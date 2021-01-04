NBA
NBA Most Valuable Player Watch – Jan. 4
Basketball Insiders releases our first MVP rankings of the 2020-21 NBA season, with some surprises high on the board.
It’s still early in the 2020-21 season, yet there have been amazing performances every night across the NBA. And, because of those performances, fans have started to see which stars are have shone brightest and separated themselves from the pack early in the MVP race.
And so, each week at Basketball Insiders, we will be taking a look at our top candidates for the MVP award — here are a few that caught our attention through the first week of play.
1. Giannis Antetokounmpo
Despite a rollercoaster start to the year, Antetokounmpo is the MVP frontrunner through the first week of play. The Milwaukee Bucks have had a curious start, losing by 20 to the New York Knicks, proceeding to set the NBA record for 3-pointers in a near-50-point win over the Miami HEAT just to lose to the same team the very next day.
And yet, Antetokounmpo has continued to dominate every night while the Bucks’ highs have been high, as evidenced by their record-breaking performance against Miami. Elevated teammate play should help him win more down the stretch and Antetokounmpo will likely push for a triple-double on most nights. It also helps that Antetokounmpo is defending the award in a year where his prime competition hasn’t pushed too far forward quite yet.
2. Stephen Curry
Curry kicked off 2021 with a bang, giving fans the first 50-point game of the season and then some, going off for a career-high 62 points. Entering the game, Curry and the Golden State Warriors appeared to be in a lull despite Curry averaging well over 25 points per contest. Now, with Draymond Green back in action, the Warriors should push for a playoff spot if Curry can continue to go off.
Curry is averaging 32.3 points, 6.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game on 45.8% shooting from the floor. Many across the NBA landscape pointed to the Warriors’ cold start and claimed that Curry couldn’t carry this roster to the playoffs. Clearly, he took notice, and will likely do everything in his power to help muster this team into the postseason.
3. Trae Young
Young has slowed down in the last couple of games, but there’s no denying the sheer impact he has had on turning around the Atlanta Hawks’ culture. The Hawks are 4-2 and Young is averaging 28.2 points and 8.3 assists per game on respectable efficiency.
There are two big tests that will determine the legitimacy of Young’s MVP campaign: the first being whether or not he can win against tougher competition, the second being the consistency with which he can get to the free throw line.
For the first point, three of the four Hawks wins have come against teams that weren’t expected to be very good this year: the Chicago Bulls, the Detroit Pistons and the Memphis Grizzlies. The Bulls could feasibly make the play-in tournament in the East, but that’ll be an uphill battle. Detroit is a pleasant surprise with its competitiveness but is still 1-5 while the Grizzlies have been without Jaren Jackson Jr.
The fourth win came from a game against a Brooklyn Nets team that just lost Spencer Dinwiddie and is currently 3-4. If Young can come away from a stretch next week that sees the Portland Trail Blazers, the Phoenix Suns, the Utah Jazz and the Philadelphia 76ers with numerous wins, it’ll boost his MVP stock tremendously.
As for the second point, Young has struggled with getting to the foul line recently and it has noticeably affected his scoring output. In the first four games, Young averaged over 15 free throw attempts per game and averaged 33 points. In the last two games, however, he’s averaged just four free throw attempts and put up just 18.5 points per game.
Obviously it’s a small sample size. But, if this trend continues, it will affect Young’s MVP eligibility going forward.
4. Joel Embiid
It might be a surprise to some to see Embiid this high. And, while it is early in the season, Embiid has the Philadelphia 76ers tied with the Phoenix Suns for best record in the league. Embiid has been simply unstoppable, finally armed with a roster that suits his skillset.
Embiid is currently averaging 25 points, 12.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.4 blocks per game on 53.9% shooting from the floor and a 40% clip from deep. Combine that with the fact that the Sixers are 5-0 when Embiid plays, with their only loss being a 24-point blowout against the Cleveland Cavaliers without him, and his MVP case is rock solid.
It’s still too early in the season to determine whether or not Embiid will remain this high for long, but a different coaching culture and teammates like Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris have helped spark what seems to be a 76ers turnaround after they disappointed last year.
5. James Harden
Harden would likely be higher on this list if the situation regarding his trade demand wasn’t so murky and if he had more games under his belt. Alas, Harden has only appeared in three games due to game postponements and COVID-19 tracing protocols.
When the Rockets are fully healthy, however, the lineup is loaded with its guard and center rotations. Between John Wall and DeMarcus Cousins, who both look healthy, Harden and Christian Wood, who could legitimately play his way into the All-Star Game if he continues his play, Houston has the players to boost Harden’s case even further.
However, the full lineup has played in just one game together, a three-point win over the Sacramento Kings. And, while Harden has appeared in just three games, he’s still averaged 37 points, 5.3 rebounds and 11 assists per game while shooting a nearly 50/40/90 line — quite impressive to say the least.
Even if Harden gets traded this season, with numbers like these, there’s no way he doesn’t shoot up this ladder as the year goes on.
6. LeBron James
James is obviously timeless and the Los Angeles Lakers don’t appear to be taking any breaks as they boast a 5-2 record with a seemingly improved roster from last season. Gone are Danny Green, Avery Bradley and JaVale McGee and in are Wesley Matthews, Dennis Schroder, Marc Gasol and Montrezl Harrell.
This crew is one of the best James has ever played with and he will do everything in his power to capitalize on the strength of one of the deepest teams in the league. James will perennially be in this conversation and will probably move up the ladder as the season goes on.
Honorable Mention: Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown
While players like Anthony Davis, Luka Doncic and Kevin Durant are sure to rise up these rankings as the season goes on, there’s a pair that deserves mentioning right now: the Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown — two players that have gone above and beyond for the Celtics to start the year in the absence of Kemba Walker.
The Boston Celtics, much like all other Eastern Conference teams, have struggled to put their best foot forward and sit at a 4-3 record after a near-loss to the Pistons, a team that Boston had already lost to on New Year’s Day.
However, both Tatum and Brown have looked stellar to begin the year, with Tatum knocking in the game-winner against Detroit and Brown hitting his career-high of 42 points against the Grizzlies. Both players are currently averaging what would be career-highs across the board.
Tatum is averaging career-highs in points, rebounds and assists per game with a career-low in fouls per game while Brown is averaging career-highs in points, assists, steals and blocks per game on a ridiculously good 59.8% from the floor and 42.5% clip from deep.
If either of those players’ lines can stand out as the norm, either or both will be in the MVP conversation.
As previously mentioned, it is still early in the season — our ladder could look completely different as soon as next week as a host of different players sit just outside the conversation. That said, be sure to check out next week’s edition to see if any of those guys can garner some serious consideration.
NBA
An Improved Julius Randle Raising More Questions than Answers in New York
Basketball Insiders’ Drew Maresca examines Julius Randle’s recent surge in playmaking and looks ahead at how it change the trajectory of the New York Knicks.
This might come as a surprise, but the New York Knicks are, in fact, watchable this season. While insinuating that a .500 team is playing surprisingly well might be insulting to most, the Knicks hadn’t won 50% of their first 6 games more than once in the past 8 season – until now.
Granted, all of the problems that led to that unfortunate streak haven’t magically disappeared. New York has scored at a league-worst rate of 101.7 points per game and there are still major question marks around a number of younger players such as Frank Ntilikina, Dennis Smith Jr. and Kevin Knox.
That said, they’ve given up the fifth-fewest points per game (104.7) and, while there is serious room for improvement on the offensive end, the Knicks’ wins have come against quality opponents; each has come against a team currently slotted in the playoff picture. What’s more, they are getting acquainted with shooting the corner 3 – a staple of the modern game. Mitchell Robinson may have figured out how to stay on the court and out of foul trouble, while Immanuel Quickley’s energy and uncanny ability to draw fouls has done a lot for New York’s bench.
So, while struggles were inevitable given the Knicks possess the second-youngest roster in the NBA, per RealGM, progress was expected and has been a joy to watch. And that progress has been spearheaded by a surprising benefactor: 26-year-old Julius Randle.
Randle, drafted 7th overall in 2014, is an established scorer with a career average of 16.2 points per game. This season, he’s improved that to the tune of 21.2 points per game and has shot 50% from three on 3.7 shots per game – all of which are career-highs. But, despite his offensive production, his usage is actually down from last season (from 27.6 to 25.4 in 2020-21), indicating that he’s continued to produce, and even improved, despite fewer opportunities.
Still, it’s not his scoring that’s making the biggest impact. Instead, it’s Randle’s transformation into a point-forward that’s proven most important to the Knicks’ success this season. Randle has dished out a career-high 7.2 assists per game. He’s already tallied a triple-double this season, and was two and three assists away from one, respectively, on two other occasions, after going the entire 2019-20 season without one. Meanwhile, Randle’s also averaged double-figure rebounds (10.5 per game), a feat only accomplished once in his first 6 seasons.
And, while those numbers are encouraging, they still don’t tell the entire story. There’s a calmness to Randle’s game this season that simply wasn’t there before.
Historically, Randle was a freight train, charging into the teeth of the defense and intimidating opponents with a unique combination of size and speed. While the comparisons between Zion Williamson and Randle were meant to set Williamson’s floor prior to the 2019 NBA Draft, they also speak to Randle’s play style. Teams took those positives with his negatives: an unpredictability and general slopiness with the ball that always seemed to come back to bite him and the team.
But, this season, that aspect has seemingly gone from Randle’s game as he’s thrived as a playmaker for the Knicks. At this point in the season, Randle has managed a career-high 1.6 assist-to-turnover ratio. Surprisingly, that mark has placed him higher than other, more established, star forwards such as Kevin Durant (1.47) and Pascal Siakam (1.08). Further, Randle has assisted on 32.7% of teammate field goes when on the floor, good for 17th in the entire league, another career mark and up more than 10 points from his previous best (19.3%).
Obviously, Randle underwent a philosophical shift between this season and the last, augmenting his entire offensive approach. He’s even become a more willing passer in non-assist situations as he’s racked up numerous, crucial hockey assists — passes that lead into the passes that become assists.
But what does his improved play mean for New York? It’s difficult to project, especially considering how they handled Marcus Morris just last season.
Morris was in the midst of a career year, as he posted a career-high in points, three-point percentage, three-point attempts and three-point field goals made. He also enjoyed the highest usage rate of his career (24.4). Case and points, Morris looked like a complete player, one that could seriously help his team win games, before the Knicks shipped him to the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for a first round pick. That said, the 2020-21 version of Randle may be better suited than Morris to lead New York’s offense — he’s demonstrated newfound leadership qualities while his dedication and approach to the game have never been more evident. Randle’s even flashed on defense, where his abilities have proven lacking throughout his career.
The change in Randle’s game may have transformed him into the star the Knicks have longed for since Carmelo Anthony saw a dropoff in production and left town. He could easily find himself on an All-Star team this season and could, potentially, make some noise in the race for Most Improved.
Still, nothing is certain with the Knicks. They’re operating under a new head coach, Tom Thibodeau, and a rookie team president, Leon Rose. Neither Thibodeau nor Rose were part of New York’s leadership when Randle was signed, so it’s unclear how they may view him in their long-term plans for the franchise. With Randle only guaranteed $4 million next season, the two could move on from him, whether via trade or otherwise, rather easily if they so desired.
If they don’t see him as a long term fit, exchanging Randle for draft compensation between now and the trade deadline may be their best bet. That said, any team looking to add Randle’s skillset would likely be in the playoff hunt, returning, at best, a late lottery selection — would that pick return someone as skilled or conducive to success as Randle has proven this season (or could prove in future seasons as the Knicks continue to stockpile young talent)? Nothing is certain.
NBA roster management is a difficult enterprise. While Randle’s improvement from last season to now have surely been a welcome surprise, it’s also provided the Knicks with options and raised certain questions about the future of the roster that they didn’t have to think about much as recently as a month ago. While they’re expected, once again, to finish near the bottom of the Eastern Conference, the tide in New York would finally seem to be turning — will Randle be around to see it fully come around? Only time will tell.
NBA
Who Is The Rockets’ Brodric Thomas?
The Houston Rockets added Brodric Thomas to a two-way contract back in December, a sturdy player from Division II – but who is he today?
The NBA offseason was a whirlwind this year, to say the least. This is the first and, hopefully, only time that the draft, free agency and the start of training camp took place within a three-week period. But with all the roster movement. it can be hard to keep track of who is playing for each team – and, consequently, some smaller transactions were missed by fans.
One of the more intriguing storylines that fell through the cracks is that of Brodric Thomas, formerly of Division II Truman State, and his newly-minted status as a two-way player for the Houston Rockets. Naturally, those seemingly insurmountable odds were just the next step in a long and winding journey thus far for Thomas.
But Thomas comes from a basketball family – his sister Brittney played at Michigan State, where she made Big Ten honorable mention for four years, and both of his parents played college basketball. A late bloomer, he started two seasons at Bolingbrook High School in Illinois. After committing to Truman State, Thomas was on track to make an impact his freshman season when he hurt his hip and was forced to miss the season, using a redshirt year to save his eligibility.
The transition from high school to college was more challenging than just getting adjusted physically to playing basketball at a higher level. Thomas redshirted his first season and had academic trouble which put into question whether he would be eligible to eventually play at all. After meeting with the coaches, it would be best for him if he transferred to a junior college where he could work on his academics and get consistent playing time to help rehab his hip.
From there, he transferred to Southwestern Community College, a Division II JUCO located in Creston, Iowa – a place where he could not have been a better fit. During the 2016-17 season, he helped lead Southwestern to a 36-1 record, won the NCJAA Division II National Championship, was named MVP of the National Tournament and averaged 14.3 points while shooting 54.2 percent from the field and 40.3 percent from behind the arc.
After such a great season for himself and his team, Thomas had options to transfer back to a four-year school. But instead of chasing a Division-I offer, he chose to re-commit to Truman State.
Thomas went against the grain and showed loyalty to the program that had recruited him out of high school. Again, following successful sophomore and junior seasons, he would once more show his loyalty to the Bulldogs by playing his senior year with them instead of becoming a graduate transfer. Without a doubt, most players in his situation would have gone to a Power Five Division I school.
Somehow, eventually, it would pay off.
Last year, Truman State was given the No. 2 seed in Midwest Regional of the Division II NCAA Tournament. But before they could play a game, the tournament was cancelled due to COVID-19. Given the lack of an NCAA tournament, NBA Draft Combine and individual workouts at team facilities, it impacted no one more than Thomas.
NBA teams had Thomas on their radar, but without him playing against a higher level of competition other than Truman State, it was understandably difficult to improve his stock. During the interview process, he did well – kind, polite and just excited for the opportunity to sit down and talk to different teams. However, there is only so much to find in a Zoom interview – so, going into draft night, Thomas was not listed as a top 100 NBA prospect by ESPN, The Athletic, or any of the other major draft networks.
Even afterward, Thomas had significant competition to earn his two-way contract with the Rockets, even signing an Exhibit 10 contract along with Trevelin Queen, an undrafted rookie out of New Mexico State – and additionally needed to fight off Kenny Wooten, who was on a similar deal last season with New York Knicks. After competing in training camp, Houston converted his contract to a two-way deal.
But what type of player did the Rockets secure in Thomas? Due to several players having to sit out games due to COVID-19 protocols, Thomas has 18 total minutes over two games. Like a lot of rookies, fairly, Thomas is still getting adjusted to the strength and speed of the NBA.
In the past, Thomas has played as a combo guard, often allowing him to come off ball screens and make plays for others. But the best skill he has exhibited thus far is that his downhill passing ability – a skillset where he has reads to the roll, strong side, and weakside for skip passes. While he is far from a finished product, his athleticism, strength and basketball IQ are intriguing for a 6-foot-5 ball handler that is still growing as a basketball player.
In an unconventional year, Thomas’ unique, inspiring story shows how hard work, commitment and character can pay off. Houston should be credited for giving him a chance to make the roster and, in a shortened training camp with no summer league, not using school size bias while making their decision.
NBA
What We Learned: Eastern Conference Week 1
The first few games of the NBA season has taught us a lot, but which teams need to panic and which can feel a sense of excitement?
It’s been an exciting start to the NBA season with plenty to talk about through the first few games. And as teams begin to play their first games of the new year, it’s time here at Basketball Insiders to take a look at some early season takeaways in the Eastern Conference.
The East is Deep
The Eastern Conference looks like it will be unbelievably competitive.
There’s currently a four-way tie for the lead of the Eastern Conference between the Indiana Pacers, Philadelphia 76ers, Orlando Magic and Atlanta Hawks. The Orlando Magic have had an impressive start to the year, but they won’t factor into the top half of the conference long term. The remaining three teams, however, pose much more interesting cases.
The Hawks have been an offensive juggernaut so far, posting an NBA best 124.88 offensive rating through five games. Trae Young has looked like one of the NBA’s best early on, averaging 30.6 points and 8.0 assists per game. The Pacers, under new head coach Nate Bjorkgren, have the fifth-highest margin of victory in the NBA at 10.20 points and move up to second when adjusted for strength of schedule with a mark of 11.21. Domantas Sabonis has taken another step forward in 2020-21, averaging 22.4 points, 11 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game, all of which lead Indiana. The 76ers have had the easiest schedule of the three so far, claiming wins over the Washington Wizards, New York Knicks, Magic and the struggling Toronto Raptors to start the year. That said, you can only beat who’s on the schedule and, so far, Philadelphia has done that convincingly, leading the NBA in defensive rating at 98.49 with their only loss coming to the Cleveland Cavaliers when Joel Embiid didn’t play.
Notably missing from the top of the Eastern Conference are the Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks and Miami HEAT, the top four preseason favorites according to Vegas. Brooklyn, Milwaukee and Boston all sit at 3-3, while Miami is currently 2-3. All four of these teams have had an up and down start to the year but are absolutely still in the hunt to win the conference. Brooklyn has one of the best duos in the NBA with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, while Boston has an as nearly impressive duo with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Of course, the Bucks have back-to-back MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and added Jrue Holiday to the fold this offseason which, in theory, should make Milwaukee even better than last year — when they had the best record in the conference. The HEAT are the reigning Eastern Conference champions and have gotten off to a slow start this season; they’ve had a tough schedule, going up against the Dallas Mavericks, New Orleans Pelicans, Magic and Bucks twice. Jimmy Butler has also only played in three games so far and scored fewer than five points in two of them, which obviously won’t be the case for the rest of the regular season.
Even without considering the Toronto Raptors — a team that won 53 games last season — and a resurgent Cavaliers team, the East looks to be even more competitive in 2020-21.
Time to Panic in Toronto?
Speaking of Toronto, the Raptors have not had the start they wanted to the 2020-21 season.
With a record of 1-3 to start the year, with their only win coming against the New York Knicks, Toronto has struggled. The reason behind their struggles, however, are apparent; they just can’t score the basketball. The Raptors are dead last in offensive rating at 98.77, the Oklahoma City Thunder are 29th with a rating of 100.35. They’re also last in offensive efficiency, scoring 96.6 points per 100 possessions. For Toronto to improve, they’ll need to start shooting the ball better. Pascal Siakam (39.3), Fred VanVleet (39.7) and OG Anunoby (40.5) have all shot around 40 percent from the field on the season, while Normal Powell has shot a shocking 30.6 percent from the field on nine attempts per game. As a team, the Raptors are 29th in the league in field goal percentage at 41 percent, beating out only the 2-3 Golden State Warriors.
Toronto has problems beyond shooting, too. For one, they’ve struggled to get to the free throw line. Toronto is dead last in the NBA in free throw attempts per game at 15.5 and free throw rate at .173. For comparison, the Hawks are first in the NBA in both categories, averaging 33.5 free throw attempts per game with a free throw rate of .383. When they get to the line, the Raptors have knocked them down at an average rate of 75.8 percent as a team but, when they can’t get to the line to attempt them anyway, that doesn’t help much. They’ve also struggled to hold onto the ball, turning it over 17.8 times per game and 15.6 times per 100 possessions, the fifth and fourth-worst marks in the league, respectively.
Still, despite those struggles, the Raptors 1-3 record is somewhat deceiving. Toronto’s defense has been excellent to start the season, holding the NBA’s third-best defensive rating at 100.73. They’ve also been competitive in all three of their losses and are a late blown lead to the San Antonio Spurs away from a 2-2 record. The Raptors shooting numbers should also see improvement, as Siakam and VanVleet are both excellent players with neither shooting below 41 percent from the field at any point in their respective careers. Siakam specifically shot 45 percent from the field last season and above 50 in all three seasons before that. Toronto has also been solid from deep, hitting 34 percent of their three-point attempts — and, with 51 percent of the Raptors’ field goal attempts being threes, their total field goal percentage is bound to improve.
Toronto also has the NBA’s 18th best net rating at -2.1 — that isn’t good, but it’s much better than their 1-3 record would otherwise indicate. If the team can just turn it around, there’s still plenty of reason for optimism.
Was the Russell Westbrook trade a mistake?
The Wizards made one of the offseason’s biggest trades when they dealt John Wall and a protected first-round pick to the Houston Rockets for Russell Westbrook. So far, that looks like it may have been a mistake.
Washington has been awful through their first six games, posting a 1-5 record, good for dead last in the NBA. It’s not like it’s been exceptional competition either; the Wizards have played two games each against the Magic and Chicago Bulls – all at home – and have lost all four of them. They did get their first win of the season on Saturday night, taking down the Minnesota Timberwolves without Westbrook even playing. With their next four games coming against Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Boston and Miami, there’s potential for this to get a lot worse before it gets better.
Westbrook himself is a crucial reason why the Wizards have been so bad to start the year. He’s currently averaging a triple-double of 19.8 points, 12.8 rebounds and 12.3 assists per game, but that is far from telling the whole story; Westbrook has shot 42 percent from the field and 27 percent from three-point range. He’s also turning the ball over 5.5 times per game, good for a turnover percentage of 20.9. While it’s one game, it is somewhat concerning that Westbrook’s absence coincided with the Wizards’ first and only win of the season. In comparison, Westbrook’s teammate, Bradley Beal, is having the worst three-point shooting season of his career — 21 percent from deep — and still has a true shooting percentage (57 percent) 10 points better than Westbrook (47).
Even if Westbrook’s play improves, it’s clear the Wizards are going to struggle to even compete for a play-in game this season, so what was the point of trading for him? Washington even gave up an asset to acquire Westbrook, making the move all the more head-scratching. And, at 32-years-old, Westbrook is nearing the end of his All-Star days – if it’s not already here – and it seems unlikely that the Wizards will be able to compete in the near future with this core. If this level of play keeps up, it may leave some asking if the team would really be any worse if John Wall was still around.
Westbrook and the rest of the Wizards’ have a lot of work to do to turn this team around, and if they don’t, the team could be looking back at this trade with regret.
It’s only been a few games, and there’s plenty of basketball left to be played. But early on, it seems there’ll be plenty of reasons to watch Eastern Conference basketball this season.