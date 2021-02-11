NBA
NBA PM: Four Role Players Stepping Up This Season
Having talented role players can make-or-break a good team – so here are four that have played excellently so far this year.
The NBA has a lot of talented, exciting players across the league – perhaps even more than ever – but that makes it easy for some players to slide under the radar nationally. But role players deserve recognition too, so we’ve decided to look at four players around the league playing at a high level, that maybe aren’t being talked about as much as they deserve.
Jordan Clarkson, Utah Jazz
The Utah Jazz’s criminally underrated scorer has been putting together a strong resume for the Sixth Man of the Year – today, he’s the likely leader too. Clarkson is one of the most dynamic shotmakers in the league, averaging a career-high 17.5 points per game while playing 25.4 minutes off the bench. But the key to Clarkson’s sixth-man campaign is his improved three-point shooting.
Clarkson is attempting more three-pointers per game than at any point in his career – 8.0 – and knocking them down 38.7 percent of the time, both career highs. Better, the guard is also having his best season from the free throw line, knocking down an absurd 97.5 percent of his free throw attempts. Even making an impact on the boards, despite being just 6-foot-4, he’s tied for fourth on the team in rebounds per game at 4.4 this year.
Clarkson’s scoring has been a key factor in Utah’s success this season and the team sits atop the Western Conference with a record of 19-5 on the season. Best of all, Clarkson leads the league in scoring off the bench (min. 10 games) at 17.5 points per contest, per NBA.com.
Richaun Holmes, Sacramento Kings
With the Kings’ exciting young talents like De’Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton, Holmes’ contributions to the team have gone rather under-discussed around the league.
Holmes is averaging career-highs in points (13.0) and blocks per game (1.8). Moreover, Holmes’ mark of 13 points per game puts him fourth on the team in scoring, but many of his counting statistics – including a robust 65.8 field goal percentage – are all the best numbers on the Kings. The center’s impact on the Kings is best shown by his net rating of +4.1, the best mark on the team – eight games min. – and the only positive tally, next followed by Harrison Barnes’ -.5.
But that success on the offensive end can be attributed to his incredibly-effective floater. Holmes has taken 40 floating jump shots this season and knocked down 29 of them, good for a ridiculous 72.5 percent. In general, Holmes is an incredibly effective shooter from two-point range, shooting 66.7 percent on jump shots from within the arc.
Holmes’ ability to hit floaters at such a high rate makes him an excellent pick and roll partner with Fox and Haliburton. As the roll man, Holmes is in the 85th percentile for efficiency, scoring 1.33 points per possession. Nuttier, 27.9 percent of Holmes’ shot attempts come as the roll man in the pick and roll. That effectiveness puts Holmes in the company of some of the most effective big men in the league like Bam Adebayo, Rudy Gobert, Nikola Jokic and Christian Wood.
Holmes will be crucial for Sacramento’s playoff hopes – now seventh in the Western Conference at 12-12. If he can keep it up for the rest of the season, he will be owed a massive payday as an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
Alec Burks, New York Knicks
Another player making a significant impact off the bench is the New York Knicks’ Alec Burks. Since leaving the Jazz in 2019, Burks has bounced around the league, playing for six different teams in just the past three seasons. The Knicks picked up Burks on a one-year $6 million contract this offseason and he has played well above his pay grade.
Burks is averaging 13.3 points per game, which is good for third-best on the roster. The journeyman veteran is tallying a career-best 44.8 three-point percentage on a career-high 5.2 attempts per game. He leads the Knicks in three-point percentage, but he isn’t just valuable as a shooter. Burks averages 4.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and a steal per game, a reliable contribution even when he isn’t scoring.
Along with the play of Julius Randle and R.J. Barrett, Burks’ steadiness has put the Knicks into playoff contention and hovering around ninth place. Originally Burks’ name was brought up as a potential trade option for title contenders lacking points off the bench – but with the Derrick Rose acquisition this week, they’ll be pushing for a berth in the postseason.
Monte Morris, Denver Nuggets
The Denver Nuggets have more young talent than they know what to do with and backup point guard Monte Morris is a sterling example. This season is Morris’ fourth in the NBA and he has cemented himself as one of the best bench guards in the league. This season, Morris is averaging 11.1 points, fourth-best on the Nuggets, and 3.5 assists per game, third-best.
One of Morris’ best attributes as a player is that he seldom turns the basketball over. Morris only averages .7 turnovers per game and holds a turnover percentage of 4.8 percent. Among those eligible, Morris is seventh in the NBA in assist-to-turnover ratio at 5.4. On shots 0-to-3 feet, Morris is shooting 81 percent from the field, 13th best in the entire NBA. Narrowing that list down to only guards, the veteran jumps to fifth-best.
Denver signed Morris to a three-year $27 million contract extension this offseason and that’s beginning to look like a bargain.
With many star-worthy talents in the league, it’s easy to forget just how important role players are to NBA teams. These four players may not make any All-Star games or appear on any All-NBA teams, but their performances deserve to be discussed as they’re all reaching higher than ever before.
NBA AM: Major Holmes Decision Awaits Surging Kings
The future of the surging Sacramento Kings is tied to their two incredibly talented young guards. Their next major decision hinges on the future of their unheralded big man, Richaun Holmes.
Following their fourth consecutive victory on Sunday, the Sacramento Kings had a winning record, ever-so-briefly. Their last two wins were especially noteworthy when you consider they defeated the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers on back-to-back nights. They were one Jimmy Butler shot away from an eight-game win streak. The last time they won seven out of eight games was during the 2005-06 season, which was also the last time they made the playoffs.
And although Philadelphia ended their streak Tuesday behind a ridiculous Joel Embiid performance, today’s likely MVP leader, the improvement has been palpable for Sacramento.
When the Kings lost Bogdan Bogdanovic and got nothing in return this offseason, many wondered what the organization’s next step would be. After the failed trade with the Milwaukee Bucks, and then declining to match the young guard’s offer sheet, they could have easily begun to reshape their roster.
The Kings didn’t make a big splash in free agency but they may have made the best decision in the 2020 NBA Draft when they selected Tyrese Haliburton. The Iowa State guard has been sensational in his first 20 games, but Sacramento’s success goes much deeper than their prized rookie.
The growth and development of De’Aaron Fox have been on full display early in the season and the 23-year old guard has been playing at a different level in his fourth campaign. His overall numbers haven’t changed too much from last year, but his efficiency is what really stands out. Better, the former Kentucky Wildcat is averaging more than 30 points per game over the last five games.
Best of all, perhaps, Fox has been clutch in crunch time for the Kings. Last week against the New Orleans Pelicans, 17 of his 38 points came in the fourth quarter. He also had 12 assists in that game, after he put up 43 points and 13 assists against the Pelicans earlier in the year. Sacramento as a team has been especially good in late-game situations this season.
Sacramento is 12-11.
11-4 in games that were within 5 in the last 5 and 1-7 otherwise.
Cardiac Kings.
— John Schuhmann (@johnschuhmann) February 8, 2021
But the craziest thing elsewhere: while Fox leads the team in points, assists and steals, it is the big man from Bowling Green that leads them in rebounding and blocks. Richaun Holmes has been a vital part of this team, providing the energy and hustle on a nightly basis. The 27-year old is having a career-best campaign in virtually every statistical category and doing it on both ends of the floor. His outstanding play has carried over from last season, and the Kings are thriving because of it.
Holmes has easily been Sacramento’s best big man this season as Marvin Bagley III has struggled. After shooting 81 percent from the free throw line a year ago, Bagley is shooting just 48 percent through 22 games this season. Last month, Bagley’s father expressed his frustrations on Twitter, asking the team to trade his son. Should that come to fruition, it might provide some insight into how the organization feels about Holmes’ future.
Bagley will be a free agent after next season but Holmes will hit the open market this summer with plenty of suitors expected to make a run at him. Though Bagley is younger and has a higher ceiling, it is Holmes that has been the catalyst for Sacramento’s success. The organization doesn’t necessarily have to choose one or the other, but their recent history with player contracts doesn’t suggest they will pay them both.
Although the Kings boast a top-ten offense, they rank at the bottom of the league in opponent scoring and defensive rating. This is where the improvement must take place and, over the last handful of games, they’ve made great strides. As a team, they rank 11th in blocks with Holmes paving the way – his 1.8 blocks per game ranks 7th in the league. In the past four weeks, he has had three games with six blocks. Naturally, the Kings were 3-0 in those games.
Sacramento’s closing lineup of Buddy Hield, Harrison Barnes, Fox, Haliburton and Holmes has been exceptional. They are outscoring their opponents by 21.1 points per 100 possessions, which is second-best in the league this year according to NBA.com. If you were wondering how the Kings are 11-4 in games that were within five points in the last five minutes, there is your answer.
Luke Walton has been on the hot seat on a number of occasions, but he seems to be getting through to this group. Moving the ball extremely well on offense, the Kings have become much more difficult to defend. All over the place, Walton has also been able to use Holmes in different areas on offense.
One thing that doesn’t get enough attention with big men is their ability to be a good screener. Holmes sets excellent screens and is able to finish in a variety of ways. On top of all that, his mid-range push shot has been unstoppable this season.
But needless to say, one of his greatest assets is his quick decision making. Once he gets the ball, Holmes either gets a shot up quickly or moves the ball to the open guy. That high-level IQ is wildly underrated and something that a guy like Deandre Ayton could greatly benefit from.
Keeping Holmes this summer will not be easy should Sacramento want him. There is already more cap space available than players to spend it on, and he will be highly coveted.
The Kings are hot, but the Pacific Division is arguably the deepest in the league. With the trade deadline fast approaching, it will be interesting to see if the Kings are buyers or sellers as they are on the cusp of returning to the playoffs.
For now, they can take solace in knowing that things finally seem to be trending in the right direction for this franchise – at long last.
NBA LUNCHTIME: Are The Kings On To Something?
A surging Kings roster has the team on the cusp of the postseason picture. But are they good enough to get there? David Yapkowitz examines.
The Sacramento Kings can make history this season. Should they fail to reach the postseason, they would tie the Los Angeles Clippers for the longest such drought in NBA history at 15 seasons.
Yes, it’s been nearly two decades since we last saw playoff basketball in Sacramento. Questionable roster construction and coaching decisions have long plagued the franchise. A far cry from the entertaining, run-and-gun bunch of the early 2000s, the last 15 years has seen the Kings constantly overlooked, penciled in as an almost certain win on the opposition’s schedule.
But, early in this 2020-21 season, Sacramento looks as if they may have turned a corner.
A 12-12 record might not seem like a big deal, but it is for the Kings. Currently the ninth seed, Sacramento is very much in the playoff mix. While they’re not among the top eight teams, the Kings would make the play-in game, were the postseason to start today. And, prior to their most recent loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, Sacramento had surged as of late, with four straight wins including victories over the Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers.
So, while the Western Conference is a gauntlet, the Kings have seemingly found their recipe for success and a potential postseason berth. And it starts with De’Aaron Fox.
The fourth-year guard is in the midst of a career-year and could make his first All-Star appearance; Fox’s 23 points per game are a career-high, while he’s also shot an efficient 48 percent from the field. He may get lost in the national spotlight, playing in Sacramento, but Fox has blossomed into a legit franchise cornerstone for the Kings, who have him locked up long-term, that has established himself amongst the NBA elite.
That said, were Fox to lead his team to the postseason, it would vault him into the league’s upper echelon of players, the best of the best.
They’ve also gotten solid play from their frontcourt. Always one of the best backup bigs, Richaun Holmes is vastly out-producing his contract. A defensive anchor in the paint and a strong finisher at the rim, he’s made a world of difference. Marvin Bagley III and Harrison Barnes, meanwhile, have turned in strong performances of their own. Barnes, especially, has been instrumental in the team’s most recent surge; in their four-game streak, the 28-year-old averaged 20 points per game on 48.1 percent shooting. On the season, he’s averaged a career-high in rebounds (6.5), assists (3.5), field goal percentage (49.6) and three-point percentage (41.7).
While Bagley hasn’t lived up to the expectations of a second overall pick, he has continued to improve despite a ban run of injury luck early in his career. This season, he’s become a more than dependable stretch-big for the Kings, as his 37.1 percent three-point percentage has opened up a whole new dimension of Sacramento’s offense. A nightly double-double threat that’s also shown some improvement on the defensive end, Bagley’s play should prove ever-more important to the Kings’ success as the season goes along.
And, perhaps the biggest surprise to the uninitiated, has been the play of rookie Tyrese Haliburton. That Haliburton slipped all the way to Sacramento in the 2020 NBA Draft was a head-scratcher for some and, this season, he’s made nearly every team that passed on him regret it.
For the most part, head coach Luke Walton has been trusting of and patient with Haliburton, who was recently awarded the Western Conference Rookie of the Month for January. A frontrunner for Rookie of the Year Haliburton has, at times, looked more like a seasoned pro than a rookie. And, during the Kings’ streak, he played a crucial role, knocking down clutch shots and playing strong defense.
Overall, this Sacramento squad is young, hungry and eager to separate themselves from the negativity that has surrounded the team for more than a decade. There are certainly some holes to patch up; the Kings remain among the NBA’s worst, defensively, giving up 118.2 points per game and posting a league-worst 117.8 defensive rating. It’s also may seem somewhat tough to trust the team, as we’ve seen this from them before: a surging roster on the cusp of the postseason flops in the second half, once again left on the outside looking in.
To change their fortune, Sacramento must build on what they have and continue to improve. If they do, their postseason-less streak may finally come to an end.
NBA Daily: Making Use of Boston’s Traded Player Exception
Danny Ainge knows Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are ready to compete for a championship. Now, it’s on him to utilize the largest trade exception in NBA history to fortify the roster around his two young stars.
When the Boston Celtics and Charlotte Hornets completed their Gordon Hayward sign-and-trade, it netted Boston a $28.5 million traded player exception, the largest such exception in NBA history. While they are unable to use the exception in its entirety, as they are hard-capped due to the addition of Tristan Thompson via the mid-level exception, Danny Ainge and Co. have nearly $20 million to work with.
And, as we creep closer to the March 25 trade deadline, the intrigue as to what the exception might be used for has only grown.
But who could the Celtics use the exception to acquire, realistically? Boston’s bench could improve, while Ainge himself has stressed the need to upgrade on the wing and down low. But who would be the right fit for the team as currently constructed?
J.J. Redick, New Orleans Pelicans
Redick has long been a strong shooter. 15th and 17th in NBA history, respectively, in three-pointers made (1916) and three-point percentage (41.5 percent), any team could make use of Redick’s gravity on the perimeter.
That said, he’s struggled mightily to start the year. Redick has converted just 34 percent of his shots from deep, while he’s taken just 4.9 three-point attempts per game, his fewest since the 2011-12 season. If he would like to help any contender, let alone the Celtics, Redick must turn his season around.
Provided he can, Redick would prove an immediate upgrade to Boston’s bench, both as a shooter and spacer that would aid Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Kemba Walker mightily on offense. Redick could also serve as a mentor and potential guide to some of the Celtics’ younger guards, namely Payton Pritchard and Aaron Nesmith, both of whom could serve in a similar role to Redick down the road in their respective careers.
There would be some drawbacks, such as Redick’s defense. Never a strong defender, the opposition would surely zone in on Redick during his time on the floor. Of course, Boston’s group of versatile defenders should be able to mask his issues for the most part, but is that a burden Ainge and the team want to take on? Does Redick’s potential impact outweigh what he might give away on defense?
As far as actual acquisitions go, Redick, on the final year of his deal, should be one of the easier players to acquire. With an expiring contract, the team wouldn’t have to make a long-term commitment to the 36-year-old, nor would Boston have to send much back to New Orleans in any deal.
Evan Fournier, Orlando Magic
Another offensive-oriented option, the Celtics won’t be the only team looking to add the oft-rumored about Fournier.
Averaging 17.8 points per game, the 6-foot-7 guard might be exactly what Ainge is looking for. Whether a starter or bench contributor, Fournier can create his own shot and should alleviate some pressure on the aforementioned trio of Brown, Tatum and Walker. Likewise, though not to the extent of Redick, the career 37.5 percent three-point shooter would aid in the Celtics’ ability to operate inside the arc.
A reduced role, while it may come with reduced output, might be good for Fournier as well. Forced into a primary role with Magic, Fournier would operate significantly lower on the pecking order in Boston. And, while that may sound like a negative, it would allow him easier assignments on either end of the court and would afford Fournier the opportunity to focus solely on his own game, to maximize what he does with the touches he’s given as opposed to the entire team’s. Boston might even consider an extension for the 28-year-old, were he to perform well.
But, like Redick, Fournier’s defense may keep him out of the running.
For much of his career, Fournier has been abused on defense. Orlando’s two most recent postseason series, versus the Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors, have shown as much; though not entirely his fault, Fournier was a constant target as the Magic lost both series in five games. Despite the potential offensive upgrade, Ainge had best look elsewhere if the goal is for Boston to stay airtight on defense.
Harrison Barnes, Sacramento Kings
The former high lottery selection has taken considerable flack throughout his career. But Barnes has turned into quite the well-rounded forward and would be a positive addition for almost any team.
Better yet for Boston, Barnes should come relatively cheap given his production.
Through 23 games, Barnes is averaging 17.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists. A career 37.8 percent shooter from beyond the arc, Barnes has improved his shot beyond the arc considerably, knocking down 4.5 three-point attempts per game at a 41.7 percent clip. Barnes has kept the basketball safe, as well, as he’s turned it over just 1.5 times per game.
Beyond his offense, Barnes’ versatility would give Boston another chess piece on the defensive end. The 6-foot-8, 225 pound forward has the size and strength to bump with power forwards and, in a pinch, centers, while Barnes’ has maintained the athleticism to keep up with the smaller wings on the perimeter.
He isn’t the “sexy” addition and the near $39 million he’s due in the next two seasons may be tough to swallow, but Barnes would undoubtedly push the team closer to an NBA title. The Kings may be reluctant to move him, as the 12-11 squad has surged recently and could certainly contend for a spot in the postseason.
Barnes might cost the Celtics a bit more than some of the other options on this list. But should Ainge have the opportunity to add him, he should probably take it.
Aaron Gordon, Orlando Magic
Currently sidelined for four-to-six weeks with a left ankle sprain, Gordon is averaging 13.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. The former Arizona Wildcat is also shooting 42.7 percent from the field and a career-best 36.9 percent from beyond the arc on 4.4 attempts per game.
And, while he may be the most expensive add, that development might make Gordon the perfect option for Boston. He’s not Draymond Green — although his 4.2 assists per game is a career-high — but, unburned on offense, Gordon could focus on working in the flow of the offense, setting screens, making the right pass to the open man or simply knocking down his shot from deep and drawing out the defense to clear space for Brown, Tatum and Walker to do their thing.
Defensively, Gordon’s size would place him snug in the center of Boston’s system, both figuratively and literally, as his 6-foot-9, 220-pound frame should root him firmly in the paint against the typical backdown big man while his 7-foot wingspan would deter would-be cutters from floating toward the basket.
Only 25 and under contract for next season, a Gordon addition would also make sense in regards to the Celtics’ timeline alongside Brown and Tatum.
Honorable Mention: Al Horford, Oklahoma City Thunder
While he played heavy minutes at power forward with the Philadelphia 76ers, Horford is back primarily as a center with the Thunder.
And he has flourished.
Of course, we know what Horford would be capable of in Boston; in three seasons under Stevens’ watch, he played some of the best basketball of his career, was a deadeye shooter from deep and looked to be one of the best big men in the league, if not a bit underrated. And, while his 13.7 points per game isn’t the flashiest stat in the world, his 43.2 percent shooting from deep on more than five attempts per game would add a spark to Boston’s so far so-so offense.
And, while he may not be the defender he once was, Horford is still versatile enough to make an impact on that end of the court, whether serving as an anchor in the paint, rotating on the perimeter or in the pick-and-roll.
So, why is Horford simply an honorable mention? Well, Boston may not have to use the exception to acquire him.
Owed more than $50 million through the 2022-23 season, few teams, if any, are likely to give up anything of value for the 34-year-old. And, barring an expected surge into the postseason by Oklahoma City, both parties are likely to seek a buyout.
Would a potential Horford addition make sense for Boston? For sure. That said, it’s unlikely that his presence would preclude another addition via the exception.
The Celtics’ roster is incomplete, but they are fortunate enough to have Hayward’s traded player exception to work with. If Ainge can make the right move, if he can further fortify the roster around the impressive core that is Brown, Tatum and Walker, it just might push Boston over the top and into a title.