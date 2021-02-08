NBA
NBA Daily: Who Could the Bulls Trade?
The Bulls are making progress under new management, but still have a ways to go. Who could be on the move at this season’s trade deadline to help them get there?
After a failed pairing with former head coach Jim Boylen, the Chicago Bulls have made great strides under new management.
Billy Donovan has pushed many Bulls to the next level. Zach LaVine has taken another step forward, the biggest step yet in his career. Lauri Markkanen, after two so-so seasons and a rough start to the 2020-21 season, has bounced back and shown glimpses of the player he looked like he could become during an outstanding rookie year. Coby White has consistently excited both the team and fans alike, as a full-time starter in his sophomore season.
But the promise hasn’t been limited to just those three; Otto Porter Jr. has started to show why the Bulls acquired him in the first place, while Daniel Gafford has shown to be a difference-making rim-runner and defensive force down low. Going forward, there’s certainly plenty to be excited about in Chicago.
But, with that said, the team as constructed isn’t in the position to even think about a playoff run. While a back-end Eastern Conference appearance is certainly within the realm of possibility, it’s not exactly a guarantee. And, at 9-13, the team should keep that in mind when they decide to buy or sell at this year’s trade deadline.
Not only do the Bulls have a number of veterans that contenders would be interested in, but they also have a number of younger players who might not necessarily be in Chicago’s long term plans, but would still garner a nice asset in any trade. But who could that be and what might the Bulls be able to get for them?
Otto Porter Jr.
Porter is an interesting case because he’s clearly earning more than he should. That’s not a knock on him, but rather an evaluation of his current contract as he enters its final year.
Of course, Porter is only 27 and could conceivably make an impact should Chicago string together some success in the near future. Whether they ultimately re-sign him — at a significantly lower rate — or trade him before his deal can expire, the front office has a tough decision to make.
Porter’s perimeter game would stand out as his most desirable aspect for nearly any and every contender. Still, it won’t be easy to find a team that can match his salary in order to facilitate a deal; the Bulls and any interested parties will either have to get creative or involve a third team if they want to make something happen. They could take back a longer-term contract than they might otherwise like to do push a deal over the finish line and, potentially, pick up a better asset, whether that be a draft pick or otherwise.
Thaddeus Young
It made little sense to add Young when the team did two seasons ago. Sure, he’s a great locker-room presence and can offer a ton in the way of experience and guidance for the Bulls’ younger players. But, on the other hand, Young can make an impact now and the Bulls are nowhere near the team that could maximize his skills. Young soaking up minutes also means taking minutes away from those younger guys, the players that might one day help Chicago get back to the postseason, that need time on the court to grow.
Young has certainly helped himself get to a better team this season. In his second year with the team, Young has put all of those aforementioned qualities on display and, on the court, has shown teams he still has what it takes to be a high impact player. The flexibility to guard any position would be a major boon to the bench to any major contender, as would his 11.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.4 steals per game.
Would a team move a first rounder for his services? Hard to say. But the Bulls should certainly be able to squeeze something of value out of any interested trade partners.
Garrett Temple
Arguably the least likely of this bunch to be moved given his contributions both on the court and in the locker room, Temple was a slam dunk addition this offseason.
Still, given he’s on a one-year deal and unlikely to stick with the Bulls long term, it’s safe to say Temple could be had were team to show enough interest and offer something adequate in a return. He’s given Chicago both a voice and source of leadership in the locker room and a consistent, stabilizing presence on the floor, whether as a starter or off the bench. He might not crack the postseason rotation for every playoff-bound squad, but the experience and insight the 11-year veteran could bring would be a major plus, especially for teams relying on younger players who haven’t spent much time on the game’s biggest stage.
If he can crack the rotation, whichever team might pick Temple up would get a solid defender and a strong perimeter shooter that wouldn’t get in the way on offense.
Realistically, the Bulls, given their current trajectory, should move one if not all of these players (and more). In fact, it would be more of a surprise if the team didn’t sell anyone at the deadline. For whomever they might move, the return might just be what will get Chicago’s rebuild back on track.
NBA Daily: Making Use of Boston’s Trade Player Exception
Danny Ainge knows Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are ready to compete for a championship. Now, it’s on him to utilize the largest trade exception in NBA history to fortify the roster around his two young stars.
When the Boston Celtics and Charlotte Hornets completed their Gordon Hayward sign-and-trade, it netted Boston a $28.5 million traded player exception, the largest such exception in NBA history. While they are unable to use the exception in its entirety, as they are hard-capped due to the addition of Tristan Thompson via the mid-level exception, Danny Ainge and Co. have nearly $20 million to work with.
And, as we creep closer to the March 25 trade deadline, the intrigue as to what the exception might be used for has only grown.
But who could the Celtics use the exception to acquire, realistically? Boston’s bench could improve, while Ainge himself has stressed the need to upgrade on the wing and down low. But who would be the right fit for the team as currently constructed?
J.J. Redick, New Orleans Pelicans
Redick has long been a strong shooter. 15th and 17th in NBA history, respectively, in three-pointers made (1916) and three-point percentage (41.5 percent), any team could make use of Redick’s gravity on the perimeter.
That said, he’s struggled mightily to start the year. Redick has converted just 34 percent of his shots from deep, while he’s taken just 4.9 three-point attempts per game, his fewest since the 2011-12 season. If he would like to help any contender, let alone the Celtics, Redick must turn his season around.
Provided he can, Redick would prove an immediate upgrade to Boston’s bench, both as a shooter and spacer that would aid Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Kemba Walker mightily on offense. Redick could also serve as a mentor and potential guide to some of the Celtics’ younger guards, namely Payton Pritchard and Aaron Nesmith, both of whom could serve in a similar role to Redick down the road in their respective careers.
There would be some drawbacks, such as Redick’s defense. Never a strong defender, the opposition would surely zone in on Redick during his time on the floor. Of course, Boston’s group of versatile defenders should be able to mask his issues for the most part, but is that a burden Ainge and the team want to take on? Does Redick’s potential impact outweigh what he might give away on defense?
As far as actual acquisitions go, Redick, on the final year of his deal, should be one of the easier players to acquire. With an expiring contract, the team wouldn’t have to make a long-term commitment to the 36-year-old, nor would Boston have to send much back to New Orleans in any deal.
Evan Fournier, Orlando Magic
Another offensive-oriented option, the Celtics won’t be the only team looking to add the oft-rumored about Fournier.
Averaging 17.8 points per game, the 6-foot-7 guard might be exactly what Ainge is looking for. Whether a starter or bench contributor, Fournier can create his own shot and should alleviate some pressure on the aforementioned trio of Brown, Tatum and Walker. Likewise, though not to the extent of Redick, the career 37.5 percent three-point shooter would aid in the Celtics’ ability to operate inside the arc.
A reduced role, while it may come with reduced output, might be good for Fournier as well. Forced into a primary role with Magic, Fournier would operate significantly lower on the pecking order in Boston. And, while that may sound like a negative, it would allow him easier assignments on either end of the court and would afford Fournier the opportunity to focus solely on his own game, to maximize what he does with the touches he’s given as opposed to the entire team’s. Boston might even consider an extension for the 28-year-old, were he to perform well.
But, like Redick, Fournier’s defense may keep him out of the running.
For much of his career, Fournier has been abused on defense. Orlando’s two most recent postseason series, versus the Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors, have shown as much; though not entirely his fault, Fournier was a constant target as the Magic lost both series in five games. Despite the potential offensive upgrade, Ainge had best look elsewhere if the goal is for Boston to stay airtight on defense.
Harrison Barnes, Sacramento Kings
The former high lottery selection has taken considerable flack throughout his career. But Barnes has turned into quite the well-rounded forward and would be a positive addition for almost any team.
Better yet for Boston, Barnes should come relatively cheap given his production.
Through 23 games, Barnes is averaging 17.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists. A career 37.8 percent shooter from beyond the arc, Barnes has improved his shot beyond the arc considerably, knocking down 4.5 three-point attempts per game at a 41.7 percent clip. Barnes has kept the basketball safe, as well, as he’s turned it over just 1.5 times per game.
Beyond his offense, Barnes’ versatility would give Boston another chess piece on the defensive end. The 6-foot-8, 225 pound forward has the size and strength to bump with power forwards and, in a pinch, centers, while Barnes’ has maintained the athleticism to keep up with the smaller wings on the perimeter.
He isn’t the “sexy” addition and the near $39 million he’s due in the next two seasons may be tough to swallow, but Barnes would undoubtedly push the team closer to an NBA title. The Kings may be reluctant to move him, as the 12-11 squad has surged recently and could certainly contend for a spot in the postseason.
Barnes might cost the Celtics a bit more than some of the other options on this list. But should Ainge have the opportunity to add him, he should probably take it.
Aaron Gordon, Orlando Magic
Currently sidelined for four-to-six weeks with a left ankle sprain, Gordon is averaging 13.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. The former Arizona Wildcat is also shooting 42.7 percent from the field and a career-best 36.9 percent from beyond the arc on 4.4 attempts per game.
And, while he may be the most expensive add, that development might make Gordon the perfect option for Boston. He’s not Draymond Green — although his 4.2 assists per game is a career-high — but, unburned on offense, Gordon could focus on working in the flow of the offense, setting screens, making the right pass to the open man or simply knocking down his shot from deep and drawing out the defense to clear space for Brown, Tatum and Walker to do their thing.
Defensively, Gordon’s size would place him snug in the center of Boston’s system, both figuratively and literally, as his 6-foot-9, 220-pound frame should root him firmly in the paint against the typical backdown big man while his 7-foot wingspan would deter would-be cutters from floating toward the basket.
Only 25 and under contract for next season, a Gordon addition would also make sense in regards to the Celtics’ timeline alongside Brown and Tatum.
Honorable Mention: Al Horford, Oklahoma City Thunder
While he played heavy minutes at power forward with the Philadelphia 76ers, Horford is back primarily as a center with the Thunder.
And he has flourished.
Of course, we know what Horford would be capable of in Boston; in three seasons under Stevens’ watch, he played some of the best basketball of his career, was a deadeye shooter from deep and looked to be one of the best big men in the league, if not a bit underrated. And, while his 13.7 points per game isn’t the flashiest stat in the world, his 43.2 percent shooting from deep on more than five attempts per game would add a spark to Boston’s so far so-so offense.
And, while he may not be the defender he once was, Horford is still versatile enough to make an impact on that end of the court, whether serving as an anchor in the paint, rotating on the perimeter or in the pick-and-roll.
So, why is Horford simply an honorable mention? Well, Boston may not have to use the exception to acquire him.
Owed more than $50 million through the 2022-23 season, few teams, if any, are likely to give up anything of value for the 34-year-old. And, barring an expected surge into the postseason by Oklahoma City, both parties are likely to seek a buyout.
Would a potential Horford addition make sense for Boston? For sure. That said, it’s unlikely that his presence would preclude another addition via the exception.
The Celtics’ roster is incomplete, but they are fortunate enough to have Hayward’s traded player exception to work with. If Ainge can make the right move, if he can further fortify the roster around the impressive core that is Brown, Tatum and Walker, it just might push Boston over the top and into a title.
The Beginning Or The End For Dennis Smith Jr.?
With Dennis Smith Jr.’s trade to Detroit, might this be his best and last chance to prove he belongs in the NBA?
Dennis Smith Jr. came into the NBA as a highly-touted prospect. His 48-inch vertical coupled with his speed and explosiveness made him an easy choice at No. 9 for Dallas Mavericks in the 2017 NBA Draft. After a promising rookie season, Smith’s play has steadily declined and has, at best, been erratic. Still, his talent was good enough to be the centerpiece in the Kristaps Porzingis trade in 2018.
The Detroit Pistons’ acquisition of the high-flying point guard gives them a chance at another reclamation project similar to Josh Jackson. Smith will get a shot to revive a career that has been trending in the wrong direction. But is this his final shot at solidifying himself as an NBA guard?
Simply put, the Dennis Smith Jr. experience failed in New York.
In his three seasons with the Knicks, he averaged just 8.7 points and 3.7 assists while shooting 41.6 percent on two-point attempts and a meager 28.4 percent on three-point attempts, per Basketball-Reference. Smith has appeared in three games (28 total minutes) this season, in part to injury, but even when he’s been healthy he hasn’t been able to crack Tom Thibodeau’s tight rotation.
The troubling part of Smith’s tenure with the Knicks is that he was part of a poor point guard rotation over the past few seasons, yet he was never able to take the reigns over guys like Emmanuel Mudiay, Trey Burke and Elfrid Payton. In his 58 games with New York, he started in just 21 of them. His inconsistent play and sometimes lackluster effort lead to him taking backseats to players he was more talented than.
In fairness to Smith, there are valid reasons as to why he struggled. He played under four different head coaches during his tenure with the Knicks. The coaching carousel that he played under meant he was never able to truly get acclimated and comfortable in any setting. His coaches also seemed to prioritize playing older veterans rather than trying to develop him. It’s difficult to develop under that kind of setting, as evident by his now-former teammate Frank Ntilikina, who’s been in the same situation.
A huge part of Smith’s struggles were also largely injury-related. Dealing with various nagging leg injuries and a back injury that seemed to have hurt the form of his jump shot, it hasn’t been easy. Smith was never good a good three-point shooter, but he developed a hitch after the injury which he only recently fixed. If Smith wants to succeed in Detroit, his jumper will have to be much better than it’s been.
Smith has shown himself to be a high-character person and a hard worker despite the adversity he has faced throughout his young career. This should bode well for him with the Pistons. If Smith hadn’t been traded, he would have been playing for the Knicks’ G League team in the bubble. He actually had requested to be sent down in order to get playing time and recoup some of his value around the league, which is a reflection of his willingness to improve.
Smith heads to Detroit with an opportunity to man the point guard position for the foreseeable future. WIth Killian Hayes out with a torn right labrum and Derrick Rose now back with the Knicks, the only point guards on the roster are Delon Wright and Frank Jackson, the latter of which is on a two-way contract. Smith will get ample playing time to prove himself and the Pistons, who have the worst record in the NBA, should have every reason to play him.
As for the Pistons, this is a low-risk move that could potentially lead to a nice return. If Smith can prove himself to be an NBA-level guard once again, Detroit will have another young piece with tons of potential. Even if Smith doesn’t work out, the Pistons are better off taking the gamble on his play rather than having Derrick Rose soaking up minutes and usage on a young roster.
Ultimately, Dennis Smith Jr.’s career is currently at a crossroads. He is running out of chances to succeed, but this trade to Detroit may his best opportunity yet. In Dallas, he was put in the backburner in favor of Luka Doncic after being the first lottery pick they had selected in years. In New York, he was often hurt and frequently playing under a new coach. Never easy, the electric guard also dealt with the pressure of the Porzingis trade.
With the Pistons, he won’t have to deal with any expectations. He will be allowed to make mistakes and won’t have to develop in the spotlight that has been on him early in his career. For his sake, it is crucial that he takes advantage of this opportunity. In the end, there are only so many chances to prove yourself in the NBA.
8 Players To Watch In The G League Bubble
With the 2021 NBA G League season right around the corner, Tristan Tucker provides his picks for players to keep an eye on in the bubble.
With the NBA G League season tipping off on Wednesday, Feb. 10, Basketball Insiders will take a look at some of the stars that headline the bubble. Several two-way contract players and NBA assignees like Dennis Smith Jr. and Kevin Porter Jr. will play, but there are many that will make their cases to join or rejoin the NBA as teams will finalize rosters in March at the trade deadline.
On top of that, the league will welcome the G League Ignite, a brand new team that will feature some of the top prospects in the 2021 NBA Draft class, such as Jonathan Kuminga and Jalen Green. However, Basketball Insiders will focus on some of the players that might be flying under the radar in their pursuit of an NBA roster spot. Let’s take a look at eight of those players to watch out for during the upcoming season.
Jeremy Lin, Santa Cruz Warriors
The most anticipated G Leaguer in the bubble is none other than Jeremy Lin, one of the league’s fan favorites since the days of Linsanity with the New York Knicks. Lin last played in the NBA during the 2018-19 season, when he was acquired by the Toronto Raptors midseason and went on to win the NBA Championship.
Lin never fully recovered from a devastating injury he suffered after just one game with the Brooklyn Nets in the 2017-18 season, which eventually led to him remaining unsigned through all of last season. However, before his injury, Lin averaged 14.6 points per game in 37 total games with the Nets and was well on his way to establishing himself as one of the best role players in the NBA.
The Golden State Warriors tried to sign Lin to their training camp roster but encountered issues with acquiring his rights. Thankfully for Lin, Santa Cruz was still able to secure his rights via the NBA vet selection rule, extending Linsanity’ a direct chance to rejoin the NBA.
Alize Johnson, Raptors 905
Don’t be surprised if Johnson ends up on the Raptors as the next great player for the team like Chris Boucher, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and Norman Powell as another undrafted or late-round flyer. Johnson, the 50th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Indiana Pacers, averaged 20.1 points, 12.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.4 steals last year in the G League while shooting 52 percent from the field and 33.9 percent from deep.
As is made clear by his stats, Johnson is a stat-stuffing big that can do just about anything on the court. And like many of the Raptors’ projects before him, Johnson is one of the most aware players in the entire G League. It’s no surprise that many scouts and trainers have likened Johnson to one Draymond Green.
Admiral Schofield, Greensboro Swarm
Schofield, the No. 1 overall selection in the 2021 NBA G League draft, figures to play a huge role on a talented Greensboro roster that is stacked with former Power Five talent. Schofield is no stranger to the G League, averaging 16 points and 5.5 rebounds per game in 33 appearances last season.
While Schofield didn’t have the best rookie season with the Washington Wizards, there is plenty of untapped potential for the Swarm to take advantage of. Schofield showed retention of his elite three-point shooting ability from Tennessee during his first season in the G League, shooting 36.8 percent on nearly six attempts per game from downtown.
Oshae Brissett, Fort Wayne Mad Ants
Brissett had a promising rookie season with the Raptors on a two-way contract, including an outing in which he scored 12 points and 6 rebounds. Brissett didn’t shoot well in his first season in the G League but averaged 15.8 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-7 forward out of Syracuse clearly did enough to impress the Mad Ants, who took him in the second round of the G League draft.
Allonzo Trier, Iowa Wolves
Trier is a highly anticipated addition to the G League bubble, having played very well in the NBA with the Knicks. The point guard played two seasons with New York but was inexplicably pulled from the rotation in his second season, seeing more sporadic playing time. In his first season with the Knicks as an undrafted rookie, Trier averaged 10.9 points per game on 44.8 percent shooting from the floor and 39.4 percent shooting from three in 64 appearances.
The Iowa Wolves took a flier on Trier, selecting him with the fourth overall pick in the G League draft. Trier will join a Wolves team without much NBA experience and should get his chance to prove his worth once again.
Vit Krejci, Oklahoma City Blue
Unlike many on this list, there isn’t much intel on Krejci, a prospect from the Czech Republic that played professionally in Spain. However, the Thunder must have liked what it saw on film, selecting Krejci with the 37th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. The 6-foot-8 forward has point guard skills and sees the floor well, while shooting at a high rate. Krejci is a G League draft-and-stash prospect that’ll look to make his case for a roster spot on the Thunder in 2021.
Antonio Blakeney, Canton Charge
Blakeney is an able-bodied scorer that has efficiency issues but was an overall steady player in his time with the Chicago Bulls. Blakeney had a tremendous outing in the G-League from 2017 to 2019, averaging a whopping 31.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists over 34 total games with the Windy City Bulls. Blakeney joins a stacked Charge roster that boasts the likes of Devon Dotson, Marques Bolden and Ty-Shon Alexander.
Kenny Wooten Jr., Rio Grande Valley Vipers
Wooten quickly became a G League fan-favorite with his defensive chops while on a two-way contract with the Knicks last season. The Houston Rockets were able to scoop Wooten up as an affiliate player and he will look to build on a season that saw him lead the G League in blocked shots with 3.6 per game.
With the G League kicking off soon, expect to see plenty of call-ups and assignments across the NBA in the coming weeks. With extra depth extremely important in a COVID-19 plagued season, many G League players should get opportunities to latch onto NBA rosters. But who will emerge as the darling signee? Only time can tell.