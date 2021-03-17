NBA
NBA Defensive Player of the Year Watch — March 17
Who’s challenging Rudy Gobert for the Defensive Player of the Year award this season? Take a look in Basketball Insiders’ latest DPoY ladder.
There hasn’t been much change in the latest edition of Basketball Insiders’ Defensive Player of the Year rankings. While there is a slight shift, the long pause that was the All-Star Game, has made if difficult for anyone to make a significant move up to down. The players mentioned in this list have all continued to excel at locking down their opposition and radiating a strong defensive presence when on the floor.
Let’s take a look at how things are unfolding in the DPoY race.
1. Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz (Previous: 1)
Since our last ranking, there has not been anything significant to displace Gobert from the top spot. The Stifle Tower continues to be a force on defense for the Utah Jazz, stepping up on anyone driving towards the hoop and holding his ground against whomever he’s matched up with. The Jazz own the best record in the NBA, to boot, even more reason for Gobert to hold a significant lead in the award race as the best defender on the NBA’s best team.
Gobert remains second to Myles Turner in blocks per game with 2.8 per contest. He’s also managed a stellar defensive rating of 103.6, per NBA.com, third in the NBA behind teammate Mike Conley and Los Angeles Lakers forward Lebron James. Gobert is third in defensive win shares as well with 0.152 this season, again behind James (.178) and Conley (.160).
Joel Embiid was able to drop 40 points and 19 rebounds on Gobert in their matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers on Mar. 3rd, but that shouldn’t be a significant detriment to his spot in these rankings. An MVP frontrunner, Embiid has dominated anyone and everyone this season — and even defenders as great as Gobert have an off-night now and then.
Gobert is integral to what the Jazz have been able to do this season and, as the leader of this season’s defensive powerhouse, it’ll be tough to steal the award away from him.
2. Lebron James, Los Angeles Lakers (Previous: 2)
James still hasn’t earned any love around the league for his defense this season. With Anthony Davis missing significant time due to injury, many figured the Lakers would crater on that end of the floor, but James has set the tone and pushed the team to the league’s best defensive rating. Known for his otherworldly ability on chase-down blocks, James has been so much more than just a sporadically good or situational defender this year: he’s been consistently great.
The league leader in defensive win shares, James has also posted the second-lowest individual defensive rating at 102.2, slotting in behind Conley and ahead of Gobert. Case and point: were the Jazz, as a defensive unit, to come back down to Earth in the season’s second half, James would be in prime position to snag the top spot on this list from Gobert.
3. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks (Previous: Honorable Mention)
The reigning MVP and DPoY, the Milwaukee Bucks star is in the midst of another brilliant season and has, once again, moved up this ladder. Per NBA.com, the Bucks are a top-10 defensive unit this season, with Giannis Antetokounmpo leading the charge. The Greek Freak, known for his length and shot-blocking abilities, has once again put his talents on full display.
Diving deeper into the numbers, it is easy to see why Antetokounmpo is so high in these latest rankings. Not only is he fourth in defensive win shares with 0.141, but Antetokounmpo is also ninth in defensive rating. Add in his 1.4 blocks and 1.3 steals per game and if couldn’t be more obvious that Antetokounmpo belongs in the award discussion.
4. Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers (Previous: 3)
Leading the 76ers to the top seed in the Eastern Conference, Embiid has been a dominant force on both ends of the court. And, with the help of elite defenders such as Ben Simmons and Danny Green around him, he has led Philadelphia to the third-lowest defensive rating in the NBA.
Doc Rivers’ impact has been on full display this season — and it’s benefitted Embiid in a major way. Staring down a negative trend in blocks per game over the last two seasons, Embiid has surged to fifth in the category this year with 1.4 per contest. He’s also tied for sixth in the NBA with 1.2 steals per game while leading all centers in the category. Maintaining those numbers, while also averaging nearly 30 points per game, should keep Embiid in both the MVP and DPoY conversation until the last days of the season.
Embiid is sixth in the NBA with a defensive rating of 105.9, per NBA.com. On top of that, he’s also sixth in defensive win shares with 0.137.
5. Myles Turner, Indiana Pacers (Previous: 5)
Going by advanced stats alone, it can be hard to make an argument for Turner over any of these players. But, by the eye test, he certainly belongs here — or even higher. Opposing teams are struggling to get to the basket against the Pacers due to Turner’s elite rim protection. Further, he’s been sending shots back at the highest rate in the league, with an average of 3.4 blocks per game. Gobert and the others may rank higher, but leading the league in blocks per game and total blocks is a major feat in and of itself — if he can maintain that lead, it keep Turner in the DPoY conversation for a long while.
Honorable Mention: Mike Conley, Utah Jazz (Previous: 4)
The Jazz point guard has been a major difference-maker this season — and that starts on the defensive end. The first-time All-Star leads the league with a defensive rating of 102.2, per NBA.com. He’s also second to James in defensive win shares with 0.162. Conley is also fourth in steals per game with 1.4, but it’s the advanced matrics that truly highlight his impact; with a revived Conley, Utah has managed to post the NBA’s best record and its third-highest defensive rating.
The race toward DPoY is relatively open, but this group has continued to maintain themselves at the head of it. Make sure to stay tuned for our next update!
NBA Daily: What Bold Move Can the HEAT Make?
Despite their recent surge, the Miami HEAT aren’t mentioned among the elite teams in the Eastern Conference. Drew Maresca identifies a bold move or two that could catapult the HEAT back into contention.
The 2020-21 NBA season is officially past its half-way point. As we approach the March 25 trade deadline, teams face big decisions. Some are within striking distance of a finals birth and must decide if they’re going to leverage their future to pursue a championship. Others must decide which assets to liquidate in an attempt to jumpstart a rebuild.
A third group, into which the Miami HEAT fall, are just outside of serious contention, but close enough to convince themselves they can pull it off. And with the trade deadline just 10 days away, these teams have a number of bold decisions to make, including which direction they’d like to go.
Miami isn’t known for being conservative, so let’s eliminate any “sit on their hands” strategies. The HEAT have a relatively young core, which can help facilitate an upgrade. That said, they can’t deal a first round pick until 2024 at the earliest, which hurts their chances of a major upgrade (e.g., Bradley Beal).
To understand what to expect from the HEAT, it’s important to understand how they view themselves and their recent success. Miami was not supposed to advance to the Finals last season, so it’s important to remember that they’re playing with house money. They got their youngsters great exposure in the bubble, but it’s simply unrealistic to expect a repeat result with this roster considering the rejuvenated Eastern Conference. With that in mind, Miami must go big or go home.
So, where do they need to improve?
They’re 21-18 – but significantly better than that record indicates. The HEAT started off incredibly slowly – thanks to a combination of injury- and COVID-related absences – winning just six of their first 15 games. But, with most of their core players back, Miami has won 10 of their last 11 outings and 14 of their last 20.
They’ve also corrected many of their early-season struggles. They’re getting production from Jimmy Butler again, who is averaging 22.9 points per game over his last 18 games after scoring less than 16 points per game through the first 15 games. Further, Tyler Herro is shooting efficiently again, connecting on 37% of his three-point attempts in the last 10 games in which he’s appeared – up from just 30% through his first 15.
As a team, the HEAT have improved in multiple areas, as well: they’ve posted the fifth-best defensive rating (109.4) after starting the season ranked 23rd; they’ve increased the number of field goals they attempt and offensive rebounds they grab per game; and they’ve cut down on their turnovers.
But Miami could still use help on the offensive end. The seventh-worst three-point shooting team in the league, Miami is also last in field goal attempts, attempting just 83.2 per game. Even across their recent four-game win streak, the HEAT are attempting just 84.5 per game, which still ranks dead last.
So who should they turn to? Their first bold move could be a doozy — Miami needs help getting shot attempts and, particularly, connecting on the three-ball. Enter Buddy Hield
Hield, a career 40.5% three-point shooter, is scoring 16.3 points per game so far this season. He’s relatively durable, having played 72 games last season and 82 and 80 in each of the previous two, respectively. Better yet, Hield is an improved defender and playmaker.
Hield, alongside Butler and Bam Adebayo, would make for a nice core moving forward, one that would bring significant firepower to compete with super teams like the Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets. He addresses a number of the HEAT’s needs and he’s signed at a relatively affordable price (four years, $86 million) through the 2023-24 season. Hield is still just 28, so this is as much a move for the future as it is for this season.
But there’s a major problem – is Hield the guy who Miami would want to splurge on? The HEAT constructed this roster and salary situation with the idea of going on a shopping spree in 2021. Giannis Antetokounmpo is no longer available, but Kawhi Leonard, Victor Oladipo, John Collins and more still expected to hit the market. Granted, Miami can clear a lot of space, but adding Hield to Butler and Adebayo would represent approximately $87 million. Miami can’t possibly clear another max slot.
Further, how much would it even cost to acquire Hield? Finding the requisite salary filler isn’t terribly challenging (Andre Iguodala, Meyers Leonard, etc.), but agreeing on picks or young players to include could be tough. Hield’s notoriously icy relationship with coach Luke Walton is probably a minor motivation to trade him, but it’s unlikely that Sacramento accepts a deal that fails to include a legitimate asset like Herro or Kendrick Nunn.
If the HEAT balk at the price – which is entirely fair considering Hield isn’t quite the blockbuster deal the HEAT were hoping to swing for with their upcoming cap space – Miami should prioritize size.
Miami is 28th in total rebounds, 29th in blocked shots and 26th in points in the paint so far this season. There are a number of bigs available including Andre Drummond and Demarcus Cousins. They could sniff around Dallas’ interest in dealing Kristaps Porzingis, too.
Still, the best option could be LaMarcus Aldridge. Aldridge is playing a near-career low 25.9 minutes per game, which has resulted in near-career low output – 13.7 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. That said, his per-36 numbers are still strong enough (19.1 points and 6.2 rebounds) to entice Miami, especially since he amounts to little more than a rental. His 2020-21 salary is essentially the same as Hield’s ($24 million) and he comes off the books following this season, so it’s entirely possible that Miami could see his acquisition as a win-win.
What’s more, Miami, per HoopsHype, is rumored to have already engaged San Antonio in trade discussions, offering matching salaries of Leonard, Moe Harkless and Avery Bradley – but there’s been no mention thus far about what assets could be included.
So, what should others expect Miami to actually do? It’s nearly impossible to tell, but Pat Riley is not a patient man. He recognizes the finite opportunities teams have to compete and does what he can to capitalize on every opportunity, so one of the above-mentioned deals could absolutely be in play.
The HEAT are obviously motivated to add a difference-maker without giving up a major asset like Herro, Nunn or Duncan Robinson. That may seem impossible but, if anyone can pull it off, it’s Riley. And, as much as Miami has fierce competition for their Eastern Conference crown, they could be just one move away from entering that discussion. Their potential trade partners — and Eastern Conference competition — know this; who blinks first?
NBA Daily: The Memphis Grizzlies’ Incredible Rebuild
Garrett Brooks takes a look at the pivotal moments from the Memphis Grizzlies stunning rebuild since Zach Kleiman took over as the Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations.
The Memphis Grizzlies started the second half of the NBA campaign with a win over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday. With 39 regular-season games remaining, they once again find themselves gearing up for what will be an absolute battle for the final Western Conference playoff spots.
At this point, it’s not surprising they’re back in this situation despite the things they’ve dealt with all season, such as Jaren Jackson Jr.’s absence. Instead, it’s the Grizzlies’ natural progression from last year to this year that is center stage. In short, they’re an extremely well-built team that has one of the most promising young cores in the NBA today.
It happened so quickly that it’s almost as if the decision-makers that led this efficient rebuild haven’t gotten the credit they rightfully deserve. That needs to change before the Grizzlies sit atop the conference year after year and people completely forget the gloomy outlook they appeared to have just a few short years ago.
Zach Kleiman took over as the Grizzlies Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations on April 11, 2019.
Kleiman was announced as the man in charge of the Grizzlies organization to little fanfare. Most were either indifferent or simply shocked by the decision to hire the then 30-year-old former lawyer.
The questions and concerns were quite reasonable: Kleiman was taking on a massive responsibility at a young age and hadn’t spent the years in front offices that most do before being offered a job to totally run one themselves.
But it didn’t take long for Kleiman to prove he was the perfect hire. After taking the job, he aggressively pursued all avenues to build the team in his vision. His willingness to act quickly on the trade market has been the backbone of the ultra-quick rebuild in Memphis.
Early luck must be mentioned as well. The Grizzlies moved up in the lottery in his first draft leading the charge, jumping up to second overall in a draft that had two clear-cut top prospects with Zion Williamson and Ja Morant.
Obviously, the Grizzlies selected Morant and instantly became the franchise cornerstone. But Memphis’ first trade in year one under new management saw them ship out fan-favorite Mike Conley for what wound up being crucial assets later – returning Grayson Allen, Jae Crowder, Kyle Korver, Draft Rights to Darius Bazley, a Traded Player Exception and a 2020 Conditional First Rounder.
Allen remains on the team to this day and, as of late, has stepped into a bigger role for the team. Crowder and Korver were assets used in trades that’ll be covered shortly. The first-rounder did not convey for the 2020 draft and isn’t going to convey in 2021, either. That said, it will be added to the Grizzlies’ chest of assets in one of the following three drafts.
While the pick is huge and at this point offers tremendous upside, the draft rights to Bazley were quickly used in a trade for the Grizzlies to jump up a few spots in the draft and get the rights to forward Brandon Clarke instead. So far, that’s worked out very well.
Not only has Clarke been a great player in the occasional absence of starters such as JJJ, but he’s also quickly developed into a key part of the team’s young core.
More Trades, More Assets
Andre Iguodala was then added to the roster in a salary dump move for the Golden State Warriors. For the Grizzlies’ troubles, they added a future first-round draft pick from the Warriors.
An underrated trade followed that move when Memphis sent out Javon Carter and Korver and took back De’Anthony Melton and Josh Jackson. Though Jackson has since moved on, he helped rejuvenate his NBA career during his short stint with the Grizzlies.
Melton is a valued piece of the team’s future, having signed a 4-year, $32 million deal this past offseason. Fast forward through a few awkward moments along the road between the team and Iguodala, who never actually joined his teammates, and the Grizzlies had made one of their savviest moves yet under Kleiman.
Instead of releasing the veteran or reaching a buyout like many assumed would be the inevitable conclusion, the team held out and found incredible value on the trade market.
In a massive three-team trade, Memphis sent out Iguodala, Crowder and Solomon Hill in a deal that brought back Justice Winslow, Gorgui Dieng and Dion Waiters.
Waiters was cut, Dieng remains a key part of the teams’ rotation as their backup center and Winslow has been an intriguing flier.
The 2020 NBA Draft saw the Grizzlies hit on two more selections to add to their promising core
Just when it seemed like Memphis may slow down some in terms of making great roster moves they struck again. With the 30th pick and 35th pick in the 2020 draft, Memphis added two players who have already given the team productive minutes in meaningful games.
Desmond Bane and Xavier Tillman Sr. are both averaging over 20 minutes per contest on this playoff-hungry Grizzlies team. That’s rare in the NBA to find in one player, yet Memphis did so with both of their not-so-high draft selections.
The rich get richer as the two rookies will now have years to develop alongside players such as Morant, Jackson Jr. and Clarke among others. Most importantly, they’ll all be developing while playing meaningful basketball as they contend for a western conference playoff spot. All of sudden, Memphis has one of the best and brightest futures league-wide – and it’s no accident why.
NBA Daily: Major Impact of Returning Players
Several teams have been missing some of their top talents due to lengthy injuries. As these players near a return to the court, it will play a major role in how the playoff picture unfolds.
Two months remain until the regular season comes to a close and the playoff matchups are set. Most organizations have a solid feel for where they are at in terms of roster talent, on-court chemistry and the overall direction of their team. The trade deadline looms next week and buyout candidates will likely have a significant impact on many contending teams.
One other thing that could shake things up is the return of key players who have been out of the lineup with significant injuries. Several teams will get a major boost in the coming weeks, including one team that has already started to benefit from a player’s return. It may take some time to get back into the rhythm of the game, but these players have plenty of time to find their footing for the stretch run.
These teams are all in different situations in terms of their respective futures. Still, the impact of these returning players cannot be overstated. Playoff seeding will be important this year not just for home-court advantage, but avoiding the play-in tournament by being one of the top-six teams in the conference as well. In a league suddenly ripe with parity, every game will count.
Caris LeVert, Indiana Pacers
The aforementioned team that had their player back this week was the Pacers. Caris LeVert made his debut with the team on Saturday in Phoenix as Indiana faced the red-hot Suns. After recovering from surgery on his left kidney to remove a small mass, the newest member of the Pacers was able to help guide them to an impressive victory.
The value of LeVert to this team is tremendous. Indiana desperately needed another creator on offense, having to run everything through Malcolm Brogdon and Domantas Sabonis. The Pacers have been struggling on offense and especially in crunch time, where they rank 27th in the league.
Caris LeVert being back just adds another playmaker/threat to Indiana. Also someone who can really get downhill and get in the paint. Has it in transition, comes off the screen from Sabonis, turns the corner and draws a foul. Ayton has to be in better position to catch this drive pic.twitter.com/1eF6ksWBmZ
— Steve Jones Jr. (@stevejones20) March 14, 2021
The former Michigan Wolverine certainly knows how to score and will help in late-game situations. Despite his 51-point outburst earlier this season with the Brooklyn Nets, LeVert found it difficult to get consistent opportunities as a starter. He could flourish in this new role with the Pacers. That, along with the eventual return of TJ Warren, could get Indiana back into the top six of the Eastern Conference.
Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers
With apologies to Joel Embiid, this is the biggest return in terms of impact. While Embiid is expected to miss another week or so with his recent bone bruise, the Philadelphia 76ers have been able to win without him. That has not been the case for the Lakers, who are 4-6 in their last ten games and have struggled significantly in Davis’ extended absence.
The Lakers without Davis are just another playoff team. With him, however, they are a serious threat to win back-to-back championships. The half-court offense has sputtered since Davis went down, as Los Angeles has been unable to adequately incorporate many of their role players into the lineup. And they might have to try and stay afloat for a while longer, as the team may not have their dynamic big man for a few weeks or more, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.
Though his production has declined this season, Davis is still one of the best two-way players in the league. He is always a threat on both ends of the floor and the Lakers rely on his defense now more than ever. With their frontcourt struggling to defend, Los Angeles needs him to be healthy for the postseason. Their hopes of an 18th banner depend on it.
Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets
The three-headed monster in Brooklyn is more like the Loch Ness Monster. Durant has been sidelined since Valentine’s Day with a left hamstring strain, still with no timetable for his return. The 2013-14 MVP and two-time NBA Finals MVP had an excellent start to the season but has only appeared in 19 games for the Nets.
This is where Brooklyn has the luxury of having two other superstars to guide the ship while Durant gets healthy. Kyrie Irving and James Harden have done just that, to the tune of a 27-13 record, second in the Eastern Conference. Give credit to their role players too, as Bruce Brown, Joe Harris, Nicolas Claxton and Landry Shamet have all stepped up in recent weeks.
Just like the Lakers, Brooklyn understands that they just need to have their star player healthy and ready for the postseason. They will also be one of the top destinations for buyout candidates, with Blake Griffin already making his way to Barclays Center. There have been glimpses of how good this team is when they have all three of their superstars on the floor, which does not bode well for their competition.
CJ McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic, Portland Trail Blazers
One of the worst moments of the early season was the injury to CJ McCollum. The star guard suffered a broken left foot on January 16 and has been one of the many extended absences for Portland this season. It has taken slightly longer for CJ to heal because this is the third time he has broken his left foot. The good news is that McCollum will make his return tonight against the New Orleans Pelicans, aiming to pick up right where he left off.
👀 @CJMcCollum. Is. Back. pic.twitter.com/RGOyMFLYO8
— Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) March 15, 2021
The talented scorer from Lehigh was putting up career numbers before his injury. His 27 points and five assists per game were just part of the story as he was shooting over 44 percent from three-point range and nearly 85 percent from the free-throw line. His 26.3 Player Efficiency Rating was also critical for Portland’s early success.
Portland has been able to keep their heads above water, in large part to the MVP-caliber play of Damian Lillard. The Trail Blazers currently hold the fifth seed in the loaded Western Conference. They should also get Jusuf Nurkic back in the lineup in the coming weeks to shore up their interior defense and offensive game close to the basket. Having their healthy one-two punch of Lillard and McCollum is crucial to their hopes of avoiding the play-in tournament.
Christian Wood, Houston Rockets
Houston has a big, big problem. And, while the solution is more than just one player, Christian Wood’s value to this team is well represented in their record. Wood has missed the Rockets’ last 16 games and they have not won a single one. After putting the league on notice to start the year, the UNLV product was almost assured of winning the Most Improved Player Award.
The 25-year-old has demonstrated the ability to do it all. In his 17 games this season, Wood is averaging a double-double with 22 points and 10.2 rebounds per game. He finds open teammates off of double teams and is shooting 42.1 percent from behind the arc and 55.8 percent from the floor overall. His defensive skills have been on display too, as he is averaging career-highs in blocks and rebounds.
The Rockets are clearly in “sell everything” mode as their season has crumbled even before it began with the departure of Harden and Russell Westbrook. Getting Wood back on the floor will not give them hope of reaching the playoffs but it will help them rebuild as the organization evaluates their roster and what their plans are going forward. Wood will be at the forefront of it all, though, as he clearly has a bright future ahead of him.
Jaren Jackson Jr, Memphis Grizzlies
One big man that has not been on the court at all this season is Jaren Jackson Jr. The former Michigan State Spartan has not been able to suit up as he continues to rehab from meniscus surgery. The Grizzlies are on the cusp of the postseason yet again, as they are in a position to be one of the teams competing in the play-in tournament. That is a testament to head coach Taylor Jenkins, who continues to do an impressive job with this young team.
The continued high-level play of Ja Morant has been important, but it has truly been a team effort for the Grizzlies this season. Several guys have stepped in to fill the void of Jackson, most notably Kyle Anderson, Desmond Bane, Brandon Clarke, De’Anthony Melton and Dillon Brooks. Jonas Valanciunas has also been tremendous this season in terms of scoring and rebounding, as he’s averaged 16 points and a career-best 11.7 rebounds per game. Even without Jackson, Memphis is a top-ten rebounding team.
Last night marked the third time in franchise history that @memgrizz have recorded 60+ rebounds and 30+ assists in a single game.
All three instances have come in the team's last 67 regular season games (other games: 1/12/20 vs Golden State; 3/2/20 at Atlanta).
— Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) March 11, 2021
Unfortunately, Jackson’s return is still a bit foggy at the moment. Chris Herrington and Drew Hill of the Daily Memphian recently reported that the team will update his status either later this month or early next month, but that they fully expect him to play this season. That is the hope for the Grizzlies, their fans and basketball fans everywhere, as the Morant and Jackson duo should be exciting to watch for many years to come.
