NBA
The Beginning Or The End For Dennis Smith Jr.?
With Dennis Smith Jr.’s trade to Detroit, might this be his best and last chance to prove he belongs in the NBA?
Dennis Smith Jr. came into the NBA as a highly-touted prospect. His 48-inch vertical coupled with his speed and explosiveness made him an easy choice at No. 9 for Dallas Mavericks in the 2017 NBA Draft. After a promising rookie season, Smith’s play has steadily declined and has, at best, been erratic. Still, his talent was good enough to be the centerpiece in the Kristaps Porzingis trade in 2018.
The Detroit Pistons’ acquisition of the high-flying point guard gives them a chance at another reclamation project similar to Josh Jackson. Smith will get a shot to revive a career that has been trending in the wrong direction. But is this his final shot at solidifying himself as an NBA guard?
Simply put, the Dennis Smith Jr. experience failed in New York.
In his three seasons with the Knicks, he averaged just 8.7 points and 3.7 assists while shooting 41.6 percent on two-point attempts and a meager 28.4 percent on three-point attempts, per Basketball-Reference. Smith has appeared in three games (28 total minutes) this season, in part to injury, but even when he’s been healthy he hasn’t been able to crack Tom Thibodeau’s tight rotation.
The troubling part of Smith’s tenure with the Knicks is that he was part of a poor point guard rotation over the past few seasons, yet he was never able to take the reigns over guys like Emmanuel Mudiay, Trey Burke and Elfrid Payton. In his 58 games with New York, he started in just 21 of them. His inconsistent play and sometimes lackluster effort lead to him taking backseats to players he was more talented than.
In fairness to Smith, there are valid reasons as to why he struggled. He played under four different head coaches during his tenure with the Knicks. The coaching carousel that he played under meant he was never able to truly get acclimated and comfortable in any setting. His coaches also seemed to prioritize playing older veterans rather than trying to develop him. It’s difficult to develop under that kind of setting, as evident by his now-former teammate Frank Ntilikina, who’s been in the same situation.
A huge part of Smith’s struggles were also largely injury-related. Dealing with various nagging leg injuries and a back injury that seemed to have hurt the form of his jump shot, it hasn’t been easy. Smith was never good a good three-point shooter, but he developed a hitch after the injury which he only recently fixed. If Smith wants to succeed in Detroit, his jumper will have to be much better than it’s been.
Smith has shown himself to be a high-character person and a hard worker despite the adversity he has faced throughout his young career. This should bode well for him with the Pistons. If Smith hadn’t been traded, he would have been playing for the Knicks’ G League team in the bubble. He actually had requested to be sent down in order to get playing time and recoup some of his value around the league, which is a reflection of his willingness to improve.
Smith heads to Detroit with an opportunity to man the point guard position for the foreseeable future. WIth Killian Hayes out with a torn right labrum and Derrick Rose now back with the Knicks, the only point guards on the roster are Delon Wright and Frank Jackson, the latter of which is on a two-way contract. Smith will get ample playing time to prove himself and the Pistons, who have the worst record in the NBA, should have every reason to play him.
As for the Pistons, this is a low-risk move that could potentially lead to a nice return. If Smith can prove himself to be an NBA-level guard once again, Detroit will have another young piece with tons of potential. Even if Smith doesn’t work out, the Pistons are better off taking the gamble on his play rather than having Derrick Rose soaking up minutes and usage on a young roster.
Ultimately, Dennis Smith Jr.’s career is currently at a crossroads. He is running out of chances to succeed, but this trade to Detroit may his best opportunity yet. In Dallas, he was put in the backburner in favor of Luka Doncic after being the first lottery pick they had selected in years. In New York, he was often hurt and frequently playing under a new coach. Never easy, the electric guard also dealt with the pressure of the Porzingis trade.
With the Pistons, he won’t have to deal with any expectations. He will be allowed to make mistakes and won’t have to develop in the spotlight that has been on him early in his career. For his sake, it is crucial that he takes advantage of this opportunity. In the end, there are only so many chances to prove yourself in the NBA.
G-League
8 Players To Watch In The G League Bubble
With the 2021 NBA G League season right around the corner, Tristan Tucker provides his picks for players to keep an eye on in the bubble.
With the NBA G League season tipping off on Wednesday, Feb. 10, Basketball Insiders will take a look at some of the stars that headline the bubble. Several two-way contract players and NBA assignees like Dennis Smith Jr. and Kevin Porter Jr. will play, but there are many that will make their cases to join or rejoin the NBA as teams will finalize rosters in March at the trade deadline.
On top of that, the league will welcome the G League Ignite, a brand new team that will feature some of the top prospects in the 2021 NBA Draft class, such as Jonathan Kuminga and Jalen Green. However, Basketball Insiders will focus on some of the players that might be flying under the radar in their pursuit of an NBA roster spot. Let’s take a look at eight of those players to watch out for during the upcoming season.
Jeremy Lin, Santa Cruz Warriors
The most anticipated G Leaguer in the bubble is none other than Jeremy Lin, one of the league’s fan favorites since the days of Linsanity with the New York Knicks. Lin last played in the NBA during the 2018-19 season, when he was acquired by the Toronto Raptors midseason and went on to win the NBA Championship.
Lin never fully recovered from a devastating injury he suffered after just one game with the Brooklyn Nets in the 2017-18 season, which eventually led to him remaining unsigned through all of last season. However, before his injury, Lin averaged 14.6 points per game in 37 total games with the Nets and was well on his way to establishing himself as one of the best role players in the NBA.
The Golden State Warriors tried to sign Lin to their training camp roster but encountered issues with acquiring his rights. Thankfully for Lin, Santa Cruz was still able to secure his rights via the NBA vet selection rule, extending Linsanity’ a direct chance to rejoin the NBA.
Alize Johnson, Raptors 905
Don’t be surprised if Johnson ends up on the Raptors as the next great player for the team like Chris Boucher, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and Norman Powell as another undrafted or late-round flyer. Johnson, the 50th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Indiana Pacers, averaged 20.1 points, 12.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.4 steals last year in the G League while shooting 52 percent from the field and 33.9 percent from deep.
As is made clear by his stats, Johnson is a stat-stuffing big that can do just about anything on the court. And like many of the Raptors’ projects before him, Johnson is one of the most aware players in the entire G League. It’s no surprise that many scouts and trainers have likened Johnson to one Draymond Green.
Admiral Schofield, Greensboro Swarm
Schofield, the No. 1 overall selection in the 2021 NBA G League draft, figures to play a huge role on a talented Greensboro roster that is stacked with former Power Five talent. Schofield is no stranger to the G League, averaging 16 points and 5.5 rebounds per game in 33 appearances last season.
While Schofield didn’t have the best rookie season with the Washington Wizards, there is plenty of untapped potential for the Swarm to take advantage of. Schofield showed retention of his elite three-point shooting ability from Tennessee during his first season in the G League, shooting 36.8 percent on nearly six attempts per game from downtown.
Oshae Brissett, Fort Wayne Mad Ants
Brissett had a promising rookie season with the Raptors on a two-way contract, including an outing in which he scored 12 points and 6 rebounds. Brissett didn’t shoot well in his first season in the G League but averaged 15.8 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-7 forward out of Syracuse clearly did enough to impress the Mad Ants, who took him in the second round of the G League draft.
Allonzo Trier, Iowa Wolves
Trier is a highly anticipated addition to the G League bubble, having played very well in the NBA with the Knicks. The point guard played two seasons with New York but was inexplicably pulled from the rotation in his second season, seeing more sporadic playing time. In his first season with the Knicks as an undrafted rookie, Trier averaged 10.9 points per game on 44.8 percent shooting from the floor and 39.4 percent shooting from three in 64 appearances.
The Iowa Wolves took a flier on Trier, selecting him with the fourth overall pick in the G League draft. Trier will join a Wolves team without much NBA experience and should get his chance to prove his worth once again.
Vit Krejci, Oklahoma City Blue
Unlike many on this list, there isn’t much intel on Krejci, a prospect from the Czech Republic that played professionally in Spain. However, the Thunder must have liked what it saw on film, selecting Krejci with the 37th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. The 6-foot-8 forward has point guard skills and sees the floor well, while shooting at a high rate. Krejci is a G League draft-and-stash prospect that’ll look to make his case for a roster spot on the Thunder in 2021.
Antonio Blakeney, Canton Charge
Blakeney is an able-bodied scorer that has efficiency issues but was an overall steady player in his time with the Chicago Bulls. Blakeney had a tremendous outing in the G-League from 2017 to 2019, averaging a whopping 31.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists over 34 total games with the Windy City Bulls. Blakeney joins a stacked Charge roster that boasts the likes of Devon Dotson, Marques Bolden and Ty-Shon Alexander.
Kenny Wooten Jr., Rio Grande Valley Vipers
Wooten quickly became a G League fan-favorite with his defensive chops while on a two-way contract with the Knicks last season. The Houston Rockets were able to scoop Wooten up as an affiliate player and he will look to build on a season that saw him lead the G League in blocked shots with 3.6 per game.
With the G League kicking off soon, expect to see plenty of call-ups and assignments across the NBA in the coming weeks. With extra depth extremely important in a COVID-19 plagued season, many G League players should get opportunities to latch onto NBA rosters. But who will emerge as the darling signee? Only time can tell.
NBA
NBA Daily: What Could Derrick Rose Do for New York?
With Derrick Rose returning to New York, Drew Maresca breaks down what the acquisition could mean for the Knicks going forward.
Super Bowl Sunday was full of excitement, but it wasn’t contained to the gridiron. On a traditionally slow NBA day, we received word before the big game that Derrick Rose was headed back to New York, as the Detroit Pistons exchanged him for Dennis Smith Jr. and the Charlotte Hornets’ 2021 second round pick.
This trade has elicited a wide array of emotions, especially among the Knicks’ fan base; while it would seem a small win for a struggling Pistons team, New York’s situation is a bit murky. For a rebuilding Knicks squad, what good can Rose bring to Madison Square Garden? What could go wrong?
To start on a positive note, Rose has played well this season, posting 14.2 points and 4.2 assists per game. He’s also shot a career-best 33.3 percent from beyond the arc — it’s not great, but the Knicks will take what they can get on the perimeter at this point. Once he’s had time to settle in, Rose should easily prove the superior, more dependable option to Elfrid Payton in the starting lineup. Even if they decide to keep him on the bench, Rose should give New York’s league-worst offense (102.7 points per game) a nice boost.
In addition to what Rose should add on the court, he could quickly prove a strong mentor to rookie Immanuel Quickley, as well. Before the trade, Rose had embraced the role of mentor to Killian Hayes, the Pistons’ top pick back in November. “It’s been a while since I had somebody like this [learning] under me,” Rose told the media in December. “The last time was Marquis Teague. I’m excited to see how hard [Hayes] works and the engine and motor he has.”
While he may no longer be the explosive force he was in his early years, Rose is still crafty enough to teach Quickley a thing or two.
Adding a battle-tested Rose to a young Knicks locker room should also be viewed as a win; his presence might not show immediate results, but the energy and commitment Rose can bring should help the team mature quite a bit. On top of that, a potential postseason trip could prove invaluable for their individual growth — if Rose is enough to keep the currently eighth-seeded Knicks in the playoff picture, he would be a slam dunk acquisition given the team gave up almost nothing in regards to future assets to get the deal done.
That would seem to be where the positives end, however.
The first and, arguably, most important question in regards to the Rose addition is whose minutes will he take? A known commodity and favorite of head coach Tom Thibodeau, Rose is likely to earn significant playing time immediately, whether as a starter or off the bench. But who would lose out?
Unfortunately for Knicks fans, the answer isn’t great. Thibodeau is known to lean on his veterans and, while he may already be the superior player to Payton, Quickley is likely to be the most affected by the time crunch. R.J. Barrett, who is second in the league in minutes played — second to teammate Julius Randle, no less — is unlikely to see a significant dip. Likewise, Thibodeau’s aforementioned affinity for his veteran guys should leave Reggie Bullock and Alec Burks firmly in their current respective roles.
Is it the right decision in what is likely postseason-less year for the Knicks? Probably not. But the deal is done and there’s no going back now. How a reduced role might affect his development should be something both the team and fans alike watch closely going forward. Of course, the Rose addition could signal another move is in the works, as at least one postseason contender has shown interest in Payton, per Ian Begley of SNY.tv. A Payton trade might make any potential minutes concerns go away, but moving Payton may be harder than expected if his value continues to dip.
Likewise, how could Rose, a ball-dominant, score-first guard, affect Randle, who has flourished with nearly the highest usage rate (27.4 percent) of his career?
Beyond that, Rose’s defense certainly won’t help New York this season. Per NBA.com, the Knicks have posted the league’s sixth-best defensive rating (108.1 points per 100 possessions) and allowed the fewest points per game (104.1), so they should be able to cover for some of his deficiencies. But, if the team is still competing for a playoff spot come season’s end, Rose might do the Knicks more harm than good as the opposition would look to exploit him on the defensive end time and time again.
Adding Rose, only to bury Quickley on the depth chart would certainly be a head-scratcher, as would bringing in a veteran like Rose only to bottom out in the season’s second half and miss the postseason. That said, there is plenty of time between now and the March 25 trade deadline for the team to make further moves; if they can keep Quickley on the court and push for the postseason, the experience he and the rest of the Knicks group could earn would make the Rose acquisition more than worth it.
Leon Rose hasn’t been the team’s president for long, but he’s made a number of strong moves. It may not prove his greatest move in the end — and there’s plenty of ways it could blow up on him between now and then — but this deal and the other potential factors surrounding it deserve a chance to play out before being heavily scrutinized. Likewise, Rose should be given the chance to show he can make a positive impact on this team without handicapping its future.
NBA
NBA Daily: Who Could the Bulls Trade?
The Bulls are making progress under new management, but still have a ways to go. Who could be on the move at this season’s trade deadline to help them get there?
After a failed pairing with former head coach Jim Boylen, the Chicago Bulls have made great strides under new management.
Billy Donovan has pushed many Bulls to the next level. Zach LaVine has taken another step forward, the biggest step yet in his career. Lauri Markkanen, after two so-so seasons and a rough start to the 2020-21 season, has bounced back and shown glimpses of the player he looked like he could become during an outstanding rookie year. Coby White has consistently excited both the team and fans alike, as a full-time starter in his sophomore season.
But the promise hasn’t been limited to just those three; Otto Porter Jr. has started to show why the Bulls acquired him in the first place, while Daniel Gafford has shown to be a difference-making rim-runner and defensive force down low. Going forward, there’s certainly plenty to be excited about in Chicago.
But, with that said, the team as constructed isn’t in the position to even think about a playoff run. While a back-end Eastern Conference appearance is certainly within the realm of possibility, it’s not exactly a guarantee. And, at 9-13, the team should keep that in mind when they decide to buy or sell at this year’s trade deadline.
Not only do the Bulls have a number of veterans that contenders would be interested in, but they also have a number of younger players who might not necessarily be in Chicago’s long term plans, but would still garner a nice asset in any trade. But who could that be and what might the Bulls be able to get for them?
Otto Porter Jr.
Porter is an interesting case because he’s clearly earning more than he should. That’s not a knock on him, but rather an evaluation of his current contract as he enters its final year.
Of course, Porter is only 27 and could conceivably make an impact should Chicago string together some success in the near future. Whether they ultimately re-sign him — at a significantly lower rate — or trade him before his deal can expire, the front office has a tough decision to make.
Porter’s perimeter game would stand out as his most desirable aspect for nearly any and every contender. Still, it won’t be easy to find a team that can match his salary in order to facilitate a deal; the Bulls and any interested parties will either have to get creative or involve a third team if they want to make something happen. They could take back a longer-term contract than they might otherwise like to do push a deal over the finish line and, potentially, pick up a better asset, whether that be a draft pick or otherwise.
Thaddeus Young
It made little sense to add Young when the team did two seasons ago. Sure, he’s a great locker-room presence and can offer a ton in the way of experience and guidance for the Bulls’ younger players. But, on the other hand, Young can make an impact now and the Bulls are nowhere near the team that could maximize his skills. Young soaking up minutes also means taking minutes away from those younger guys, the players that might one day help Chicago get back to the postseason, that need time on the court to grow.
Young has certainly helped himself get to a better team this season. In his second year with the team, Young has put all of those aforementioned qualities on display and, on the court, has shown teams he still has what it takes to be a high impact player. The flexibility to guard any position would be a major boon to the bench to any major contender, as would his 11.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.4 steals per game.
Would a team move a first rounder for his services? Hard to say. But the Bulls should certainly be able to squeeze something of value out of any interested trade partners.
Garrett Temple
Arguably the least likely of this bunch to be moved given his contributions both on the court and in the locker room, Temple was a slam dunk addition this offseason.
Still, given he’s on a one-year deal and unlikely to stick with the Bulls long term, it’s safe to say Temple could be had were team to show enough interest and offer something adequate in a return. He’s given Chicago both a voice and source of leadership in the locker room and a consistent, stabilizing presence on the floor, whether as a starter or off the bench. He might not crack the postseason rotation for every playoff-bound squad, but the experience and insight the 11-year veteran could bring would be a major plus, especially for teams relying on younger players who haven’t spent much time on the game’s biggest stage.
If he can crack the rotation, whichever team might pick Temple up would get a solid defender and a strong perimeter shooter that wouldn’t get in the way on offense.
Realistically, the Bulls, given their current trajectory, should move one if not all of these players (and more). In fact, it would be more of a surprise if the team didn’t sell anyone at the deadline. For whomever they might move, the return might just be what will get Chicago’s rebuild back on track.
Trending Now
-
NBA2 weeks ago
NBA Daily: Gordon Hayward Realizing His Potential in Charlotte
-
Headlines2 weeks ago
Sources: Warriors, Pelicans Discussed Potential Kelly Oubre Jr. Trade
-
NBA1 week ago
NBA Daily: De’Andre Hunter, Cam Reddish Taking the Next Step for Atlanta
-
NBA2 weeks ago
NBA Daily: Khris Middleton Should Be The Bucks’ Closer