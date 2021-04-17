NBA
What We Learned in Week 18 – Eastern Conference
We’re another week closer to the NBA Playoffs and Garrett Brooks is taking a closer look at the latest developments in the Eastern Conference.
The Eastern Conference playoff race is heating up as the top three teams separate themselves from the rest of the pack. There’s a real battle happening at the back end of the playoff picture as well between the Washington Wizards, Toronto Raptors and Chicago Bulls.
In a week that saw teams get hot, teams go cold and shocking news come out, there’s a lot to unpack in terms of the latest developments in the NBA Eastern Conference.
The Philadelphia 76ers Are Ready to Contend
Following years of disappointing conclusions to their seasons, it appears the 76ers are finally maximizing the talent they have. In Doc Rivers’ first season leading the charge, the 6ers are atop the conference and have proven they can beat the NBA’s elite teams.
If it weren’t for significant time misses, Joel Embiid would have a very strong case for the MVP award. He spent this week showing why he could be a major problem for some of the league’s best teams in the playoffs.
In games against the Dallas Mavericks, Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Clippers this week Embiid was a force in leading the 7e6ers to a 3-0 record. Across those three games, he averaged 37 points per game to go with 11.3 rebounds.
No one wants to face a healthy 76ers team in a seven-game series. Very few organizations have a sound structure in place to slow Embiid down, if that is even possible at this point. He’s doing it inside, outside and everywhere in between.
While many have too quickly crowned the Nets as the Eastern Conference champions, Embiid is on a mission to take them down. With the combination of shooters and defenders he has around him, there is no way they can be counted out.
LaMarcus Aldridge Retires Following Health Concerns
LaMarcus Aldridge decided to retire following a health scare on the court recently. He made a decision that was best for his family and future and everyone across the league is wishing him the best moving forward.
Kevin Durant reflects on the retirement of LaMarcus Aldridge:
“His 15 years in the league was elite. Hall-of-Fame level” pic.twitter.com/SIDcU1fxnc
— Nets Videos (@SNYNets) April 17, 2021
Given the sudden nature of his retirement announcement and the role he was set to play on the Nets, it’s easy to forget how special a player Aldridge was for many years. He had an incredible NBA career that deserves to be discussed and highlighted.
Selected 2nd overall in the 2006 NBA Draft by the Chicago Bulls, Aldridge was quickly traded on draft night to the Portland Trailblazers. By year number two in the league, the power forward was a force. That season he put up 17.8 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.
In nine seasons in Portland, Aldridge averaged 19.4 points per game and 8.4 rebounds per game. He had legendary playoff performances and cemented himself as a special player in the history of the franchise.
Following a change of scenery that saw him move to the San Antonio Spurs, Aldridge continued producing. He spent six seasons playing for the Spurs and continued to be a force on the offensive end.
Aldridge calls it a career after 15 NBA seasons in which he played 1,029 career games and made life miserable for defenders in every single one of them. Cheers and all the best to LaMarcus Aldridge as he moves on to the next chapter in his life.
The Bulls Floundering Post-Trade Deadline
The Chicago Bulls seemed to have a tight grip on a play-in tournament spot following the trade deadline. Their aggressive additions of players like Nikola Vucevic and Daniel Theis made their intentions clear. They aren’t looking to bottom out to rebuild; they want to improve now.
It’s not going according to plan. Following the additions to the roster, the Bulls have struggled mightily. At first, it could be chalked up to a tough schedule and little practice time for the group.
Now any reasoning for their play is just excusing not meeting expectations. Vucevic and Theis specifically have done exactly what they were brought in to do as individuals but it’s not paying off for the team.
Rookie Patrick Williams has seemingly hit the rookie wall. While not ideal, for some first-year players it is inevitable. The much bigger issue has been some of the team’s more experienced players, like forward Lauri Markkanen.
Markkanen has disappeared and seems to have no confidence since being moved to a bench role. His time in Chicago is limited, as he will hit restricted free agency this offseason.
Add in the unfortunate timing of all-star guard Zach LaVine entering the league’s health and safety protocols and everything lines up for a disappointing end to the Bulls 2020-21 NBA season.
Julius Randle the Star the Knicks Have Been Waiting For
Season after season, the New York Knicks are linked to top free agents but end up settling for less. That has now paid off for them, as Julius Randle, once considered a consolation prize for the organization, is becoming a star right in front of our eyes.
While he broke out early in the year and has been great all season, his recent play further proves nothing about what he has done as a fluke. He is playing a major role, alongside Tom Thibodeau, in bringing credibility and respect back to the historic franchise.
Julius Randle. Stepback three. Cash. pic.twitter.com/urvmhkv4Hw
— NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) April 17, 2021
While obviously not a championship contender yet, the sky is the limit for the Knicks in the coming years. They no longer are pitching just a city to free agents; they are also pitching a roster and organization trending in the right direction.
Thibodeau is maximizing Randle on the court and it’s easy to see why players would want to join a nucleus of him, RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and Mitchell Robinson. They also have picks stockpiled in upcoming drafts that will help them improve their roster.
The Knicks’ undefeated week is a continuation of their much-improved play this season. It was capped by a 44 point, 10 rebound and 7 assist performance by Randle against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night.
Celtics Continue Odd Moves to Compete This Year
The Boston Celtics failed to make the big splash trade many anticipated at this year’s trade deadline. It was one way the team could better prepare themselves to compete with the games truly elite teams.
Even though they made one of the best value trades in the league when they acquired Evan Fournier, it was disappointing compared to what was needed to take the team to the next level.
In the buyout market, the team had dreams of adding the impact big they failed to acquire via trade but had no luck doing so. The best big men available chose teams expected to be in the NBA finals, with Aldridge joining the Nets and Andre Drummond choosing to join the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Celtics settled for forward Jabari Parker in a move that doesn’t move the needle much at all but could make them more entertaining to watch for many reasons. First of all, Parker doesn’t fill the biggest hole on the Celtics roster, which is a two-way center.
Second, it’s hard to see him getting very many minutes in a rotation featuring many more impactful players on both ends of the court. Parker’s greatest strength is on the offensive end with the ball in his hands, though the Celtics didn’t have much of a need for a forward who dominates the ball.
NBA
NBA Daily: Jonas Valanciunas Spearheading Grizzlies’ Growth
Jaren Jackson Jr. made his debut last night after missing the first 56 games of the season. Still, the Memphis Grizzlies have stockpiled wins without their second-best player, thanks in large part to the strong play of Jonas Valanciunas.
With less than a month remaining in the regular season, the playoff races are heating up. The new play-in tournament will allow more teams into the thick of things as the season winds down. One team looking to make a return to postseason play is the Memphis Grizzlies, led by dynamic point guard Ja Morant. Memphis currently owns the eighth spot in the Western Conference, thanks to excellent team basketball.
Morant may be the face of the franchise, but he has had a minor sophomore slump this season. His shooting percentages are down across the board, which include 74 percent from the free-throw line and 27 percent from behind the three-point line. Like most everyone in the league this year, he has missed a handful of games that have prevented him from getting into the type of rhythm that he would like.
Memphis is the true definition of the word “team” as they have collected wins with a well-balanced attack. They don’t have one or two superstar players that carry them on a nightly basis. They don’t rely on that which either, which makes things difficult for the opponent as they prepare their defensive strategies. The Grizzlies are difficult to game plan for, which is a credit to their unselfish play.
Contributions have come from everyone on the roster, from top to bottom. Kyle Anderson has been a perfect fit in Memphis. Dillon Brooks is seemingly unstoppable when he gets going. Brandon Clarke continues to impress and Grayson Allen has been a revelation for this team. It doesn’t stop there either. De’Anthony Melton, Desmond Bane and Xavier Tillman have been excellent additions by the front office and the continued development of Tyus Jones has been crucial to lessening the load on Morant.
The real surprise has come at the center position. Memphis was supposed to be a two-headed monster with the young duo of Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. The fourth-overall pick in the 2018 draft finally made his season debut last night against the Los Angeles Clippers, which makes what Memphis is doing even more impressive.
With Jackson sidelined for essentially the entire season, the only other center on the roster is Jonas Valanciunas. Memphis was concerned about having the veteran big man shoulder too much of the load, but he has delivered on a nightly basis. The nine-year vet is having a career year in Memphis. Unfortunately, the team announced on Sunday that he would miss some time due to a concussion.
Not only has the Lithuanian produced some incredible numbers so far this season, but he has also been a key cog to the Grizzlies’ winning ways. Valanciunas has a PER (Player Efficiency Rating) of 24.13 which ranks 18th in the league among all players. That is a remarkable accomplishment for a center in today’s game.
The rebounding numbers alone are quite impressive. Valanciunas has essentially led the team in that department each game and has done it by a wide margin. He currently ranks third in the league in rebounds, behind only Clint Capela and Rudy Gobert.
Over the last 30 days, Jonas Valančiūnas leads the NBA in rebounding, averaging 14.5 RPG
Among players averaging at least 10 RPG in that span, only Towns, Giannis, Westbrook, Jokic, Vucevic, and Porzingis are averaging more points than Valančiūnas’s 18.2 per game pic.twitter.com/dx13yuhHbv
— Basketball Reference (@bball_ref) April 12, 2021
Valanciunas has 40 double-doubles this season in his 50 games played. As of last week, the only players with more double-doubles this season were MVP front-runner Nikola Jokic and triple-double machine Russell Westbrook.
Valanciunas has been getting better as the season progresses. He averaged 15.0 rebounds per game in March. His numbers in April are a reflection of how well Memphis has been playing. He is averaging 20.6 points, 12.5 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game this month. He is shooting 68 percent from the floor, 46 percent from three-point range and 86.2 percent from the free-throw line. His best game this month came against the Indiana Pacers when he poured in 34 points and grabbed 22 rebounds.
No @NBA player has more point-rebound double-doubles this season than Jonas Valančiūnas (40).@JValanciunas‘ 40th double-double, recorded tonight, represents a new single-season career high (39 in 2019-20). pic.twitter.com/xIeYUzlZD5
— Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) April 15, 2021
Before Valanciunas went out with a concussion, the Grizzlies had won seven of their last ten games. They are now 0-2 without him but the losses weren’t bad by any stretch of the imagination. They came up short in an overtime game against a red-hot New York Knicks team, then lost to the Dallas Mavericks on a ridiculous floating three-pointer by Luka Doncic. On Monday they fell two points short in a double-overtime thriller in Denver against the Nuggets. Without JV on the floor, Jokic erupted with 47 points, 15 rebounds and 8 assists.
Sharing the ball has been a constant theme for this young Memphis team. Only the Golden State Warriors average more assists per game as a team. The Grizzlies also lead the league in steals per game, which is a testament to their effort on the defensive end of the floor.
Taylor Jenkins deserves much of the credit in Memphis, though he doesn’t want the spotlight. The second-year head coach has the Grizzlies playing elite defense despite being one of the faster teams in terms of pace of play. Their defensive rating ranks seventh in the league while also boasting the 11th best net rating. The road ahead doesn’t get much easier for them though.
Memphis is in the middle of a brutal seven-game road trip. It started well for them, with wins over the Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks. After the double-overtime loss in Denver, they beat the Clippers in Jackson’s season debut and now head to Portland for two games against the Trail Blazers. Their road trip wraps up with another visit to Denver before facing Portland for the third time in six days.
The last time Memphis made the playoffs was during the 2016-17 season. Along with Mike Conley and Marc Gasol, that roster included players like Tony Allen, Vince Carter, Chandler Parsons, Brandan Wright and Zach Randolph. This Grizzlies team may not have the same level of veterans, but their talent runs extremely deep.
Adding Jackson back into the fold should give Memphis a potent punch heading into the postseason. With Valanciunas now missing games, Jackson should have the opportunity to shake off the rust. While they aren’t heading to the NBA Finals this season, this is a scary Grizzlies team that can derail the hopes of a championship contender in the West.
NBA
NBA Daily: Is Stephen Curry the MVP?
Given the prolific season Stephen Curry is having, despite the Golden State Warriors being ninth in the Western Conference, does his impact make him the Most Valuable Player in the NBA this season?
In the aftermath of Klay Thompson suffering an Achilles tear that ended his season before it began, no one would have blamed Stephen Curry for prioritizing his preservation through the 2020-21 campaign.
Instead, despite the Golden State Warriors lacking the necessary talent to become a title contender, Curry’s doing everything in his power to get them into the playoffs.
The two-time league MVP is on pace to win the scoring title for the second time in his career. In a recent road loss against the Boston Celtics, Curry put up 47 points, becoming the second player in Warriors history to score 30 or more points in 10-straight games, joining Wilt Chamberlain.
In his last 11 contests, Curry’s averaging 40 points on shooting splits that aren’t supposed to be possible at the game’s highest level. Even though he’s hoisting 14.3 attempts from beyond the arc per game, he’s making them at a 49.7 percent clip. He’s taking 23.4 shots from the field but still seeing the ball go through the hoop 54.1 percent of the time.
The context of how Curry’s producing those prodigious numbers makes them even more impressive. He is the only scoring threat on Golden State who defenses need to concern themselves with — stop Curry, win the game; it’s that simple, at least in theory it is.
Another layer of what makes Curry’s prolific scoring so impressive is the energy he’s exerting to do so. According to NBA.com’s tracking data, Curry’s running 1.43 miles per game on offense, which is the sixth-most league-wide. And what that figure doesn’t fully capture is that while Curry has a lightning-quick release and is masterful at creating the sliver of daylight he needs to get his shot off, it takes a significant amount of energy to do that once, let alone throughout a game.
Even though Curry’s already the greatest shooter of all time, he’s taken the most lethal part of his game to new heights. From 2015 when the Warriors won their first NBA championship to 2019, a stretch in which they reached the finals every year, step-back threes accounted for just eight percent of Curry’s shooting profile from beyond the arc. But this season, Curry knew it would be more challenging to create shots for himself, which is why he’s doubled that figure to 16 percent and he’s knocking down 51.5 percent of his step-back threes, per NBA.com.
Curry’s also putting more pressure on opponents from further away from the hoop than he has in years past. According to NBA.com, from 2015 through 2019, five percent of his threes came from 30 to 40 feet. This season, shots from that distance account for 10 percent of his three-point attempts. Just like when defenses double team him out of a pick-and-roll, Curry forcing teams to defend him from further out is another way for him to create 4-3 opportunities for his teammates.
After that loss against the Celtics, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said Curry’s “at the peak of his powers.” Though he’s not just putting his talents towards individual production, he is the primary reason Golden State’s firmly in the play-in tournament. The Warriors currently reside ninth in the Western Conference. They’re one game behind the eighth-seeded Memphis Grizzlies and two back of the seventh-ranked Dallas Mavericks.
As impressive an individual season as Curry’s having and as vital as he’s been to his team’s success this season, the reality is the Warriors haven’t won at a high enough level for him to win Most Valuable Player honors for the third time in his career. Currently, Nikola Jokic is the leading MVP candidate. While it’s fair to point out the Denver Nuggets aren’t even in the top three in the Western Conference, Jokic ranks first in player efficiency rating, win shares, box plus/minus and value over replacement player. He’s averaging 26.4 points, 11.1 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 1.4 steals per game.
If Jokic misses enough of Denver’s remaining games, someone could usurp him for the right to win MVP. In that scenario, Curry would have a chance to become the NBA’s Most Valuable Player for a third time, but he’d have to sway voters from giving it to Joel Embiid. Embiid’s in the midst of a career season, ranking second in player efficiency rating, eighth in win shares and fourth in box plus/minus. He’s averaging 29.9 points, 11.2 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game while leading the Philadelphia 76ers to the best record in the Eastern Conference.
Curry ranks sixth in player efficiency rating, seventh in win shares and is second in both box plus/minus and value over replacement player. He has a case for MVP, but Jokic and Embiid are capping off career seasons while leading their respective teams to a higher level of success. Yes, their teams are more talented and there probably isn’t enough weight put on how valuable an individual is to his team, but the reality is the MVP typically goes to the best player on a top team. Furthermore, that argument also applies to Jokic, who’s the lone All-Star on a team with a better record.
Not naming Curry this season’s Most Valuable Player doesn’t mean his prolific production isn’t appreciated. Nor should it get taken as a sign elevating his team, somehow finding ways to become a more dangerous shooter and investing as much energy as he has into a season that won’t end with a championship isn’t garnering respect from the NBA community. That includes fans whose favorite team doesn’t reside in the Bay Area.
NBA
NBA Daily: The Lakers’ Path Back to the NBA Finals
In the wake of Jamal Murray’s season-ending knee injury, Bobby Krivitsky examines the Los Angeles Lakers’ path back to the NBA Finals.
It’s been 15 games since a high ankle sprain sidelined LeBron James.
With the Western Conference standings congested and Anthony Davis already out due to a right calf strain and a re-aggravation of his right Achilles tendinosis, the Los Angeles Lakers faced the threat of a fall that would require their participation in the play-in tournament.
However, the Lakers have fought admirably in the absence of their two stars, going seven and eight. As a result, their fall in the standings has been painless, going from third at the time of James’ injury to now occupying fifth place in the West.
The primary reason the Lakers have been able to tread water without their two stars is they’ve remained stingy on defense. Since James’ injury, they have the fourth-best defensive rating in the league. That’s despite facing four teams who rank in the top five in offensive rating and six of the categories’ top-10 members.
Right now, the Lakers are 2.5 games ahead of the sixth-seeded Portland Trail Blazers, with a 4.5-game cushion between them and the Dallas Mavericks, who are seventh in the conference. That should be a large enough gap to keep Los Angeles out of the play-in tournament, but the two teams are going to converge for a two-game series starting Thursday. For the Lakers, getting swept would re-open the possibility of having to compete in the play-in tournament.
Fortunately for them, even splitting that series would make it unlikely the Mavericks finish ahead of the Lakers in the standings. And help might be on the way for the Lakers: Davis may soon rejoin the lineup, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, meaning there’s a distinct possibility he’s active for at least one of those two matchups. As for James, he’s on track to return in three weeks.
While Los Angeles’ stars are getting closer to making their returns, the Denver Nuggets got dealt a more severe blow when Jamal Murray tore his ACL in a recent game against the Golden State Warriors. Denver is 10-2 since acquiring Aaron Gordon at the trade deadline and looked the part of a legitimate title contender prior to Murray’s injury.
Denver is fourth in the West, 1.5 games ahead of Los Angeles. But even if the Nuggets have home-court advantage, they’re the preferable opening-round opponent, not just for Los Angeles, but any team with a legitimate chance at the fourth or fifth seed.
Fortunately for the Lakers, that’s the place in the Western Conference pecking order where they’re most likely to finish this season. So long as the Nuggets don’t freefall in Murray’s absence, Los Angeles will likely start the playoffs against an opponent that’s gone from having the potential to present the greatest challenge to the defending champions’ quest to get back to the Finals to becoming a desirable first-round matchup.
After that, the Lakers may have to get past the Utah Jazz and or the Los Angeles Clippers to make a return trip to the NBA Finals. The former has the best record in the league this season, but locking horns with the defending champions in a best of seven series is a far more challenging and potentially rewarding proving ground.
The Jazz have a deep, reliable rotation, they have the best net rating in the NBA, they’re in the top five in points for and against per 100 possessions, and they’re attempting the most threes per game, but also rank in the top five in three-point shooting percentage. However, the Lakers would have the two best players in a series against Utah. Usually, an opponent doesn’t overcome that disadvantage.
As for the Clippers, Rajon Rondo has quickly proven to be an impactful acquisition. Los Angeles is seven and one with him in the lineup, generating the highest net rating in the league during that span. Last season, the Lakers saw first-hand how impactful playoff Rondo can be. Now, the Clippers are hoping he can bring structure to their offense, something they sorely lacked last postseason and was at the forefront of them blowing a 3-1 series lead over the Nuggets. Doing so would go a long way towards maximizing the production of a team that has the talent to hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy for the first time in franchise history.
If this is the year the battle of LA takes place in the postseason, it figures to be a slugfest. Still, the Clippers have their doubters after last year’s meltdown in the playoffs. There’s also a large contingency who are skeptical about how far the Jazz can go in the postseason, given their lack of a top-tier superstar. Despite the validity of those concerns, both teams can beat the Lakers in a best of seven series. That no longer appears to be the case for the Nuggets, which is a shame for them and people who want to see the best possible matchups in the playoffs. But Murray’s injury, as unfortunate an occurrence as it is, makes it easier for the Lakers to get through the gauntlet that is the Western Conference and have a chance to claim an 18th championship, which would break their tie with the Boston Celtics for the most titles in NBA history.
Trending Now
-
Headlines2 weeks ago
Sources: James Wiseman Expected to Miss Rest of Season with Torn Right Meniscus
-
NBA1 week ago
NBA Daily: Is Mitchell Robinson’s Injury a Blessing in Disguise?
-
NBA2 weeks ago
NBA Daily: A Bright Future is Building in Oklahoma City
-
NBA2 weeks ago
NBA PM: Don’t Forget The Milwaukee Bucks