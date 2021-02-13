NBA
NBA Daily: Three Point Guard Targets for the Clippers
The Clippers are still searching for the perfect fit at the point guard position. Chad Smith takes a look at three available players that could separate Los Angeles from the rest of the contending teams at the top of the Western Conference.
Kawhi Leonard made it abundantly clear in the offseason that the Los Angeles Clippers needed to upgrade one specific area on their roster. Despite the fact that he and Paul George have the ball in their hands for the majority of the Clippers’ possessions, Leonard expressed his displeasure of having to bring the ball up the court to set the offense. To not only rectify that situation, but truly contend for a championship, Los Angeles must upgrade the point guard position.
Patrick Beverley has been a bulldog that this team has often needed. But his defensive tenacity, while extremely valuable to this team, doesn’t make up for his deficiencies on offense. Aside from that, the 32-year old Arkansas product has missed nine games this season and has struggled to fit into the offense when on the floor.
Lou Williams, meanwhile, just hasn’t resembled the same player that has won multiple Sixth Man of the Year awards. And, while he’s looked back on track in recent games, the team has made it known that both he and Beverley are on the trade block.
Unfortunately, the Clippers are somewhat limited when it comes to putting together an enticing trade package. Unable to trade a first-round pick for the foreseeable future, they will have to get creative in any potential deal. And, with the March 25 trade deadline looming, Los Angeles will have to come up with something relatively soon, as nearly every organization is fielding multiple phone calls per day, while some have already made moves; the longer they wait, the smaller the potential player pool might shrink.
Derrick Rose was one name heavily associated with the Clippers as a landing spot, but the Detroit Pistons recently moved him was to the New York Knicks. That said, there is still time for Lawrence Frank to make something happen and elevate the current roster, with multiple enticing point guards on the block that could each be an ideal fit in Los Angeles.
Lonzo Ball, New Orleans Pelicans
Expectations were high for Lonzo Ball when the Los Angeles Lakers drafted him second overall back in 2017. Fair or not, however, he just hasn’t become the star player some expected him to be.
To that end, Ball, who is only 23-years-old, is extremely undervalued at this juncture of his career. He has incredible court vision that has made him one of the best facilitators in the game, especially in transition. His larger frame also allows him to rebound well and defend multiple positions on the perimeter. The Clippers do a lot of switching on defense and having Ball out there would be a natural fit.
Ball has also shown the ability to play off the ball very well and has improved his outside jump shot. His effective field goal percentage has gone up every year and sits at 54 percent this season. As a secondary facilitator, he would be a tremendous boost to their half-court offense. And you won’t find a more unselfish player at the point guard position, making him quite the pairing with Los Angeles’ two star players.
This deal might hinge on how the Pelicans feel about their potential return. Would Beverley, Luke Kennard and a second-round pick be enough? They do have a logjam at the guard position, but giving away a young, talented player just so they don’t have to pay him in free agency would be rather surprising.
Plenty of suitors are expected to inquire on Ball, but if the Clippers can bring him back to Los Angeles, he should thrive alongside the other starters.
George Hill, Oklahoma City Thunder
Since George Hill landed in Oklahoma City, the only question has been just how long he would be there. A prime candidate to be traded to a contender, it’s simply a matter of time before Hill is on the move.
He should be a hot commodity for almost every contending team, so the asking price may be higher than Los Angeles can afford. Hill is on the books for $9.5 million this season, $10 million next year, then his contract for the 2021-22 season is partially guaranteed at $1.3 million.
Hill would be a terrific fit with the Clippers, given his consistent perimeter shooting and length on defense. Last season, Hill led the league in three-point percentage and shot 52 percent overall from the floor. The 12-year veteran is a reliable shooter that is comfortable in that role. He has even played with George before as a member of the Indiana Pacers, who actually traded Leonard for the hometown product during the 2008 NBA Draft.
A natural fit for Hill, his addition would allow Tyronn Lue to play Williams alongside him; not only would he mask some of Williams’ defensive deficiencies, but the two would complement each other extremely well. Of the options listed here, Hill might be the one with the smallest asking price. But there will be plenty of teams after him before the March 25 deadline passes.
Kyle Lowry, Toronto Raptors
If the Toronto Raptors are serious about moving on from their longtime point guard, a reunion with Leonard and Serge Ibaka might just make too much sense. The Raptors just announced that they will be playing all of their home games in Tampa Bay this season and, while moving on from Lowry might seem far-fetched, history has shown (Leonard, DeMar DeRozan) that Masai Ujiri is not afraid to be bold.
Lowry turns 35-years-old next month and is no longer the fixture of the Raptors’ core. The six-time All-Star is making $30 million this season, so matching the salary may be difficult. Toronto, meanwhile, has turned things around after an abysmal start to the season, so they may be reluctant to move him.
But, if Ujiri has the chance to address one of the team’s biggest weaknesses, their depth at the center spot behind Chris Boucher, he’d almost jump on it; a deal involving Williams, Beverley and Ivica Zubac along with a second-round pick might be enough to bring Lowry to Los Angeles.
If the Raptors continue to falter, going to Los Angeles to play with the Clippers might be too hard for Lowry to pass up, as he may have only one-to-two seasons of high-level play left in him. And, while it may be a high-risk move for the Clippers, it would have the potential for high-reward and is one they should seriously consider and explore if they want to win a title this season.
Coincidentally, Lowry’s birthday is set for deadline day; perhaps the best present Toronto could give him would be the opportunity to truly compete for another championship.
NBA PM: The Dallas Mavericks Need to Get Luka Doncic Help
The Dallas Mavericks are a better team than their record suggests but they should upgrade their roster before it is too late.
Without a doubt, the Dallas Mavericks have stumbled out of the gates. They’ve played 25 games and they’re 11-14, which just outside the playoff picture and toward the bottom of the Southwest Division.
That can partially be explained by Kristaps Porzingis missing the first nine games because of offseason knee surgery. The Mavericks also went through a rough patch where they were without key rotation players due to absences related to COVID-19. And, as if those challenges didn’t make it hard enough for Dallas to perform up to expectations, they’ve had the second-most difficult strength of schedule in the NBA, per basketball-reference.com.
However, that doesn’t tell the whole story. For example, Porzingis isn’t playing up to par at either end of the floor. He’s shooting 33.3 percent from beyond the arc and, while there’s value in stationing him on the wing to space the floor, perhaps Porzingis and the Mavericks would benefit from dialing up more pick and pops with Luka Doncic. Defensively, Porzingis has been a step slower than we’re accustomed to seeing and he’s surrendering 112 points per 100 possessions.
Then there’s the Seth Curry for Josh Richardson trade, which hasn’t worked out nearly as well as Dallas anticipated. The Mavericks accepted the downgrade in three-point shooting believing Richardson would space the floor and knock down catch-and-shoot threes – all while addressing their need for stingier defense. So far, that hasn’t been the case.
Richardson is shooting less than 30 percent from beyond the arc, and he’s only averaging 13.1 points per game. Defensive stats are flawed, but not to the extent that someone who’s playing well would have a 117 defensive rating and a negative defensive box plus/minus. The Mavericks are hoping it’s only a matter of time before Richardson, who missed games due to a COVID-19-related absence, shakes off his struggles and starts playing up to his capabilities.
As much as it hurts the Mavericks to have two of their most relied upon players not performing up to expectations, their struggles extend far beyond Richardson and Porzingis. Exemplifying their lack of productivity this season is that they rank 26th in points allowed per 100 possessions and they have the worst three-point shooting percentage in the league.
Although Dallas must sort through the problems plaguing them, they can take comfort in last season, when they produced the highest offensive rating in NBA history, as a reason for them to believe they’ll climb from their current ranking of 15th. A team starting Richardson, Dorian Finney-Smith and Maxi Kleber also have reason to believe – if they can stay healthy – they’ll make strides defensively as the season progresses.
But even if that happens, how far will internal improvements take the Mavericks? Will it get them to the Conference Semifinals? Rather than banking on that being the case, Dallas should be aggressive in its effort to bolster the talent around its MVP candidate.
Right now, the Houston Rockets don’t qualify for the play-in tournament – so if they’re willing to trade P.J. Tucker, he’s someone the Mavericks could realistically acquire who would help them on both ends of the floor. Tucker’s still one of the NBA’s best three-point shooters from the left corner, where he’s taken 28 shots and made 42.9 percent of them this season. His stat line isn’t robust; he’s averaging 4.8 points and 4.5 rebounds per game, but Tucker’s a stout and versatile defender who makes the game easier for his teammates on both ends of the floor.
If the Mavericks want to add a veteran ball-handler who can lessen the burden on Doncic to create quality shots for him and his teammates, George Hill is a potential target who checks that box. This season, he’s averaging 11.8 points and 3.1 assists while playing 26.4 minutes per game. The 34-year-old guard is shooting 50.8 percent from the field, taking 4.1 three-point attempts per game and making them at a 38.6 percent clip. Like Tucker, Hill’s a two-way player, and at 6-foot-4 with a 6-foot-9 wingspan, he’s a versatile perimeter defender.
While it won’t stand in the way of Hill getting traded, he recently underwent a minor procedure to address a mallet finger injury of his right thumb. He’ll get re-evaluated in three weeks.
The Mavericks are a better team than their record suggests and, in time, that will prevail. However, in a loaded Western Conference where they currently wouldn’t even make the eighth seed, to avoid another first-round exit, they should upgrade their roster to increase their margin for error.
NBA Daily: Should the Pelicans Move On from Lonzo Ball?
With the trade deadline looming and Lonzo Ball due for an extension this summer, the New Orleans Pelicans will have a decision to make. Quinn Davis looks into the arguments for and against trading the polarizing guard.
Few teams made as many offseason moves as the New Orleans Pelicans. After a disappointing performance in the Orlando Bubble, the Pelicans changed coaches, traded Jrue Holiday to the Milwaukee Bucks for veteran guard Eric Bledsoe and some significant draft capital and added Steven Adams in a deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder and quickly signed him to an extension.
Their plan was relatively clear, compete for the postseason now with a veteran roster around their two young stars, Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, while simultaneously preparing for the future with the haul they got from the Anthony Davis and Holiday trades.
Unfortunately, the first part of that plan has gotten off to a rough start. The Pelicans started the 2020-21 season 7-12, mostly due to a shaky defense and a lack of three-point shooting. Many pointed to the clunky roster fit as the cause of their poor start, specifically the lack of spacing around the paint-dwelling Willamson.
And, of course, the predictable scapegoat in that regard was Lonzo Ball.
The fourth-year guard had struggled mightily beyond the arc and had yet to show enough ability or confidence to attack the rim. Coupled with the fact that he is set to be a restricted free agent come season’s end, Ball quickly became an obvious trade candidate. Since that sluggish start, however, Ball has caught fire; over his last 10 games, he’s shot nearly 46 percent from three. The team has mirrored his success, as the Pelicans won four-straight to before they dropped the second night of a back-to-back to the Chicago Bulls.
Ball’s hot streak has made his importance to the team evident — New Orleans has outscored opponents by 5.5 points per 100 possessions with Ball on the court and are outscored by 9.9 points per 100 when he sits, per Cleaning the Glass — and, in turn, the rumors have ceased. But the situation is a complicated one for the Pelicans — can Ball maintain this level of play? And, if he can, is he worth a potentially hefty contract?
If they think he can maintain his current level of play, Ball is an easy retain, regardless of what it may cost to do so. But the argument for trading the UCLA product remains valid; if New Orleans doesn’t think he can keep it up or simply doesn’t believe he’s worth a significant commitment, they should look to move him for as much value as possible.
But what could they get for him? The answer varies wildly depending on what version of Ball we see the rest of the season.
While dumbing Ball’s value down to his three-point shooting percentage is a bit reductive, it arguably has the greatest impact on his play and potential trade value. The Pelicans have played him primarily off-ball, as they’ve allowed Williamson and Ingram to control much of the offense. Of course, that role is highly dependent on Ball’s ability to knock down open shots, from three or otherwise — if it’s falling, Ball’s value to the team, both as a rotation piece and trade asset, increases exponentially.
That’s not to say Ball’s value resides solely in his shooting, however. Ball is a significant asset on defense, as the Pelicans have thus far trusted him to guard the opponent’s best. And, when he does have the ball in his hands, Ball’s passing ability can be utilized as a legit weapon in transition; his ability to push off of the defensive rebound can create a huge advantage for the offense.
His inconsistent shot and what would appear to be a reluctance or inability to finish at the rim are areas of major concern, as they limit Ball’s impact as a traditional lead-guard, in the pick-and-roll or otherwise.
But he is improving: last season, the Pelicans scored a putrid 0.58 points per possession when Ball ran the pick-and-roll, per NBA.com. This season, while it is a small sample size, Ball has improved that number significantly. Further, the largest boon to his improvement has come in the turnover department, as Ball has been far more mindful with the ball and what he does with it. His turnover rate out of the pick-and-roll has dropped more than 20 percent from last season to now.
Unfortunately for the Pelicans or would be Ball-buyers, driving to the rim and drawing contact will likely never be a major facet of his game. His foul drawing numbers have remained mostly stagnant this season, while his frequency of shots at the rim has actually decreased slightly.
But, if Ball can improve, at the very least, on attacking a hard closeout should that his three-point efficiency would command, it open up a whole new world on offense. Even if he doesn’t get all the way to the cup, Ball can put pressure on the defense and, with his vision, make the easy pass to the cutter that has seen the seas part before him, as he and Ingram show here.
If he can maintain his hot-shot, Ball is a tremendous three-and-D player with exceptional transition passing and a knack for tracking down loose balls. In other words, he’s a good player that almost no team would have to worry about in crunch time. Should he continue to improve, then not only would Ball be a very tradeable asset, but a piece that could help the Pelicans, or anyone, for that matter, win a championship.
Digging into the Pelicans’ cap sheet, they’ve set themselves up for a solid chunk of cap space in the summer of 2023. Williamson would be due for his max-extension, while Ingram would be entering the fourth year of the max-deal he signed back in November. But, otherwise, the books would be empty. Even if Ball is retained at a significantly high number, New Orleans could have room for another max-deal.
That 2023-24 season is when the window should start to creep open for New Orleans, assuming Williamson can blossom into the superstar many expect him to be. If Ingram can continue to improve his own game in-tandem, then a player like Ball hitting his ceiling could make or break the championship hopes of this team.
Should they trade him, New Orleans is unlikely to get a player of equal potential. But, if they think the extra cap flexibility and an extra draft pick here or there down the line may better serve their championship aspirations, then it might be better to bite the bullet now and flip Ball before it’s time to commit at what may be his peak-value.
But, rather than gamble, it may be wisest for the Pelicans to just roll with Ball, watch him grow and let the chips fall where they may.
NBA AM: Miami HEAT Treading Water, But Don’t Count Them Out
Following an NBA Finals berth, the Miami Heat have struggled to put everything together this season. But with Jimmy Butler back, better things are on the horizon.
As things currently sit, the Miami HEAT are not in a position to make the playoffs this season, but all it takes is a quick winning streak for that to change. With the addition of the play-in games for the ninth and tenth seeds in the conference, the HEAT have a realistic shot of making it. They are right on the brink of the tenth seed, and only about a game and a half out of the eighth spot.
The team has not been successful this season due to a lack of consistency as well as COVID outbreaks within the team. After playing the Wizards in January, the team suffered from the Washington curse and lost stars Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo for a stretch of games. They went on to drop two straight to the Philadelphia 76ers and lost to the reeling Detroit Pistons squad. The HEAT have been one of the hardest-hit teams due to COVID this season, but it has been a common theme throughout the league.
Moreover, Butler has only played in half of the team’s games this year. Goran Dragić has missed more than a handful of games and so has the star of the bubble, Tyler Herro. Kendrick Nunn fell out of favor for a little while after poor performances to start the season. Avery Bradley just suffered a calf injury and will now miss 3-to-4 weeks, according to Shams Charania. The team has just not been able to all be on the court at the same time and that has held them back this year.
Let’s not forget that they took down the Indiana Pacers 4-0 in the first round of the playoffs, the Milwaukee Bucks 4-1 in the Eastern Conference Semifinals and the Boston Celtics 4-2 in the Eastern Conference Finals this past season. They did lose Jae Crowder and Derrick Jones Jr., two key players from their finals run, but the core of the Miami team is still intact and under contract.
In terms of future roster makeup, both Andre Iguodala and Meyers Leonard have pending club options on the horizon that could be declined. For Iguodala, it’s unrealistic to pay $15 million at 37-years-old. Although he remains a valuable presence on the court, his play is not up to the money on the table. Leonard was a factor in the team’s playoff run last season, but not a big one. As he recovers from a shoulder injury that has put him out for the season this year, it should not be surprising if the team elects to go in a different direction.
Elsewhere, Precious Achiuwa and Tyler Herro should be big factors for the team next season. Achiuwa has been somewhat of a steal for the HEAT at the 20th overall selection in the 2020 NBA Draft due to his strong interior presence. He is not a shooter by any means, but he uses his 6-foot-8, 225-pound frame to his advantage around the rim. As he gets more accustomed to the NBA, especially with a full offseason, he’ll be a key piece moving forward.
Herro, on the other hand, is posting 17.1 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. Even if he continues to average in the high teens for points and keeps knocking down threes, Herro will be a huge part of the HEAT in the years to come.
Looking at free agency, there’s a whole crop of potentially available players, all depending on how the season unfolds from here – Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul and Blake Griffin to name a few. If the Los Angeles Clippers have another disappointing postseason run, Leonard could opt out, get even more money and join another contender. But a couple of more realistic names for the HEAT to consider might be former All-Stars like Kyle Lowry and Andre Drummond.
Lowry may not be an upgrade over Dragić, but he’s averaging 17.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game on a middle-of-the-pack Toronto Raptors squad. The Raptors will probably part ways with Lowry this offseason – if not before the trade deadline – and the fit with Miami is an easy one.
Adding Drummond brings the flexibility to permanently move Adebayo to the forward spot and let him roam more freely on defense. If the Cleveland Cavaliers decided to part ways with the big man, the double-double-earning veteran might be perfect.
All in all, the HEAT are still a very good team and can’t be counted out in the Eastern Conference. While the bubble NBA Finals feels like a whole lifetime ago, the crazy ups-and-downs of pandemic basketball have proved troubling, but not insurmountable for the reigning conference champions. With Butler back on the court and rhythm starting to click, it won’t be long until Miami has the groove back entirely.
