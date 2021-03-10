NBA
NBA Daily: Which Teams Should Be Aggressive at the Trade Deadline?
Teams around the league are gearing up for the upcoming trade deadline, but which teams should be aggressive with March 25 just around the corner?
With the All-Star Game now in the rearview mirror, the NBA has passed the season’s halfway mark. With only a couple of months before the playoffs, many teams have their eyes on the rapidly approaching March 25 trade deadline as an opportunity to bolster their rosters.
But, for some teams, this trade deadline is more necessary than optional, as a key role player could be what they need to genuinely compete come playoff time. If they are aggressive at the trade deadline, these four teams could legitimately change the outlook of their franchise this postseason.
Portland Trail Blazers
Damian Lillard has been one of the league’s best for many years now and has proven time and time again that he is talented enough to compete for a title. But Lillard is also 30-years-old — and the Portland Trail Blazers are running out of time to capitalize on his generational talent.
Portland is a good team this year, currently sitting at 21-14 and fourth in the Western Conference. But they’ll need to be great to even hope to reach the NBA Finals.
The Trail Blazers have one of the most dynamic offenses in the league, even with C.J. McCollum out due to injury. The problem resides in their defense, which is one of the worst in the NBA. Portland is 28th in the NBA in defensive rating, beating out only the New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings. The Trail Blazers attempted to bolster their defense over the offseason when they acquired Robert Covington from the Houston Rockets, but so far, his impact has been minimal.
If Portland is serious about beating teams come playoff time, they have to improve their defense. While the inevitable return of McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic should help, it won’t be enough to take their defense from bad to good. There are plenty of talented defenders rumored to be on the market — Harrison Barnes, P.J. Tucker and Otto Porter Jr., etc. — that could be had for a reasonable price and make a world of difference in Portland.
Whomever they go after, the Trail Blazers have to go after them now. Otherwise, their chance at a title might fizzle out before the postseason even starts.
Golden State Warriors
Like Lillard, Stephen Curry is playing at an unbelievably high level but isn’t getting any younger. The Golden State Warriors must do what they can to make use of the soon-to-be 33-year-old Curry’s prime while he’s still in it.
The Warriors problem this season has been its offense. Outside of Curry, the team lacks a genuine scoring threat. Draymond Green isn’t the same player he was three years ago and is averaging just 5.7 points per game. Andrew Wiggins has had a good season, averaging 17 points per game, but he can’t create his own offense like Klay Thompson could alongside Curry. The Warriors’ lack of scoring outside of Curry is reflected in their offensive rating without Curry on the court; 21st overall at 109.8 points per 100 possessions, their offensive rating plummets to 101.9 when Curry hits the bench, per Basketball-Reference, the worst mark in the NBA by a significant margin.
With a record of 19-18, it’s not a given that Golden State will even make the postseason, but adding an additional scoring threat to the roster would improve those odds significantly. And, if they truly don’t want to waste another year of Curry’s prime, Golden State is going to have to make a big splash at the trade deadline.
Boston Celtics
Compared to their Eastern Conference rivals, it’s clear the Boston Celtics have fallen a step behind. After a brutal month of February, the Celtics are 19-17 and fourth in the East, trailing the Milwaukee Bucks, Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers.
To get back into the conversation of the best in the conference, the Celtics need to address their lack of quality depth. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum have been dynamite, with both of them averaging over 24 points per game, but it has been hard to come by points elsewhere on the roster. Only two other players, Marcus Smart and Kemba Walker, are averaging more than 10 points per game, while both have struggled with injury and missed a large portion of games this season.
The center position in particular has been a thorn in Boston’s side all season. The trio of Daniel Theis, Tristan Thompson and Robert Williams are averaging 9.3, 7.9 and 6.3 points per game, respectively, over a combined 63.2 minutes per game. That output isn’t nearly good enough, especially on a team hoping to compete for a title. To turn their season around, Danny Ainge and the Celtics must push their chips to the middle of the table; a move for someone like Nikola Vucevic — and his 24.6 points per game — might not only turn their season around, but help cover for their lack of depth as well.
Beyond Vucevic, depth options like Barnes or Thaddeus Young could be had as well and, while they might not have as great an impact as Vucevic would, they could still make some difference and would come significantly cheaper.
Denver Nuggets
It’s felt like the Denver Nuggets have been just one piece away from contending at the top of the Western Conference for years now. And that’s proven true again this season.
Sixth in the Western Conference with a record of 21-15, Denver has gotten exceptional play from their center and MVP candidate Nikola Jokic, while Jamal Murray has rebounded from his poor start to the year. But one more elite player on this roster could bring Denver into the title conversation.
Like the Trail Blazers, the Nuggets’ most significant issues have come on the defensive end. While not nearly as drastic as Portland, Denver’s defense has been mediocre at best this season, with a defensive rating of 112.1, 14th in the NBA. Further, the Nuggets lack someone capable of guarding, or at least slowing down, the elite wings that they’d inevitably run into in a playoff series, such as LeBron James, Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. With the loss of Jerami Grant, JaMychal Green was brought in to fulfill that role, but he’s struggled. Likewise, while he has taken some encouraging steps as a defender, Michael Porter Jr. just isn’t ready to consistently guard those players in a postseason series.
The Nuggets would stand to benefit greatly from the addition of a wing like Barnes, Porter Jr. or Tucker, who could assist Green in defending those elite players come playoff time.
The trade deadline is approaching faster by the day — and these four teams are just a few that could benefit from being aggressive in the trade market. The league is flush with talent this season, but one big trade could be what stands in the way of these teams and an NBA title.
NBA Daily: Cash In or Stay Put?
The Trade Deadline is fast approaching and teams have decisions to make. Ariel Pacheco takes a look at which teams should cash in their assets and which teams should stand pat.
With the trade deadline about two weeks away, teams must decide on their path for the rest of the season. If they’re on the up, they can cash out and push for the NBA Finals. Or, if a team doesn’t fancy their odds this postseason, they might just stay put — or even sell off some pieces — and turn their eyes toward next season.
For some teams, that decision is pretty clear-cut. The Houston Rockets, Sacramento Kings and Orlando Magic are out of contention and should look to move at least some of their veteran talent for future assets — players and or draft picks — and salary relief.
But, for other teams on the postseason bubble, the decision is a bit tougher. Who should jump into the trade deadline fray — and which teams might be better off standing pat?
Cash In
Golden State Warriors
If the season ended today, the Warriors would be ninth in the Western Conference, locking up a spot in the league’s new play-in tournament. Lucky for them, there are plenty of games left for them to gain further ground in the standings. As currently constructed, Golden State is a flawed basketball team, their rotation filled with unproven players and or those limited in what they can do on the floor.
That said, in spite of their poor record a season ago, they are well into the luxury tax, a sign that ownership is still more than willing to do whatever they can to win.
With that in mind, the smart decision for the Warriors would be to cash in. With Stephen Curry, they’ll have a puncher’s chance against almost any team. And they do have some enticing assets to play with in rookie James Wiseman and the Minnesota Timberwolves’ first round pick. Were the right deal to present itself, the Warriors should jump all over it. Curry, 32, has looked his best in years — and the Warriors need to capitalize on that.
Curry is also set to be a free agent at the end of next season. Could the team’s perceived commitment to him, to winning games whatever the cost, come into play during negotiations? It isn’t out of the real of possibility.
Boston Celtics
The Boston Celtics are just two games above .500 and fourth in the Eastern Conference. Beyond their two All-Stars, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, the roster is riddled with question marks and unproven role players. Kemba Walker hasn’t consistently looked like himself since his return from injury, while the bench is once again one of the league’s worst.
Beyond their own draft capital, Danny Ainge’s war chest is now empty, with Kyrie Irving, Al Horford and Gordon Hayward all gone for nothing in consecutive offseasons. Ainge is known for being reluctant to deal, but now is the time to make a move.
The Celtics do have the largest trade exception in NBA history to work with. Tatum and Brown are almost certainly off the table, but could the team look to move Walker? Beyond him, Marcus Smart may prove the team’s best asset in any deal, given Ainge’s past reluctance to move draft picks and potentially mortgage his team’s future.
Someone like Harrison Barnes could help bring some stability to the lineup. Under contract beyond this season, Barnes wouldn’t be a rental and could represent a real, long-term value. Beyond him, there are certainly players the Celtics could look to add to their bench — and they should look to be aggressive in doing so, as this team looks the furthest thing from an NBA Finals contender.
Stay Put
Denver Nuggets
The Nuggets have taken a step back this season. However, they shouldn’t overreact and make a move just to make a move. Nikola Jokic is having an MVP-caliber season. But, beyond him, the team has been inconsistent at best. Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. have started slow, but have been better of late. Bol Bol has sky-high potential even if he isn’t playing much. And, as of late, the Nuggets seem to be hitting their stride.
Denver does have some of the best young assets in the NBA — but rather than trading them in, the team should continue to develop them. There also doesn’t appear to be anyone available who could greatly change the course of their season right now. Bradley Beal doesn’t seem to be on the trade market and, right now, it would appear someone like Victor Oladipo isn’t the ceiling raiser the Nuggets would want if they did decide to cash in.
Staying put is the wise decision here, let the time continue to work through the early season fog and right the ship. In what has been a wild season, Denver might just find themselves back in the running if their regulars can find a night-to-night consistency.
Phoenix Suns
Second in the Western Conference, the Suns would appear to be this season’s dark horse or cinderella. Sporting a top-10 offense and defense, led by two elite closers in Devin Booker and Chris Paul, the team, at the very least is poised to make their first postseason since the 2009-10 season. Mikal Bridges has taken a leap in his development and the bench is solid. Still, it appears the ceiling of this team is dependent on just how good Deandre Ayton can be.
With that in mind, the Suns should look to stay put. They have something that is working — and working really well. Anything they look to add should be on the margins, end of bench options that solidify their rotations for the rest of the season and into the playoffs. Any major trade or signing could ruin what they have going, while there doesn’t seem to be any obvious big moves for Phoenix to even make.
The Suns’ core, other than Paul, is fairly young. This is a team poised to be good for a long time. While there is plenty to be excited about in Phoenix, it is not the time to push all their chips in just yet. The Suns should stick with what they have.
NBA Daily: Does Blake Griffin Make the Nets Better?
Drew Maresca discusses the Brooklyn Nets addition of Blake Griffin and why the move is a clear win for the Nets.
The union between Blake Griffin and the Detroit Pistons should have ended sooner. But, regardless of why Detroit hung onto him for so long, the two sides finally agreed to a buyout last week.
After clearing waivers, Griffin quickly announced his intentions of signing with the Brooklyn Nets, further fortifying what had already become the NBA’s next superteam.
In the short-term, the Griffin addition is a brilliant one for Brooklyn. In him, the Nets add a versatile and skilled power forward who, at the very least, can rebound the ball, initiate the offense and stretch the floor. They also avoid any long-term baggage; signed for the veteran-minimum, Brooklyn can take an extended look at Griffin and gauge his performance before committing to him beyond this season.
But as much as a long-term arrangement could set the Nets up for future success, the Griffin signing was about securing the franchise’s first championship in club history this season. So what does Griffin to the Nets really accomplish? What, if anything, does he add to an already star-studded roster?
First, the simplest way Griffin can benefit the Nets is by not playing for a competitor. For the NBA elite, the buyout market is their own personal buffet, with almost exclusive access to accomplished veterans that want to land with the squad that can give them the best chance to win a title. In signing Griffin, Brooklyn has already dealt a potential blow to the competition. Do they see something left in Griffin that the rest of the league doesn’t? Perhaps. But, for the minimum, adding Griffin was a no-brainer if only to ensure he couldn’t come to face them in the postseason.
Second, the Nets are in desperate need of size down low. Behind an over-the-hill DeAndre Jordan, Brooklyn sports Nicolas Claxton, Jeff Green, Kevin Durant and Reggie Perry — and neither Durant nor Green is the traditional, glass-cleaning big man.
Speaking of rebounding, the Nets are middle-of-the-pack in that regard, ranking 12th in rebounds per game. Griffin would seem to check that box, as his career 8.7 rebounds per game can atest. And, while he’s dipped a bit in the last two seasons, Griffin is still averaging six rebounds per-36 minutes this season. Looked at differently, Griffin’s 5.2 rebounds per game this season would be fourth-best on a Nets team whose current leading rebounder is their point guard, James Harden.
What’s more, Griffin is a savvy scorer and a six-time All-Star. He knows how to gets buckets. His game has evolved tremendously over the past few seasons, as Griffin has transitioned from a high-flyer into more a point-forward of sorts. And while that development was at least partially due to his declining athleticism, Griffin’s knack for scoring is something players don’t just lose. For the Nets, he should serve as another guy – bringing the team’s count up to four without Spencer Dinwiddie – that can get a bucket when it’s needed most.
So, in a vacuum, adding Griffin is a home run. But games aren’t played in a vacuum — and Griffin’s arrival may also present some challenges.
Firstly, he’s not a defender – and he’s never been one. To Griffin’s credit, he’s made up for a lot of bad habits over his career with athleticism. But, over the last two seasons and in line with his fading athleticism, Griffin’s defensive plus-minus, which estimates the defensive points per 100 possessions a player contributes above a league-average player, has fallen into negative territory. And, unfortunately for Brooklyn, defense is exactly what they need to improve, as they currently rank just 26th in defensive rating.
Further, Griffin is used to being featured on offense. While he may not have been the closer in his time with the Los Angeles Clippers, Griffin was their leading scorer every season he was with the team, despite various injuries. Even this season, Griffin attempted more than 11 field goals per game, despite connecting on just 36.5% of them. How might he adapt to a secondary role?
Griffin chose Brooklyn after watching Harden embrace a significantly different role to that which made him a star with the Houston Rockets. And, if he wanted big minutes, Griffin could have easily joined the Clippers, Portland Trail Blazers, or any of the other teams that were interested in his services. He knew he wasn’t walking into a starting role and he knew he’d be leveraged in new and interesting ways. Griffin joined Brooklyn anyway because of who they have and what they represent: the best chance he may have to win a title.
And that should provide all the information that’s needed. In joining Brooklyn, Griffin is either saying “I’m willing to sacrifice in order to win” or he’s badly misread the tea leaves.
Ultimately, Griffin is just the first of many buyouts expected to come in the next few weeks. Everyone, patiently or impatiently, is waiting for the other shoe to drop in anticipation of some roster construction clarity as teams begin to look toward the postseason.
But, regardless of who else is bought out or what other teams might do, Griffin should make the Nets better. We’ll start to see just how as early as Wednesday, when the Nets host the Boston Celtics in a potential playoff preview.
NBA Daily: Why These Suns Could Be Special
The Phoenix Suns have the second-best record in the league at the midpoint of the season. Obviously, the addition of Chris Paul is one reason for their rise but there is much more to the story of this special team.
After a strong 8-0 finish to close out last season, the Phoenix Suns have picked up right where they left off. Offseason additions have paid major dividends, too, as they own the second-best record in the league at the All-Star break having won 16 of their last 19 games. It has been more than a decade since Phoenix found its way to the postseason, but that drought should soon end.
But what has changed? And how have they turned things around so quickly?
The easy answer is Chris Paul. The veteran point guard was acquired in a trade just before Thanksgiving, with the Suns essentially only having to surrender a 2022 first-round draft pick and two rotation players in Kelly Oubre Jr and Ricky Rubio. The fit on paper was perfect and the chemistry on the court has proven to be the same.
But, there is another key factor here: head coach Monty Williams.
After taking over head coaching duties for the Suns last season, Williams has left his imprint on this team. Their unblemished record in the “bubble” last season is a microcosm of just how good he has been. Monty is no stranger to the game. Once his playing days were over, Williams became an assistant coach for the US Men’s National Team under Mike Krzyzewski.
It has been quite the turnaround for this franchise, who was statistically (87-241 record) the worst team in the NBA from 2015-16 through the 2018-19 season. Suns owner Robert Sarver had finally had enough, hiring James Jones as the VP of basketball operations in 2017 before becoming the team’s general manager in 2019. Searching for high-character individuals, it didn’t take Jones long to hire Williams as the new coach.
In Monty’s first season as an NBA head coach, he guided the New Orleans Hornets to the playoffs with a 46-36 record, where they lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in six games. Monty also helped develop James Borrego and Mike Malone during his time in New Orleans, both of whom have moved on to become successful head coaches in their own right.
Williams and Paul were only together for that first season in New Orleans, but have reunited a decade later. Their relationship never took a pause though and they clicked from the moment Paul landed in Arizona. These two share a lot of experience and have seen many things during their time in the league. For Paul, the leadership that he brings seems to elevate whatever team he finds himself on.
Winning percentages the year before adding Chris Paul vs. Chris Paul’s first year with a team:
NOLA: .220 | .463
LAC: .390 | .606
HOU: .671 | .793
OKC: .598 | .611
PHX: .466 | .676
He now has the Phoenix Suns at the 2-seed in the Western Conference.
— Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) March 3, 2021
While Paul’s leadership is highly valued, so too are his basketball ability and intelligence. The game-winning play in Dallas earlier this season was one that Paul drew up specifically for Devin Booker in that situation. The savvy veteran admitted after the game that he learned that play during his time with the Los Angeles Clippers. He is essentially a head coach on the court, giving the Suns yet another advantage over their opponent.
Phoenix made another addition to their roster in the offseason that didn’t garner as much spotlight as the trade that landed Paul but has been instrumental to their success. Now in his ninth season, Jae Crowder has played for seven different teams over the course of his career, only missing the playoffs once. He has been the same guy at every stop, playing unselfish basketball that has contributed to winning.
After helping the Miami HEAT reach the NBA Finals last season, Crowder signed a three-year deal to join Paul in the desert. The versatile forward has 72 playoff games under his belt and, like Paul, has a high basketball IQ. Another thing these two share is the thirst to win a championship — and they have been the catalysts spurring the maturity of the young Suns’ core.
The foundation for this franchise, however, lies with their newest All-Star, Booker, as well as big man Deandre Ayton. Both have elevated their play alongside Paul, though that may be difficult to see just by looking at their statistics. The numbers don’t always tell the story, which is the case here.
Booker’s scoring, rebounding and assists have dipped from last season, but he is much more efficient, no longer having to carry the load on offense alone. It also allows him to save some energy for the defensive end of the floor, an area where he has significantly improved this season and a development that should prove to be even more beneficial when the playoffs roll around.
Ayton was expected to make a massive leap this year with the addition of Paul. Through the first half of the season, the top overall draft pick has not had an uptick in scoring or blocks but he has greatly improved his shooting percentage, in addition to ranking seventh in rebounding. He is also taking fewer shots per game but, like Booker, has been far more efficient with them, getting easier baskets at the rim. Much of the credit goes to Paul for creating those opportunities, but Ayton has been working on his game and it shows.
The emergence of Mikal Bridges has been another notable difference this season. The Villanova product has been tremendous in all facets of the game, but his play on the defensive end of the floor has been particularly impressive. He has the physical tools to be one of the best perimeter defenders in the league and, undoubtedly, is a solid candidate for the Most Improved Player Award this season.
Bridges is averaging career highs in scoring, rebounding, assists, blocks, and shooting percentage. But it’s his percentages that really stand out, as he is hitting 42 percent of his three-pointers, 62 percent from inside the arc and 53 percent overall from the floor. His free-throw shooting is the only thing keeping him from joining the illustrious 50-40-90 club, but he is still shooting it at a solid 84 percent clip.
Like most top-notch teams, the starters will get most of the spotlight. But this is where Phoenix has a real edge over their competition, as the Suns have arguably one of the best second units in the league. Comprised of a mixed bag of talent, ranging from recent draft picks like Cameron Johnson and Jalen Smith to reclamation projects like Cameron Payne, Jevon Carter, Frank Kaminsky and Dario Saric, the Suns’ bench has thrived this season.
In fact, those guys have all been so good that established veterans like E’Twaun Moore and Langston Galloway are unable to get on the floor. They have provided a spark and have developed incredible chemistry that is on full display every night.
Jones has done a masterful job with this group. Despite being the second-slowest team in terms of pace, they are still a top-12 scoring offense and have the eight-best offensive rating in the NBA. They make the magic happen on defense though, where they rank third in opponents scoring, third in defensive rating and have the second-best net rating in the league.
The fun doesn’t stop there. The Suns are top-five in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, top-ten in three-point shooting, second in free-throw shooting, third in assists and sixth in turnovers per game. To be near the top in one or two of these categories would be one thing, but the proof is in the pudding with this team.
The seven-seconds-or-less Suns are a thing of the past, while Booker has matured quite a bit from his 70-point performance that was celebrated by the team, despite losing the game. None of those players besides Booker are even on their roster this year. Ayton himself has acknowledged his lapse in judgment from his 25-game suspension last season for taking a banned diuretic. This nucleus is still very young, yet has the maturity and experience needed to make some serious noise in the playoffs.
Both Ayton and Bridges will hit free agency after next season. Paul has a $44.2 million player option for next season, where he will turn 37 years old in May. Paul has reiterated that he came to Phoenix because of Booker. Everyone in the organization shares the same desire to not just be good, but to be great. Looking at their timeline going forward, the window of opportunity for Phoenix is right now.
The Suns have gone through eight head coaching changes since their last sustained success with Mike D’Antoni. It would appear they finally found the right guy, but Williams is just one of the many puzzle pieces that have been put together in Phoenix. The front office has made the right moves, the players have bought in and their team-first approach has them on the path to something special.