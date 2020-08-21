NBA
NBA Daily: Unpredictability Wins, We Have No Frontrunners
When Golden State’s once-in-a-generation Death Lineup disbanded for good last year, the first word that came to everyone’s mind was parity. For the first time since 2015, it felt like the season would start without a foregone conclusion. Sure, there were going to be teams that were going to stand out above the rest, but if you were asked who would win it all, you probably had to take a second to think about it.
Then the season happened. Mostly. When the NBA pressed pause on Mar. 11, 2020, no team approached the level that Golden State occupied themselves in for the past three years, but there were three teams that had predictably stood out as the favorite – the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks.
When the season resumed, nothing changed. Though a few noteworthy dark horses were brought up, the most often predicted finals matchup was Milwaukee and whoever came out victorious between the expected battle of the LA rivals. We’re 10 games into the bubble and, truly, nothing appears to be a guarantee.
All three of them currently find themselves tied 1-1 in their series despite entering as the heavy favorites. The most obvious explanation for this would be the bubble’s environment is much different than what we’re used to – and it’s true. Still, that shouldn’t phase the top teams in the entire league like it has thus far, but it has. The mystery to all of this is how.
Since David Yapkowitz already tackled the Clippers and Lakers’ issues, we’ll start with the Bucks’ struggles.
There is no reason why Milwaukee should not be dominating this series against Orlando. The Magic may have their best player at their arsenal, but they are missing their most promising player – who could have been a foil against Giannis – as well as one of their best two or three guys. Even then, the disparity between these teams is unquestionable as a No. 1 seed should always have the upper hand against a No. 8. Yet, Orlando manhandled them in Game 1 and made things a little interesting there towards the end of Game 2.
The Law of Averages tell us that Milwaukee will probably finish them off over the next three games. The big caveat is that it shouldn’t be as difficult as it has been for the Bucks. One of the biggest issues has been covering Nikola Vucevic – the same Vucevic who got his butt kicked by Marc Gasol in last year’s playoff series against Toronto. And he’s having his way no matter who the Bucks throw at him. Still, Milwaukee has two frontcourt players – Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez – that are expected to make NBA All-Defense. That’s not a good look for the team that had the best defensive rating in the entire league.
And what has happened to Khris Middleton? This is the guy who Twitter endlessly fought over his current rank in the NBA current pantheon. He doesn’t have a rock-solid playoff rep and he isn’t doing a whole lot to validate his supporters – he’s even coming off a 2 point, 1-for-8 performance against the Magic. As Giannis’ sidekick, you can get away with that against a No. 8 seed. But you’re cooked if you believe that’ll fly against a second or third seed.
Again, there’s no reason to think we’ve got an upset on our hands here, but this series has been troubling for the boys who have told the league to Fear the Deer. Milwaukee will need these next few games to show that they still the best the Eastern Conference has to offer.
Speaking of teams that you shouldn’t take lightly, how about the Dallas Mavericks? Of all the teams in the playoffs, the Mavericks may have been the one without a single iota of pressure on them. They still manage to exceed expectations anyway, but as you probably know, this isn’t going to be about them – rather the opponent that they arguably should be leading two games to none on.
The Clippers’ struggles should fit under the On Paper, This Should Be Surprising – But Is It? because they have fewer flaws than the Lakers and Bucks. They even have a much more reputable second-in-command than Milwaukee does, and the talent disparity between their two best players and the rest of their roster is much shorter than the Lakers. These advantages haven’t served them well thus far.
Dallas has not only been able to take the hits that LA has thrown at them – but they also threw more than they’ve taken. The Mavericks’ advantage hasn’t been from necessarily getting better. It’s that they’ve stayed the same. What we’re seeing in this series is one team that has managed to keep its identity through the hiatus and the other that hasn’t consistently had one and is struggling to find one now. Having played no games leading up the playoffs, Montrezl Harell looks straight up lost. Patrick Beverley’s absence deprives them of a secondary playmaker to put next Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Detractors have been harder on Paul George than he deserves, but he was not good in Game 2.
There is time to remedy this, but the time they have has been greatly shortened. They have to figure this out fast because teams coached by Rick Carlisle do not rollover. We’ve seen teams boast of so much talent and yet they never quite put it together. The Clippers don’t have the same internal issues as those teams, but those rosters least had time to gel. The Clippers do not and they’re facing a tough team. Beverley’s absence really comes into play when facing a smartly-coached squad filled with playmakers and shooters because that could definitely make this a seven-game series.
Then there are the Lakers. The Lakers were the one team that we anticipated would have their hands full with Portland. The Trail Blazers are playing their best basketball of the season at the best time – and when they are at their best, they’d make life hell for any opponent.
Game 1 gave the people what they wanted, but after the late-night thrashing the Lakeshow then handed the Trail Blazers, the Los Angeles looks like the one team among the three that should be fine because, as mind-blowing as this sounds, they looked like themselves.
But has Father Time finally caught up with the King? It may look like it so far, but he’s proven this notion wrong so many times that it’s harder to believe that it’s happening than it is to believe that it’s not. It is still a concern though. Maybe LeBron is just conserving his energy for a better opponent and letting Davis dominate because he believes Davis and co. are enough to bring down Portland. If Game 2 is a sign of things to come, then he might just be right about that.
Because of what has transpired, we don’t really have a frontrunner right now for the title. Other teams have definitely stood out since the playoffs began – Houston, Miami, Boston – but those aren’t the teams we were expecting to stand out. It’s early as you all know, and the Lakers already look like they’re getting their groove back. There’s no reason not to think the Bucks and the Clippers won’t do the same.
The Warriors’ separation put the NBA title up for grabs this year and The Bubble has now leveled the playing field – but perhaps more than we could have ever imagined.
NBA
NBA Daily: Lakers, Clippers Plagued With Inconsistency In Bubble
When the 2019-20 NBA season tipped-off back in October, the consensus favorites to reach the Western Conference Finals were the Los Angeles Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers. Both teams had revamped their rosters a bit and added new star power.
As the season progressed, both teams were seemingly living up to the preseason hype as the two best teams in the West. The Lakers sat firmly atop the conference in the No. 1 seed, while the Clippers, despite some inconsistency in the lineup, were right behind at No. 2.
When the NBA’s restart bubble got underway last month, nothing had changed in terms of either of these two teams reaching the Finals.
But then, actual bubble gameplay started and things started to look a little bit shaky.
First of all, this is a much different environment than players are used to. For starters, it’s an isolated bubble away from family and friends with minimal contact with the outside world. Secondly, the games have much more of an intimate feel with no fans, no arena staff, only who’s been deemed essential personnel. It was always going to be an adjustment for players.
But certain teams have come into the bubble and have maintained strong consistency. The Clippers and Lakers have been anything but consistent. And for veteran-led teams with championship aspirations, that has to be at least mildly concerning.
Coincidently, their first game in the bubble was against each other. It was one of the better games either teams have played and it came down to the final possessions, culminating in an eventual game-winner from LeBron James. The Clippers were missing several key players, but the game nonetheless looked like a battle between two titans and a possible preview of things to come.
Things veered south after that.
Before the first-round playoff action got underway, the Clippers had, for the most part, taken care of business. They went 5-3 in the seeding games and held off the Denver Nuggets for the No. 2 seed. But despite the wins, they looked inconsistent and like a team who hasn’t quite had the opportunity to really gel as a cohesive unit. With injuries hitting the team all season, and then key players leaving the bubble, that was probably to be expected. It’s just a little bit late in the season now to worry about coming together.
In their first-round playoff series against the Dallas Mavericks, the Clippers now find themselves tied 1-1. They haven’t at all looked like a team ready to contend for a title. The Mavericks were in control of Game 1 until Kristaps Porzingis got hit with a second technical foul for his role in an altercation and was ejected from the game.
In Game 2, the Clippers trailed but were in striking distance in the second half. But the Mavericks used a late third-quarter run to seize control again and they never looked back. After the game, both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George spoke about enduring tough losses in the playoffs as a means of being able to battle adversity and learning from them.
But make no mistake, the Mavericks now have a world of confidence and are led by a budding superstar in Luka Doncic who is not backing down at all in his playoff debut.
In the Lakers’ situation, they actually looked much worse in the seeding games. They went 3-5 and were a far cry from the team that powered their way atop the West. They too are missing key players, however. Avery Bradley decided to opt-out of the restart and Rajon Rondo has yet to suit up in the bubble due to injury.
They found themselves matched up against the red-hot Portland Trail Blazers in the first round and a scorching Damian Lillard who averaged right around 50 points a game during the Blazers’ final seeding games. The Lakers had stretches in Game 1 where they resembled the team from earlier in the season, but they couldn’t close it out and the Blazers took a 1-0 series lead.
Portland also has a world of confidence now and it could be argued that the Blazers are a much better team than their record indicates. This team was in the conference finals a year ago and got hit with injuries this season. And what could be troubling for the Lakers is that the Blazers seemingly found a way to negate their size advantage in the paint.
In any case, the two top teams in the West certainly have their hands full in their opening-round playoff series. Conventional logic says the Lakers and Clippers both find a way to win and advance to the next round. Even in a season such as this that is anything but normal, it’s very tough to picture them having first-round flameouts.
But what could be the final takeaway for their opponents around the league is that neither of these teams is an unbeatable force. And perhaps Dallas and Portland are giving the rest of the league the blueprint. One thing is for sure: If the Clippers and Lakers really do want to win a championship this season, they need to get it together, quickly.
NBA
NBA Daily: Miami Goals Suddenly Look Achievable
The Miami HEAT might be seen as long shots to win the 2020 NBA Championship, but no one told them. The HEAT looked every bit the part of a contender on Tuesday in Game 1 of the Miami HEAT’s first-round matchup with the Indiana Pacers. They handily won 113-101, led by All-Star Jimmy Butler.
And who knows, maybe we’ve had Butler all wrong. Maybe he is a top-end star that can lead a team deep into the playoffs. He sure looked like it on Tuesday, finishing with 28 points, four assists, three rebounds, four steals and two blocks, including an incredibly clutch shot late in the game.
But no one was sure what to expect from the HEAT entering the playoffs – especially given the fickle enviornment created within the bubble, which has led to a number of surprising outcomes including the Bucks and Lakers both losing their opening playoff games.
Returning from play stoppage, the HEAT were 29-7 at home and only 15-22 on the road. That didn’t bode well for Miami, who would need to play all remaining games on a neutral court in central Florida and hundreds of miles from AmericanAirlines Arena. Plus, they looked rusty in the bubble prior to the playoffs, winning only three of their eight games.
But last night was a stark reminder that the HEAT are for real. In addition to Butler’s tone-setting performance, Bam Adebayo played incredibly well (17 points, 10 rebounds and six assists), as did Goran Dragic (24 points, six rebounds and five assists) and Tyler Herro (15 points on 5-for-9 shooting).
What’s more, the HEAT – and mostly Butler – successfully slowed down TJ Warren (22 points), one of the best of the bubble with a 33.8 point-per-game average, and they looked every bit the part of contender. There’s also the strong play and leadership of Jae Crowder and Andre Iguodala. And they didn’t even get contributions from their rookie phenom Kendrick Nunn (DNP) and sharp-shooter Duncan Robinson (six points on 2-for-8 shooting from three-point range).
The HEAT are up 1-0 in the first-round and have a long way to go before advancing to the semi-finals – but assuming for a moment that they advance, what can they look forward to?
Initially, they would have a date with the Milwaukee Bucks. The HEAT are 2-1 against Milwaukee this season with their most recent matchup taking place Aug. 6. The Bucks, like the HEAT, played better at home this season (28-3) than they did on the road (25-9), and they’ve struggled since returning to action in the bubble (3-5). Unlike Miami, the Bucks lost their opening game yesterday, which has led to much speculation about their ability to adapt.
Still, the Bucks boast a scary mix of size and skill – and defending the league’s reigning MVP is never fun. The Magic showed the world how to defend the Bucks –building a wall around Giannis Anteokounmpo, challenging him to shoot and making others beat you – and the HEAT could easily copy that strategy. Further, they can probably find ways to capitalize on the Adebayo-Brook Lopez matchup, frustrating the Bucks’ big man by making him defend Adebayo on the perimeter and on the move. But ultimately, the HEAT’s chances live and die with Anteokounmpo and Khris Middleton, and how well they shoot and make decisions.
From there, the HEAT would likely match up with either the Raptors, Celtics or 76ers in the Eastern Conference Finals. In 2019-20, the HEAT went 2-1 against the Raptors, 1-2 versus the Celtics and 3-1 against the 76ers. Meanwhile, injuries have hurt the HEAT’s potential Eastern Conference foes, improving Miami’s chances at advancing from there. Celtics’ wing Gordon Hayward tweaked his ankle, forcing him to miss the next four weeks, which badly hurts Boston’s depth. Meanwhile, the 76ers are still without All-Star Ben Simmons, who is sidelined for the remainder of the playoffs with a knee injury. The 76ers are 4-5 since returning from play stoppage including a Game 1 loss to Boston on Monday.
Ultimately, Miami looks every bit as strong as they did at any point this season and their competition in the Eastern Conference simply does not. The HEAT still need things to break their way in terms of shooting and they must play smart and disciplined, but Miami is well-suited to make a deep playoff run.
Still, the most important thing for the HEAT is staying in the moment — a sentiment echoed by Robinson back in December.
“We talk about that stuff [goals] and it stays between us in this locker room,” Robinson told Basketball Insiders before a game against the Brooklyn Nets. “But at the same time, we understand that the day-to-day is more important. We want to keep the big picture in mind, but we also want to take care of what’s on our plate right in front of us.”
The HEAT can’t afford to look ahead just yet, and they know that. Look what happened to the Lakers and Bucks when they did just that – and Miami doesn’t have nearly as much talent as Los Angeles or Milwaukee. If they are to advance, the HEAT must take these playoffs one game at a time.
NBA
NBA Daily: Stars Under The Most Pressure
Do you know what was so much fun about the games we saw leading up to the Play-In Tournament? They had a playoff-like atmosphere to them. Anytime Portland, Memphis, Phoenix, or San Antonio tipped, you really felt their desperation in every second they played. The pressure grew on them with each passing game. If those regular-season games felt like the postseason, imagine what the actual postseason is going to feel like!
It’s not going to shake anyone’s world by saying that making the playoffs brings pressure amped up to 100 – and no one is exempt from it either. There’s plenty of pressure on LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard, but they’ve been through this already, so it’s nothing new to them. Giannis Antetokounmpo is under similar pressure and he isn’t as familiar as his fellow competitors, but he’s only 25 and just started playing for an actual winning team last year. Really, the pressure is more on Milwaukee as a team knowing the Greek Freak’s contract situation that will be coming up less than a year from now.
The degree of pressure varies too. For example, there won’t be nearly as much for some of our newcomers, like Luka Doncic. There will definitely be more on him as his career progresses, but no one is going to hold it over him if Dallas gets easily ousted in the first round this year. He and the Mavericks have proven all they needed to. They are way ahead of schedule, and this is just the first step in what should be an awesome new era of basketball. Better yet, who better to give them a taste of life with the big boys than playoff veterans like Kawhi Leonard and Doc Rivers?
But the following players are ones who have been around the block before; they have monkeys on their back. If they are able to shake them off, that could change their legacy for the better, but it’s going to be quite a challenge for them to do so.
James Harden
Houston has captured that rare status of being one of the most doubted teams in spite of the talent they possess yet has a roster construction so unique that no one can wholeheartedly write them off. We knew it was primarily on Harden’s shoulders to prove that the small-ball full-time strategy can work, but sadly, he’s now facing a tough foe led by a former star teammate with revenge heavily on his mind. To make it worse, he has to do it without his All-Star teammate.
But it’s a good chance to prove he’s improved his playoff chops. Having been an MVP candidate for five of the last six years, Harden doesn’t exactly have the best playoff reputation to his name. Over the last three years, he blew that series against San Antonio without Kawhi Leonard, choked away 3-2 lead against Golden State, then failed to capitalize when the Warriors lost Kevin Durant the year following,
Now Harden has to take on the biggest workload he’s had in three years with his former MVP teammate down. If there’s a time for him to prove that he can step up his game with higher stakes, now is the time to do it.
Joel Embiid
Even with all the issues that have plagued a once-promising Sixers season, Philly miraculously got the matchup they’ve wanted all season. It’s not been the most graceful season – but at least they got the best of their division rival this season, winning their series against the Boston Celtics 3-1, and now they get to face them on a neutral court. Ben Simmons’ injury alone will make them overmatched against the Celtics. That’s why this is perfect for Joel Embiid.
With this being his third go in the playoffs, this is Embiid’s chance to prove that he is the superstar. No one is denying Embiid’s talent as a player, but he still has yet to dominate a playoff series. He’s dominated individual games, but over a series against a strong opponent? Not quite. Simmons’ absence is an all-around downgrade, but we’re going to see what he looks like as the unquestioned alpha of this team.
This time, Embiid won’t have to go up against Al Horford, Aron Baynes, Marc Gasol, or Ed Davis. Instead, the best line of defense Embiid will go up against is Daniel Theis, Enes Kanter and Robert Williams III. Situations like these are when all-timers prove they are everything they were expected to be. The chips are down. The enemy has a weakness. If Embiid is the superstar we’ve talked him up to be, he has to take every advantage he can in this Boston series.
Whether they come up victorious or not, this has to be Embiid’s best series to prove he really is a franchise center. Bar none.
Kemba Walker
The pressure really is on Boston’s top four players, but there is something that puts Walker in the spotlight compared to his teammates – playoff success. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown were within minutes of making the NBA Finals two years ago. Gordon Hayward ended Lob City the year before that. Walker has been in the NBA for about a decade and, before this season, he’s made the playoffs twice.
The Double J’s progress has made Boston a sexy pick to make the finals, but what will put the Celtics in the conversation with the top contenders in the league is a playoff-ready Kemba, which is not a given.
The last time Walker made the playoffs was 2016 and his production as the leader was all over the place. One night he was putting up 34 points, the next he was putting up 14 – but the fact that Kemba failed to show up for the biggest game of the season was not a good look.
There’s no need to mention his balky knee. He’s looked fine thus far, so there should be nothing holding the point guard back from giving Boston his all. We could very well see the All-NBA Walker when the playoffs come, but we may also see the one that couldn’t get out of the starting block in much weaker Eastern Conference from 2016.
Paul George
George may very well have the best playoff resume out of everyone on this shortlist – yet, he hasn’t been out of the first round since 2014. In that time, he’s broken his leg, separated his shoulder, watched his All-Star caliber teammates see their careers vanish at the drop of a dime, etc. Some of his playoff failures over the last six years are on him, but not all of it.
Now, he’s on the best team he’s been on since the 2013-14 Indiana Pacers. This season, Paul George has been about as good as Paul George could be. His numbers are substantially down from when he was making a legitimate MVP bid last season, but the pressure will be on him to bring the Clippers their first championship. But there’s a little extra spice to it too.
Kawhi Leonard left a picture-perfect situation up north to play for his hometown, believing that George would be right there by his side to form one of the better 1-2 punches in all of the NBA. We know Leonard will be at his best come playoff time, but he couldn’t do it alone in Toronto and he certainly won’t be able to do it alone in Los Angeles. The pressure isn’t on George only to help L.A. win. He also has to prove that Leonard made the right decision.
Beyond that, there are plenty of others that’ll face the music this week as well. With the Jazz competing with Philadelphia for the most dysfunctional playoff team of the year, and in the wake of losing their best shooter for the season, Donovan Mitchell’s the undisputed carrier of fates in Utah.
Anthony Davis will face the most pressure he’s ever had throughout his entire career. Teams are going to dare him to beat them while they do everything to blanket LeBron – that can be explained in more detail right here.
Jimmy Butler will be going through George-like pressure when Miami makes its playoff run. He could have stayed with the 76ers and been their go-to guy on a championship-caliber team, but instead, he elected to be the man on his own team.
A lot is going to unfold from now until October. When everything does, we’re going to see exactly what these guys are all made of. They better make the best of it, because next season, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and Kyrie Irving are all coming back into the picture.