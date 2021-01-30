NBA
NBA Daily: Rough Times for Five Key Role Players
A quarter of the 2020-21 season has been played and many teams are trying to dig themselves out of a hole. Chad Smith identifies five struggling role players that will need to turn things around in order for their teams to find success.
Role players may not have the spotlight, the insane contracts or the endorsement deals, but they are vital pieces that contribute to team success. There have been countless examples in the past, including the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers just last year. The focus for the role player is to excel in one or two areas of the game that they are highly skilled in.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has continued to shoot the lights out for Los Angeles this season. Jordan Clarkson has cemented himself as the favorite for Sixth Man of the Year for the red-hot Utah Jazz. There have been pleasant surprises like Nicolas Batum with the Los Angeles Clippers and vital contributors like De’Andre Hunter with the Atlanta Hawks. Even Andrew Wiggins has produced for the Golden State Warriors.
These players have been thriving in their roles so far this year and their teams are winning because of it. But, at the opposite end of the spectrum, you might find these five players, who just haven’t gotten their season off the ground. Their teams rely on their production, which goes a long way when determining whether or not they make it to the postseason. Time is running out as we hit the quarter-mark of the season but there is still time for these guys to turn it around.
JJ Redick, New Orleans Pelicans
Coming into this season, the New Orleans Pelicans had a very odd collection of talent on their roster. The pieces didn’t really seem to fit well with Zion Williamson and Steven Adams playing alongside each other. The floor spacing looked even bleaker with Lonzo Ball and Eric Bledsoe not providing much of any outside shooting.
In fact, the most glaring issue with this team is their clear lack of three-point shooting. That is the one thing that JJ Redick has been known for his entire career, but the 14-year veteran has gotten off to a slow start this season. New Orleans currently ranks last or in the bottom three in nearly every statistical category related to three-point shooting.
Despite his slow start, Redick would seem to be a coveted trade piece for a title contender. Perhaps a change of scenery could do the sharpshooter.
No JJ Redick in the first half. Was told he is not dealing with an injury.
— Christian Clark (@cclark3000) January 30, 2021
Redick’s shooting percentages have been abysmal this season. He is shooting 30 percent from deep, the lowest mark of his career. The struggles are not just behind the arc, however, as he is also shooting just 44 percent from inside the three-point line. Throughout his career, he has only had two seasons in which he shot that poorly.
Perhaps a change of scenery would do Redick some good. Either way, he must figure out his shot if he’s to make any meaningful on-court contributions this season.
Robert Covington, Portland TrailBlazers
The run of bad luck in Portland has continued as Terry Stotts’ team has been hit hard by the injury bug once again. Zach Collins is still on the shelf after ankle surgery and, after missing nearly all of last season, Jusuf Nurkic is out with a broken wrist. CJ McCollum was putting up career-high numbers to start the season but is currently in a walking boot.
After making several great additions over the short offseason, the Trail Blazers were supposed to lean on their depth. Derrick Jones Jr. has been invisible aside from the occasional highlight dunk, Harry Giles has barely seen the floor and Enes Kanter has provided some offensive punch in his return but their biggest acquisition has not lived up to expectations. But, arguably the biggest disappointment has been Robert Covington.
Covington was supposed to be the defensive presence on the wing that Portland has lacked for so long. His ability to knock down three-pointers was also supposed to give Damian Lillard and McCollum even more room to operate. But, on the season, he is averaging just 1.5 made threes per game after averaging more than two per game in every season of his career.
On the floor, Covington is shooting just 30 percent overall and an even worse 27 percent from distance. The 30-year old has scored in double figures just twice this season and has missed the last two games due to a concussion. With so many guys out of the lineup and inconsistent play from others, Portland needs Covington to step up now more than ever — if he can turn it around, the team might just barely be able to withstand their current bout of injuries.
Aron Baynes, Toronto Raptors
After having a career-year in Phoenix last season, Aron Baynes was meant to fill the void left by Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka up in Toronto. But his production has fallen off of a cliff, to the point where Nick Nurse has had difficulty justifying his minutes. Last week he made his first three-pointer of the calendar year, while last Sunday’s victory over the Indiana Pacers was the first time he scored in double figures since just after Christmas.
The big man’s shooting percentages are down across the board: he is shooting just 18 percent from beyond the arc after shooting at a 35 percent clip last season. The numbers don’t even tell the full story, as this situation has a Roy Hibbert-type meltdown feel to it. Fortunately, Toronto has developed another rising talent in Chris Boucher that has stepped in and filled the void.
Baynes is a 31 percent career shooter from distance, so that is not a large part of his game. The problem is he has been unable to finish around the rim, either, nor fit into any type of role on offense. His calling card has always been defense, but he has been underwhelming on that end of the floor as well.
What Toronto thought they were getting with Baynes is exactly what Boucher has been — and more — so, while a return to form might not make-or-break their season, it might be the difference between a roster spot and a stint on the waiver wire for Baynes.
Lou Williams, Los Angeles Clippers
While the Clippers have been one of the best teams in the entire league, not all of their pieces are thriving. Lou Williams nearly won his fourth Sixth Man of the Year award last season but, so far this season, he hasn’t even been the sixth-best player on his own team.
Perhaps playing fewer minutes has contributed to his regression, or perhaps it is the loss of Montrezl Harrell, who took home that award last season. The two were a dynamic force off of the bench for Los Angeles a year ago, but Williams just has not been able to find his groove without the big man.
Williams’ 18 points per game average from last year has been cut in half this season; it is the first time since the 2006-07 season that he has failed to average double figures in scoring. It wouldn’t be so bad if he was aiding in other areas, but that isn’t happening, either. His assists are down from 5.6 to 2.5 per game while he is offering nothing on defense.
The good news for the Clippers is that they are winning despite his struggles. That said, the team, as much as Williams himself, is likely hoping to see a turnaround at some point this season.
Dāvis Bertāns, Washington Wizards
After opting out of the bubble in Orlando last season, Dāvis Bertāns elected to play it smart when it came to his upcoming free agency. He signed a five-year contract to stay with the Wizards as one of their most potent offensive weapons.
Unfortunately, the sharpshooter has been anything but that this season, getting off to a rocky start in nearly every category.
Last season, Bertāns nearly doubled his career-best scoring average, finishing at 15.4 points per game. He shot 43 percent from beyond the arc and had an effective field goal percentage of 60. But those numbers have fallen significantly this year as he is scoring just 11.8 points per game on 36 percent shooting from deep and 37 percent overall.
His effective field goal percentage, free throw percentage, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks are all down from last season. In their loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night, Bertans played 25 minutes and was 0-7 from the floor and finished with just one point.
It has been a rough season in Washington D.C. as the Wizards own the worst record in the entire league. Russell Westbrook has been a shell of himself, while Thomas Bryant is out for the season and the basketball world is just waiting for the team to finally let go of Bradley Beal. The problems for Washington are much deeper than Bertāns, but he is not contributing at the level that he has in the past; if they ever want to dig themselves out, Bertans must step up.
NBA
NBA Standout Player Watch — Jan. 30
Basketball Insiders moves to the Western Conference for our “Standout Watch” series. Quinn Davis examines three players who have been making their mark nearly a quarter of the way through the season.
In a pre-pandemic world, it would be right around that special time of the season where players, media and fans spend countless hours arguing over the NBA All-Star rosters. In some years, a player might even lash out at a post-game presser over the perceived slight. The first post-snub game for those players is a must-watch, as they always seem to bring extra intensity in the hopes of showing the voting public just how wrong they were.
But this season, the All-Star situation is fluid, to say the least. The game itself was originally a no-go, but recent reports indicate the NBA may be looking for a way to host the exhibition. The league also just announced that voting on the starters for each conference will begin soon.
With only a month of NBA basketball in the books, crafting a perfect All-Star team that spares no deserving player is futile. There will be snubs — likely even more than usual. A player’s reputation may come into play more than ever leading to more deserving players missing the cut. Those players will make snarky comments about this, and their fans will argue on Twitter, and life will go on.
In previous years, Basketball Insiders would take a look at some players on the fringes of the All-Star roster and make the case for their selection. Due to the aforementioned circumstances, it seems more prudent to leave the All-Star game out of the equation and take a look at a few players who have simply stood out this year.
Our own Tristan Tucker has already pinpointed a few of those players in the East, so a few players from the West will be examined here. Keep in mind, these are players who, in a normal year, would be in the All-Star discussion, rather than a lock for the team. So, while players like Nikola Jokic and LeBron James have had incredible seasons, neither will not be mentioned beyond this sentence.
Mike Conley, Utah Jazz
The entire Utah Jazz starting five was in consideration for this list. The Jazz are now on a 10-game winning streak and sport the league’s best record. Their starting lineup is running teams off the court and they are shooting the lights out of the ball over the last few weeks.
While each player involved in the streak has played well, Conley will be the focus here. His two-way play at point guard has been a revelation, particularly after his struggles when joining the team last season.
Conley currently leads the entire league in plus-minus. While this stat is more indicative of team success than player success — Rudy Gobert is second on this list — the fact that Conley leads all other members of the Jazz shows just how valuable he has been in propelling bench units.
Conley’s efficiency has mostly been driven by his hot three-point shooting and the rebirth of his once-great floater game. Conley is shooting 42 percent from three and 54 percent from floater range, up from 38 percent and 36 percent in those respective areas last season, per Cleaning the Glass.
Conley has also developed better pick-and-roll chemistry with Gobert. The Jazz has scored 1.03 points per possession with Conley as the pick-and-roll ball handler this season, up from 0.84 points per possession last season, per NBA.com.
Just as impressive has been Conley’s defense. His basketball IQ and experience have made him a standout team defender and he still possesses the ability to hound the opponent’s point guard out to the half-court. Here he stays with Trae Young while reading the pass from John Collins, nabbing a steal which leads to a layup:
While Conley is helped by a Jazz team that is dominating as a unit, his stellar play has been a large part of their recent streak.
Christian Wood, Houston Rockets
After bouncing around the league and a brief stint in China, Wood has found his footing in Houston. The gangly big man is averaging 23 points and 10 rebounds a game on 60 percent true shooting. His production has been maintained even after the departure of James Harden, with who he had developed decent chemistry in their short time together.
The Rockets offense is performing at a league-average rate when Wood plays but plummets to one of the worst in the league when he sits. His vertical gravity around the rim opens up the team’s pick-and-roll game, where they have scored 1.20 points per possession on nearly six of those possessions per game, per NBA.com. Only Nikola Vucevic can claim that efficiency on that high of a volume over the first month of the season.
Wood is not a perfect defender, as his slight frame can make guarding the league’s bulkier centers a tall task and he can often find himself out of help position. He does occasionally find ways to be disruptive thanks to his ridiculous wingspan. Here he swipes an entry pass while guarding the perimeter:
The most impressive part of that clip comes after the steal, as his poise with the ball when leading the break has stood out early this season. Despite his stature, Wood looks comfortable dribbling into his spots and doesn’t panic when guards swipe at him. He moves at his own pace to get to where he wants on the floor.
The play of Wood has put him well ahead of the pack in the race for Most Improved and has been a key component in the Rockets’ fight to stay competitive.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder
After a year under the tutelage of Chris Paul, Gilgeous-Alexander has been given the keys to the Thunder offense. And the third-year point guard has rewarded the team’s trust, putting up 21 points, 5 rebounds, and 6 assists on the season with a very impressive 61 percent true shooting.
While the Thunder have slipped from the national spotlight this season, Gilgeous-Alexander is blossoming into a star. He has continued to improve his ability to finish at the rim and draw fouls, while also improving his already impressive floater game.
He is carrying the Thunder offense. The team posts a not-great-but-respectable 110.1 offensive rating when he plays, compared to a god-awful 96.0 when he sits, per Cleaning the Glass. His defense has slipped a bit with the increased offensive load, but he still competes on that end and has the length to bother opposing guards.
And, if you are into cherry-picked statistics, then this is the stat for you: in NBA history, only seven players have averaged at least 21 points, 6 assists, and 5 rebounds on 60 percent true shooting or better. Those players — Michael Jordan (twice), Lebron James (six times), Larry Bird (twice), Magic Johnson (three times), James Harden (six times), Stephen Curry (three times), and Wilt Chamberlain.
Right now Gilgeous-Alexander and Jokic — who was not supposed to be mentioned again, but alas — are posting at least those numbers.
The league is filled with talent in every corner, but those three have made their mark on this condensed and weird season in a way that deserves recognition.
Outside of that triumvirate, young players out West like Mikal Bridges, Michael Porter Jr., Lu Dort, and Keldon Johnson have been impressive and important for their teams as well. Basketball Insiders will be keeping an eye on them and many others as the season wears on.
NBA
ICYMI: Northwest Division
We continue our ICYMI series with Drew Maresca’s examination of the Northwest Division, identifying major happenings from early on in the season.
Basketball Insiders recently launched the ICYMI series to keep readers up-to-date on a plethora of news from around the Association. Ariel Pacheco recently covered the Atlantic Division, David Yapkowitz covered the Pacific and Garrett Brooks handled the Central. Next up, we’re serving up all things Northwest Division-related.
To be fair, these teams out westward have had their share of challenges. The collection currently boasts an aggregate record of 46-41 – behind only the Atlantic and Pacific Divisions.
The Northwest Division hasn’t been home to the NBA Champion since its inception in the 2004-05 season. Still, there’s lots of talent in the Pacific Northwest this season and it’s probably never had a better chance of being the NBA Champion’s home than it does right now.
With a proper introduction out of the way, let’s dive into all of the interesting Northwest Division news stories from the first quarter of the season.
Portland Suffer Another Nurkic Injury (McCollum Too)
Jusuf Nurkic is a load in the post. He was still working his way back into his near-All-Star caliber of play, averaging 9.8 points and 7.7 rebounds in 23.3 minutes – or 15.2 points and 11.8 rebounds per-36 minutes. Unfortunately, he suffered another setback earlier this month.
Nurkic had played only 25 games since returning from the lower leg injury he suffered in March 2019. And while it might not sound fair, that isn’t part of the equation in the NBA.
Nurkic suffered a broken wrist on Jan. 15 against the Indiana Pacers. He had surgery to repair the break and the Trail Blazers do not yet have a firm timeline for his return. He was scheduled to be re-evaluated in eight weeks and he’ll miss at least 23 games.
Portland was able to remain in the playoff picture without Nurkic last season, so they could theoretically do it so again. But they appear to be the modern version of the Old Testament’s Job, receiving one test after the next from the basketball gods.
All-Star guard CJ McCollum also went down with a hairline fracture in his foot a few days later. Portland announced on Jan. 19 that McCollum would miss at least four weeks, or 16 games, at which point he’ll be re-evaluated.
Portland can probably stay in the playoff hunt with Damian Lillard shouldering an even bigger role, but it won’t be easy. The Trail Blazers went 31-35 without Nurkic in 2019-20 prior to his return with McCollum. They are 1-3 since McCollum and Nurkic went down, playing against the mediocre-at-best New York Knicks, San Antonio Spurs, Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets. The remaining 55 games could be a long haul for Lillard and the Blazers.
The “Old” Mike Conley is Back
Utah fans have been on a rollercoaster of emotions with Mike Conley thus far. Conley arrived in Utah fresh off career highs in scoring (21.3 points per game) and rebounds (3.4 per game).
But Conley struggled to fit into Utah’s system and alongside All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell. He regressed mightily in 2019-20, especially in the portion of the season that preceded the COVID-19 shutdown. Even after looking better in the bubble, Conley still only averaged 14.4 points, 4.4 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game for the season – worse than he’d performed in years
But Conley has played significantly better so far this season, averaging 16.6 points, 5.9 assists and 3.8 rebounds. And while none of the aforementioned stats are career highs, his resurgence is about more than just raw numbers.
Conley is shooting a career-high 41.9 percent on three-point attempts, while also attempting a career-high 6.9 threes per game. He’s posting the second-highest PER of his career (20.2), and he’s assisting on 29.7% of his teammate’s field goals while on the floor – his fifth-highest total in his 14-year career. Of course, he’s still a pit bull on the defensive end of the floor.
Conley’s future in Utah appeared to be in question as of this past off-season – but it appears pretty solid now.
Denver Finally Steadying Itself
Lately, the Denver Nuggets have been an enigma. They’d squandered a number of leads, failed to close out tight games, appeared viscerally opposed to engage defensively and Jamal Murray looked incapable of following-up his bubble breakout with any semblance of an encore presentation. Additionally, Michael Porter Jr. was out due to COVID-19 protocol
Well, first of all, Denver has improved defensively. They’ve jumped to 18th in the league in defensive rating, up from 25th just two short weeks ago. They also rattled off five straight wins – two of which were overtime victories, proving they can, in fact, close out tight games.
And while Murray has continued to struggle to score the ball, Denver at least saw the return of Porter Jr., who is averaging 20.3 points per game on 57 percent shooting in his last three games.
Just like it was too early to write off the Nuggets on January 15th, it’s still too early to assume all is well. But NBA fans should be encouraged with how Denver has played of late because, let’s face it, the Nuggets are good for the NBA – plain and simple.
Oklahoma City Should Be Sellers At Deadline
No one expected much from the Oklahoma City Thunder – and they’re not really outdoing our expectations. But there are two reasons to keep your eyes on Oklahoma City as we approach March: George Hill and Al Horford.
It goes without saying that both Hill and Horford can contribute. Horford has had a quietly successful start to the 2020-21 season, averaging 11.1 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. Hill looks even better, posting 11.8 points and 3.1 assists while shooting 38.6 percent on three-point attempts. Are they necessary pieces for the Thunder’s future? Absolutely not. Are there teams out there who they’d help? You know it.
The net effect of Hill and Horford, along with their experience, makes them incredibly valuable to contenders in need of size and shooting, respectively. Teams like the Dallas Mavericks and New Orleans Pelicans – 30th and 29th in three-point shooting, respectively – could sure use Hill’s services, and Horford would be a welcome addition in places like Miami, Indiana and Los Angeles (Clippers) – which are 30th, 29th and 27th in rebounding.
The Thunder have already amassed (almost literally) too many picks, including the best two of their own, plus HEAT and the Houston Rockets’ first-rounders in 2021. They’ll probably add two more valuable picks to their stash thanks to two of these veterans.
While newer modes of travel and an effective national television strategy have chipped away at the relevance of divisions for a number of years, the Northwest is on the up. Between one of the better burgeoning rivalries between Utah and Denver and one of the most marketable players in the league in Lillard, it shouldn’t be long before they’re atop it all.
While the organization of most divisions is mostly a formality, there is actually something special brewing in the Northwest – and NBA fans should take notice.
NBA
NBA Daily: The Continued Growth of Zach LaVine
Zach LaVine has improved every year of his career. Bobby Krivitsky breaks down why the 2020-21 season has been the best yet for the Chicago Bulls’ star.
Zach LaVine was the 13th pick in the 2014 NBA draft, entering the league as an uber-athletic prospect with a raw game. He’s improved every year he’s been in the NBA, and now, in his seventh season, he’s playing at a level that might make him an All-Star.
Through the Chicago Bulls’ first 17 games of the season, LaVine’s averaging 27 points per game, the eighth-most in the NBA. He’s taking fewer two’s and slightly more three’s, increasing his volume of attempts from beyond the arc from 8.1 to 8.6, knocking them down at a 39.7 percent clip. Last season, he shot 38 percent from three-point range.
LaVine’s taking 18.5 shots per game and making 50.2 percent of them. He’s at his best attacking off the dribble, and he’s gone from taking 7.5 pull-up jumpers per game to 8.1. Despite the increase in volume, he’s making those shots with greater efficiency, going from a 35-percent shooter on pull-ups last season to converting 42 percent of those attempts this season.
Most of LaVine’s shots are above the break three-pointers or occurring in the restricted area and, while the former is considered the least efficient deep-range look, LaVine’s taken 116 such attempts this season and converted them at a 39.7 percent clip. He’s also performed better at the free-throw line, as he’s converted 87.6 percent of his attempts on the season compared to just 80.2 percent last season. Both stats have significantly boosted LaVine’s effective field goal percentage this season (59.4 percent) and led to a career-best true shooting percentage (64.2).
Those personal improvements have certainly provided a boost to the Bulls’ offense, but LaVine’s growth as a facilitator has supercharged it. Last season, Chicago managed a paltry 106.8 points per game. But, with a further improved LaVine leading the charge, the Bulls are generating 115.3 points per game, good for fifth in the NBA and ahead of teams such as the Los Angeles Clippers (113.6), Philadelphia 76ers (113.4) and Los Angeles Lakers (112.1).
Of course, the sample size is less than 20 games, but LaVine has dished out a career-high 5.3 assists per game this season. And, more than anything else, that improvement has come as LaVine’s made a greater effort than ever before to get his teammates involved on the offensive end.
Before, LaVine was long regarded as an empty-calorie, score-first guard whose stats didn’t necessarily contribute to winning basketball. And, as a former lottery pick striving to become one of the best in the NBA, it was understandable as to why LaVine, who never had much in the way of a strong supporting cast or even finished a season with a winning record in the regular season, would prioritize his own production to the extent he has. It was a label he had earned.
But LaVine’s improvement as a passer this season, which has mostly come via an increased willingness to make simple reads and share the ball when appropriate, which has proven the case more than ever before, has shown the depth to his game beyond that score-first, get-my-own mentality. And, while 17 games aren’t nearly enough to permanently shed the moniker, LaVine would appear well on his way to doing so.
However, LaVine has to cut down on the turnovers. He’s giving the ball away a career-high 4.3 times per game this season, and his 73 turnovers are the most in the NBA. Last season, he turned the ball over 206 times, which ranked in the top 10.
And if LaVine wants to make the monumental leap from someone who has a legitimate case for why he should be an All-Star to someone competing for a spot on an All-NBA team, he’ll have to develop into a two-way player.
Between his athletic ability and a wingspan that stretches slightly longer than 6-foot-8, LaVine has the tools to be a good on-ball and team defender, but he just hasn’t put it together on that end. His defensive rating this season, 116.9 points per 100 possessions, is the worst of his career and would place him fifth-worst among players to average more than 25 minutes per game this season. His closeouts tend to be reckless, and as a help-defender, too often he’s ball watching, but it’s his struggles fighting through screens, which speaks mainly to a lack of effort, that is chief among the problems plaguing him defensively.
Lavine also has a penchant for biting badly on shot fakes.
Despite this being LaVine’s seventh NBA season, he still has plenty of room to refine and round out his game on both ends of the floor. He’s 25-years-old, he played one collegiate season at UCLA, and in his third year in the NBA, he tore the ACL in his left knee, costing him 93 games, which is more than a full season’s worth.
LaVine has his flaws, and the Bulls are a sub .500 team, which are two factors that could keep him from being named an All-Star this season. But every year, his game gets better, and his development as a scorer, combined with his growth as a facilitator, can help him unlock his potential and raise the ceiling for how successful a team can be when it features him as one of its top-three players.
