NBA
Should the Magic Trade Nikola Vucevic?
The Magic have a big decision to make with Nikola Vucevic. As the team once again has struggled to compete in the Eastern Conference, is it time to commit to a rebuild and part ways with the All-Star center?
To the surprise of few, the Orlando Magic are once again not a very competitive basketball team. Since Dwight Howard’s departure in 2012, the Magic have failed to achieve higher than 7th in the Eastern Conference and have only won two playoff games in 10 attempts.
However, the Magic finally have an exciting group of young players to begin building around. Cole Anthony has shown a lot of promise in his rookie campaign and, while he’s currently recovering from a torn ACL, Jonathan Isaac has shown himself to be one of the most exciting up-and-comers in the NBA. When paired with those aforementioned struggles, All-Star Nikola Vucevic has become the odd man out on a non-competitive team in the middle of a rebuild.
With Vucevic only getting older, the questions about the Magic’s long-term plans with their center have only become more pronounced. Should they trade him? Or would Orlando be better off keeping Vucevic around?
Vucevic is in his 10th season in the NBA after being drafted 16th overall in 2011 out of USC. Since making his way to Orlando after his rookie season with the Philadelphia 76ers, he’s been a fixture for the Magic and, arguably, their best player since Howard’s departure.
In nine years with the Magic, Vucevic has averaged 17.4 points and 10.8 rebounds per game, with an All-Star Game appearance during the 2018-19 season. This season, he’s seen the best scoring season of his career, averaging 23.3 points per game.
Despite his individual successes on the court, however, Vucevic’s play hasn’t translated to nearly as much team success — of course, that isn’t entirely on Vucevic, but rather the fault of the organization and the path they’ve taken over the last decade or so, failing to build a truly competitive roster around their star center. Orlando has made the postseason in just two of Vucevic’s eight seasons with the team, while they have yet to advance beyond the first round. The highest seed the Magic have achieved with Vucevic on the roster was in 2018-19, when they secured the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.
Now, the Magic have started a youth movement. The 30-year-old Vucevic would seemingly stand in the way of that; given that they aren’t expected to be competitive for at least a few more seasons, it may be best for the team to truly commit to a rebuild, move Vucevic to the highest bidder before his play starts to decline and stockpile as many potential assets as they can. His absence would also provide significant opportunities for Mo Bamba and Chuma Okeke, giving the Magic a chance to truly evaluate them and see where they fit into the future.
Of course, trading Vucevic, in just the second year of a $100 million contract, might be easier said than done. The 31-year-old is about to leave his prime, while many teams may see the downgrade Vucevic might be defensively and stay away.
But that isn’t to say Vucevic is without potential suitors.
The Golden State Warriors are one of but a few teams that could use a boost at the center position. Rookie James Wiseman has flashed, but has struggled to play consistently and could prove a liability come playoff time. Draymond Green, meanwhile, is an excellent defender but is averaging just 5.1 points per game on a dismal 35.3 field goal percentage. Vucevic would instantly step in as the second option to Stephen Curry, easing both his burden and that of Andrew Wiggins and Kelly Oubre on offense.
The problem with a potential Warriors deal is that they don’t have much in the way of assets to send back. Outside of Wiseman, they lack for young, coveted prospects already at the NBA level. And, while they own the Minnesota Timberwolves’ first selection in the 2021 NBA Draft, it’s likely to be protected; if it does convey, would the Warriors value Vucevic over a potential top-five pick?
Another potential fit for Vucevic would be the Boston Celtics, a team that has been linked to him in rumors now for multiple seasons.
Boston has struggled mightily on offense as of late and, as they tend to split the majority of their minutes at center between Daniel Theis, Tristan Thompson and Robert Williams, Vucevic would prove an easy and immediate upgrade; Theis is the leading scorer of the trio, averaging a paltry 9..5 points per game. Further, it would be easy, at least for the Celtics, to take the center on given the trade exception they generated via the Gordon Hayward sign-and-trade with the Charlotte Hornets.
It’s clear that Boston’s two stars, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, need help. And, with Walker clearly not completely recovered from a knee injury sustained last season, Vucevic might be just what they’re looking for. They also have a number of intriguing assets they could send back to Orlando, including Williams, Romeo Langford, Grant Williams and a number of draft picks.
The last team featured here is a team that needs depth at the center position: the Brooklyn Nets.
The Nets have plenty of talent and are certainly not lacking for offensive firepower. But, with Jarrett Allen gone to the Cleveland Cavaliers as part of the James Harden trade, Brooklyn has struggled to get any production out of the five-spot. Of course, DeAndre Jordan has his moments, but the 32-year-old just isn’t the same player that he was with the Los Angeles Clippers anymore.
It might be overkill, given the firepower they already possess on offense, but if it’s championship-or-bust in Brooklyn, a move for Vucevic would all but solidify their status as the favorite to take home the Larry O’Brien trophy.
The good news for Orlando is that they have time; under contract for two more seasons, Vucevic could be traded after the season or even next season should the Magic feel any return inadequate or simply hope to make one last postseason push with the big man.
Either way, moving Vucevic would seem inevitable — and it might just be the biggest step the Magic have taken to get their franchise back on track in nearly a decade.
NBA
NBA Daily: Things Looking Up in Dallas
The Dallas Mavericks have won four games in a row after starting the season at 9-14. Tristan Tucker takes a look at what has sparked the turnaround.
After a rocky 9-14 mark start to the season, the Dallas Mavericks have quietly won four of their last five games. Better yet, they’ve scored 118 points or more in each of those games after reaching that mark just five total times prior, an impressive midseason turnaround.
A lot of the recent success comes from the top, with the respective turnarounds of stars Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis fueling the team’s own. This was capitalized on in a huge 143-130 win over the New Orleans Pelicans, a game that saw two of the league’s best young stars in Doncic and Zion Williamson put up career nights. Doncic, specifically, turned in a career-high 46 points to go along with 8 rebounds and 12 assists, splashing in 5-of-8 three-pointers in the win.
“We did switch tonight, we did every possible thing tonight,” said Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy after the game. “[The Mavericks] scored against everything, they hit threes against everything. We switched, we got up on pick and rolls, we dropped on pick and rolls, we played zone, it didn’t matter. Nothing we did made any impact on them whatsoever.”
Doncic has been on a tear recently — in fact, his last five games have arguably been his best of the season. Doncic put up his first 40-point game of the season just three games prior with 42 points and 11 assists while shooting 7-of-12 from deep against the Golden State Warriors. In their most recent contest, he poured in 44 points in a loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.
The week has moved Doncic’s averages up to 29.1 points, 8.6 rebounds and 9.4 assists per game while shooting 47.5 percent from the floor. A preseason MVP favorite, his stock has been rising steadily over the last few games. If the 6-foot-7 Slovenian is able to maintain that kind of production and help establish the Mavericks’ winning ways this season, expect him to be a fixture in the MVP conversation.
“I think there’s a difference in the effort, the energy, the way we play the game,” Doncic said after beating the Pelicans. “We just gotta keep working on our defense…the effort is going to do it for us.”
Porzingis is also playing lights-out basketball after a rough start to his season. In the win over New Orleans, Porzingis put up 36 points on eight made three-pointers on 13 tries, moving his season averages to 20.5 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.
“What’s going for me offensively is I’ve been putting in a lot of work and I’m patient,” Porzingis said after the win over New Orleans. “I’m patient in knowing that in the end, shots are gonna start falling and I’m gonna find better opportunities…at the same time knowing I have to stay aggressive, otherwise it’s not just gonna fall out of the sky, so that’s my mindset…[tonight] it felt easy and seamless.”
In that win, the dynamic duo of Doncic and Porzingis combined for 82 points, a cooperative performance that Dallas should come to expect and must be able to rely on if they are to continue winning games.
“They’re both great offensive players, they’re very unique,” said Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle after the win over New Orleans. “They fit together extremely well, their games complement each other extremely well. The chemistry tonight was incredible.”
It isn’t just Dallas’s star duo that’s erupting, however, as the Mavericks have several elite role players that are helping push the team back to the top of the Western Conference. Tim Hardaway Jr. has always been an unheralded player that has starred in his role with the team, as he averages 16.7 points per game while shooting 39.3 percent from deep on just under eight attempts per contest.
Josh Richardson, Maxi Kleber, Trey Burke and Willie Cauley-Stein have all been impressive in spurts, as well, while Jalen Brunson and Dorian Finney-Smith are some of the most efficient glue guys in the league.
Brunson is averaging 11.7 points on close to 50-40-90 shooting splits while Finney-Smith is a tenacious defender, tied with Doncic for most steals per game on the team, and is averaging 9.1 points per game.
“The decision for defensive player of the game tonight was not easy,” Carlisle said after beating New Orleans. “But Jalen Brunson got it because we had talked to our guards about the need for a lot of guard rebounding tonight…he had 6 rebounds, took the charge, so he got the belt tonight.”
While the Mavericks’ offense is now unleashed, the team still has a long way to go until it can truly contend — and that starts on the defensive end of the ball. At the end of this stretch, Dallas boasted the ninth-best offensive rating in the league but the fourth-worst defensive rating. With so many talented defenders on the roster, it’s a wonder as to why Dallas hasn’t been able to click on that side of the floor.
“We can get so much better defensively, it’s crazy,” Porzingis said. “That’s where we can make the most growth this season…the positive thing is that we can get much better and once we have our roles clearer…it’s better for everyone mentally…that’s when we can create that chemistry, when you wanna go harder for the other guy next to you, for your brother…I believe with the mindset that we’re having right now, we’re on the way there.”
NBA
NBA Most Valuable Player Watch – Feb. 15
With three players vying for the lead, Basketball Insiders releases its fourth MVP rankings of the 2020-21 season.
In a typical NBA season, fans normally see one true favorite around this point in the season, and that player typically goes on to win. However, as we have all seen, this is no normal NBA season. On a nightly basis, fans are being treated to several players that have legitimate cases for the award. Without further ado, let’s see how some of the top dogs in the NBA have fared over the last two weeks.
1. Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers (Previous: 2)
Embiid has had a career-defining February, evidenced by his 33.2 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 1 block per game while shooting 54.1 percent overall, 38.9 percent from downtown and 88.2 percent from the free-throw line. That kind of performance, coupled with the fact that the 76ers sit atop the Eastern Conference, has Embiid at the front of the MVP pack.
That said, the margin between Embiid and the two players below him on this ladder is razor-thin. He has the opportunity to push himself even further ahead of the others on this list, however, with a pivotal matchup with Rudy Gobert and the Utah Jazz soon to come.
2. LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers (Previous: 3)
The most common theme one will hear when James’ name comes up this season is, ‘‘How is he doing this at age 36?’’ That’s a very valid question, as James has averaged 25.5 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists per game along with some of the best shooting splits of his career.
Since the last update to Basketball Insiders’ ladder, James has put up several noteworthy performances, including a 28-point triple-double in an overtime win against the Oklahoma City Thunder and a 33-point showing in an overtime win over the Detroit Pistons. James should have an opportunity to build on his MVP case even further now that co-star Anthony Davis is set to miss time with an Achilles aggravation, as well.
3. Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets (Previous: 1)
Jokic falling to three is not an indictment of his recent play, as he’s been absolutely stellar. Instead, it’s a testament to just how tightly knit this MVP race is, as he, Embiid and James are all capable of taking the top slot any given week.
Since the last ladder, Jokic’s Denver Nuggets have gone 3-3, but of no fault to Jokic. Jokic put up a 50-point bomb in a loss to the Sacramento Kings. However, the Nuggets are seemingly on the way up and just defeated the Los Angeles Lakers, with Jokic turning in a 23-point, 16-rebound and 10-assist performance.
4. Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets (Previous: 4)
Normally, Durant would drop a spot or two in the ladder for missing three games, but the Brooklyn Nets went 1-2 and were outscored by a total margin of 17 points in his absence. Upon his return, the Nets proceeded to drub the Golden State Warriors by 17.
It isn’t often that a player has one of their best statistical seasons just one year removed from an Achilles injury, but that’s exactly what Durant is doing, as he is now up to 29 points, 7.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.4 blocks per game on 52.4 percent shooting from the field, 43.4 percent from three and 86.9 percent from the charity stripe.
Durant is probably a step behind the top three on this ladder, but don’t discount him from the race; Durant’s numbers are otherworldly.
5. Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers (Previous: 5)
In the wake of Paul George’s absence, Leonard pushed the Los Angeles Clippers to back-to-back wins with a 36-point outing against the Minnesota Timberwolves and a 33-point showing against the Chicago Bulls. Now, Leonard is averaging 29 points and 7.7 rebounds per game on 52.4 percent shooting in the month of February.
With George expected to return soon, it will be interesting to see if either member of the duo can remain in the MVP race. The Clippers have a ridiculously difficult upcoming schedule, with matchups against the Miami HEAT, the Nets and two straight games against the Jazz.
6. Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors (Previous: Not Ranked)
There are plenty of players worth mentioning that are in the MVP race. Giannis Antetokounmpo is fresh off a triple-double, Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks are heating up and the Jazz is torching the league under the leadership of Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, along with Sixth Man of the Year candidate Jordan Clarkson.
However, Stephen Curry earns the sixth slot on our ladder this week, as his performances along with the fact that the Warriors are firmly in the playoff picture are not being discussed enough.
In February, Curry is averaging a stunning 36.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game on well over a 50/40/90 shooting split. During that same stretch, Curry is shooting 47.8 percent from three on 13.1 attempts per game.
Furthermore, Curry is propelled by his 57-point performance against the Mavericks, a 40-point performance against the Orlando Magic and his team’s 31-point thrashing of Dallas in a separate game. If Curry can keep this up, he’ll easily jump higher on this ladder.
With the trade deadline approaching, fans are getting to see teams’ true colors, separating pretenders from contenders, which is sure to lead to some heated debates. Be sure to check out Basketball Insiders’ next MVP ladder in two weeks!
NBA
Takeaways From Ignite’s First Weekend In G League Bubble
Drew Maresca identifies three takeaways from Ignite’s first game in the G League bubble.
The G League bubble kicked off on Wednesday, Feb. 10. It features 18 teams – so all NBA teams do not have an affiliate team participating – playing 15 games each, all of which takes place at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando, Florida – the same location as the NBA’s bubble from the 2019-20 season. Bubble play culminates in a beginning postseason on Mar. 8, which will include the top eight teams playing in a single-elimination tournament.
In addition to 17 NBA affiliates, the G League bubble also features Ignite, a team comprised of mostly recent high school graduates that chose to forego college in favor of an NBA-centric training program and system.
Ignite received significant buzz relative to other G League teams. Coached by Brian Shaw, the team features some top-tier prospects including Jalen Green and Jonathan Kuminga, both of whom are widely expected to be top-10 picks, at least. There are also some veterans mixed in to keep the ball moving and morale high – and let’s be honest, they too are trying to make it back to the NBA.
Ignite has won its first three games of G League bubble play, defeating the Santa Cruz Warriors, Oklahoma City Blue and Raptors 905. There were lots of important takeaways that are pertinent to NBA fans, especially those hoping their team nabs a lottery pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. With that being said, here are the three biggest takeaways for Ignite’s prospects after the first few games:
Green has played well but has more to show
Jalen Green – probably the highest-profile player on Ignite entering bubble play – underwhelmed in his opening game against Santa Cruz. Fear, not Green fans, it’s just one contest. He looked a little lost in the first half, making a few mental errors. He loosened up in the second half, but he still only scored 11 points on 40 percent shooting — not what you expect from a top-flight prospect.
Green has evened out a bit since then. He struggled again in the first half of the team’s third game on Saturday, but — once again — came alive as time went on. He began attacking the hoop and showed his top-notch speed and athleticism.
Green is a long, dynamic, shooting guard. He definitely needs to get stronger, but that will come. He ended the third game with 21 points on 50 percent shooting from deep, and he’s currently averaging 17.7 points and 4.3 rebounds through three games. The major concerns around Green right now have to be around sloppiness — Green currently possesses a 1:3 assist-to-turnover ratio — and his inability to consistently affect the game.
Fortunately, there are more than enough games left for Green to prove himself.
Kuminga is better than anyone expected (so far)
Kuminga propelled himself into the top-five- pick-conversation entering bubble play, and now we all know why.
Needless to say, the future draftee is clearly a modern two-way player. He showed good footwork, impressive shot-making ability and good defensive instincts — emphasized by a game-sealing blocked shot at the end of the first game — in the first few games of bubble play.
Kuminga ended his first G-League game with 19 points, 4 assists, 2 rebounds and 2 blocks. His three-ball didn’t work — he sunk just 17% of his 7 attempts — but he shot 50 percent from the floor on the whole. Even in sticking just one of seven three-point attempts, his shot looked fluid and he wasn’t hesitant getting them up. Even more encouraging, he’s shot 3-for-6 since in games two and three combined.
The talented prospect also demonstrated the ability to push the pace in transition and use his eyes to trick defenders into falling for pass fakes.
Finally, as if all of the above weren’t enough, Kuminga’s vision has been on display, too. He may only average three assists per game, but they are quality assists that come in the half-court after drawing a double team or threading the needle to hit cutters. His ability to see over the defensive is a major plus for his passing, and it should translate nicely to the NBA.
Kuminga is fifth in scoring through three games, posting 22 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists per game — and he gets most of his production within the flow of the offense.
Dashien Nix looks the part, too
Nix was ranked 21 overall in the ESPN 100 as of the end of last high school season. He de-committed from UCLA, and that decision looks to be a good one.
As a natural righty, Nix looked very good going to and finishing with his left. He’s showed a strong hesitation dribble and has demonstrated a good ability to draw fouls. More or less, Nix looked extremely comfortable going against former and future NBA players.
Nix has also shown a good speed with which he plays, all predicated on patience. He gets to his spots and waits for things to develop around him while maintaining a live dribble. He hasn’t wowed with athleticism – and his fitness was a concern in a recent Sports Illustrated mock draft – but his skill set and poise have been on full display
Nix had a good game on Wednesday against Santa Cruz (12 points, 3 assists and 3 rebounds). He was held scoreless in 21 minutes of action in the team’s second game against the Blue, but he bounced back nicely against the Raptors in Ignite’s third game (25 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists). Nix is now averaging 12.3 points, 4.7 assists and 4.7 rebounds on 50 percent shooting from three-point land.
Team Ignite represents a serious investment by the NBA in the futures of their young prospects. It was a bit risky in that it could be seen as a conflict of interest in the league’s relationship with the NCAA. But for now, the Ignite look to be accomplishing exactly what it set out to do, which is getting younger guys repetitions in a pro-style system. And that’s before considering the benefits like financial mentorship, training and practicing with NBA vets, all while earning good salaries in lieu of playing for free with a college team.
Ignite plays its fourth game on Monday, Feb. 15 at 11:30 am EST against the Southwest Vipers, which features young prospects like Kevin Porter Jr., Kenyon Martin Jr. and Kenny Wooten. But regardless of who they face, each game in the bubble is an opportunity for Ignite players both young and old.