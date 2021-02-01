NBA
NBA Most Valuable Player Watch – Feb. 1
Basketball Insiders releases its third MVP rankings of the season, with two All-Star centers leading the charge.
The NBA season is full-steam ahead, with several players putting up excellent cases for an MVP selection. Two notable centers are currently leading the charge while a handful of former MVPs are trailing close behind. Let’s take a closer look at Basketball Insiders’ third MVP ladder of the season.
1. Nikola Jokic (Previous: 2)
Jokic is the MVP frontrunner a little over a quarter of the way through the season and so far only one other player is challenging for that throne. He’s having a season that not many before him have had, averaging 26.8 points, 11.8 rebounds, 8.6 assists and 1.8 steals per game fresh off a 47-point outing in which the Denver Nuggets ended the Utah Jazz’s 11-game win streak.
“The Joker’s” 1.8 steals are almost unheard of for the position, as he’s the only center in the league that ranks in the top-10 in that area. Combine that with his 57.4 percent shooting from the floor and his 38.4 percent mark from downtown and you have an All-Star guard in Jokic’s 6-foot-11 body that was built to play center.
What further aids Jokic’s case for MVP is his team’s play over the last two weeks, including their impressive win over the surging Jazz. The Nuggets also notched back-to-back overtime wins against the Phoenix Suns as well as big wins over the Dallas Mavericks and Miami HEAT. The Nuggets will take on the Los Angeles Lakers twice, Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics in their next seven games, setting up a way for Jokic to cement himself as the frontrunner for MVP for the foreseeable future.
2. Joel Embiid (Previous: 4)
Embiid and Jokic are revitalizing the center position after years without true dominant center competition. Embiid’s Philadelphia 76ers have looked rejuvenated under head coach Doc Rivers, while multiple players have either seen a resurgance or broken out. However, the 7-foot Cameroonian center is having himself a season for the ages and is the primary reason the 76ers have seen so much success this season.
Embiid is averaging a career-high 28.3 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.3 blocks to go along with his most efficient shooting season by far, at 54.4 percent from the floor and 40.4 percent from deep.
What’s even more telling as to Embiid’s importance to Philadelphia is his plus-23 net rating on the year. The 76ers are 1-4 when Embiid doesn’t play and would be 0-5 if not for a late rally against the Indiana Pacers in the team’s last game. When Embiid does play, Philadelphia is 14-2, their only losses coming against the Atlanta Hawks and Brooklyn Nets.
3. LeBron James (Previous: 1)
James, somehow, has been nothing short of dominant in his 18th season.. He’s averaging 25.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.5 assists and shooting a career-high 41.3 percent from three on nearly seven attempts per game. Furthermore, the Western Conference is the Los Angeles Lakers’ to lose with James and Anthony Davis leading the way — they look like the undisputed best team in the league once more.
James, regardless of his age, will perennially be in the MVP conversation, but this season’s outing is one of the most impressive of his career.
4. Kevin Durant (Previous: 3)
Kevin Durant would undoubtedly win the Comeback Player of the Year Award if it was still around, as he’s averaging 30.9 points per game, good for second in the NBA, on incredible shooting figures just one season removed from a usually devastating Achilles tear. Very rarely is a player able to come back and be a decent NBA player, let alone look the same or, arguably, even more dominant.
The last time Durant averaged over 30 points in a season was the 2013-14 season when he was still with the Oklahoma City Thunder, his MVP season. As long as Durant is scoring like he is, even next to Kyrie Irving and James Harden, he’ll be right in this race.
5. Kawhi Leonard (Previous: Not Ranked)
In our last edition of the MVP ladder, Leonard’s teammate Paul George held this spot, and the two allies are neck-and-neck. Leonard gets the nod this week with three back-to-back 30 point outings before he and George were forced to miss time due to the NBA’s COVID-19 tracing protocols.
Alongside George upon their return, Leonard helped push the Los Angeles Clippers to huge wins over the Orlando Magic and New York Knicks. He’s averaging 25.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.4 assists. If the season ended today, Leonard would also become a member of the exclusive 50-40-90 club.
It’s a coin flip as to who between George and Leonard will go off each game — while Leonard has staying power, expect to see George quickly climb back into these rankings as well.
6. Giannis Antetokounmpo (Previous: 6)
The Milwaukee Bucks are in the middle of a two-game losing streak, but it isn’t the fault of Antetokounmpo, who put up a line of 34 points, 18 rebounds and 9 assists in a 12-point loss to the Charlotte Hornets and 38 points with 11 rebounds against the New Orleans Pelicans, a five-point loss.
What’s preventing “The Greek Freak” from being atop the MVP ladder is overall team success and a slight shooting regression from deep. If he can turn his shot around and the rest of the team can step up behind him, Antetokounmpo should shoot up these rankings in future weeks.
Be sure to check out Basketball Insiders’ next MVP ladder update in a couple of weeks, as many players like Boston’s Jaylen Brown, Golden State’s Stephen Curry and the Portland Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard are pushing for spots on the ladder by the day.
NBA
Can The Rockets Squeeze Into The Playoffs?
Surprise! The Houston Rockets have played great since the departure of their franchise cornerstone, but can they keep it up?
The Houston Rockets came into the season as what appeared to be a dysfunctional franchise. The most prominent faces on the team all wanted to jump ship. Before the season even started, the Rockets lost head coach Mike D’Antoni and general manager Daryl Morey. Russell Westbrook was shipped to Washington for John Wall, and James Harden had made it clear he wanted to be next to leave.
When the Rockets traded their second-best player in franchise history, James Harden, expectations for the season were understandably low. They had been 3-6 with Harden, but have now gone 5-3 since trading him and are on a four-game winning streak. Their roster is now filled with guys who feel they’ve been overlooked and are looking to prove their critics wrong.
Coach Stephen Silas was dealt a difficult hand but has made the most of it. Since the Harden trade, the Rockets hold the second-best defensive rating in the NBA at 102.7. They have a slew of elite defenders that can break up opposing teams’ sets and force turnovers. They are also doing this with multiple key guys missing games to injuries like John Wall and Christian Wood.
The biggest signing the Rockets made this past offseason was adding Christian Wood. He has continued his strong play from last season with Detroit and has put his name towards the top of all Most Improved Player conversations. Wood is averaging 23.4 points per game along with 10.8 rebounds per game with a 60.6 true shooting percentage. He’s been their offensive fulcrum and shows improvement on an almost game-to-game basis.
John Wall’s return from his Achilles tear has been remarkable – somehow, he still has his burst of speed and his passing ability. While his outside shot has struggled, he can still get in the paint and wreck havoc on any team in transition. Wall has also shown he can still defend when he’s engaged. It’s still too soon to say so with any certainty, but the Rockets have to feel good about landing the better player in John Wall in the trade with the Wizards, plus a first round pick.
DeMarcus Cousins has been up-and-down. He’s had a couple of monstrous performances but has mostly struggled, especially on the defensive end of the floor. His lateral movement isn’t great, and teams have taken advantage of him. Still, Cousins has shown he’s still an above-average passer at his position. His finishing at the basket is probably the clearest sign of his struggles, as he’s made 17 of his 49 attempts within five feet of the basket, an abysmal 34.7 percent.
The addition of Victor Oladipo gives the Rockets another scorer who can also defend at an elite level. He’s only played in five games in Houston, but if he can continue to find the form he had when he was an All-Star, the Rockets will be more than satisfied. Oladipo will be entering free agency this offseason and will be highly motivated to give potential suitors every reason to pay him.
The rest of the roster is a group that has been overlooked or underappreciated at some point in their careers. Silas has plenty of options of guys who come in and consistently play hard like David Nwaba, Jae’Sean Tate, PJ Tucker and Sterling Brown. Even rookie Mason Jones has flashed his potential in his limited minutes.
But it remains to be seen how good this Rockets team can be. They certainly have the personnel to maintain a top defense, but their offense has struggled to consistently get good looks. There’s reason to believe their offense could improve as Silas coached the offense last season for the Mavericks, which had the best offense in history last year. As Wall, Oladipo and Cousins get more acclimated, the offense could see an uptick.
The Rockets do not own the rights to their own first-round pick this year, so they have no reason to tank and every incentive to try and make the playoffs. Moreover, it’s possible they look to add another piece at the trade deadline in order to accomplish that. Remarkable that the Rockets, after all the dysfunction, are just one game under .500 with reason to be optimistic.
The post-Harden era in Houston is underway and it may be better than many believed it to be.
NBA
NBA Daily: De’Andre Hunter, Cam Reddish Taking the Next Step for Atlanta
Tristan Tucker sits down with Trae Young, John Collins and Danilo Gallinari to break down the sophomore-year leaps De’Andre Hunter and Cam Reddish have had for the Atlanta Hawks.
In the 2019 NBA Draft, the Atlanta Hawks were able to strike gold when the New Orleans Pelicans traded down from their No. 4 slot after the club had acquired that pick from its blockbuster trade of Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers.
With that pick, the Hawks selected De’Andre Hunter out of Virginia. Later, they were able to select Cam Reddish with their other pick, No. 10 overall, which they acquired from the Dallas Mavericks the year prior.
Hunter and Reddish both had promising rookie seasons, but the leaps that each player has taken this season have been astronomical. Hunter is playing his way into a legitimate All-Star case, while Reddish has been one of the more underrated defenders in the league this season, fresh off of a performance in which he helped hold Washington Wizards’ star Bradley Beal to an 0-for-8 shooting night, the most consecutive attempts without a three in his career.
The only way Atlanta was ever going to make the jump from a mediocre team to a playoff squad was by surrounding Trae Young and John Collins with talented wings with a knack for scoring. Now, with Hunter and Reddish, alongside Kevin Huerter and Bogdan Bogdanovic, they have just that. But Hunter has taken on the scoring load for the Hawks at that position and has absolutely taken off.
Hunter has had the most notable statistical jump, improving in every single major statistic across the board while seeing a negligible increase in minutes from last season. Hunter is now averaging 17.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists while shooting 51.4 percent from the floor, 36.6 percent from three and 87.7 percent from the charity stripe.
In fact, Hunter has arguably had one of the best and most underappreciated seasons in the NBA thus far. He might not get voted into the All-Star game due to the sheer amount of talent that has emerged in the Eastern Conference, but he’s certainly in the mix and deservedly so.
“His game is similar to his personality, he’s just steady,” said head coach Lloyd Pierce after a Jan 18. 108-97 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. “He’s a consistent worker, he’s a consistent performer, he’s got the challenge of chasing guys around on the defensive end. And really not being a focal point offensively but finding his rhythm on the second side, we have opportunities to post him, we can space him, he’s in position to attack downhill, he’s consistently getting to the free-throw line. And so I think the steady part of his game is the balance. The balance at which he plays and the balance of which we can use him.”
Atlanta’s two most-used five-man lineups feature Hunter and both have net ratings of +10. Hunter and Reddish, meanwhile, partly compose Atlanta’s most consistent, high-octane offensive grouping, a lineup that posts a 113.9 offensive rating.
“I think that they’re doing a great job,” said forward Danilo Gallinari. “They are really focusing on getting better, even on practice days. They watch a lot of video and they spend a lot of time in the gym with the coaches trying to work on their game and get better.” I didn’t play with them last year but I see they’ve got a lot of confidence in themselves and they have a little bit more experience now so it’s a big step forward from them.”
For Reddish, his statistics haven’t popped off the page just yet and his shooting is still a work in progress. But it’s what he’s doing outside of the boxscore that’s impressing his teammates and coaching staff; his offense will come along, as suggested by his numerous 20-point explosions this season, but his defense is developing nicely. Being able to stand up to the NBA’s leading scorer in Beal and help subject him to his worst shooting performance of the season is no small task. In fact, it’s become a trend for opposing backcourts to have mediocre games against the Hawks, outside of the Brooklyn Nets of course, and Reddish is playing a hand in that.
“Cam [Reddish]’s been playing really well all year and especially on the defensive end,” Young said after the Hawks’ game against Wizards. “Kev [Huerter] started out on [Bradley Beal], did a really good job containing him, not really letting him get going. Cam did a really good job coming off the bench doing the same so it was good.”
This season, Reddish is averaging 12.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game, which are all improvements over his rookie season.
While Reddish has more to go in his development than Hunter does, it’s worth noting that Hunter is nearly two years older than Reddish and naturally has more game experience. Regardless, Atlanta has to be happy with getting two players in the same draft that have been able to contribute so much in such a short time. While neither made an All-Rookie team last season, the sky’s the limit for Atlanta’s young wings.
“I’ll continue to say it forever probably, that that first to second-year jump for them is tremendous,” Collins said. “You see that growth in pretty much all areas of their game. And as I said, for them it’s more mental than physical, I mean physically they’re gifted, can pretty much do anything on the court. It’s all about taking the next step mentally, slowing the game down and for them picking their spots and what they want to do.
“You’re gonna continue to see great growth from them.”
NBA
ICYMI: Southwest Division
Basketball Insiders continues our ICYMI series with Zach Dupont looking at some storylines out of the Southwest Division that you may have missed.
Basketball Insiders just launched our new ICYMI series, detailing some of the happenings around the league that may be going under the radar. Today, Zach Dupont will be taking a deeper look at the Southwest Division
The NBA’s Southwest Division has quietly been full of exciting storylines, both good and bad. The Southwest has exciting young talent like Ja Morant, Luka Doncic and Zion Williamson, all three of which are having wildly different levels of success in 2020-21.
Plenty is going under the radar in this division, so here are a few storylines you may have missed from the Southwest.
The Spurs are back!
Coming into the season, the talk around the San Antonio Spurs was not about their playoff aspirations, but rather if they could still trade DeMar DeRozan or LaMarcus Aldridge for positive value before the trade deadline. Now, more than a quarter through the season, the Spurs sit atop the Southwest Division with an 11-8 record.
DeRozan is having an impressive season for the Spurs and, despite being in his 12th NBA season, he has taken a significant step forward as a three-point shooter. DeRozan currently has his highest three-point percentage of his career at 36.4 percent, while attempting nearly two per game. DeRozan’s improved shooting has him leading San Antonio in scoring, averaging over 20 points per game.
San Antonio has also gotten substantial improvement from a pair of youngsters, Dejounte Murray and Keldon Johnson. Both Murray and Johnson are averaging career highs in points per game, with Murray putting up 15 points per game and Johnson tallying 14.6. Murray has also done a bit of everything for the Spurs, averaging a team-high in assists per game (5.2) and steals per game (1.3). Additionally, Johnson is leading the Spurs in rebounding, averaging 7.5 per game.
Even further down the roster, San Antonio has many exciting young talents not often discussed as much as others around the league. Devin Vassell, a rookie out of Florida State, is having a very solid season, averaging 5.7 points per game while shooting over 40 percent from three, while tied for the team lead in steals per game at 1.3. Lonnie Walker IV is also putting together a nice year, averaging 12.1 points per game on 41.6/38.9/78.8 shooting.
The Spurs, who are currently sitting fourth in the Western Conference, still even have room to improve, with stud youngster Derrick White waiting in the wings, having played only one game due to a toe injury. White’s return will only enhance San Antonio’s efforts as they will soon be adding a player who averaged 11.3 points per game last year and served as one of the best on-ball defenders on the team.
Time to panic in New Orleans?
Contrary to San Antonio’s success, the New Orleans Pelicans came into 2020-21 with high expectations and have yet to capitalize on the talent many said they have. New Orleans is currently 6-10, good for last in the Southwest and second to last in the Western Conference.
Unlike the Spurs’ youngsters, who have all seemingly taken a step forward, the Pelicans’ highly-touted youth have stagnated. Zion Williamson, the first overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, was expected to step forward into the superstar conversation but instead, he has struggled. Defensively, Williamson has been nothing short of a disaster, acting as a constant liability while not showing the same effort and agility he showed at Duke.
Williamson’s on/off-court stats are shocking and when on the court, opposing offenses are putting up an offensive rating of 116.9, and when off the court, that drops to 106.1, a 10.8 point difference. Offensively, Williamson’s upside is still unreal. He’s currently averaging 23.8 points per game on nearly 60 percent from the field, but shooting continues to be an issue as Williamson’s free throw percentage hasn’t taken a jump, while his three-point percentage is hovering around 15 percent.
Lonzo Ball’s play has warranted some concern as his shooting improvement from last year seems to have been a fluke. Ball has struggled shooting everywhere on the floor this season, posting a woeful shooting split of 38.8/30.1/58.3 and only averaging 4.6 assists per game, down seven last season. His alarming three-point percentage isn’t helped by the fact that Ball is shooting 7.6 attempts from deep per game, the highest total on the team by 1.5 attempts.
It’s not all doom and gloom in New Orleans though as the ultra-young team still has plenty of reason for optimism. Brandon Ingram is having another excellent season, putting up 24.1 points per game to lead the way. A fully healthy and slightly skinnier, Williamson is still a player to be feared in the NBA as he continues to develop. The Pelicans also have guys like Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Jaxson Hayes and Kira Lewis Jr. all on the roster and improving by the day. So, while the Pelicans 2020-21 season may be in serious jeopardy, their future remains as bright as ever.
Houston’s Island of Misfit Toys Rising
The Houston Rockets have assembled a roster of castoffs after sending James Harden to Brooklyn earlier this month, but their crew of misfits has shown to be competitive. The Rockets have won four games in a row to push their record to 8-9 and just one game back of the eight seed Portland Trail Blazers.
Christian Wood has been a revelation for the Rockets, putting together an All-Star level season in his first season in Houston. Wood leads the Rockets in both points and rebounds per game, averaging a 23.4/10.8 double-double. The Rockets’ new core is also led in part by John Wall and Victor Oladipo, two guards who have struggled with injuries over the last few seasons. Oladipo had an excellent first five games for the Rockets, putting up 22.4 points and 4.8 assists per game while crucially providing high-level defense that the team was missing before the Harden trade. Wall has had quite the career renaissance himself, putting together 18.1 points and 5.5 assists in his first season since 2018-19.
The Rockets’ rotation players also contain a nice group of guys who have had unconventional paths in the NBA. DeMarcus Cousins is far from the player he was during his All-NBA years with the Kings, but he has proven to be a solid piece off Houston’s bench to back up Wood, especially when you consider Cousins has played just 30 NBA games since 2018. David Nwaba is on his fifth team in five seasons – but through 16 games, he’s shown himself to be a serviceable rotation wing, especially on the defensive end.
Another solid defensive piece for Houston is rookie Jae’Sean Tate, who is playing 25.7 minutes per game to go along with his sevens starts. Tate went undrafted in 2018 out of Ohio State, then spent the last two seasons abroad playing in Belgium and Australia before getting his shot with the Rockets. Even further down the roster, Mason Jones, an undrafted rookie out of Arkansas, has shown some serious flashes of skill in limited play this year, putting up 8.6 points per game while shooting 58.3 percent from three-point range over his nine contests this season.
The Rockets are more than just a likable story of many players getting a chance of redemption or their first shot at all in the NBA. Better, they’re a competitive basketball team fighting for a playoff spot. While Houston might not be a title contender in 2021, they have a lot of pieces to build off of moving forward.
Much like Houston, the entire Southwest Division is full of weird and exciting stories going under the radar in a spectacular 2020-21 season. Between early season struggles and unexpected leaps, there are loads of storylines to pay attention to as the campaign evolves.