in the guard and could put up pretty good offers to boot. That said, if they’re sold on Oladipo, New York should be able to top any hypothetical offer.
A player like Evan Fournier could be another name the Knicks target. Fournier can provide a significant presence on the perimeter, something the Knicks have sorely lacked this season, wouldn’t cost too much to acquire and could thrive in a role either as a starter or off the bench. Also set to hit free agency after the season, the 28-year-old is young enough that New York could look to re-sign him long-term should he play well. And while Fournier isn’t a great defender, the Knicks, one of the best units on that end of the floor this season, should easily be able to cover up his deficiencies.
Another potential acquisition could be the Sacramento Kings’ Harrison Barnes. In the midst of a career year, the 28-year-old has averaged 16.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists this season, shot 37.6 percent from three and played some solid defense. The Knicks, meanwhile, could benefit greatly from an upgrade at the small forward position, while Barnes’ versatility would allow him to play some power forward as well. Barnes is under contract for two more seasons at a reasonable rate, so he might provide New York with the most bang for their buck if the team is looking to maximize the value of their potential assets.
The reality, however, is that the Knicks may not need to make a bold move. If they can continue to improve, yet retain their most significant assets, the team would position itself nicely for a big move after the season, one that would more realistically fit the franchise’s timeline.
Whatever they decide to do, New York would is in a good position to make a splash. The question is not necessarily if, but rather just how far they are willing to go — and how much would they be willing to give up — to improve the roster. Consider them a wild card at the trade deadline.
NBA
NBA Daily: What Bold Move Can the Hornets Make?
In the first edition of our “Best Move” series, Tristan Tucker takes a look at the Charlotte Hornets, a team in the midst of a playoff push and hoping for their first postseason appearance since 2016.
With the trade deadline approaching, the Charlotte Hornets are 18-18 and sixth in the Eastern Conference. It might seem appealing to some fans for the Hornets to go all in and chase a higher seed and first playoff appearance since the 2015-16 season.
However, in the first edition of Basketball Insiders’ “Bold Move” series, let’s take a look at the Hornets and how the best moves can often be the ones that aren’t made.
The boldest move the Hornets can make at the deadline is standing pat — and that’s absolutely what they should do. Looking up and down the roster, there are only a handful of players that would be worth trading away. But shaking up the team’s relatively young roster would be risky. It’s hard to sacrifice young talent for a playoff run in a year where the East is dominated by the likes of the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers, too.
LaMelo Ball is obviously off-limits — and it would take a hefty price tag to move any of P.J. Washington, Gordon Hayward, Miles Bridges or Devonte’ Graham. Some would consider Terry Rozier as a piece worth moving, but Rozier is amidst a career season and looks like an outright All-Star at 26-years-old. Averaging 20.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game on 43.5 percent shooting from deep, it would make little sense to trade someone that compliments Ball so greatly.
Outside of that, the team has its end-of-bench youngsters in Nick Richards, Grant Riller, Nate Darling, Vernon Carey Jr. and Jalen McDaniels. It makes no sense to trade any of those young pieces now, especially with each displaying promising rotation potential.
Cody and Caleb Martin are excellent bench pieces for the Hornets, while Bismack Biyombo plays well enough in his role. There’s a case to be made for trading Cody Zeller, but a deal would only make sense for the Hornets if there was a clear and obvious upgrade available in the market. There are some centers available, but none that seem a clear and easy fit over Zeller, who averages 9.9 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.
That leaves Malik Monk as the only player that could make sense to flip in a trade, hardly a big splash. Monk wasn’t extended by Charlotte, meaning that he will hit free agency this offseason. It’s definitely possible that Monk returns, as he’s been playing very well this season while averaging 13.3 points per game while shooting 43.7 percent from beyond the arc on 5.5 attempts per game.
However, this is the same Monk that was on the outs with Charlotte before. Last season, Monk was suspended for the use of PEDs and it seemed like his future with the Hornets was in jeopardy. While Monk played his way back into the rotation, it wouldn’t be a total shock if he was traded.
One trade scenario could be with the Orlando Magic, which would present a reunion with draftmate Dwayne Bacon and his former coach in Steve Clifford. Mo Bamba is a potential option for the Hornets, but it still feels unlikely that Monk is moved.
Aside from one or two moves around the edges, largely standing pat at the deadline is the smartest move for the Hornets. There’s no reason to sacrifice any of the great things the Hornets have going at the midpoint of the season. The team’s oldest player is Hayward, who is playing like he wants a spot on an All-NBA team while averaging 21.4 points per game, slashing a 48.1/40.6/86.5 shooting line.
Only four players on the entire roster are older than the age of 25, a remarkable turnaround from years past. Just two seasons ago, the team was strapped to huge contracts of aging veterans and, last season, many expected the Hornets to bottom out and be one of the worst teams in the league. Instead, the team battled and barely missed out on a spot in the bubble in Orlando.
It’s a slightly less successful version of the Memphis Grizzlies’ youth movement, but seeing such a young team be so competitive is a thrilling prospect for the future of the league. There’s no reason to move any of these pieces, especially when everything is working well. In fact, it makes sense for the Hornets to give out extensions to Rozier, Monk and Graham as soon as possible.
A ton of cash was spent on Hayward and Rozier, moves that were questioned at the time but have ultimately paid off. That duo’s production and the team’s overall competitiveness may finally make Charlotte an attractive free-agent destination, at least more so than they were a season ago.
Those contracts to Hayward and Rozier might’ve seemed huge at the time, but Charlotte can actually obtain a significant amount of cap space in the offseason that it can use to better itself even further. Combine that with the fact that the team has an open roster spot it could use on a buyout veteran and you have a team that looks like it can give some teams a scare in the playoffs. General manager Mitch Kupchak has done fantastic work with the Hornets, a job that doesn’t get appreciated nearly enough.
With the trade deadline in under two weeks, be sure to stay tuned to Basketball Insiders as more rumors come to light!